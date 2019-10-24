Safe Bulkers, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- MONACO, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial results for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2019.



Summary of Third Quarter 2019 Results Three-Month Period Ended

September 30, (In millions except for per share data) 2018 2019 % Net revenues $ 50.1 $ 50.7 1 % Net income 8.1 5.2 (36 )% Adjusted net income1 8.2 5.9 (28 )% EBITDA2 27.5 24.5 (11 )% Adjusted EBITDA3 27.7 25.1 (9 )% Earnings per share basic and diluted4 $ 0.05 $ 0.02 Adjusted earnings per share basic and diluted4 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 Average Daily results in U.S. Dollars Time charter equivalent rate5 $ 13,265 $ 13,311 - Daily vessel operating expenses6 4,151 4,448 7 % Daily vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses7 4,022 4,053 1 % Daily general and administrative expenses8 1,425 1,363 (4 )%





Summary of Nine-Months Ended September 30, 2019 Results Nine-Month Period Ended

September 30, (In millions except for per share data) 2018 2019 % Net revenues $ 140.6 $ 144.5 3 % Net income 18.1 12.5 (31 )% Adjusted net income 18.7 13.2 (29 )% EBITDA 73.4 70.3 (4 )% Adjusted EBITDA 73.9 71.0 (4 )% Earnings per share basic and diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.04 Adjusted earnings per share basic and diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.04 Average Daily results in U.S. Dollars Time charter equivalent rate $ 12,833 $ 12,513 (3 )% Daily vessel operating expenses 4,362 4,406 1 % Daily vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses 4,152 4,162 - Daily general and administrative expenses 1,299 1,368 5 %

Management Commentary

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of the Company, said: “In the third quarter of 2019 we entered into charters at higher rates than the first half of 2019. As a result we had a profitable quarter despite the down time of several vessels due to scrubber retrofitting. We remain focused in implementing our environmental investments installing scrubbers on approximately half of our fleet and completing tank cleaning in the other half in anticipation of the effectiveness of the IMO sulphur cap regulations in 2020.”

Chartering our fleet

Our vessels are used to transport bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes. We intend to employ our vessels on both period time charters and spot time charters, according to our assessment of market conditions, with some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. The vessels we deploy on period time charters provide us with relatively stable cash flow and high utilization rates, while the vessels we deploy in the spot market allow us to enhance our profitability if we expect relatively stronger market conditions, or, maintain our flexibility in relatively low charter market conditions. Our contracted employment profile is presented in Table 1. Presently, for 2020, 11% of the fleet has contracted employment. Detailed employment profile is presented in Table 2.

Table 1: Contracted employment profile of fleet ownership days as of October 18, 2019﻿

2019 (remaining) 53% 2019 (full year) 90% 2020 11% 2021 7%





Table 2: Detailed fleet and employment profile as of October 18, 2019

Vessel Name DWT Year Built Country of construction Daily Gross Charter Rate1 Charter Duration2 Panamax Maria 76,000 2003 Japan Koulitsa 76,900 2003 Japan $10,800 May 2019 December 2019 Paraskevi 74,300 2003 Japan $15,250 September 2019 December 2019 Vassos 76,000 2004 Japan $12,900 September 2019 March 2020 Katerina 76,000 2004 Japan $13,250 September 2019 November 2019 Maritsa 76,000 2005 Japan $10,325 March 2019 December 2019 Efrossini 75,000 2012 Japan $14,433 August 2019 November 2019 Zoe 75,000 2013 Japan $14,500 October 2019 December 2019 Kypros Land 77,100 2014 Japan $17,750 July 2019 November 2019 Kypros Sea 77,100 2014 Japan $13,850 May 2019 February 2020 Kypros Bravery 78,000 2015 Japan $14,615 September 2018 October 2019 Kypros Sky 77,100 2015 Japan $14,000 May 2019 February 2020 Kypros Loyalty 78,000 2015 Japan $13,850 March 2019 February 2020 Kypros Spirit 78,000 2016 Japan $19,904 October 2019 December 2019 Kamsarmax Pedhoulas Merchant 82,300 2006 Japan $11,350 March 2019 April 2020 Pedhoulas Trader 82,300 2006 Japan $12,000 May 2019 May 2020 Pedhoulas Leader 82,300 2007 Japan $9,696 February 2019 October 2019 Pedhoulas Commander 83,700 2008 Japan $10,850 April 2019 June 2020 Pedhoulas Builder 81,600 2012 China $16,100 September 2019 October 2019 Pedhoulas Fighter 81,600 2012 China $15,900 August 2019 October 2019 Pedhoulas Farmer 3,6 81,600 2012 China Pedhoulas Cherry 82,000 2015 China $13,650 October 2019 December 2019 Pedhoulas Rose 3 82,000 2017 China $13,000 October 2019 October 2019 Pedhoulas Cedrus 81,800 2018 Japan Post-Panamax Marina 87,000 2006 Japan $15,250 September 2019 November 2019 Xenia 87,000 2006 Japan $12,500 June 2018 October 2019 Sophia6 87,000 2007 Japan Eleni 87,000 2008 Japan $17,000 October 2019 November 2019 Martine 87,000 2009 Japan $13,348 August 2019 October 2019 Andreas K 92,000 2009 South Korea $15,750 October 2019 November 2019 Panayiota K7 92,000 2010 South Korea Agios Spyridonas 92,000 2010 South Korea $17,850 September 2019 October 2019 Venus Heritage7 95,800 2010 Japan $18,900 October 2019 November 2019 Venus History 95,800 2011 Japan $17,563 September 2019 October 2019 Venus Horizon 95,800 2012 Japan $21,500 August 2019 November 2019 Troodos Sun 85,000 2016 Japan $15,250 September 2019 October 2019 Troodos Air 85,000 2016 Japan $23,843 October 2019 November 2019 Capesize Mount Troodos 181,400 2009 Japan $18,000 July 2019 January 2020 Kanaris 178,100 2010 China $26,5624 September 2011 June 2031 Pelopidas 176,000 2011 China $38,000 January 2012 January 2022 Lake Despina 181,400 2014 Japan $24,3765 January 2014 January 2024 Total dwt of existing fleet 3,777,000 Orderbook TBN 85,000 1H 2020 Japan

Charter rate is the recognized gross daily charter rate. For charter parties with variable rates among periods or consecutive charter parties with the same charterer, the recognized gross daily charter rate represents the weighted average gross daily charter rate over the duration of the applicable charter period or series of charter periods, as applicable. In case a charter agreement provides for additional payments, namely ballast bonus to compensate for vessel repositioning, the gross daily charter rate presented has been adjusted to reflect estimated vessel repositioning expenses. In case of voyage charters the charter rate represents revenue recognized on a pro-rata basis over the duration of the voyage from load to discharge port less related voyage expenses. The start date represents either the actual start date or, in the case of a contracted charter that had not commenced as of October 18, 2019, the scheduled start date. The actual start date and redelivery date may differ from the referenced scheduled start and redelivery dates depending on the terms of the charter and market conditions and does not reflect the options to extend the period time charter. MV Pedhoulas Farmer and MV Pedhoulas Rose were sold and leased back, in 2015 and 2017, respectively, on a net daily bareboat charter rate of $6,500 for a period of 10 years, with a purchase obligation at the end of the 10th year and purchase options in favour of the Company after the second year of the bareboat charter, at annual intervals and predetermined purchase price. Charterer agreed to reimburse us for a fixed amount for the cost of the scrubber and BWTS to be installed on the vessel, which is recorded by increasing the recognised daily charter rate by $634 over the remaining tenor of the time charter party. A period time charter of ten years at a gross daily charter rate of $23,100 for the first two and a half years and of $24,810 for the remaining period. In January 2017, the period time charter was amended to reflect substitution of the initial charterer with its subsidiary guaranteed by the initial charterer and changes in payment terms; all other charter terms remained unchanged. The charter agreement grants the charterer an option to purchase the vessel at any time beginning at the end of the seventh year of the charter, at a price of $39 million less a 1.00% commission, decreasing thereafter on a pro-rated basis by $1.5 million per year. The Company holds a right of first refusal to buy back the vessel in the event that the charterer exercises its option to purchase the vessel and subsequently offers to sell such vessel to a third party. The charter agreement also grants the charterer the option to extend the period time charter for an additional twelve months at a time at a gross daily charter rate of $26,330, less 1.25% total commissions, which option may be exercised by the charterer a maximum of two times. Vessel installing scrubber. Vessel installing scrubber and ballast water treatment system concurrently with dry-docking.

Order book

As of October 18, 2019, the remaining order book of the Company consisted of one Post-Panamax class vessel with scheduled delivery date in the first half of 2020.

Capital expenditure and financing requirements related to order book

As of October 18, 2019, the aggregate remaining capital expenditure in relation to the order book was $30.1 million, of which $6.6 million is payable within 2019 and $23.5 million is payable within 2020. The Company has the option to finance up to $13.2 million of the remaining capital expenditure related to the order book through the periodic issuance of the Company’s common stock.

Liquidity

As of October 18, 2019, we had liquidity of $92.8 million consisting of $82.1 million in cash and bank time deposits and $10.7 million in restricted cash. In addition, we have secured a commitment from a bank for the post-delivery financing of our newbuild Post-Panamax class vessel in an amount of up to $26.4 million.

Leverage and repayment profile

As of September 30, 2019, our consolidated leverage9, representing total consolidated liabilities divided by total consolidated assets, was 59%, compared to 56% as of December 31, 2018, mainly due to prevailing market conditions affecting vessels’ market values. The repayment schedule of our total debt is presented in Table 3.

Table 3: Repayment Schedule as of September 30, 2019, on an annual basis

($ in millions)

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 TOTAL Repayment schedule 5.0 65.0 90.7 89.0 73.7 196.2 32.9 1.3 14.4 568.2

Environmental Social Responsibility - Environmental investments

In the context of our Environmental Social Responsibility policies the Company is undertaking environmental investments mainly by retrofitting scrubbers in 20 vessels and ballast water treatment systems (‘BWTS’) in 38 vessels in total, the progress of which is presented below in Table 4. The aggregate cost of our environmental investments is expected to be in the region of $70 million, having incurred and capitalized $35.5 million as of September 30, 2019.

Table 4: Environmental investments progress and schedule

Expected installations by October 31, 2019 Remaining expected

installations within 2019 BWTS 16 3 Scrubbers 9* 6

* MV Martine, MV Venus Horizon, MV Venus History, MV Andreas K, MV Pedhoulas Cherry, MV Eleni, MV Pedhoulas Farmer, MV Venus Heritage, MV Panayiota K.

The expected scheduled scrubber installations until the completion of the project and the expected down time is shown in Table 5 on quarterly basis.

Table 5: Expected Scrubber Installation and related down time per quarter

Scrubbers Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Total Scheduled installations 9 5 Expected down time in days** 315 175

** Down time includes scheduled dry-docking or special surveys for 9 vessels to be performed concurrently with their scrubber installation.

Dividend Policy

The Company has not declared a dividend on the Company’s common stock for the third quarter of 2019. The Company had 101,287,990 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of October 18, 2019.

The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on each of its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: SB.PR.C) and 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: SB.PR.D) for the period from July 30, 2019 to October 29, 2019, payable on October 30, 2019 to the respective shareholders of record as of October 22, 2019.

A Company’s subsidiary declares a cash dividend on a quarterly basis on each of such subsidiary’s 2.95% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (‘Series A shares’) to the respective shareholders of record, presented under the caption “Mezzanine Equity” in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. The aggregate cash dividend declared for the Series A shares for the period from July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019, which was paid on September 30, 2019, was $0.1 million. The aggregate cash dividend declared for the Series A shares for the period from October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019, payable on December 31, 2019, is $0.1 million.

The declaration and payment of dividends, if any, will always be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company. The timing and amount of any dividends declared will depend on, among other things: (i) the Company’s earnings, financial condition and cash requirements and available sources of liquidity; (ii) decisions in relation to the Company’s growth and leverage strategies; (iii) provisions of Marshall Islands and Liberian law governing the payment of dividends; (iv) restrictive covenants in the Company’s existing and future debt instruments; and (v) global economic and financial conditions.

Conference Call

On Friday, October 25, 2019 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time, the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553-9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238-0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote Safe Bulkers to the operator.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until October 31, 2019 by dialing 1 (866) 331-1332 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238-0667 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 3333 009785 (Standard International Dial In). Access Code: 1859591#

Slides and Audio Webcast

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call, available through the Company’s website ( www.safebulkers.com ). Participants in the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Management Discussion of Third Quarter 2019 Results

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 amounted to $5.2 million compared to $8.1 million during the same period in 2018, mainly due to the following factors:

Net revenues: Net revenues increased by 1% to $50.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $50.1 million for the same period in 2018, mainly as a result of a marginal increase in charter rates, despite the decrease in operating days. The Company operated 41.00 vessels on average during the third quarter of 2019, earning a Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) rate10 of $13,311, compared to 40.43 vessels and a TCE rate of $13,265 during the same period in 2018.

Vessel operating expenses: Vessel operating expenses increased by 9% to $16.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $15.4 million for the same period in 2018, mainly as a result of dry docking expense related to four dry dockings completed and another three dry dockings initiated with aggregate expenses of $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to two dry-dockings partly completed with aggregate expenses of $0.3 million for the same period of 2018. Pre-delivery expenses were zero for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $0.2 million for the same period in 2018 related to the acquisition of MV Mount Troodos. The Company expenses dry-docking and pre-delivery costs as incurred, which costs may vary from period to period. Excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery costs of $1.5 million and $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 and 2018 respectively, vessel operating expenses increased marginally by 3% to $15.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $14.9 million for the same period in 2018. Dry-docking expense is related to the number of dry-dockings in each period and pre-delivery expenses to the number of vessel deliveries and second hand acquisitions in each period. Certain other shipping companies may defer and amortize dry-docking expense and many do not include dry-docking expenses within vessel operating expenses costs and present these separately.

Depreciation: Depreciation increased by 4% to $12.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $12.2 million for the same period in 2018, as a result of the commencement of depreciation of environmental investments that were completed during the third quarter of 2019 and due to the increase in the average number of vessels operated by the Company during the third quarter of 2019.

Voyage expenses: Voyage expenses increased to $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2018, mainly as a result of increased vessel repositioning expenses.

Daily vessel operating expenses11: Daily vessel operating expenses, calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by the ownership days of the relevant period, increased by 7% to $4,448 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $4,151 for the same period in 2018. Daily vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses increased by 1% to $4,053 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $4,022 for the same period in 2018.

Daily general and administrative expenses12: Daily general and administrative expenses, which include management fees payable to our Managers13, decreased by 4% to $1,363 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1,425 for the same period in 2018, mainly due to the favourable movement in the exchange rate of Euro versus United States Dollar, as the majority of our management fee expenses in 2019 are denominated in Euros versus 2018 where part of our management fee expense was denominated in Euros and due to the decreased company administration expenses.

Unaudited Interim Financial Information and Other Data

SAFE BULKERS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars except for share and per share data)

Three-Months Period Ended

September 30, Nine-Months Period Ended

September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 REVENUES: Revenues 52,212 52,927 146,602 150,971 Commissions (2,114 ) (2,213 ) (5,984 ) (6,457 ) Net revenues 50,098 50,714 140,618 144,514 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses (1,613 ) (3,581 ) (4,920 ) (8,664 ) Vessel operating expenses (15,442 ) (16,776 ) (47,094 ) (49,320 ) Depreciation (12,164 ) (12,669 ) (35,549 ) (37,375 ) General and administrative expenses (5,300 ) (5,140 ) (14,021 ) (15,307 ) Loss on inventory valuation — (348 ) — (348 ) Early redelivery cost (35 ) (63 ) (105 ) (63 ) Operating income 15,544 12,137 38,929 33,437 OTHER (EXPENSE) / INCOME: Interest expense (6,759 ) (6,634 ) (19,033 ) (20,641 ) Other finance cost (90 ) (95 ) (636 ) (212 ) Interest income 261 410 693 1,230 Gain on derivatives 8 — 18 — Foreign currency loss (87 ) (213 ) (457 ) (295 ) Amortization and write-off of deferred finance charges (798 ) (358 ) (1,367 ) (1,035 ) Net income 8,079 5,247 18,147 12,484 Less Preferred dividend 2,874 2,875 8,511 8,620 Less Mezzanine equity measurement — — — 304 Net income available to common shareholders 5,205 2,372 9,636 3,560 Earnings per share basic and diluted 0.05 0.02 0.09 0.04 Weighted average number of shares 101,559,492 101,279,564 101,550,099 101,367,866





Nine-Months Period Ended

September 30, 2018 2019 (In millions of U.S. Dollars) CASH FLOW DATA Net cash provided by operating activities 58.8 39.9 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (33.3 ) 1.4 Net cash used in financing activities (35.0 ) (23.6 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (9.5 ) 17.7



SAFE BULKERS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

December 31, 2018 September 30, 2019 ASSETS Cash, time deposits, and restricted cash 82,084 76,321 Other current assets 19,178 27,039 Vessels, net 955,291 932,404 Advances for vessels 8,596 21,623 Restricted cash non-current 10,401 10,700 Other non-current assets 649 752 Total assets 1,076,199 1,068,839 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current portion of long-term debt 36,185 56,188 Other current liabilities 18,421 20,494 Long-term debt, net of current portion 538,508 507,586 Other non-current liabilities 253 330 Mezzanine equity 16,998 17,176 Shareholders’ equity 465,834 467,065 Total liabilities and equity 1,076,199 1,068,839



TABLE 6

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME, EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

Three-Months Period Ended

September 30, Nine-Months Period Ended

September 30, (In thousands of U.S. Dollars except for share and per share data) 2018 2019 2018 2019 Net Income - Adjusted Net Income Net Income 8,079 5,247 18,147 12,484 Less Gain on derivatives (8 ) — (18 ) — Plus Foreign currency loss 87 213 457 295 Plus Early redelivery cost 35 63 105 63 Plus Loss on inventory valuation — 348 — 348 Adjusted Net income 8,193 5,871 18,691 13,190 EBITDA - Adjusted EBITDA Net income 8,079 5,247 18,147 12,484 Plus Net Interest expense 6,498 6,224 18,340 19,411 Plus Depreciation 12,164 12,669 35,549 37,375 Plus Amortization 798 358 1,367 1,035 EBITDA 27,539 24,498 73,403 70,305 Plus Early Redelivery cost 35 63 105 63 Plus Loss on inventory valuation — 348 — 348 Less Gain on derivatives (8 ) — (18 ) — Plus Foreign currency loss 87 213 457 295 ADJUSTED EBITDA 27,653 25,122 73,947 71,011 Earnings per share Net income 8,079 5,247 18,147 12,484 Less Preferred dividend 2,874 2,875 8,511 8,620 Less Mezzanine equity measurement — — — 304 Net income available to common shareholders 5,205 2,372 9,636 3,560 Weighted average number of shares 101,559,492 101,279,564 101,550,099 101,367,866 Earnings per share 0.05 0.02 0.09 0.04 Adjusted Earnings per share Adjusted Net Income 8,193 5,871 18,691 13,190 Less Preferred dividend 2,874 2,875 8,511 8,620 Less Mezzanine equity measurement — — — 304 Adjusted Net income available to common shareholders 5,319 2,996 10,180 4,266 Weighted average number of shares 101,559,492 101,279,564 101,550,099 101,367,866 Adjusted Earnings per share 0.05 0.03 0.10 0.04

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income and Adjusted earnings per share are not recognized measurements under US GAAP.



- EBITDA represents Net income before interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.



- Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before gain on derivatives, early redelivery cost, loss on inventory valuation and loss on foreign currency.



- Adjusted Net income represents Net income before gain on derivatives, early redelivery cost, loss on inventory valuation and loss on foreign currency.- Adjusted earnings per share represents Adjusted Net income less preferred dividend and mezzanine equity measurement divided by the weighted average number of shares.



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income and Adjusted earnings per share are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of financial statements, such as investors, to assess our financial and operating performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures assist our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period. The Company believes that including these supplemental financial measures assists our management and investors in (i) understanding and analyzing the results of our operating and business performance, (ii) selecting between investing in us and other investment alternatives and (iii) monitoring our financial and operational performance in assessing whether to continue investing in us. The Company believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income and Adjusted earnings per share are useful in evaluating the Company’s operating performance from period to period because the calculation of EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financings, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally further eliminates the effects from gain on derivatives, early redelivery cost, loss on inventory valuation and loss on foreign currency, items which may vary from year to year and for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Furthermore, the calculation of Adjusted Net income generally eliminates the effects of gain on derivatives, early redelivery cost, loss on inventory valuation and loss on foreign currency, items which may vary from year to year and for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income and Adjusted earnings per share have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under US GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income should not be considered as substitutes for net income and other operations data prepared in accordance with US GAAP or as a measure of profitability. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income and Adjusted earnings per share, are frequently used as measures of operating results and performance, they are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income and Adjusted earnings per share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income and Adjusted earnings per share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by the excluded items.

TABLE 7: FLEET DATA AND AVERAGE DAILY INDICATORS

Three-Months Period Ended

September 30, Nine-Months Period Ended

September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 FLEET DATA Number of vessels at period’s end 41 41 41 41 Average age of fleet (in years) 8.08 9.08 8.08 9.08 Ownership days (1) 3,720 3,772 10,796 11,193 Available days (2) 3,655 3,541 10,574 10,857 Operating days (3) 3,628 3,447 10,433 10,605 Fleet utilization on ownership days (4) 97.5 % 91.4 % 96.6 % 94.7 % Fleet utilization on available days (5) 99.3 % 97.3 % 98.7 % 97.7 % Average number of vessels in the period (6) 40.43 41.00 39.55 41.00 AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent rate (7) $ 13,265 $ 13,311 $ 12,833 $ 12,513 Daily vessel operating expenses (8) $ 4,151 $ 4,448 $ 4,362 $ 4,406 Daily vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses (9)

$ 4,022 $ 4,053 $ 4,152 $ 4,162 Daily general and administrative expenses (10) $ 1,425 $ 1,363 $ 1,299 $ 1,368 TIME CHARTER EQUIVALENT RATE RECONCILIATION (In thousands of U.S. Dollars except for available days and Time charter equivalent rate)

Revenues $ 52,212 $ 52,927 $ 146,602 $ 150,971 Less commissions (2,114 ) (2,213 ) (5,984 ) (6,457 ) Less voyage expenses (1,613 ) (3,581 ) (4,920 ) (8,664 ) Time charter equivalent revenue $ 48,485 $ 47,133 $ 135,698 $ 135,850 Available days (2) 3,655 3,541 10,574 10,857 Time charter equivalent rate (7) $ 13,265 $ 13, 311 $ 12,833 $ 12,513

_____________

Ownership days represents the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet has been owned by us. Available days represents the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession, net of off-hire days associated with scheduled maintenance, which includes major repairs, dry-dockings, vessel upgrades or special or intermediate surveys. Operating days represents the number of our available days in a period less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are offhire due to any reason, excluding scheduled maintenance. Fleet utilization on ownership days is calculated by dividing the number of operating days by the number of ownership days for the relevant period, representing a shipping industry performance measure. This measure demonstrates the percentage of time in the relevant period our vessels generate revenue. Fleet utilization on available days is calculated by dividing the number of operating days by the number of available days during the same period representing a shipping industry performance measure used to measure the ability of the Company to find suitable employment for its vessels and minimize the off- hire days for reasons other than scheduled maintenance, repairs, dry-dockings, vessel upgrades and special or intermediate surveys. Average number of vessels in the period is calculated by dividing ownership days in the period by the number of days in that period. Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE rate, represents our charter revenues less commissions and voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during such period. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on period time charters and spot time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts, while charter rates for vessels on period time charters and spot time charters generally are expressed in such amounts. We have only rarely employed our vessels on voyage charters and, as a result, generally our TCE rates approximate our time charter rates. Daily vessel operating expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses for the relevant period by ownership days for such period. Vessel operating expenses include crewing, insurance, lubricants, spare parts, provisions, stores, repairs, maintenance including dry-docking, statutory and classification expenses and other miscellaneous items. Daily vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses for the relevant period by ownership days for such period. Dry-docking expenses include costs of shipyard, paints and agent expenses and pre-delivery expenses include initially supplied spare parts, stores, provisions and other miscellaneous items provided to a newbuild or second hand acquisition prior to their operation. Daily general and administrative expenses are calculated by dividing general and administrative expenses for the relevant period by ownership days for such period. Daily general and administrative expenses include daily management fees payable to our Managers and daily company administration expenses.

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company’s common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols “SB”, “SB.PR.C”, and “SB.PR.D”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning future events, the Company’s growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the demand for drybulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates, risks associated with operations outside the United States and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:

Company Contact:

Dr. Loukas Barmparis

President

Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Tel.: +30 21 11888400

+357 25 887200

E-Mail: directors@safebulkers.com

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Judit Csepregi, Investor Relations Advisor

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Fax: (212) 661-7526

E-Mail: safebulkers@capitallink.com

1 Adjusted Net income is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted Net income represents Net income before gain on derivatives, early redelivery cost, loss on inventory valuation and loss on foreign currency. See Table 6.

2 EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and represents Net income plus net interest expense, tax, depreciation and amortization. See Table 6.

3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and represents EBITDA before gain on derivatives, early redelivery cost, loss on inventory valuation and loss on foreign currency. See Table 6.

4 Earnings per share and Adjusted Earnings per share represent Net Income and Adjusted Net income less preferred dividend and mezzanine equity measurement divided by the weighted average number of shares respectively. See Table 6.

5 Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE rate, represents our charter revenues less commissions and voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during such period. See Table 7.

6 Daily vessel operating expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses for the relevant period by ownership days for such period. See Table 7.

7 Daily vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses excluding dry-docking and pre-delivery expenses for the relevant period by ownership days for such period. See Table 7.

8 Daily general and administrative expenses are calculated by dividing general and administrative expenses for the relevant period by ownership days for such period. See Table 7.

9 Consolidated leverage is a non-GAAP measure and represents total consolidated liabilities divided by total consolidated assets. Total consolidated assets are based on the market value of all fleet vessels (before scrubber installation) and the book value of all other assets. This measure assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our leverage from period to period.

10 TCE represents charter revenues net of commissions and voyage expenses divided by the number of available days. See Table 3.

11 See Table 2.

12 See Table 2.

13 Safety Management Overseas S.A. and Safe Bulkers Management Limited, each of which is a related party that is referred to in this press release as “our Manager” and collectively “our Managers’’.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.