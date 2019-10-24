SP+ Curbside Valet Adds Gold Key Bag Check-In Service at PDX

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced the addition of bag check-in services exclusively for parking customers with domestic flights who use the “Gold Key” curbside valet at Portland International Airport (PDX). In addition to the convenience and proximity to the terminal, valet customers now enjoy the option to check their luggage, check in for their flight and obtain their boarding pass—all with the SP+ valet attendants. This enhanced service allows customers to save time, bypass the airline ticket counters and proceed directly to TSA screening without having to stand in line at the airline ticket counter to check their luggage. The service is complimentary to valet parking customers. Any airline luggage fees will be collected from the customer at check-in.

PDX, recently named as the Best Domestic Airport by Travel + Leisure for the 7th consecutive year, continues to look for innovative ways to offer their passengers convenient and time-saving services.

“We believe this initiative will continue our ongoing efforts to deliver the very best travel experience for our passengers,” commented Daren Griffin, Director of Airport Operations for PDX.

The service is currently available for six airlines, including Alaska, American, Delta, JetBlue, Spirit and United.

SP+'s acquisition of Bags in 2018 allows Bags to offer its airline check-in capabilities at airport operations where SP+ provides valet parking. Today, SP+ manages the parking operations and ground transportation activities for PDX.

“Adding the bag check-in service to our valet services allows us to enhance the parking customer’s overall travel experience,” added Jason Finch, Senior Vice President, West Airports for SP+.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information visit www.spplus.com.

