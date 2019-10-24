Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Business Banking Portfolio Reaches $1.2 Billion or 21% of Total Loans

CRE Concentration Ratio declines to 679%

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, NY, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $4.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, or $0.13 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $13.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, or $0.36 per diluted common share, and net income of $11.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, or $0.32 per diluted common share. Pre-tax income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $5.6 million, compared to $17.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and $15.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.



The decrease in pre-tax income was attributable to an increase in the loan loss provision ($11.2 million for the third quarter of 2019) due to a single Commercial & Industrial (“C&I”) relationship. Additional detail on the loan loss provision can be found in the “Credit Quality” section of this press release.

Mr. Kenneth J. Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “Excluding the impact of the increased loan loss provision, core trends in our underlying business remain on-track with our business model transformation. The Net Interest Margin (“NIM”), excluding the impact of prepayment fees, has now expanded for four consecutive quarters. Growth in our Business Banking division portfolio continues to be accretive to our overall NIM. Excluding the impact of prepayment fee income and loan loss provisions, pre-tax income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 would have been $15.9 million, or 3% higher than the linked quarter pre-tax income of $15.4 million excluding prepayment fee income and loan loss provisions, and 11% higher than the year-ago pre-tax income of $14.3 million excluding prepayment fee income and loan loss provisions, on a comparative basis.”

Mr. Mahon continued, “After increasing for eight consecutive quarters (Q3 2017 to Q2 2019), the cost of deposits began to moderate in the third quarter of 2019. Deposit costs declined during the month of September and continued to trend lower in the month of October as well. This reduction bodes positively for our NIM on a go-forward basis.”

Highlights for the third quarter of 2019 included:

Strong growth in checking account balances. Compared to the third quarter of 2018, the sum of average non-interest-bearing checking account balances and average interest-bearing checking account balances for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 16.2% to $554.9 million;

The cost of deposits was flat on a linked quarter basis, versus a 9 basis points increase when comparing the second quarter of 2019 with the first quarter of 2019;

Successfully launched the Municipal Banking division, which is actively engaged with prospective clients and expects to begin onboarding deposit relationships in the fourth quarter of 2019;

Strong Business Banking originations of $152.8 million in the third quarter of 2019;

Business Banking loan originations for the third quarter of 2019 were at significantly higher rates than the overall portfolio; the weighted average rate (“WAR”) on Business Banking real estate originations was 4.95% and the WAR on C&I originations was 6.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to the total real estate and C&I loan portfolio WAR of 4.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019;

Total non-interest income was $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, driven by $0.2 million of customer-related loan level swap income, $0.3 million of gains from the sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans, and $1.8 million from service charges and other fees; and

Consolidated Company commercial real estate (“CRE”) concentration ratio was 679% at September 30, 2019, versus 706% at September 30, 2018.

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the third quarter of 2019 was $36.2 million, a decrease of $0.3 million (-0.8%) from the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of $1.2 million (+3.3%) from the third quarter of 2018.

NIM was 2.34% during the third quarter of 2019, compared to 2.38% in the second quarter of 2019, and 2.33% during the third quarter of 2018. For the third quarter of 2019, income from prepayment activity totaled $0.8 million, benefiting the NIM by 5 basis points, compared to $1.6 million, or 10 basis points, during the second quarter of 2019, and $1.3 million or 9 basis points during the third quarter of 2018.

Average interest-earning assets were $6.19 billion for the third quarter of 2019, a 3.7% (annualized) increase from $6.13 billion for the second quarter of 2019, and a 2.9% increase from $6.02 billion for the third quarter of 2018.

For the third quarter of 2019, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 3.89%, a decrease of 2 basis points compared with the second quarter of 2019, and an increase of 26 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2018. The linked quarter decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets was driven primarily by lower prepayment penalty fee income, which was partially offset by originations of Business Banking loans at higher rates than the rates on loan amortizations and satisfactions.

The ending WAR on the total loan portfolio was 4.02% at September 30, 2019, which represents a 3 basis point increase versus the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2019, and a 29 basis point increase versus the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2018. Mr. Mahon commented, “Our business model transformation was the key contributor to the year-over-year 29 basis point increase in the ending loan WAR. As intended in our strategic plan, as the Business Banking portfolio comprises a larger percentage of our overall balance sheet, we expect our overall loan yields to trend upwards.”

The average cost of borrowed funds (which primarily consists of Federal Home Loan Bank advances) was 2.39% for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 5 basis point versus the second quarter of 2019, and an increase of 14 basis points versus the third quarter of 2018.

Loans

The real estate loan portfolio decreased by $41.6 million (3.2% annualized) during the third quarter of 2019. Total real estate loan originations were $166.0 million during the third quarter of 2019, at a WAR of 4.93%. Real estate loan amortization and satisfactions totaled $195.9 million, or 15.1% (annualized) of the portfolio balance, at an average rate of 3.99%. The annualized real estate loan payoff rate of 15.1% for the third quarter of 2019 was lower than the second quarter of 2019 (20.6% annualized) and higher than the third quarter of 2018 (14.0% annualized).

Average real estate loans were $5.19 billion in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $12.4 million (-1.0% annualized) from the second quarter of 2019, and a decrease of $11.1 million (-0.2%) from the third quarter of 2018.

Average C&I loans were $312.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $22.6 million (+31.2% annualized) from the second quarter of 2019, and an increase of $125.8 million (+67.4%) from the third quarter of 2018.

Outlined below are the loan originations for the current quarter, linked quarter and prior year quarter.

($s in millions) Originations/ Weighted Average Rate Real Estate Originations Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 Non-Business Banking $39.7/4.87% $92.1/4.82% $47.2/4.71% Business Banking $126.3/4.95% $157.5/5.01% $101.8/4.99% Total Real Estate $166.0/4.93% $249.6/4.94% $149.0/4.90% C&I Originations $26.5/6.07% $89.9/5.97% $44.3/5.67%

Deposits and Borrowed Funds

The Company continues to focus on growing relationship-based business deposits sourced from its Business Banking division and its retail branches. The Business Banking division ended the third quarter of 2019 with approximately $159.3 million of low-cost relationship-based checking and leasehold deposits at an average rate of approximately two basis points and total deposits of $292.8 million at an average rate of 68 basis points.

The cost of total deposits remained the same on a linked quarter basis, compared to a 9 basis point increase when comparing the second quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2019. Mr. Mahon commented, “Importantly, we continue to improve the quality of our deposit base, as evidenced by the non-interest- bearing deposits to total deposits ratio increasing to 9.5% at September 30, 2019 compared to 8.4% at September 30, 2018. We continue to manage our loan-to-deposit ratio in a range of approximately 125%, while pricing deposits so as to remain competitive within our local branch markets.”

Total deposits decreased by $44.1 million (4.0% annualized) on a linked quarter basis to $4.39 billion at September 30, 2019. The DimeDirect internet channel deposit portfolio was approximately $139.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019 compared to approximately $192.9 million at June 30, 2019. Mr. Mahon commented, “In the third quarter of 2019, net outflows in DimeDirect were approximately $53 million, versus approximately $41 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increased outflows in the third quarter of 2019 (versus the second quarter of 2019) were a result of certain pro-active downward pricing adjustments we made for this segment. Given the reduced aggregate balances in the DimeDirect portfolio, we anticipate the magnitude of dollar outflows from DimeDirect to decline over time, resulting in less of a headwind to grow overall deposits in the future.”

The loan-to-deposit ratio was 124.9% at September 30, 2019, compared to 124.7% at June 30, 2019 and 123.5% at September 30, 2018.

Total borrowings, excluding $113.9 million of subordinated debt, were $1.12 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $1.17 billion at June 30, 2019, and $73.8 million higher than $1.04 billion at September 30, 2018.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $3.4 million during the third quarter of 2019, $2.8 million during the second quarter of 2019, and $2.2 million during the third quarter of 2018. Excluding gains and losses on equity securities and from sales of securities and other assets, non-interest income was $3.3 million during the third quarter of 2019, $2.7 million during the second quarter of 2019, and $2.1 million during the third quarter of 2018.

Mr. Mahon commented, “Growth in fee income was broad-based with year-over-year increases in all major categories, including: customer-related swap fee income, non-interest income from our SBA lending division, gain on sale income from our Residential Lending division, and service charges and other fees. As our relationship-based Business Banking platform grows, we expect to generate higher levels of fee income. In the second quarter of 2019, we established the infrastructure to offer our commercial borrowers interest rate swaps, and we continue to gain traction on this new product offering. In addition, our SBA lending division continues to leverage the power of Dime’s brand recognition and branch network, which is located in a densely populated metropolitan area, and is expected to drive increased levels of non-interest income over time.”

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $22.8 million during the third quarter of 2019, $22.3 million during the second quarter of 2019, and $21.6 million during the third quarter of 2018. On a year-over-year basis, salaries and employee benefits expenses increased by $2.0 million as the Bank added relationship bankers and support staff as part of its Business Banking division buildout. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense was partially offset by lower FDIC insurance premiums. In the third quarter of 2019, the Bank received notice that the FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Fund Reserve Ratio reached a pre-determined threshold, and as a result, an assessment credit from the FDIC totaling $0.5 million was recorded. In addition, no FDIC insurance premium expense was recognized for the third quarter of 2019. The FDIC insurance premium expense for the year-ago quarter was $0.4 million.

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.41% during the third quarter of 2019, 1.40% during the second quarter of 2019, and 1.39% during the third quarter of 2018.

The efficiency ratio was 57.7% during the third quarter of 2019, 56.8% during the second quarter of 2019, and 58.1% during the third quarter of 2018.

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 15.3% versus 25.4% for the second quarter of 2019. The lower tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 is primarily the result of lower pre-tax income for the third quarter of 2019.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans at September 30, 2019 were $16.4 million, or 0.3% of total loans, an increase from $2.5 million, or 0.05% of total loans, at June 30, 2019. A loan loss provision of $11.2 million was recorded during the third quarter of 2019, compared to a loan loss credit of $0.4 million during the second quarter of 2019, and a loan loss provision of $0.3 million during the third quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2019 were $5.1 million, compared to $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 and net recoveries of $0.01 million for the third quarter of 2018.

“This quarter’s elevated credit costs resulted primarily from a $5.0 million charge-off and a $7.5 million specific reserve taken against a single $20.0 million C&I relationship. The charged-down balance ($15.0 million) of the relationship has been placed on non-performing status. In analyzing the charge-off and specific reserve, we believe there were factors which were unique to this particular relationship. We consider the loss incurred as isolated and not indicative of any negative trends within either the borrowers’ industry (excluding the aforementioned relationship, our C&I portfolio has loan commitments of less than $5.0 million to the borrowers’ industry) or the Company’s overall credit profile,” commented Mr. Mahon.

The allowance for loan losses was 0.50% of total loans at September 30, 2019 and 0.38% of total loans at June 30, 2019.

At September 30, 2019, non-performing assets represented 2.9% of the sum of tangible common equity plus the allowance for loan losses and reserve for contingent liabilities (this non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principle (“GAAP”) statistic is otherwise known as the "Texas Ratio") (see “Problem Assets as a Percentage of Tangible Capital and Reserves” table and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release).

Capital Management

The Company’s consolidated Tier 1 capital to average assets (“leverage ratio”), which was 8.76% at September 30, 2019, was in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements. At September 30, 2019, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.81%, while Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratios were 11.86% and 12.38%, respectively.

Diluted earnings per common share of $0.13 was lower than the quarterly $0.14 cash dividend per share during the third quarter of 2019, equating to a 107.7% dividend payout ratio.

Book value per share was $16.94 and tangible book value per share (common equity less goodwill divided by number of shares outstanding) was $15.39 at September 30, 2019 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Outlook for the Quarter Ending December 31, 2019

The Company continues to prioritize NIM growth and improving the quality of its balance sheet, over earning asset growth at lower margins.

The Company’s posted rack rates on multifamily loans continue to be above the rates offered by many competitors, thereby affecting the level of multifamily originations. As such, the multifamily portfolio is expected to continue trending lower for the remainder of the year. The Company has approximately $34 million of multifamily loans scheduled to reach their contractual repricing dates in the fourth quarter of 2019, and approximately $623 million of multifamily loans scheduled to reach their contractual repricing dates during fiscal year 2020.

Declines in the multifamily portfolio are expected to be offset by growth in the Business Banking portfolio and the Residential Lending portfolio.

The Business Banking division is projected to achieve full year 2019 net portfolio growth of $650 million to $700 million. Net portfolio growth for the Business Banking division for the first 9 months of 2019 was approximately $504 million.

Non‐interest expense for fiscal year 2019 is currently expected to be approximately between $89 million to $90 million. This estimate includes the cost of hiring new relationship bankers to meet the aforementioned portfolio growth target for the Business Banking division.

The Company projects that the consolidated effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 will be approximately 24%.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

The Company had $6.43 billion in consolidated assets as of September 30, 2019. The Bank was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has 29 retail branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau and Suffolk Counties, New York. More information on the Company and the Bank can be found on Dime's website at www.dime.com.

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," “continue,” "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company and/or the Bank; unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates.

Contact: Avinash Reddy

Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

(718) 782-6200 extension 5909

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Dollars in thousands except share amounts) September 30, June 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $112,541 $172,418 $147,256 Mortgage-backed securities available-for-sale, at fair value 453,018 409,510 466,605 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 66,590 67,004 36,280 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 5,835 5,953 5,667 Real Estate Loans: One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment 134,361 120,523 96,847 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2) 3,608,156 3,736,500 3,866,788 Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use 1,333,763 1,279,188 1,170,085 Acquisition, development, and construction ("ADC") 95,767 77,479 29,402 Total real estate loans 5,172,047 5,213,690 5,163,122 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 309,593 316,061 229,504 Other loans 1,389 1,780 1,192 Allowance for loan losses (27,294 ) (21,134 ) (21,782 ) Total loans, net 5,455,735 5,510,397 5,372,036 Premises and fixed assets, net 22,507 23,069 24,713 Loans held for sale 1,839 3,814 1,097 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York capital stock 54,421 57,051 57,551 Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI") 113,551 112,828 111,427 Goodwill 55,638 55,638 55,638 Operating lease assets 38,856 40,113 - Other assets 44,804 40,567 42,308 TOTAL ASSETS $6,425,335 $6,498,362 $6,320,578 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing checking $416,457 $423,914 $395,477 Interest-bearing checking 135,721 117,555 115,972 Savings 356,767 325,797 336,669 Money Market 1,831,773 1,914,101 2,098,599 Sub-total 2,740,718 2,781,367 2,946,717 Certificates of deposit 1,650,688 1,654,169 1,410,037 Total Due to Depositors 4,391,406 4,435,536 4,356,754 Escrow and other deposits 110,233 85,811 85,234 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York advances 1,056,750 1,115,200 1,125,350 Subordinated Notes Payable, net 113,869 113,832 113,759 Other Borrowings 60,000 58,000 - Operating lease liabilities 45,117 46,480 - Other liabilities 39,056 34,802 37,400 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,816,431 5,889,661 5,718,497 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock ($0.01 par, 125,000,000 shares authorized, 53,699,694 shares, 53,690,825 shares, and 53,690,825 shares issued at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively, and 35,951,652 shares, 35,887,395 shares, and 36,081,455 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 537 537 537 Additional paid-in capital 279,768 279,327 277,512 Retained earnings 579,830 580,159 565,713 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred taxes (6,308 ) (6,288 ) (6,500 ) Unearned equity award common stock (8,892 ) (8,165 ) (3,623 ) Common stock held by the Benefit Maintenance Plan (1,496 ) (1,509 ) (1,509 ) Treasury stock (17,748,042 shares, 17,812,299 shares, and 17,609,370 shares at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively) (234,535 ) (235,360 ) (230,049 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 608,904 608,701 602,081 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $6,425,335 $6,498,362 $6,320,578 (1) Includes loans underlying cooperatives. (2) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Loans secured by real estate $50,732 $50,811 $47,486 $150,720 $144,889 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans 4,442 4,134 2,729 12,012 6,541 Other loans 18 18 18 54 55 Mortgage-backed securities 2,973 2,961 2,852 9,131 7,515 Investment securities 626 570 59 1,616 123 Other short-term investments 1,488 1,457 1,480 4,392 4,537 Total interest income 60,279 59,951 54,624 177,925 163,660 Interest expense: Deposits and escrow 16,582 16,271 13,361 47,870 36,100 Borrowed funds 7,501 7,176 6,235 22,031 18,384 Total interest expense 24,083 23,447 19,596 69,901 54,484 Net interest income 36,196 36,504 35,028 108,024 109,176 Provision (credit) for loan losses 11,228 (449 ) 335 11,100 1,641 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 24,968 36,953 34,693 96,924 107,535 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 1,780 1,264 1,233 4,143 3,443 Mortgage banking income, net 77 61 79 206 292 Gain on equity securities 14 148 99 430 114 Gain (loss) on sale of securities and other assets 66 (57 ) - (67 ) 1,370 Gain on sale of loans 443 339 18 1,037 143 Income from BOLI 723 707 729 2,124 2,161 Loan level derivative income 197 291 - 488 - Other 61 67 63 180 179 Total non-interest income 3,361 2,820 2,221 8,541 7,702 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,948 12,061 10,963 36,893 33,024 Stock benefit plan compensation expense 574 491 403 1,349 1,198 Occupancy and equipment 3,970 3,827 3,845 11,666 11,414 Data processing costs 1,803 1,908 1,823 5,777 5,374 Marketing 466 465 975 1,397 2,168 Federal deposit insurance premiums (506 ) 586 382 534 1,521 Other 3,519 2,958 3,194 9,506 9,446 Total non-interest expense 22,774 22,296 21,585 67,122 64,145 Income before taxes 5,555 17,477 15,329 38,343 51,092 Income tax expense 850 4,442 3,547 9,102 12,244 Net Income $4,705 $13,035 $11,782 $29,241 $38,848 Earnings per Share ("EPS"): Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.36 $ 0.32 $ 0.81 $ 1.05 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.36 $ 0.32 $ 0.81 $ 1.04 Average common shares outstanding for Diluted EPS 35,769,461 35,864,389 37,189,648 35,866,059 37,399,740







DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Per Share Data: Reported EPS (Diluted) $0.13 $0.36 $0.32 $0.81 $1.04 Cash dividends paid per share 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.42 0.42 Book value per share 16.94 16.96 16.49 16.94 16.49 Tangible book value per share (1) 15.39 15.41 14.97 15.39 14.97 Dividend payout ratio 107.69 % 38.89 % 43.75 % 51.85 % 40.38 % Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income): Return on average assets 0.29 % 0.82 % 0.76 % 0.61 % 0.82 % Return on average common equity 3.08 % 8.59 % 7.71 % 6.42 % 8.51 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 3.39 % 9.45 % 8.49 % 7.07 % 9.37 % Net interest spread 2.07 % 2.08 % 2.11 % 2.06 % 2.20 % Net interest margin 2.34 % 2.38 % 2.33 % 2.34 % 2.40 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.38 % 119.47 % 117.46 % 118.70 % 117.06 % Non-interest expense to average assets 1.41 % 1.40 % 1.39 % 1.40 % 1.36 % Efficiency ratio 57.69 % 56.83 % 58.10 % 57.76 % 55.59 % Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period 124.86 % 124.71 % 123.53 % 124.86 % 123.53 % CRE consolidated concentration ratio (2) 678.9 % 697.3 % 706.1 % 678.9 % 706.1 % Effective tax rate 15.30 % 25.42 % 23.14 % 23.74 % 23.96 % Average Balance Data: Average assets $6,446,382 $6,391,476 $6,231,801 $6,400,652 $6,288,747 Average interest-earning assets 6,191,299 6,134,510 6,016,728 6,145,701 6,069,781 Average loans 5,503,233 5,492,455 5,388,065 5,480,330 5,472,116 Average deposits 4,416,143 4,378,999 4,386,631 4,378,729 4,050,336 Average common equity 610,487 607,152 611,022 607,238 608,685 Average tangible common equity (1) 554,849 551,515 555,385 551,600 553,047 Asset Quality Summary: Non-performing loans (excluding loans held for sale) $16,378 $2,538 $2,978 $16,378 $2,978 Non-performing assets 16,378 2,538 2,978 16,378 2,978 Net charge-offs 5,068 358 (11 ) 5,588 1,344 Non-performing loans/ Total loans 0.30 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.30 % 0.06 % Non-performing assets/ Total assets 0.25 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.25 % 0.05 % Allowance for loan loss/ Total loans 0.50 % 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.50 % 0.39 % Allowance for loan loss/ Non-performing loans 166.65 % 832.70 % 716.25 % 166.65 % 716.25 % Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days at period end $139 $105 $531 $139 $531 Capital Ratios - Consolidated: Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.69 % 8.58 % 8.78 % 8.69 % 8.78 % Tier 1 common equity ratio 10.62 10.94 11.66 10.62 11.66 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.62 10.94 11.66 10.62 11.66 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.33 13.58 14.54 13.33 14.54 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.76 8.83 8.96 8.76 8.96 Capital Ratios - Bank Only: Tier 1 common equity ratio 11.86 % 12.14 % 13.26 % 11.86 % 13.26 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.86 12.14 13.26 11.86 13.26 Total risk-based capital ratio 12.38 12.56 13.71 12.38 13.71 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.81 9.77 10.15 9.81 10.15 (1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table for reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible assets. Average balances are calculated using the ending balance for months during the period indicated. (2) The CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and ADC, divided by consolidated capital.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Real estate loans $5,188,967 $50,732 3.91 % $5,201,395 $50,811 3.91 % $5,200,021 $47,486 3.65 % Commercial and industrial loans 312,472 4,442 5.69 289,843 4,134 5.71 186,686 2,729 5.85 Other loans 1,794 18 4.01 1,217 18 5.92 1,358 18 5.30 Mortgage-backed securities 432,071 2,973 2.75 423,387 2,961 2.80 432,213 2,852 2.64 Investment securities 74,349 626 3.37 64,488 570 3.54 11,158 59 2.12 Other short-term investments 181,646 1,488 3.28 154,180 1,457 3.78 185,292 1,480 3.19 Total interest-earning assets 6,191,299 60,279 3.89 % 6,134,510 59,951 3.91 % 6,016,728 54,624 3.63 % Non-interest-earning assets 255,083 256,966 215,073 Total assets $6,446,382 $6,391,476 $6,231,801 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $125,310 $56 0.18 % $125,041 $91 0.29 % $114,865 $55 0.19 % Money market accounts 1,845,594 6,883 1.48 1,908,737 7,397 1.55 2,264,082 7,542 1.32 Savings accounts 341,170 157 0.18 327,312 46 0.06 347,041 50 0.06 Certificates of deposit 1,674,478 9,485 2.25 1,595,849 8,737 2.20 1,297,857 5,714 1.75 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,986,552 16,582 1.65 3,956,939 16,271 1.65 4,023,845 13,361 1.32 Borrowed Funds 1,243,561 7,501 2.39 1,177,940 7,176 2.44 1,098,713 6,235 2.25 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,230,113 24,083 1.83 % 5,134,879 23,447 1.83 % 5,122,558 19,596 1.52 % Non-interest-bearing checking accounts 429,591 422,060 362,786 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 176,191 227,385 135,435 Total liabilities 5,835,895 5,784,324 5,620,779 Stockholders' equity 610,487 607,152 611,022 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $6,446,382 $6,391,476 $6,231,801 Net interest income $36,196 $36,504 $35,028 Net interest spread 2.07 % 2.08 % 2.11 % Net interest-earning assets $961,186 $999,631 $894,170 Net interest margin 2.34 % 2.38 % 2.33 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 118.38 % 119.47 % 117.46 % Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts) $4,416,143 $16,582 1.49 % $4,378,999 $16,271 1.49 % $4,386,631 $13,361 1.21 %







DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF LOAN COMPOSITION AND WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATES ("WAR") (1) (Dollars in thousands) At September 30, 2019 At June 30, 2019 At September 30, 2018 Balance WAR Balance WAR Balance WAR Loan balances at period end: One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $134,361 4.38 % $120,523 4.60 % $71,464 4.42 % Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3) 3,608,156 3.72 3,736,500 3.69 4,015,424 3.52 Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use 1,333,763 4.31 1,279,188 4.26 1,106,430 4.10 Acquisition, development, and construction ("ADC") 95,767 6.00 77,479 6.57 11,144 6.26 Total real estate loans 5,172,047 3.93 5,213,690 3.88 5,204,462 3.66 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 309,593 5.46 316,061 5.78 207,743 5.53 Total $5,481,640 4.02 % $5,529,751 3.99 % $5,412,205 3.73 % (1) Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, divided by the total amount of loans in the category. (2) Includes loans underlying cooperatives. (3) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs") (Dollars in thousands) At September 30, At June 30, At September 30,

2019 2019 2018 Non-Performing Loans One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $1,161 $832 $443 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2) 153 428 1,473 Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use real estate (2) 63 1,274 1,059 C&I 15,000 - - Other 1 4 3 Total Non-Performing Loans (3) $ 16,378 $ 2,538 $ 2,978 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 16,378 $ 2,538 $ 2,978 Performing TDR Loans One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment $9 $11 $16 Multifamily residential and mixed-use residential real estate (1)(2) - 252 277 Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use real estate (2) - 4,037 4,107 Total Performing TDRs $ 9 $ 4,300 $ 4,400 (1) Includes loans underlying cooperatives. (2) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio. (3) There were no non-accruing TDRs for the periods indicated. PROBLEM ASSETS AS A PERCENTAGE OF TANGIBLE CAPITAL AND RESERVES (TEXAS RATIO) (Dollars in thousands) At September 30, At June 30, At September 30, 2019 2019 2018 Total Non-Performing Assets $16,378 $2,538 $2,978 Loans 90 days or more past due on accrual status (4) 380 1,531 1,242 TOTAL PROBLEM ASSETS $16,758 $4,069 $4,220 Tangible common equity (5) $553,266 $553,063 $547,939 Allowance for loan losses and reserves for contingent liabilities 27,319 21,159 21,330 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY PLUS RESERVES $580,585 $574,222 $569,269 TEXAS RATIO (PROBLEM ASSETS AS A PERCENTAGE OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY AND RESERVES) 2.9 % 0.7 % 0.7 % (4) These loans were, as of the respective dates indicated, expected to be either satisfied, made current or re-financed in the near future, and were not expected to result in any loss of contractual principal or interest. These loans are not included in non-performing loans. (5) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table for reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible assets.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted ("non-GAAP") Net Income: Reported net income $ 4,705 $ 13,035 $ 11,782 $ 29,241 $ 38,848 Adjustments to net income, net of tax (1): Less: Loss (Gain) on sale of securities (45 ) 39 - 46 (930 ) Tax adjustment - - (104 ) - (196 ) Adjusted ("non-GAAP") net income $ 4,660 $ 13,074 $ 11,678 $ 29,287 $ 37,722 Adjusted Ratios (Based upon "non-GAAP Net Income" as calculated above): Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $ 0.13 $ 0.36 $ 0.32 $ 0.82 $ 1.01 Adjusted return on average assets 0.29 % 0.82 % 0.75 % 0.61 % 0.80 % Adjusted return on average common equity 3.05 8.61 7.64 6.43 8.26 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 3.36 9.48 8.41 7.08 9.09 Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets 1.41 1.40 1.39 1.40 1.36 Adjusted efficiency ratio 57.69 56.83 58.10 57.76 55.59 September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 6,425,335 $ 6,498,362 $ 6,294,193 Less: Goodwill 55,638 55,638 55,638 Tangible assets $ 6,369,697 $ 6,442,724 $ 6,238,555 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated: Total common equity $ 608,904 $ 608,701 $ 603,577 Less: Goodwill 55,638 55,638 55,638 Tangible common equity $ 553,266 $ 553,063 $ 547,939 (1) Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's statutory tax rate of approximately 32% unless otherwise noted.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.