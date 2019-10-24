There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,986 in the last 365 days.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Business Banking Portfolio Reaches $1.2 Billion or 21% of Total Loans

CRE Concentration Ratio declines to 679%

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, NY, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $4.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, or $0.13 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $13.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, or $0.36 per diluted common share, and net income of $11.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, or $0.32 per diluted common share. Pre-tax income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $5.6 million, compared to $17.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and $15.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The decrease in pre-tax income was attributable to an increase in the loan loss provision ($11.2 million for the third quarter of 2019) due to a single Commercial & Industrial (“C&I”) relationship. Additional detail on the loan loss provision can be found in the “Credit Quality” section of this press release.

Mr. Kenneth J. Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “Excluding the impact of the increased loan loss provision, core trends in our underlying business remain on-track with our business model transformation. The Net Interest Margin (“NIM”), excluding the impact of prepayment fees, has now expanded for four consecutive quarters. Growth in our Business Banking division portfolio continues to be accretive to our overall NIM. Excluding the impact of prepayment fee income and loan loss provisions, pre-tax income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 would have been $15.9 million, or 3% higher than the linked quarter pre-tax income of $15.4 million excluding prepayment fee income and loan loss provisions, and 11% higher than the year-ago pre-tax income of $14.3 million excluding prepayment fee income and loan loss provisions, on a comparative basis.”

Mr. Mahon continued, “After increasing for eight consecutive quarters (Q3 2017 to Q2 2019), the cost of deposits began to moderate in the third quarter of 2019. Deposit costs declined during the month of September and continued to trend lower in the month of October as well. This reduction bodes positively for our NIM on a go-forward basis.”

Highlights for the third quarter of 2019 included:

  • Strong growth in checking account balances. Compared to the third quarter of 2018, the sum of average non-interest-bearing checking account balances and average interest-bearing checking account balances for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 16.2% to $554.9 million;
  • The cost of deposits was flat on a linked quarter basis, versus a 9 basis points increase when comparing the second quarter of 2019 with the first quarter of 2019;
  • Successfully launched the Municipal Banking division, which is actively engaged with prospective clients and expects to begin onboarding deposit relationships in the fourth quarter of 2019;
  • Strong Business Banking originations of $152.8 million in the third quarter of 2019;
  • Business Banking loan originations for the third quarter of 2019 were at significantly higher rates than the overall portfolio; the weighted average rate (“WAR”) on Business Banking real estate originations was 4.95% and the WAR on C&I originations was 6.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to the total real estate and C&I loan portfolio WAR of 4.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019;
  • Total non-interest income was $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, driven by $0.2 million of customer-related loan level swap income, $0.3 million of gains from the sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans, and $1.8 million from service charges and other fees; and
  • Consolidated Company commercial real estate (“CRE”) concentration ratio was 679% at September 30, 2019, versus 706% at September 30, 2018.       

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the third quarter of 2019 was $36.2 million, a decrease of $0.3 million (-0.8%) from the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of $1.2 million (+3.3%) from the third quarter of 2018.

NIM was 2.34% during the third quarter of 2019, compared to 2.38% in the second quarter of 2019, and 2.33% during the third quarter of 2018.  For the third quarter of 2019, income from prepayment activity totaled $0.8 million, benefiting the NIM by 5 basis points, compared to $1.6 million, or 10 basis points, during the second quarter of 2019, and $1.3 million or 9 basis points during the third quarter of 2018.

Average interest-earning assets were $6.19 billion for the third quarter of 2019, a 3.7% (annualized) increase from $6.13 billion for the second quarter of 2019, and a 2.9% increase from $6.02 billion for the third quarter of 2018.

For the third quarter of 2019, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 3.89%, a decrease of 2 basis points compared with the second quarter of 2019, and an increase of 26 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2018. The linked quarter decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets was driven primarily by lower prepayment penalty fee income, which was partially offset by originations of Business Banking loans at higher rates than the rates on loan amortizations and satisfactions.

The ending WAR on the total loan portfolio was 4.02% at September 30, 2019, which represents a 3 basis point increase versus the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2019, and a 29 basis point increase versus the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2018. Mr. Mahon commented, “Our business model transformation was the key contributor to the year-over-year 29 basis point increase in the ending loan WAR. As intended in our strategic plan, as the Business Banking portfolio comprises a larger percentage of our overall balance sheet, we expect our overall loan yields to trend upwards.”

The average cost of borrowed funds (which primarily consists of Federal Home Loan Bank advances) was 2.39% for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 5 basis point versus the second quarter of 2019, and an increase of 14 basis points versus the third quarter of 2018.

Loans

The real estate loan portfolio decreased by $41.6 million (3.2% annualized) during the third quarter of 2019.  Total real estate loan originations were $166.0 million during the third quarter of 2019, at a WAR of 4.93%. Real estate loan amortization and satisfactions totaled $195.9 million, or 15.1% (annualized) of the portfolio balance, at an average rate of 3.99%. The annualized real estate loan payoff rate of 15.1% for the third quarter of 2019 was lower than the second quarter of 2019 (20.6% annualized) and higher than the third quarter of 2018 (14.0% annualized).

Average real estate loans were $5.19 billion in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $12.4 million (-1.0% annualized) from the second quarter of 2019, and a decrease of $11.1 million (-0.2%) from the third quarter of 2018.

Average C&I loans were $312.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $22.6 million (+31.2% annualized) from the second quarter of 2019, and an increase of $125.8 million (+67.4%) from the third quarter of 2018.

Outlined below are the loan originations for the current quarter, linked quarter and prior year quarter.

($s in millions) Originations/ Weighted Average Rate
Real Estate Originations Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018
Non-Business Banking $39.7/4.87% $92.1/4.82% $47.2/4.71%
Business Banking $126.3/4.95% $157.5/5.01% $101.8/4.99%
Total Real Estate $166.0/4.93% $249.6/4.94% $149.0/4.90%
C&I Originations $26.5/6.07% $89.9/5.97% $44.3/5.67%

Deposits and Borrowed Funds

The Company continues to focus on growing relationship-based business deposits sourced from its Business Banking division and its retail branches.  The Business Banking division ended the third quarter of 2019 with approximately $159.3 million of low-cost relationship-based checking and leasehold deposits at an average rate of approximately two basis points and total deposits of $292.8 million at an average rate of 68 basis points.

The cost of total deposits remained the same on a linked quarter basis, compared to a 9 basis point increase when comparing the second quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2019. Mr. Mahon commented, “Importantly, we continue to improve the quality of our deposit base, as evidenced by the non-interest- bearing deposits to total deposits ratio increasing to 9.5% at September 30, 2019 compared to 8.4% at September 30, 2018. We continue to manage our loan-to-deposit ratio in a range of approximately 125%, while pricing deposits so as to remain competitive within our local branch markets.”

Total deposits decreased by $44.1 million (4.0% annualized) on a linked quarter basis to $4.39 billion at September 30, 2019. The DimeDirect internet channel deposit portfolio was approximately $139.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019 compared to approximately $192.9 million at June 30, 2019.  Mr. Mahon commented, “In the third quarter of 2019, net outflows in DimeDirect were approximately $53 million, versus approximately $41 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increased outflows in the third quarter of 2019 (versus the second quarter of 2019) were a result of certain pro-active downward pricing adjustments we made for this segment. Given the reduced aggregate balances in the DimeDirect portfolio, we anticipate the magnitude of dollar outflows from DimeDirect to decline over time, resulting in less of a headwind to grow overall deposits in the future.”

The loan-to-deposit ratio was 124.9% at September 30, 2019, compared to 124.7% at June 30, 2019 and 123.5% at September 30, 2018.

Total borrowings, excluding $113.9 million of subordinated debt, were $1.12 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $1.17 billion at June 30, 2019, and $73.8 million higher than $1.04 billion at September 30, 2018.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $3.4 million during the third quarter of 2019, $2.8 million during the second quarter of 2019, and $2.2 million during the third quarter of 2018.  Excluding gains and losses on equity securities and from sales of securities and other assets, non-interest income was $3.3 million during the third quarter of 2019, $2.7 million during the second quarter of 2019, and $2.1 million during the third quarter of 2018.

Mr. Mahon commented, “Growth in fee income was broad-based with year-over-year increases in all major categories, including: customer-related swap fee income, non-interest income from our SBA lending division, gain on sale income from our Residential Lending division, and service charges and other fees. As our relationship-based Business Banking platform grows, we expect to generate higher levels of fee income. In the second quarter of 2019, we established the infrastructure to offer our commercial borrowers interest rate swaps, and we continue to gain traction on this new product offering. In addition, our SBA lending division continues to leverage the power of Dime’s brand recognition and branch network, which is located in a densely populated metropolitan area, and is expected to drive increased levels of non-interest income over time.”

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $22.8 million during the third quarter of 2019, $22.3 million during the second quarter of 2019, and $21.6 million during the third quarter of 2018.  On a year-over-year basis, salaries and employee benefits expenses increased by $2.0 million as the Bank added relationship bankers and support staff as part of its Business Banking division buildout. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense was partially offset by lower FDIC insurance premiums. In the third quarter of 2019, the Bank received notice that the FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Fund Reserve Ratio reached a pre-determined threshold, and as a result, an assessment credit from the FDIC totaling $0.5 million was recorded. In addition, no FDIC insurance premium expense was recognized for the third quarter of 2019. The FDIC insurance premium expense for the year-ago quarter was $0.4 million.

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.41% during the third quarter of 2019, 1.40% during the second quarter of 2019, and 1.39% during the third quarter of 2018.

The efficiency ratio was 57.7% during the third quarter of 2019, 56.8% during the second quarter of 2019, and 58.1% during the third quarter of 2018.

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 15.3% versus 25.4% for the second quarter of 2019. The lower tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 is primarily the result of lower pre-tax income for the third quarter of 2019.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans at September 30, 2019 were $16.4 million, or 0.3% of total loans, an increase from $2.5 million, or 0.05% of total loans, at June 30, 2019. A loan loss provision of $11.2 million was recorded during the third quarter of 2019, compared to a loan loss credit of $0.4 million during the second quarter of 2019, and a loan loss provision of $0.3 million during the third quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2019 were $5.1 million, compared to $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 and net recoveries of $0.01 million for the third quarter of 2018.

“This quarter’s elevated credit costs resulted primarily from a $5.0 million charge-off and a $7.5 million specific reserve taken against a single $20.0 million C&I relationship. The charged-down balance ($15.0 million) of the relationship has been placed on non-performing status. In analyzing the charge-off and specific reserve, we believe there were factors which were unique to this particular relationship. We consider the loss incurred as isolated and not indicative of any negative trends within either the borrowers’ industry (excluding the aforementioned relationship, our C&I portfolio has loan commitments of less than $5.0 million to the borrowers’ industry) or the Company’s overall credit profile,” commented Mr. Mahon.

The allowance for loan losses was 0.50% of total loans at September 30, 2019 and 0.38% of total loans at June 30, 2019.

At September 30, 2019, non-performing assets represented 2.9% of the sum of tangible common equity plus the allowance for loan losses and reserve for contingent liabilities (this non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principle (“GAAP”) statistic is otherwise known as the "Texas Ratio") (see “Problem Assets as a Percentage of Tangible Capital and Reserves” table and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release). 

Capital Management

The Company’s consolidated Tier 1 capital to average assets (“leverage ratio”), which was 8.76% at September 30, 2019, was in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements.  At September 30, 2019, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.81%, while Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratios were 11.86% and 12.38%, respectively.

Diluted earnings per common share of $0.13 was lower than the quarterly $0.14 cash dividend per share during the third quarter of 2019, equating to a 107.7% dividend payout ratio.

Book value per share was $16.94 and tangible book value per share (common equity less goodwill divided by number of shares outstanding) was $15.39 at September 30, 2019 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Outlook for the Quarter Ending December 31, 2019

The Company continues to prioritize NIM growth and improving the quality of its balance sheet, over earning asset growth at lower margins.

The Company’s posted rack rates on multifamily loans continue to be above the rates offered by many competitors, thereby affecting the level of multifamily originations. As such, the multifamily portfolio is expected to continue trending lower for the remainder of the year. The Company has approximately $34 million of multifamily loans scheduled to reach their contractual repricing dates in the fourth quarter of 2019, and approximately $623 million of multifamily loans scheduled to reach their contractual repricing dates during fiscal year 2020.

Declines in the multifamily portfolio are expected to be offset by growth in the Business Banking portfolio and the Residential Lending portfolio.

The Business Banking division is projected to achieve full year 2019 net portfolio growth of $650 million to $700 million. Net portfolio growth for the Business Banking division for the first 9 months of 2019 was approximately $504 million.

Non‐interest expense for fiscal year 2019 is currently expected to be approximately between $89 million to $90 million. This estimate includes the cost of hiring new relationship bankers to meet the aforementioned portfolio growth target for the Business Banking division.

The Company projects that the consolidated effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 will be approximately 24%.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
The Company had $6.43 billion in consolidated assets as of September 30, 2019. The Bank was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has 29 retail branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau and Suffolk Counties, New York. More information on the Company and the Bank can be found on Dime's website at www.dime.com.

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," “continue,” "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company and/or the Bank; unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates.

Contact: Avinash Reddy
Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer
(718) 782-6200 extension 5909

 
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands except share amounts)
           
  September 30,   June 30,   December 31,
    2019       2019       2018  
ASSETS:          
Cash and due from banks $112,541     $172,418     $147,256  
Mortgage-backed securities available-for-sale, at fair value   453,018       409,510       466,605  
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value   66,590       67,004       36,280  
Marketable equity securities, at fair value   5,835       5,953       5,667  
Real Estate Loans:          
One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment   134,361       120,523       96,847  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2)   3,608,156       3,736,500       3,866,788  
Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use   1,333,763       1,279,188       1,170,085  
Acquisition, development, and construction ("ADC")   95,767       77,479       29,402  
Total real estate loans   5,172,047       5,213,690       5,163,122  
Commercial and industrial ("C&I")   309,593       316,061       229,504  
Other loans   1,389       1,780       1,192  
Allowance for loan losses   (27,294 )     (21,134 )     (21,782 )
Total loans, net   5,455,735       5,510,397       5,372,036  
Premises and fixed assets, net   22,507       23,069       24,713  
Loans held for sale   1,839       3,814       1,097  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York capital stock   54,421       57,051       57,551  
Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI")   113,551       112,828       111,427  
Goodwill   55,638       55,638       55,638  
Operating lease assets   38,856       40,113       -  
Other assets   44,804       40,567       42,308  
TOTAL ASSETS $6,425,335     $6,498,362     $6,320,578  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing checking $416,457     $423,914     $395,477  
Interest-bearing checking   135,721       117,555       115,972  
Savings   356,767       325,797       336,669  
Money Market   1,831,773       1,914,101       2,098,599  
Sub-total   2,740,718       2,781,367       2,946,717  
Certificates of deposit   1,650,688       1,654,169       1,410,037  
Total Due to Depositors   4,391,406       4,435,536       4,356,754  
Escrow and other deposits   110,233       85,811       85,234  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York advances   1,056,750       1,115,200       1,125,350  
Subordinated Notes Payable, net   113,869       113,832       113,759  
Other Borrowings   60,000       58,000       -  
Operating lease liabilities   45,117       46,480       -  
Other liabilities   39,056       34,802       37,400  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   5,816,431       5,889,661       5,718,497  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
Common stock ($0.01 par, 125,000,000 shares authorized, 53,699,694 shares, 53,690,825 shares, and 53,690,825 shares issued at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively, and 35,951,652 shares, 35,887,395 shares, and 36,081,455 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)   537       537       537  
Additional paid-in capital   279,768       279,327       277,512  
Retained earnings   579,830       580,159       565,713  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred taxes   (6,308 )     (6,288 )     (6,500 )
Unearned equity award common stock   (8,892 )     (8,165 )     (3,623 )
Common stock held by the Benefit Maintenance Plan   (1,496 )     (1,509 )     (1,509 )
Treasury stock (17,748,042 shares, 17,812,299 shares, and 17,609,370 shares at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively)   (234,535 )     (235,360 )     (230,049 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   608,904       608,701       602,081  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $6,425,335     $6,498,362     $6,320,578  
           
(1) Includes loans underlying cooperatives. 
(2) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.
       


   
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
  (Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)  
                     
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,  
   2019     2019     2018    2019     2018  
Interest income:                    
Loans secured by real estate $50,732     $50,811     $47,486   $150,720     $144,889  
Commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans   4,442       4,134       2,729     12,012       6,541  
Other loans   18       18       18     54       55  
Mortgage-backed securities   2,973       2,961       2,852     9,131       7,515  
Investment securities   626       570       59     1,616       123  
Other short-term investments   1,488       1,457       1,480     4,392       4,537  
Total interest income   60,279       59,951       54,624     177,925       163,660  
Interest expense:                    
Deposits and escrow   16,582       16,271       13,361     47,870       36,100  
Borrowed funds   7,501       7,176       6,235     22,031       18,384  
Total interest expense   24,083       23,447       19,596     69,901       54,484  
Net interest income   36,196       36,504       35,028     108,024       109,176  
Provision (credit) for loan losses   11,228       (449 )     335     11,100       1,641  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   24,968       36,953       34,693     96,924       107,535  
                     
Non-interest income:                    
Service charges and other fees   1,780       1,264       1,233     4,143       3,443  
Mortgage banking income, net   77       61       79     206       292  
Gain on equity securities   14       148       99     430       114  
Gain (loss) on sale of securities and other assets   66       (57 )     -     (67 )     1,370  
Gain on sale of loans   443       339       18     1,037       143  
Income from BOLI   723       707       729     2,124       2,161  
Loan level derivative income   197       291       -     488       -  
Other   61       67       63     180       179  
Total non-interest income   3,361       2,820       2,221     8,541       7,702  
Non-interest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits   12,948       12,061       10,963     36,893       33,024  
Stock benefit plan compensation expense   574       491       403     1,349       1,198  
Occupancy and equipment   3,970       3,827       3,845     11,666       11,414  
Data processing costs   1,803       1,908       1,823     5,777       5,374  
Marketing   466       465       975     1,397       2,168  
Federal deposit insurance premiums   (506 )     586       382     534       1,521  
Other   3,519       2,958       3,194     9,506       9,446  
Total non-interest expense   22,774       22,296       21,585     67,122       64,145  
                     
Income before taxes   5,555       17,477       15,329     38,343       51,092  
Income tax expense   850       4,442       3,547     9,102       12,244  
                     
Net Income $4,705     $13,035     $11,782   $29,241     $38,848  
                     
Earnings per Share ("EPS"):                    
Basic $ 0.13     $ 0.36     $ 0.32   $ 0.81     $ 1.05  
Diluted $ 0.13     $ 0.36     $ 0.32   $ 0.81     $ 1.04  
                     
 Average common shares outstanding for Diluted EPS   35,769,461       35,864,389       37,189,648     35,866,059       37,399,740  
                     



 
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
                   
  At or For the Three Months Ended
   At or For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
Per Share Data:                  
Reported EPS (Diluted) $0.13     $0.36     $0.32     $0.81     $1.04  
Cash dividends paid per share   0.14       0.14       0.14       0.42       0.42  
Book value per share   16.94       16.96       16.49       16.94       16.49  
Tangible book value per share (1)   15.39       15.41       14.97       15.39       14.97  
Dividend payout ratio   107.69 %     38.89 %     43.75 %     51.85 %     40.38 %
                   
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):                  
Return on average assets   0.29 %     0.82 %     0.76 %     0.61 %     0.82 %
Return on average common equity   3.08 %     8.59 %     7.71 %     6.42 %     8.51 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   3.39 %     9.45 %     8.49 %     7.07 %     9.37 %
Net interest spread   2.07 %     2.08 %     2.11 %     2.06 %     2.20 %
Net interest margin   2.34 %     2.38 %     2.33 %     2.34 %     2.40 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   118.38 %     119.47 %     117.46 %     118.70 %     117.06 %
Non-interest expense to average assets   1.41 %     1.40 %     1.39 %     1.40 %     1.36 %
Efficiency ratio   57.69 %     56.83 %     58.10 %     57.76 %     55.59 %
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period   124.86 %     124.71 %     123.53 %     124.86 %     123.53 %
CRE consolidated concentration ratio (2)   678.9 %     697.3 %     706.1 %     678.9 %     706.1 %
Effective tax rate   15.30 %     25.42 %     23.14 %     23.74 %     23.96 %
                   
Average Balance Data:                  
Average assets $6,446,382     $6,391,476     $6,231,801     $6,400,652     $6,288,747  
Average interest-earning assets   6,191,299       6,134,510       6,016,728       6,145,701       6,069,781  
Average loans   5,503,233       5,492,455       5,388,065       5,480,330       5,472,116  
Average deposits   4,416,143       4,378,999       4,386,631       4,378,729       4,050,336  
Average common equity   610,487       607,152       611,022       607,238       608,685  
Average tangible common equity (1)   554,849       551,515       555,385       551,600       553,047  
                   
Asset Quality Summary:                  
Non-performing loans (excluding loans held for sale) $16,378     $2,538     $2,978     $16,378     $2,978  
Non-performing assets   16,378       2,538       2,978       16,378       2,978  
Net charge-offs   5,068       358       (11 )     5,588       1,344  
Non-performing loans/ Total loans   0.30 %     0.05 %     0.06 %     0.30 %     0.06 %
Non-performing assets/ Total assets   0.25 %     0.04 %     0.05 %     0.25 %     0.05 %
Allowance for loan loss/ Total loans   0.50 %     0.38 %     0.39 %     0.50 %     0.39 %
Allowance for loan loss/ Non-performing loans   166.65 %     832.70 %     716.25 %     166.65 %     716.25 %
Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days at period end $139     $105     $531     $139     $531  
                   
Capital Ratios - Consolidated:                  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   8.69 %     8.58 %     8.78 %     8.69 %     8.78 %
Tier 1 common equity ratio   10.62       10.94       11.66       10.62       11.66  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.62       10.94       11.66       10.62       11.66  
Total risk-based capital ratio   13.33       13.58       14.54       13.33       14.54  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.76       8.83       8.96       8.76       8.96  
                   
Capital Ratios - Bank Only:                  
Tier 1 common equity ratio   11.86 %     12.14 %     13.26 %     11.86 %     13.26 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.86       12.14       13.26       11.86       13.26  
Total risk-based capital ratio   12.38       12.56       13.71       12.38       13.71  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.81       9.77       10.15       9.81       10.15  
                   
(1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table for reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible assets. Average balances are calculated using the ending balance for months during the period indicated.
(2) The CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and ADC, divided by consolidated capital.
                   


 
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  For the Three Months Ended
   September 30, 2019
 		   June 30, 2019
    September 30, 2018
      Average       Average       Average
  Average   Yield/   Average   Yield/   Average   Yield/
  Balance Interest Cost   Balance Interest Cost   Balance Interest Cost
Assets:                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Real estate loans $5,188,967 $50,732   3.91 %   $5,201,395 $50,811   3.91 %   $5,200,021 $47,486   3.65 %
Commercial and industrial loans 312,472   4,442   5.69     289,843   4,134   5.71     186,686   2,729   5.85  
Other loans 1,794   18   4.01     1,217   18   5.92     1,358   18   5.30  
Mortgage-backed securities 432,071   2,973   2.75     423,387   2,961   2.80     432,213   2,852   2.64  
Investment securities 74,349   626   3.37     64,488   570   3.54     11,158   59   2.12  
Other short-term investments 181,646   1,488   3.28     154,180   1,457   3.78     185,292   1,480   3.19  
Total interest-earning assets 6,191,299   60,279   3.89 %   6,134,510   59,951   3.91 %   6,016,728   54,624   3.63 %
Non-interest-earning assets 255,083       256,966       215,073    
Total assets $6,446,382       $6,391,476       $6,231,801    
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing checking accounts $125,310 $56   0.18 %   $125,041 $91   0.29 %   $114,865 $55   0.19 %
Money market accounts 1,845,594   6,883   1.48     1,908,737   7,397   1.55     2,264,082   7,542   1.32  
Savings accounts 341,170   157   0.18     327,312   46   0.06     347,041   50   0.06  
Certificates of deposit 1,674,478   9,485   2.25     1,595,849   8,737   2.20     1,297,857   5,714   1.75  
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,986,552   16,582   1.65     3,956,939   16,271   1.65     4,023,845   13,361   1.32  
Borrowed Funds 1,243,561   7,501   2.39     1,177,940   7,176   2.44     1,098,713   6,235   2.25  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,230,113   24,083   1.83 %   5,134,879   23,447   1.83 %   5,122,558   19,596   1.52 %
Non-interest-bearing checking accounts 429,591       422,060       362,786    
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 176,191       227,385       135,435    
Total liabilities 5,835,895       5,784,324       5,620,779    
Stockholders' equity 610,487       607,152       611,022    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $6,446,382       $6,391,476       $6,231,801    
Net interest income   $36,196         $36,504         $35,028    
Net interest spread     2.07 %       2.08 %       2.11 %
Net interest-earning assets $961,186       $999,631       $894,170    
Net interest margin     2.34 %       2.38 %       2.33 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     118.38 %         119.47 %         117.46 %  
                       
Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts) $4,416,143 $16,582   1.49 %   $4,378,999 $16,271   1.49 %   $4,386,631 $13,361   1.21 %
                       



 
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF LOAN COMPOSITION AND WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATES ("WAR") (1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
   
   
  At September 30, 2019   At June 30, 2019   At September 30, 2018
  Balance WAR   Balance WAR   Balance WAR
Loan balances at period end:                
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $134,361 4.38 %   $120,523 4.60 %   $71,464 4.42 %
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3)   3,608,156 3.72       3,736,500 3.69       4,015,424 3.52  
Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use   1,333,763 4.31       1,279,188 4.26       1,106,430 4.10  
Acquisition, development, and construction ("ADC")   95,767 6.00       77,479 6.57       11,144 6.26  
Total real estate loans   5,172,047 3.93       5,213,690 3.88       5,204,462 3.66  
Commercial and industrial ("C&I")   309,593 5.46       316,061 5.78       207,743 5.53  
Total $5,481,640 4.02 %   $5,529,751 3.99 %   $5,412,205 3.73 %
                 
(1) Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, divided by the total amount of loans in the category.
(2) Includes loans underlying cooperatives.
(3) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.
 


 
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs")
  (Dollars in thousands)
   
   
  At September 30,   At June 30,   At September 30,
  2019   2019   2018
Non-Performing Loans          
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $1,161     $832     $443  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2) 153     428     1,473  
Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use real estate (2) 63     1,274     1,059  
C&I 15,000     -     -  
Other 1     4     3  
Total Non-Performing Loans (3) $ 16,378     $ 2,538     $ 2,978  
Total Non-Performing Assets $ 16,378     $ 2,538     $ 2,978  
           
Performing TDR Loans          
One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment $9     $11     $16  
Multifamily residential and mixed-use residential real estate (1)(2) -     252     277  
Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use real estate (2) -     4,037     4,107  
Total Performing TDRs $ 9     $ 4,300     $ 4,400  
           
(1) Includes loans underlying cooperatives. 
(2) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.
(3) There were no non-accruing TDRs for the periods indicated.
           
           
PROBLEM ASSETS AS A PERCENTAGE OF TANGIBLE CAPITAL AND RESERVES (TEXAS RATIO)
  (Dollars in thousands)
           
  At September 30,   At June 30,   At September 30,
  2019   2019   2018
Total Non-Performing Assets $16,378     $2,538     $2,978  
Loans 90 days or more past due on accrual status (4) 380     1,531     1,242  
TOTAL PROBLEM ASSETS $16,758     $4,069     $4,220  
           
Tangible common equity (5) $553,266     $553,063     $547,939  
Allowance for loan losses and reserves for contingent liabilities 27,319     21,159     21,330  
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY PLUS RESERVES $580,585     $574,222     $569,269  
           
TEXAS RATIO (PROBLEM ASSETS AS A PERCENTAGE OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY AND RESERVES) 2.9 %   0.7 %   0.7 %
           
(4) These loans were, as of the respective dates indicated, expected to be either satisfied, made current or re-financed in the near future, and were not expected to result in any loss of contractual principal or interest. These loans are not included in non-performing loans.
(5) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table for reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible assets.
           


 
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
                   
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
  2019     2019     2018     2019     2018  
Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted ("non-GAAP") Net Income:                  
Reported net income $ 4,705     $ 13,035     $ 11,782     $ 29,241     $ 38,848  
Adjustments to net income, net of tax (1):                  
Less: Loss (Gain) on sale of securities (45 )   39     -     46     (930 )
Tax adjustment -     -     (104 )   -     (196 )
Adjusted ("non-GAAP") net income $ 4,660     $ 13,074     $ 11,678     $ 29,287     $ 37,722  
                   
Adjusted Ratios (Based upon "non-GAAP Net Income" as calculated above):                  
Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $ 0.13     $ 0.36     $ 0.32     $ 0.82     $ 1.01  
Adjusted return on average assets 0.29 %   0.82 %   0.75 %   0.61 %   0.80 %
Adjusted return on average common equity 3.05     8.61     7.64     6.43     8.26  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 3.36     9.48     8.41     7.08     9.09  
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets 1.41     1.40     1.39     1.40     1.36  
Adjusted efficiency ratio 57.69     56.83     58.10     57.76     55.59  
                   
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,        
  2019   2019   2018        
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:                  
Total assets $ 6,425,335     $ 6,498,362     $ 6,294,193          
Less:                  
Goodwill 55,638     55,638     55,638          
Tangible assets $ 6,369,697     $ 6,442,724     $ 6,238,555          
                   
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:                  
Total common equity $ 608,904     $ 608,701     $ 603,577          
Less:                  
Goodwill 55,638     55,638     55,638          
Tangible common equity $ 553,266     $ 553,063     $ 547,939          
                   
                   
(1) Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's statutory tax rate of approximately 32% unless otherwise noted. 
                   

Primary Logo

