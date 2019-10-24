BLUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION DONATES $10,000 TO WORLD OF WONDER (WOW!) CHILDREN’S MUSEUM

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, COLORADO, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a special ribbon cutting celebration held October 1, 2019, Blue Federal Credit Union donated $10,000 to WOW! Children’s Museum’s new community mural. The mural was made possible through the achievement of 300 new Do Good members at Blue Federal Credit Union’s Lafayette branch.

“The mural has truly been a catalyst for bringing community members together. It started with our partnership with Blue, and the promotion of “doing good” and developing meaningful community relationships. Now, the artwork itself stops passersby and encourages interaction between strangers—a true demonstration of community”, said Darcy Morel, Interim Executive Director, WOW! Children’s Museum.

“Blue Federal Credit Union is committed to the communities we serve, and we continually look for ways to invest in those communities and further serve our members,” said Michele Bolkovatz, Blue’s Vice President of Public Relations. “The Do Gooders Unite campaign is a great way for the community and Blue to join together.”

In addition to the generous community donations, the Do Gooders Unite campaign also offered $100 to those who opened new checking accounts in order to achieve Blue’s goal. There were no strings attached to receiving the $100 after opening the account; it was only asked that the new member go out and do something good with the money. The campaign inspired the new account holders to donate to charity or help a friend in need with the extra $100. “We are so proud to have worked in partnership with Blue Federal Credit Union, the City of Lafayette, and the community to create a piece of public art that brings people together. Museum guests, neighbors and visitors have each been a part of creating this amazing piece of art that will be enjoyed for many years to come”, said Barbara Subercaseaux, Board President, WOW! Children’s Museum.

-###- Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving the communities of Wyoming and Northern Colorado. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative that is connected to and inspired by the communities we serve, committed to building lifelong relationships with our members and recognizing their loyalty, and guided by the belief that their success is ours. Please visit www.bluefcu.com for more information.

