Stop & Shop Introduces Wing Bars at Nearly 200 Stores Across the Northeast

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop, a neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today announced that it will be adding wing bars at 187 stores, just in time for football season and fall entertaining. Retailing for $7.99/pound, a total of eight varieties will be offered ranging from boneless breaded buffalo to pit boss pork wings for a robust barbeque flavor. The wings are part of Stop & Shop’s Taste of Inspirations© brand, which offers premium products including marinades, sauces and more made from high quality, real ingredients. The rollout begins this month and will continue at stores across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey through November.



“We know our customers are busy, and our new wing bars offer an easy snack, meal, or entertaining solution for tailgates or at-home gatherings,” said Mark Messier, EVP, Merchandising at Stop & Shop. “In testing this concept at a handful of stores, the response has been fantastic. We’re excited to bring these new varieties and flavors to more customers across our footprint.”

Located in the prepared food section, the Taste of Inspirations© wings are freshly made and fried in-store by Stop & Shop associates. The following eight varieties will be available, though selections may vary by store:

Breaded Mild Wings

Breaded Spicy Wings

Breaded Honey Wings

Buffalo Boneless Wings

Garlic Parmesan Wings

Barbeque Boneless Wings

Sweet Chili Boneless Wings

Pit Boss Pork Wings

Additional varieties like Kickin’ Bourbon Barbeque, Korean Barbeque, and Mango Habanero will be offered seasonally. The wing bar hours of operation are from 11a.m.-2:30p.m. and 4p.m.-7p.m daily.

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy healthy, active lifestyles. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com .

