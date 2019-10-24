Revere Bank Announces Record Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2019 – Net Income of $8.25 Million Increased 17.7% Over the Third Quarter of 2018

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revere Bank (the “Bank”) (OTCQX: REVB) today reported record quarterly net income of $8.25 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a 17.7% increase compared to net income of $7.01 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, and a 4.3% increase over the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net income per diluted common share increased 3.1% to $0.67 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $0.65 for the same period in 2018. Net income per basic common share for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.69 compared to $0.68 for the same period in 2018, an increase of 1.5%. Both diluted earnings per share and basic earnings per share increased due to higher net income, and were also affected by our successful capital raise in September 2018, in which we issued 1.6 million additional shares of common stock. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, diluted earnings per share and basic earnings per share increased by 3.1% and 4.5%, respectively, driven primarily by increased earnings.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $23.66 million, a 15.9% increase compared to net income of $20.42 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Despite increased earnings, our year-to-date net income per diluted common share decreased $0.01 per diluted common share to $1.93 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $1.94 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. This decrease in our diluted earnings per share was caused by the September 2018 capital raise.

Quarterly Highlights

On September 24, 2019, we announced that Revere Bank will be acquired by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., in an all stock transaction that is expected to close during the first half of 2020.

Net income grew by 17.7% compared to the third quarter of 2018 and by 4.3% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Period end loans grew 18.5%, or $369.0 million, compared to the third quarter of 2018, and grew 3.1%, or $71.5 million, compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Period end deposits grew 19.8%, or $387.0 million, compared to the third quarter of 2018, and grew 9.9%, or $209.6 million, compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Net interest margin was 3.57% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.69% for the third quarter of 2018, and 3.72% for the second quarter of 2019. The margin decrease in the third quarter was primarily driven by the strong deposit growth and a large increase in our cash balances which impacted our earning asset mix compared to prior periods.

Efficiency ratio improved to 48.84% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 52.53% for the same period last year and increased slightly compared to 48.47% for the linked quarter.

Return on average equity was 11.20% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 13.00% for the third quarter of 2018 and 11.27% for the second quarter of 2019.

Tangible book value was $22.14 as of the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $19.09 and $21.40 for the third quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2019, respectively.

Ken Cook, Co-President and CEO, said, "Our loan, deposit and profit momentum continues as we posted strong quarterly, year-to-date, and year-over-year results. We are very proud of our team and the alignment throughout the Bank as we continue to establish and grow relationships with businesses and individuals throughout our market."

Drew Flott, Co-President and CEO, added, "We are very pleased with another quarter of strong loan, deposit and earnings growth. While we saw a dip in the net interest margin, due primarily to a swing in our earning asset mix, our strong balance sheet growth allowed us to increase our net interest income by more than $1 million, or over 5%, compared to last quarter."

Earnings and Growth Highlights

Quarter end highlights

For the Three Months Ended Change Compared to In thousands,

except per share data September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Net Income $ 8,247 $ 7,906 $ 7,006 $ 341 $ 1,241 Earnings per share - basic 0.69 0.66 0.68 0.03 0.01 Earnings per share - diluted 0.67 0.65 0.65 0.02 0.02 Loans (period end) $ 2,366,490 $ 2,294,945 $ 1,997,511 $ 71,545 $ 368,979 Deposits (period end) 2,337,430 2,127,831 1,950,385 209,599 387,045

Third quarter net income increased $1.24 million, or 17.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2018, and increased $341 thousand, or 4.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase compared to both periods was primarily driven by loan growth and the FDIC small bank premium credit partially offset by the impact of higher interest rates on deposits, an increase in salaries and benefits expense, and merger costs. The third quarter diluted earnings per share increased $0.02 per diluted share compared to the second quarter of 2019, driven by increased net income. Compared to the prior year quarter, diluted earnings per share increased $0.02 per share, due to an increase in net income which was offset partially by the impact of the incremental share count increase from our capital raise late in the third quarter of 2018.

Our continued earnings growth is driven by strong loan and deposit growth. As of September 30, 2019, loans were $2.37 billion, an increase of 18.5% compared to loans of $2.00 billion as of September 30, 2018, and an increase of 3.1% compared to loans of $2.29 billion as of June 30, 2019. Total deposits increased by 19.8% compared to $1.95 billion as of September 30, 2018, and core deposits, defined as total deposits excluding brokered deposits and listing service deposits, increased by 21.2% compared to the same period. Total deposits increased 9.9% to $2.34 billion as of September 30, 2019, compared to $2.13 billion as of June 30, 2019.

Year-to-date highlights

For the Nine Months Ended

In thousands, except per share data September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Change Net Income $ 23,662 $ 20,415 $ 3,247 Earnings per share - basic 1.99 2.02 (0.03 ) Earnings per share - diluted 1.93 1.94 (0.01 )

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income increased $3.25 million, or 15.9%, to $23.66 million compared to $20.42 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in net income was primarily due to an increase in income due to higher loan growth partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits and an increase in salaries and benefits expense. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, decreased $0.01 per share compared to the same period last year, driven by the capital raise, despite increased earnings.

Income Statement Review

For the three months ended September 30, 2019

Net interest income

For the Three Months Ended Change Compared to In thousands September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income $ 33,718 $ 31,622 $ 27,403 $ 2,096 $ 6,315 Interest expense 9,743 8,831 6,559 912 3,184 Net interest income $ 23,975 $ 22,791 $ 20,844 $ 1,184 $ 3,131 Yield on interest-earning assets 5.02% 5.16% 4.85% (14) bps 17 bps Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.95% 1.93% 1.51% 2 bps 44 bps Net interest margin 3.57% 3.72% 3.69% (15) bps (12) bps

On a year-over-year basis, our net interest income continues to grow and drive increased earnings. Third quarter net interest income increased 15.0% compared to the same period last year driven primarily by strong loan growth and an increase in the yield on interest-earnings assets, offset by an increase in our cost of deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, net interest income improved 5.2%. This improvement was primarily caused by loan growth and significant overnight investments combined with one additional day in the period, offset by a moderate increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.



Our current quarter’s net interest margin decreased 15 basis points from the linked quarter. Our deposit growth was significantly stronger than our robust loan growth in the third quarter. This mismatch changed the mix within our earning assets. More than half of the decrease in our quarterly margin is attributable to the change in our earning asset mix. The majority of the rest of the margin decrease was associated with the two Federal Reserve rate decreases and deposit rates declining at a slower pace than loan rates. Also impacting the lower net interest margin was a slightly higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities caused by a change in deposit mix.

When compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018, our net interest margin decreased 12 basis points. This decrease was driven by a flattened yield curve. Our cost of interest-bearing liabilities has increased 44 basis points which was partially offset by an increase of 17 basis points in our yield on interest-earning assets.

The impact of the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities on net income has been partially mitigated by strong growth in our non-interest-bearing deposits of 14.5% and 27.1% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2018, respectively.

Provision for Loan Losses

For the third quarter of 2019, the provision for loan losses decreased $34 thousand and increased $757 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2018, respectively. Exceptionally strong loan growth during the second quarter of 2019 required a larger provision than was required during the third quarter of 2019. The provisions were also impacted by net charge-offs of $503 thousand in the current quarter and net recoveries of $128 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. Our provision continues to reflect our strong credit quality.

Our allowance for loan losses to total loans as of September 30, 2019, was 0.93% compared to 0.88% as of September 30, 2018. As of September 30, 2019 and 2018, we had purchase accounting discounts, associated with our two bank acquisitions, remaining of $3.55 million and $4.77 million, respectively. Adjusting for the remaining purchase accounting discounts, our allowance for loan losses to total loans would have been 1.08% and 1.12%, respectively.

Non-interest income and Non-interest expense

For the Three Months Ended Change Compared to Dollars in thousands September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Non-interest income $ 911 $ 812 $ 425 $ 99 $ 486 Non-interest expense $ 12,154 $ 11,441 $ 11,173 $ 713 $ 981 Efficiency ratio 48.84% 48.47% 52.53% 37 bps (369) bps

Non-interest income was $911 thousand for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $486 thousand, or 114.4%, compared to the third quarter of 2018, and $99 thousand, or 12.2% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase compared to the prior year period was driven by an increase in referral fee income, recorded in other non-interest income, and an increase in fees earned on deposit accounts. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, the increase was driven by an increase in referral fee income.



Non-interest expense increased by $981 thousand, or 8.8%, in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same period last year. The year-over-year increase was due to higher salaries and benefits, related to an increase in staff necessary to support our continued growth, merger costs, and an increase in occupancy costs, offset partially by an FDIC small bank premium credit related to the second quarter of 2019. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, non-interest expense increased $713 thousand, or 6.2%, primarily driven by increases in salaries and benefits, professional fees, and merger costs, offset partially by the previously mentioned FDIC small bank premium credit. Approximately $200 thousand of the increase in salaries and benefits was associated with the addition of a team of commercial lenders and support staff who joined the Bank during the second quarter of 2019. Also impacting non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019, was a $48 thousand reversal of gains recorded during the second quarter of 2019 on other real estate owned ("OREO"), as well as additional costs associated with carrying the OREO of $55 thousand, primarily driven by loan closing costs.

During the third quarter of 2019, our efficiency ratio improved to 48.84% compared to 52.53% in the same period last year. The improvement is primarily due to strong net interest income growth, non-interest income growth and continued economies of scale as we continue to grow. Compared to the linked quarter, our efficiency ratio increased slightly to 48.84% from 48.47%.

Performance Ratios

For the Three Months Ended Change Compared to September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.20% 1.25% 1.21% (5) bps (1) bps Return on average equity (annualized) 11.20% 11.27% 13.00% (7) bps (180) bps

Return on average assets decreased five basis points and return on average equity decreased seven basis points, compared to the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in return on average assets and return on average equity, compared to the second quarter of 2019, was driven by the change in our earning asset mix resulting in a larger cash position, despite strong earnings during the period. Return on average assets and return on average equity declined by one basis point and 180 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2018, despite stronger earnings, due to the impact of our capital raise late in the third quarter of 2018, as well as the previously mentioned large increase in cash. In addition when compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018, return on equity was impacted by the continued improvement in the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities, which does not have an impact on earnings.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019

Net interest income

For the Nine Months Ended In thousands September 30, September 30,



Change 2019 2018 Interest income $ 95,188 $ 77,451 $ 17,737 Interest expense 26,756 16,767 9,989 Net interest income $ 68,432 $ 60,684 $ 7,748 Yield on interest-earning assets 5.07% 4.82% 25 bps Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.91% 1.35% 56 bps Net interest margin 3.65% 3.77% (12) bps

Net interest income increased $7.75 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, to $68.43 million as compared to $60.68 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was driven by loan growth over the period as well as higher rates charged on loans, partially offset by a higher cost of funds.



The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, decreased 12 basis points compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018, due primarily to a flattened yield curve and changes in our earning asset mix. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities has risen 56 basis points. The increase in the cost of liabilities was primarily due to higher rates on certificate of deposit and money market accounts. The increased cost of interest-bearing liabilities was offset partially by higher yields on interest-earning assets, driven mostly by an increase in rates charged on loans.

Provision for Loan Losses

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the provision for loan losses was $3.61 million, compared to $2.75 million for the same period last year. The provision was impacted by our loan growth, very strong asset quality, and net charge-offs during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, of $367 thousand.

Non-interest income and Non-interest expense

For the Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands September 30, September 30,



Change 2019 2018 Non-interest income $ 2,212 $ 1,613 $ 599 Non-interest expense $ 34,709 $ 32,411 $ 2,298 Efficiency ratio 49.13% 52.03% (290) bps

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, non-interest income increased $599 thousand, or 37.1%, to $2.21 million compared to $1.61 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was driven by an increase in deposit account fees and an increase in referral fee income, which is recorded in other non-interest income.



Non-interest expense increased to $34.71 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $32.41 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase of $2.30 million, or 7.1%, was primarily driven by increases in salaries and benefits, occupancy expenses, and merger costs, offset partially by the FDIC premium credit, as previously mentioned.

Also impacting non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was a gain on OREO of $93 thousand, offset by costs associated with carrying and selling the OREO of $180 thousand, primarily related to occupancy expense.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the efficiency ratio was 49.13% compared to 52.03% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, driven by our strong net interest income growth, non-interest income growth and moderate non-interest expense growth over the previous twelve months.

Performance Ratios

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Change Return on average assets (annualized) 1.23% 1.23% 0 bps Return on average equity (annualized) 11.24% 13.50% (226) bps

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, return on average assets was unchanged and return on average equity decreased by 226 basis points. Return on average assets was flat despite higher earnings year to date in 2019, due to a significant increase in cash and due from banks, as previously mentioned. The decline in return on average equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was impacted by our capital raise late in the third quarter of 2018 and the significant improvement in the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities during the period.

Balance Sheet Review

For the Quarters Ended Change Compared to In thousands September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Assets $ 2,835,191 $ 2,626,721 $ 2,317,700 $ 208,470 $ 517,491 Loans 2,366,490 2,294,945 1,997,511 71,545 368,979 Deposits 2,337,430 2,127,831 1,950,385 209,599 387,045 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 148,442 158,526 74,594 (10,084) 73,848 Stockholders' equity 295,228 286,281 255,905 8,947 39,323

Asset growth from September 30, 2018, to September 30, 2019, was $517.5 million, or 22.3%, and was driven primarily by loan growth and an increase in cash and due from banks. Assets increased $208.5 million compared to the prior quarter, or 7.9%, due to an increase in cash and due from banks and loan growth.



Loans increased $369.0 million, or 18.5%, compared to September 30, 2018, and increased $71.5 million, or 3.1%, compared to June 30, 2019. Loan increases over both periods continued to be primarily related to commercial real estate and commercial loan growth.

During the second quarter of 2019, we acquired OREO with a fair market value to the Bank of approximately $1.6 million at the time of acquisition, which was sold during the third quarter of 2019 at approximately its fair value.

Deposits increased $387.0 million, or 19.8%, and increased $209.6 million, or 9.9%, compared to September 30, 2018, and June 30, 2019, respectively. The increase compared to the prior year period was primarily driven by increases in money market, certificate of deposit and non-interest bearing accounts. When compared to the second quarter of 2019, deposit increases were driven by increases in money market and non-interest-bearing accounts. Non-interest-bearing deposits grew by 27.1% compared to September 30, 2018, and by 14.5% compared to June 30, 2019, reflecting our focus on growing non-interest-bearing deposits.

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances increased $73.8 million, or 99.0%, compared to the same period last year, and decreased $10.1 million, or 6.4%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase compared to the prior year was due to a strategic decision to borrow from the FHLB during the first half of 2019, as rates were more favorable than running deposit specials. During the third quarter of 2019 deposit rates normalized and FHLB borrowing rates were no longer comparatively more favorable. We added $46.0 million and $106.0 million of new FHLB advances during the first and second quarters of 2019, respectively. New advances were offset partially by repayments throughout the year of existing advances.

Stockholders’ equity increased $39.3 million, or 15.4%, compared to September 30, 2018. The very strong equity growth compared to the third quarter of 2018 was achieved primarily by continuing to accomplish record earnings each quarter. Stockholders’ equity increased by $8.9 million, or 3.1%, compared to June 30, 2019, driven by record earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increases in equity were also impacted by activity in the investment portfolio resulting in net unrealized gains of $1.4 million as of the September 30, 2019, compared to net unrealized losses of $3.1 million as of September 30, 2018, and net unrealized gains of $1.3 million as of June 30, 2019.

Our capital ratios remain well above regulatory guidelines for well-capitalized banks. As of September 30, 2019, our total risk-based capital ratio and tier 1 leverage ratio were 13.30% and 9.79%, respectively, compared to 13.85% and 10.11%, respectively, as of September 30, 2018. As of September 30, 2019, our tangible equity to total tangible assets ratio was 9.46% compared to 9.85% as of September 30, 2018.

As of September 30, 2019, our tangible book value per share was $22.14, up 16.0% compared to $19.09 as of September 30, 2018. The increase in tangible book value per share was due to strong earnings per share during the trailing twelve month period.

Asset Quality Review

For the Quarters Ended Change Compared To Dollars in thousands September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Non-performing assets $ 903 $ 2,694 $ 1,809 $ (1,791 ) $ (906 ) Non-performing assets to total assets 0.03% 0.1% 0.08% (7) bps (5) bps Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest $ 8,079 $ 7,730 $ 1,177 $ 349 $ 6,902 Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest to total assets 0.28% 0.29% 0.05% (1) bps 23 bps Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 503 $ (128) $ — $ 631 $ 503

Asset quality continues to remain very strong. As of September 30, 2019, non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets improved even further to 0.03% compared to 0.10% and 0.08% as of June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively. Non-performing assets decreased $1.8 million and $906 thousand compared to June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively, primarily due to the previously mentioned sale of OREO.



Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest increased $349 thousand compared to the linked quarter and $6.9 million compared to the same period last year. We had $503 thousand of net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2019, compared to no net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2018, and $128 thousand of net recoveries during the second quarter of 2019.

We are proactive in monitoring our loan portfolio for any indication of weakness and attempt to mitigate future risks across all lines of business.

Revere Bank is a Maryland state-chartered bank that commenced operations in November 2007. Our Bank is headquartered in Rockville and has 11 branches located in the suburban Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s. Revere Bank is a community-based, full-service commercial bank that emphasizes the banking needs of community-based businesses, professional entities, and individuals. Further information on Revere Bank can be obtained by visiting our website at www.reverebank.com .

Contact: Kenneth Cook, Co-President & CEO Andrew Flott, Co-President & CEO (240) 264-5372 (240) 264-5340 kenneth.cook@reverebank.com andrew.flott@reverebank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Bank operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as “may,” “will,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “should,” and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Bank’s market, interest rates and interest rate policy, competitive factors, and other conditions which by their nature, are not susceptible to accurate forecast, and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results may differ materially from those indicated herein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Bank’s past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the Financial Highlights table, which provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures, such as tangible common equity, tangible assets, return on tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and allowance for loan losses, adjusted, which are non-GAAP measures. We believe that such non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Bank’s operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance as promulgated under GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Investors should consider the Bank’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Bank. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Bank’s results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.









Revere Bank and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)





September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 220,894 $ 82,281 $ 136,442 $ 104,740 Federal funds sold — — — 12 Total cash and cash equivalents 220,894 82,281 136,442 104,752 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 182,696 180,630 187,558 167,911 Equity securities, at cost 8,651 9,058 4,698 5,230 Loans 2,366,490 2,294,945 2,084,806 1,997,511 Less allowance for loan losses 21,952 21,052 18,712 17,521 Loans, net 2,344,538 2,273,893 2,066,094 1,979,990 Premises and equipment, net 3,887 3,872 4,283 4,169 Right-of-use assets 16,166 17,064 — — Accrued interest receivable 7,387 7,873 6,854 6,556 Deferred tax assets 5,982 5,712 6,397 6,528 Bank-owned life insurance 11,077 11,019 10,902 10,842 Goodwill 26,815 26,815 26,815 26,815 Core deposit intangibles 3,094 3,272 3,627 3,804 Other real estate owned — 1,591 — — Other assets 4,004 3,641 1,541 1,103 Total Assets $ 2,835,191 $ 2,626,721 $ 2,455,211 $ 2,317,700 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $ 448,076 $ 391,300 $ 368,063 $ 352,560 Interest-bearing 1,889,354 1,736,531 1,720,904 1,597,825 Total deposits 2,337,430 2,127,831 2,088,967 1,950,385 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 148,442 158,526 63,456 74,594 Subordinated debt, net 30,793 30,767 30,715 30,690 Lease liabilities 16,841 17,709 — — Accrued interest payable 1,408 1,700 1,320 791 Other liabilities 5,049 3,907 5,862 5,335 Total Liabilities 2,539,963 2,340,440 2,190,320 2,061,795 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, par value $5 per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding of 11,983,404 for September 2019, 11,972,628 for June 2019, 11,817,361 for December 2018, and 11,803,007 for September 2018 59,917 59,863 59,087 59,015 Surplus 147,350 146,861 145,076 144,538 Retained earnings 86,540 78,293 62,878 55,473 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,421 1,264 (2,150 ) (3,121 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 295,228 286,281 264,891 255,905 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,835,191 $ 2,626,721 $ 2,455,211 $ 2,317,700

















Revere Bank and Subsidiary

Consolidated Income Statements

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 31,741 $ 29,971 $ 25,933 $ 89,780 $ 73,662 Securities 1,093 1,159 929 3,430 2,646 Federal funds sold and other 884 492 541 1,978 1,143 Total interest income 33,718 31,622 27,403 95,188 77,451 Interest expense Deposits 8,366 7,573 5,625 23,350 14,378 Borrowed funds 910 797 471 2,018 1,000 Subordinated debt 467 461 463 1,388 1,389 Total interest expense 9,743 8,831 6,559 26,756 16,767 Net interest income 23,975 22,791 20,844 68,432 60,684 Provision for loan losses 1,402 1,436 645 3,607 2,751 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,573 21,355 20,199 64,825 57,933 Non-interest income Service charges on deposits 338 364 254 1,045 743 Disposal of premises and equipment — — (26 ) — (26 ) Earnings on bank owned life insurance 59 58 61 175 178 Other non-interest income 514 390 136 992 718 Total non-interest income 911 812 425 2,212 1,613 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,129 7,468 7,265 22,953 21,172 Occupancy and equipment 1,227 1,177 988 3,519 2,920 Legal and professional fees 280 226 388 765 1,081 Advertising 305 388 430 920 878 Data processing 696 664 657 1,997 1,887 FDIC premiums 3 332 330 648 1,029 Merger and acquisitions costs 200 — — 200 — Core deposit intangible amortization 178 177 178 533 533 Other real estate owned expense 55 125 — 180 — (Gain) loss on other real estate owned 48 (141 ) — (93 ) — Other 1,033 1,025 937 3,087 2,911 Total non-interest expense 12,154 11,441 11,173 34,709 32,411 Income before taxes 11,330 10,726 9,451 32,328 27,135 Income tax expense 3,083 2,820 2,445 8,666 6,720 Net Income $ 8,247 $ 7,906 $ 7,006 $ 23,662 $ 20,415 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.66 $ 0.68 $ 1.99 $ 2.02 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 $ 1.93 $ 1.94

















Revere Bank and Subsidiary

Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Rate

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance(1) Income- Yields/ Balance(1) Income- Yields/ Expense Rates Expense Rates Assets Loans, net (2) $ 2,333,261 $ 31,741 5.4 % $ 1,969,777 $ 25,933 5.22 % Securities (3) 177,881 1,093 2.44 % 166,094 929 2.22 % Federal funds sold and other (4) 156,139 884 2.25 % 106,801 541 2.01 % Total interest-earning assets 2,667,281 33,718 5.02 % 2,242,672 27,403 4.85 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 21,628 17,180 Other assets 89,261 70,342 Total Assets $ 2,734,914 $ 2,295,834 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,798,640 8,366 1.85 % $ 1,589,091 5,625 1.4 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 148,886 910 2.42 % 100,253 471 1.86 % Subordinated debt 30,777 467 6.02 % 30,673 463 5.99 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,978,303 9,743 1.95 % 1,720,017 6,559 1.51 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 440,060 355,627 Other liabilities 24,314 6,359 Total Liabilities 2,442,677 2,082,003 Stockholders' equity 292,237 213,831 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 2,734,914 $ 2,295,834 Net interest income and margin (5)(6) $ 23,975 3.57 % $ 20,844 3.69 %













Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Average

Balance(1) Interest

Income-

Expense Average

Yields/

Rates Assets Loans, net (2) $ 2,195,845 $ 29,971 5.47 % Securities (3) 185,301 1,159 2.51 % Federal funds sold and other (4) 77,877 492 2.53 % Total interest-earnings assets 2,459,023 31,622 5.16 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 19,902 Other assets 90,347 Total Assets $ 2,529,468 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,666,409 7,573 1.82 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 137,100 797 2.33 % Subordinated debt 30,751 461 6.01 % Other borrowed funds 2 — 2.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,834,262 8,831 1.93 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 387,780 Other liabilities 26,097 Total Liabilities 2,248,139 Stockholders' equity 281,329 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 2,529,468 Net interest income and margin (5)(6) $ 22,791 3.72 %

(1) Average balances are computed on a daily basis.

(2) Loans are presented net of average non-accrual loans for the period and unearned revenue.

(3) Includes securities available-for-sale.

(4) Includes federal funds sold, FHLB stock and interest-bearing deposits at other banks.

(5) Total interest income less total interest expense.

(6) Net interest margin is net interest income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.





Revere Bank and Subsidiary

Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Rate

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance(1) Income- Yields/ Balance(1) Income- Yields/ Expense Rates Expense Rates Assets Loans, net (2) $ 2,212,892 $ 89,780 5.42 % $ 1,909,302 $ 73,662 5.16 % Securities (3) 183,853 3,430 2.49 % 164,275 2,646 2.15 % Federal funds sold and other (4) 111,974 1,978 2.36 % 76,804 1,143 1.99 % Total interest-earnings assets 2,508,719 95,188 5.07 % 2,150,381 77,451 4.82 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 20,172 16,177 Other assets 88,068 77,246 Total Assets $ 2,576,615 $ 2,211,450 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,723,077 23,350 1.81 % $ 1,541,122 14,378 1.25 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 117,735 2,018 2.29 % 84,380 1,000 1.58 % Subordinated debt 30,751 1,388 6.03 % 30,647 1,389 6.06 % Other borrowed funds 1 — 2.7 % 1 — 2.25 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,871,564 26,756 1.91 % 1,656,150 16,767 1.35 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 400,266 345,798 Other liabilities 23,266 7,335 Total Liabilities 2,295,096 2,009,283 Stockholders' equity 281,519 202,167 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 2,576,615 $ 2,211,450 Net interest income and margin (5)(6) $ 68,432 3.65 % $ 60,684 3.77 %

(1) Average balances are computed on a daily basis.

(2) Loans are presented net of average non-accrual loans for the period and unearned revenue.

(3) Includes securities available-for-sale.

(4) Includes federal funds sold, FHLB stock and interest-bearing deposits at other banks.

(5) Total interest income less total interest expense.

(6) Net interest margin is net interest income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.





Revere Bank and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Per Share Data and Shares Outstanding Earnings per share - basic $ 0.69 $ 0.66 $ 0.68 $ 1.99 $ 2.02 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 $ 1.93 $ 1.94 Book value per share (1) $ 24.64 $ 23.91 $ 21.68 $ 24.64 $ 21.68 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 22.14 $ 21.4 $ 19.09 $ 22.14 $ 19.09 Weighted-average common shares - basic 11,979,830 11,925,915 10,329,900 11,918,528 10,098,968 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 12,251,743 12,222,396 10,705,221 12,230,398 10,530,008 Common shares outstanding at end of period 11,983,404 11,972,628 11,803,007 11,983,404 11,803,007 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.2 % 1.25 % 1.21 % 1.23 % 1.23 % Return on average equity (annualized) 11.2 % 11.27 % 13 % 11.24 % 13.5 % Yield on interest-earning assets (annualized) 5.02 % 5.16 % 4.85 % 5.07 % 4.82 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (annualized) 1.95 % 1.93 % 1.51 % 1.91 % 1.35 % Net interest margin 3.57 % 3.72 % 3.69 % 3.65 % 3.77 % Efficiency ratio (2) 48.84 % 48.47 % 52.53 % 49.13 % 52.03 % Asset Quality Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing interest $ 8,079 $ 7,730 $ 1,177 $ 8,079 $ 1,177 Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing interest to total assets 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.05 % 0.28 % 0.05 % Non-accrual loans $ 903 $ 1,103 $ 1,809 $ 903 $ 1,809 Other real estate owned $ — $ 1,591 $ — $ — $ — Non-performing assets (3) $ 903 $ 2,694 $ 1,809 $ 903 $ 1,809 Non-performing assets to total assets (3) 0.03 % 0.1 % 0.08 % 0.03 % 0.08 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans (4) 0.93 % 0.92 % 0.88 % 0.93 % 0.88 % Allowance for loan losses, adjusted to total loans (4) 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.12 % 1.08 % 1.12 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 2,431.00 % 1,908.60 % 968.5 % 2,431.00 % 968.5 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 503 $ (128 ) $ — $ 367 $ 57 Regulatory Capital Ratios Total risk-based capital ratio 13.3 % 13.21 % 13.85 % 13.3 % 13.85 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.09 % 10.99 % 11.45 % 11.09 % 11.45 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.79 % 10.23 % 10.11 % 9.79 % 10.11 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.09 % 10.99 % 11.45 % 11.09 % 11.45 % Common equity to total assets ratio (1) 10.41 % 10.9 % 11.04 % 10.41 % 11.04 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets ratio (1) 9.46 % 9.87 % 9.85 % 9.46 % 9.85 % Other Information Number of full time equivalent employees 248 243 229 248 229 # Full service branch offices 11 11 11 11 11

(1) Tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is computed as total stockholders’ equity excluding intangible assets and goodwill. Tangible assets is computed as total assets excluding intangible assets and goodwill. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets. Tangible book value per common share is computed by dividing the total tangible common equity by the common shares issued and outstanding. The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ to tangible common equity and a reconciliation of total assets to tangible assets:







At or For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 295,228 $ 286,281 $ 255,905 Less: Goodwill 26,815 26,815 26,815 Core deposits intangible 3,094 3,272 3,804 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 265,319 $ 256,194 $ 225,286 Total assets (GAAP) $ 2,835,191 $ 2,626,721 $ 2,317,700 Less: Goodwill 26,815 26,815 26,815 Core deposits intangible 3,094 3,272 3,804 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,805,282 $ 2,596,634 $ 2,287,081 Common equity to total assets ratio (GAAP) 10.41 % 10.90 % 11.04 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 9.46 % 9.87 % 9.85 % Common shares outstanding 11,983,404 11,972,628 11,803,007 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 24.64 $ 23.91 $ 21.68 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 22.14 $ 21.40 $ 19.09

(2) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) Non-performing assets consist of non-accrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest, and other real estate owned.

(4) Allowance for loan losses, adjusted and the allowance for loan losses, adjusted to total loans are non-GAAP financial measures. Allowance for loan losses, adjusted is calculated by adding credit marks established for acquired loans to the allowance for loan losses. The allowance for loan losses, adjusted to total loans is calculated by dividing the allowance for loan losses, adjusted by total loans for the period. The following table provides a reconciliation of allowance for loan losses to allowance for loan losses, adjusted:

At or For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Allowance for loan losses $ 21,952 $ 21,052 $ 17,521 Plus: Purchase accounting discounts 3,553 3,734 4,765 Allowance for loan losses, adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 25,505 $ 24,786 $ 22,286 Total loans $ 2,366,490 $ 2,294,945 $ 1,997,511 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (GAAP) 0.93 % 0.92 % 0.88 % Allowance for loan losses, adjusted to total loans (non-GAAP) 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.12 %



