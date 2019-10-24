Leaf Group to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 7, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company comprised of several marketplace and media properties, today announced it will report its third quarter 2019 financial results after market close on November 7, 2019.



Together with a standard earnings release announcing its third quarter 2019 financial results, Leaf Group will also release a Shareholder Letter, which will be posted on its investor website at ir.leafgroup.com on November 7, 2019. The Leaf Group Shareholder Letter will include a quarterly earnings review along with a more detailed discussion of business trends and key topics. Leaf Group will also host a Q&A session via conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day.

Leaf Group Ltd. Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Thursday, November 7, 2019

5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific

Please dial (833) 287-0803 (US/CAN) or (647) 689-4462 (International) to listen to the call

The conference ID is 9171698

A replay of the Conference call is available through November 14, 2019: (800) 585-8367 (US/CAN) or (416) 621-4642 (International)

You may also visit the Leaf Group Investor Relations Homepage at ir.leafgroup.com to listen to a live webcast of the call

The earnings webcast will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Leaf Group’s website. To download an event reminder for your calendar, please click here.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Investor Contacts

Jantoon Reigersman

Chief Financial Officer

310-917-6413

IR@leafgroup.com

Shawn Milne

VP Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

415-264-3419

shawn.milne@leafgroup.com

Media Contact

Sharna Daduk

310-917-6405

sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com



