Kenneth "FLEX" Wheeler, the legendary/iconic professional bodybuilder released his first and only "OFFICIAL" statement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kenneth "FLEX" Wheeler, the legendary/iconic professional bodybuilder and 4 time winner of the Arnold Classic, released his first and only "OFFICIAL" statement today pertaining to his emergency surgery last week which required the partial amputation of his right leg. FLEX stated "I would like to thank all of my fans and bodybuilding colleagues for your prayers and support during this difficult time for me and my family.My surgery was required due to escalating circulation difficulties in my right leg that had become life threatening. I am resting comfortably now and have begun my rehabilitation. I would like to thank my superb medical team for my treatment and care.Any and all interviews and or articles relating to my medical condition, procedure(s) and/or current status is speculation and UNAUTHORIZED!!!I will keep all of you updated on my progress, via my social media outlets, with "OFFICIAL" FLEX Wheeler updates.



