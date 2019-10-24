Pfenex to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 7th

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE American: PFNX), a development and licensing biotechnology company focused on leveraging its Pfēnex Expression Technology® to develop and improve protein therapies for unmet patient needs, announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter 2019, after the market close on Thursday, November 7, 2019.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss financial results and general business updates at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Conference Call & Webcast

Thursday, November 7th @ 4:30pm Eastern Time/1:30pm Pacific Time

Domestic: 866-376-8058

International: 412-542-4131

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1061/32120

Replays available through November 14th:

Domestic: 877-344-7529

International: 412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 10136405

About Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex is a development and licensing biotechnology company focused on leveraging its Pfēnex Expression Technology® to develop and improve protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Using the patented Pfēnex Expression Technology platform, Pfenex has created an advanced pipeline of potential therapeutic equivalents, vaccines, biologics and biosimilars. Pfenex’s lead product candidate is PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo® (teriparatide injection). PF708 has been approved in the U.S. for the treatment of osteoporosis in certain patients at high risk of fracture, and marketing authorization applications are pending in other jurisdictions. In addition, Pfenex is developing hematology/oncology products in collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, including PF743, a recombinant crisantaspase, and PF745, a recombinant crisantaspase with half-life extension technology. Pfenex also uses its Pfēnex Expression Technology platform to produce CRM197, a diphtheria toxoid carrier protein used in prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines.

Pfenex investors and others should note that Pfenex announces material information to the public about Pfenex through a variety of means, including its website ( http://www.pfenex.com/ ), its investor relations website ( http://pfenex.investorroom.com/ ), press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, corporate Twitter account ( https://twitter.com/pfenex ), Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/Pfenex-Inc-105908276167776/timeline/ ), and LinkedIn page ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/pfenex-inc ) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Pfenex encourages its investors and others to monitor and review the information Pfenex makes public in these locations as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

Company Contact:

Susan A. Knudson

Chief Financial Officer

(858) 352-4324

sknudson@pfenex.com



