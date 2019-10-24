International Money Express, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), a leading money remittance services company focused primarily on the Latin America and Caribbean corridor, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2019 earnings and its participation at upcoming investor conferences.



Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

Intermex will release third quarter 2019 earnings after the close of trading on Monday, November 11, 2019. Management will host a conference call on the day of the release (November 11, 2019) at 5:00pm ET to discuss the company’s financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-423-9813 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) and requesting the International Money Express Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. The conference call will also be webcast live through Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/ .

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 8:00pm ET on November 11, 2019 until 11:59pm ET on November 25, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13695565 or by accessing Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/ .

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Tony Lauro, Intermex’s Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Citi’s 2019 Financial Technology Conference at The Lotte New York Palace on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Mr. Lauro will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

Bob Lisy, Intermex’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will attend the JMP Financial Services Conference at The St. Regis Hotel in New York City on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Mr. Lisy will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

About International Money Express, Inc.

At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money primarily from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala, and four countries in Africa. We offer the electronic movement of money to our customers through our network of sending and paying agents and company-operated stores located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Our services are also available digitally through intermexonline.com. We were founded in 1994 and are headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Investor Relations:

Sloan Bohlen, Solebury Trout

tel: 305-671-8056

investors@intermexonline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.