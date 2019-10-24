Massive Revenues Expected as Hemp, Inc. Updates Shareholders on the First Phase of Processing its Hemp Harvest in Oregon

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) updates its shareholders on the first phase of processing its high cannabidiol (CBD) hemp crops in Medford, Oregon. According to executives, the Company has harvested what will be over 85,000 pounds of high CBD hemp flower. Hemp, Inc.’s drying process lends itself to creating its high quality range of “King of Hemp” pre-rolls and high CBD hemp flower. The sheer size and scope of this year’s crop is nothing short of amazing and is expected to be a massive game changer for Hemp, Inc. in terms of anticipated revenue. To get a glimpse of the size and scope of this operation, click here.



The Oregon harvest is expected to put the company on the frontlines of producing some of the nation’s best smokable hemp flower. “Many people, experts in the industry, have come out to see our grow and we’ve gotten a lot of positive comments. Many have said it’s the best crop in Southern Oregon,” said Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. “We expect this to be the largest on-going profit center in Hemp, Inc.’s 10 year history. The results of this harvest are proving to be incredibly promising. Furthermore, our shareholders and potential customers have a unique opportunity to watch the successful roll-out, on a daily basis, of Hemp, Inc.’s pre-rolls and high CBD smokable flower, as it goes through each of the different steps of production.” These steps of production include: preparing the field; planting; growing; harvesting; drying; curing; bucking; trimming; bulk packaging; rolling and packaging the pre-rolls; and, fulfillment.

The Company has employed over 200 employees during its harvest season to further support the infrastructure necessary for local and large scale farmers operating in the hemp space. According to Perlowin, industry experts predict 65% of hemp grown in America will never make it out of the fields and into the final retail stage. Contrary to this statistic, “Hemp, Inc. has survived and flourished and will be part of the 35% that actually makes it to the marketplace,” says Perlowin. Hemp, Inc. executives anticipate millions of dollars in revenue.

The projected launch date of the pre-rolls, according to executives, is December 1, 2019. The Company’s “King of Hemp” product line will offer high-end products that are an effective and flavorful alternative to cigarettes, vaping and other hemp consumption methods. The pre-rolls and high CBD buds are compliant with federal regulations and do not exceed 0.3% THC, making Hemp, Inc.’s pre-rolls legal in all 50 states based on the 2018 Farm Bill.

To see one-minute videos of Hemp, Inc.’s current activities, as it goes through the various phases of creating the “King of Hemp” pre-roll line, visit Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page, where he shares daily posts of Hemp, Inc.’s activities around the country. Additionally, follow Hemp, Inc. on Facebook, here; on Instagram, here; and on Twitter, here.

CBDs are continuing to soar popularity as the Company continues to build their footprint across the country by strategically building out their hemp growing and processing infrastructure in Oregon to support the development of their “King of Hemp” product line. The Company has also garnered an array of news coverage. Most recently, the Company was featured in a leading digital publisher of real-time financial news, The Fly. The published article features an exclusive interview with Hemp, Inc. CEO, Bruce Perlowin, for its recent edition of "Rising High". During the in-depth conversation, in the article entitled “Rising High: An Exclusive Talk with Industrial Hemp Company Hemp, Inc.”, Perlowin discusses smokable hemp; providing green solutions through a healthy, eco-friendly approach; the Company’s social mission, expansion, competitive advantage, challenges and opportunities; and the critical importance of infrastructure for hemp in America.

Those interested in purchasing Hemp, Inc.’s pre-rolls should email flower@hempinc.com.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. To clarify the issue of OTC placing a stop sign next to Hemp, Inc.’s stock trading symbol, that symbol indicates Hemp, Inc. does not report their financials. As a non-reporting pink sheet company, Hemp, Inc. is not required to report. The company does, however, choose to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials on its website. According to the company’s CEO, the OTC stop sign is a misrepresentation of that reporting fact. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Contact: Hemp, Inc. 855-436-7688 ir@hempinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.