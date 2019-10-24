Kenneth "FLEX" Wheeler, the legendary/iconic professional bodybuilder released his first and only "OFFICIAL" statement
My surgery was required due to escalating circulation difficulties in my right leg that had become life threatening. I am resting comfortably now and have begun my rehabilitation. I would like to thank my superb medical team for my treatment and care.
Any and all interviews and or articles relating to my medical condition, procedure(s) and/or current status is speculation and UNAUTHORIZED!!!
I will keep all of you updated on my progress, via my social media outlets, with "OFFICIAL" FLEX Wheeler updates.
