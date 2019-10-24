Seacoast Reports Record Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

/EIN News/ -- Net Income Increased 57% Year-Over-Year to $25.6 Million

Improved Operating Leverage and Strong Performance in Both Commercial and Mortgage Banking Highlight 3Q Results

STUART, Fla., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported third quarter 2019 net income of $25.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, up 57% or $9.3 million year-over-year. Seacoast reported third quarter 2019 adjusted net income1 of $27.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, an increase of 57% or $10.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2018.

For the third quarter of 2019, return on average tangible assets was 1.61%, return on average tangible shareholders’ equity was 14.7%, and the efficiency ratio was 48.6%, compared to 1.50%, 14.3% and 53.5%, respectively, in the prior quarter and 1.18%, 12.0%, and 57.0%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 was 1.67%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholders’ equity1 was 15.3%, and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 49.0%, compared to 1.59%, 15.2%, and 51.4%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.22%, 12.4%, and 56.3%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2018.

Dennis S. Hudson, III, Seacoast’s Chairman and CEO, said, "During the third quarter, Seacoast reported a record $25.6 million in net income. Both our mortgage and commercial banking units showed continued momentum in the quarter, with robust loan originations generating disciplined growth in loan outstandings and a new record in mortgage banking fees. We are generating this growth and improving our operating leverage, all while delivering a highly disciplined credit portfolio."

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, said, “We continue to steadily build shareholder value through consistent growth in our tangible book value per share, ending the period at $14.30, an increase of 19% compared to one year prior. Year to date, we have generated 11% operating leverage, with adjusted revenues1 increasing 18%, and adjusted noninterest expense1 increasing 7%, in spite of a more challenging interest rate environment. Despite two reductions in the Federal Reserve overnight rate and a declining 10-year treasury rate, our net interest margin, excluding the discount on purchased loans, decreased only 3 basis points, a testament to the high quality balance sheet we continue to cultivate. This balance sheet is fortified with a robust capital base, strong asset quality, and a prudent liquidity position. We ended the quarter with a tangible common equity ratio of 11.1% supporting our ability to deploy capital for organic growth and opportunistic acquisitions. As the banking and economic cycle continues to mature, Seacoast is committed to maintaining its fortress balance sheet, built around strong capital and strict credit underwriting.”

1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Income Statement

Net income was $25.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $23.3 million, or $0.45, for the prior quarter and $16.3 million, or $0.34, for the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $71.6 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, compared to $51.3 million, or $1.07, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Adjusted net income 1 was $27.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to $25.8 million, or $0.50, for the prior quarter and $17.6 million, or $0.37, for the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, adjusted net income 1 was $77.8 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, compared to $55.2 million, or $1.15, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Noninterest expense was $38.6 million, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 6%, compared to the prior quarter, the result of our proven success at disciplined cost control, and an increase of $1.2 million, or 3%, from the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, noninterest expense was $122.7 million, an increase of $9.9 million, or 9%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Changes from the second quarter of 2019 in noninterest expense consisted of the following: Salaries and wages decreased by $0.8 million. The second quarter's results included $1.1 million of one-time severance costs associated with the previously announced expense reduction initiative. Offsetting in the current quarter were additional incentives aligned with driving continued earnings growth. Our continued proactive focus on efficiency and streamlining operations resulted in an additional $1.4 million in operating expense reductions from several expense categories, including $0.4 million in occupancy, $0.4 million in legal and professional fees, $0.3 million in telephone and data lines and $0.3 million in marketing. During the third quarter, the FDIC announced the achievement of their target deposit insurance reserve ratio, resulting in our ability to apply previously awarded credits to our deposit insurance assessment. This resulted in $0.3 million in lower FDIC assessment expense for the quarter. The Company has remaining credits of $1.2 million, which will be applied to future assessments if the FDIC's reserve ratio remains above the target threshold. In late August, communities across our footprint prepared for the potential landfall of Hurricane Dorian. To ensure the safety of our associates and customers and to maintain uninterrupted digital and telephone access for our customers, we executed on our business continuity plans, transitioned operational activities to our backup facility, and closed our branches and corporate offices for one business day. Florida was ultimately spared a direct hit and our expenses, which were limited to preparing physical locations and to standing up the offsite operations hub, totaled $0.1 million.

Seacoast recorded $8.5 million in income tax expense in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $6.9 million in the prior quarter and $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. In September 2019, the State of Florida announced a reduction in the corporate income tax rate from 5.5% to 4.458% for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021. This change resulted in additional income tax expense of $1.1 million upon the write down of deferred tax assets affected by the change, offset by a $0.4 million benefit upon adjusting the year-to-date provision to the new statutory tax rate. Tax benefits related to stock-based compensation were negligible in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $0.1 million in the prior quarter and $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Year to date adjusted revenues1 increased 18% compared to prior year while adjusted noninterest expense1 increased 7%, generating 11% operating leverage.

increased 18% compared to prior year while increased 7%, generating 11% operating leverage. The efficiency ratio was 48.6% compared to 53.5% in the prior quarter and 57.0% in the third quarter of 2018. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 49.0% compared to 51.4% in the prior quarter and 56.3% in the third quarter of 2018. The reduction in both ratios was the outcome of our continued focus on streamlining operations, in combination with driving top-line revenue growth.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2019, the Company had total assets of $6.9 billion and total shareholders' equity of $962.7 million. Book value per share was $18.70 and tangible book value per share was $14.30, compared to $18.08 and $13.65, respectively, at June 30, 2019 and $15.50 and $12.01, respectively, at September 30, 2018. Year-over-year, tangible book value per share increased 19%, evidencing our commitment to building shareholder value.

Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) increased over the prior quarter, totaling $504.6 million as of September 30, 2019. Commercial pipelines were $359.7 million, an increase of 38% sequentially and 83% compared to the prior year. Retained residential pipelines were $43.4 million, significantly higher than the prior quarter, the result of a test launch of a correspondent mortgage banking channel focused on acquiring mass affluent, affluent and ultra-high net worth Florida customers. Saleable residential pipelines were $35.1 million, a decrease of 25% sequentially and an increase of 94% compared to the prior year. The decrease in the saleable pipeline from the prior quarter reflects slowing refinance activity late in the quarter. Consumer and small business pipelines were $66.3 million, an increase of 1% sequentially and an increase of 11% compared to the prior year.

Total deposits were $5.7 billion as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $131.9 million, or 2%, sequentially and an increase of $1.0 billion, or 22%, from the prior year. Interest-bearing deposits (interest-bearing demand, savings and money market deposits) increased year-over-year $400.7 million, or 17%, to $2.8 billion, noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $164.2 million, or 11%, to $1.7 billion, and CDs increased $464.7 million, or 62%, to $1.2 billion. Third quarter balances reflect an increase from the prior quarter of $189.4 million in brokered deposits. We continue to actively manage our mix of brokered deposits and advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank to obtain the most advantageous rates. Overall cost of deposits decreased to 73 basis points from 76 basis points in the prior quarter, reflecting the impact of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts and our focus on maintaining deposit pricing discipline.

Capital

Third quarter return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) was 14.7%, compared to 14.3% in the prior quarter and 12.0% in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted ROTCE1 was 15.3% compared to 15.2% in the prior quarter and 12.4% in the third quarter of 2018.

The tier 1 capital ratio was 14.9%, total capital ratio was 15.5% and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.0% at September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding was 0.52% at September 30, 2019, 0.47% at June 30, 2019, and 0.64% at September 30, 2018.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data) Quarterly Trends 3Q'19 2Q'19 1Q'19 4Q'18 3Q'18 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total Assets $ 6,890,645 $ 6,824,886 $ 6,783,389 $ 6,747,659 $ 5,930,934 Gross Loans 4,986,289 4,888,139 4,828,441 4,825,214 4,059,323 Total Deposits 5,673,141 5,541,209 5,605,578 5,177,240 4,643,510 Performance Measures: Net Income $ 25,605 $ 23,253 $ 22,705 $ 15,962 $ 16,322 Net Interest Margin 3.89 % 3.94 % 4.02 % 4.00 % 3.82 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 51,935 51,952 52,039 51,237 48,029 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.49 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 Return on (annualized): Average Assets (ROA) 1.49 % 1.38 % 1.36 % 0.96 % 1.10 % Average Tangible Assets (ROTA) 1.61 1.50 1.48 1.05 1.18 Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) 14.73 14.30 14.86 10.94 12.04 Efficiency Ratio 48.62 53.48 56.55 65.76 57.04 Adjusted Operating Measures1: Adjusted Net Income $ 27,731 $ 25,818 $ 24,205 $ 23,893 $ 17,626 Adjusted Diluted EPS 0.53 0.50 0.47 0.47 0.37 Adjusted ROTA 1.67 % 1.59 % 1.50 % 1.49 % 1.22 % Adjusted ROTCE 15.30 15.17 15.11 15.44 12.43 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 48.96 51.44 55.81 54.19 56.29 Adjusted Noninterest Expenses as a Percent of Average Tangible Assets 2.22 2.34 2.55 2.46 2.48 Other Data: Market capitalization2 $ 1,303,010 $ 1,309,158 $ 1,354,759 $ 1,336,415 $ 1,380,275 Full-time equivalent employees 867 852 902 902 835 Number of ATMs 80 81 84 87 86 Full service banking offices 48 49 50 51 49 Registered online users 107,241 104,017 102,274 99,415 94,400 Registered mobile devices 96,384 92,281 87,844 83,151 73,300 1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP 2Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period

Vision 2020

We remain confident in our ability to achieve our Vision 2020 targets announced in February 2017.

Vision 2020 Targets Return on Tangible Assets 1.30% + Return on Tangible Common Equity 16% + Efficiency Ratio Below 50%

Since announcing our Vision 2020 targets in February 2017, we have achieved a compounded annual growth rate in tangible book value per share of 13%, steadily building shareholder value.

Third Quarter Operating Highlights

Modernizing How We Sell

During the quarter the Company achieved record commercial and residential loan originations and pipelines are strong entering the fourth quarter.

Late in the quarter, the Company began testing a correspondent mortgage banking channel focused on acquiring mass affluent, affluent, and ultra-high net worth Florida customers. Our objective is to acquire customers using this channel and expand the value of these high quality relationships using data driven analytics.

Seacoast has partnered with a leading consumer insights firm to capture and analyze feedback from our customers. Program implementation and launch were completed in the third quarter, with the objective of identifying additional customer opportunities.

Lowering Our Cost to Serve

In the third quarter of 2019, average deposits per banking center exceeded $118.2 million, up from $94.8 million during the same period last year.

Seacoast consolidated one banking center location in the third quarter of 2019, in addition to the two locations consolidated earlier this year.

Seacoast has reduced its physical footprint by 20% to meet the evolving needs of customers in the most cost-effective manner. This reduction was achieved ahead of plan due to successful M&A and the repositioning of the banking center network in strategic growth markets.

Driving Improvements in How Our Business Operates

Earlier this year Seacoast further enhanced its interactive voice response (IVR) system in its Florida-based Customer Support Center. The system provides customers with additional secure, self-serve options and expedited call routing processes. This investment provides added scalability and elevates the customer experience.

Late last year Seacoast launched a large-scale initiative to implement a fully digital loan origination platform across all business banking units. Implementation and launch were completed in the second quarter and full conversion from the legacy system was completed in the third quarter. This investment should lead to further gains in operational efficiency and banker productivity in 2020 and beyond.

Scaling and Evolving Our Culture

Seacoast continues to invest in business bankers. In the third quarter Seacoast on-boarded three new bankers, 18 year to date, in order to fully support the strong markets we serve. Seacoast has a robust pipeline of talent entering the fourth quarter of 2019 and will continue to opportunistically add top-tier bankers in the Tampa and South Florida markets.

OTHER INFORMATION

Conference Call Information

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $6.9 billion in assets and $5.7 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2019. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 48 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com .

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 3Q'19 2Q'19 1Q'19 4Q'18 3Q'18 3Q'19 3Q'18 Summary of Earnings Net income $ 25,605 $ 23,253 $ 22,705 $ 15,962 $ 16,322 $ 71,563 $ 51,313 Adjusted net income1 27,731 25,818 24,205 23,893 17,626 77,754 55,192 Net interest income2 61,027 60,219 60,861 60,100 51,709 182,107 151,856 Net interest margin2,3 3.89 % 3.94 % 4.02 % 4.00 % 3.82 % 3.95 % 3.79 % Performance Ratios Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 1.49 % 1.38 % 1.36 % 0.96 % 1.10 % 1.41 % 1.17 % Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 1.61 1.50 1.48 1.05 1.18 1.53 1.25 Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.67 1.59 1.50 1.49 1.22 1.59 1.29 Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3 10.73 10.23 10.47 7.65 8.89 10.48 9.65 Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 14.73 14.30 14.86 10.94 12.04 14.63 13.14 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 15.30 15.17 15.11 15.44 12.43 15.20 13.54 Efficiency ratio5 48.62 53.48 56.55 65.76 57.04 52.85 57.75 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 48.96 51.44 55.81 54.19 56.29 52.05 56.88 Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities losses) 19.53 18.93 17.45 17.97 19.31 18.64 19.84 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 11.05 10.65 10.18 9.72 9.85 11.05 9.85 Average loan-to-deposit ratio 88.35 87.27 90.55 89.14 86.25 88.70 84.62 End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 88.36 88.53 86.38 93.43 87.77 88.36 87.77 Per Share Data Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.49 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 1.38 $ 1.07 Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.50 0.45 0.44 0.32 0.35 1.39 1.09 Adjusted earnings1 0.53 0.50 0.47 0.47 0.37 1.50 1.15 Book value per share common 18.70 18.08 17.44 16.83 15.50 18.70 15.50 Tangible book value per share 14.30 13.65 12.98 12.33 12.01 14.30 12.01 Cash dividends declared — — — — — — — 1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost. 3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods. 4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains).







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 3Q'19 2Q'19 1Q'19 4Q'18 3Q'18 3Q'19 3Q'18 Interest on securities: Taxable $ 8,802 $ 8,933 $ 9,119 $ 9,528 $ 9,582 $ 26,854 $ 28,332 Nontaxable 131 143 151 200 225 425 684 Interest and fees on loans 63,092 62,288 62,287 59,495 48,713 187,667 140,489 Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 800 873 918 835 634 2,591 1,835 Total Interest Income 72,825 72,237 72,475 70,058 59,154 217,537 171,340 Interest on deposits 4,334 4,825 3,873 3,140 2,097 13,032 5,623 Interest on time certificates 6,009 5,724 4,959 3,901 2,975 16,692 7,783 Interest on borrowed money 1,534 1,552 2,869 3,033 2,520 5,955 6,403 Total Interest Expense 11,877 12,101 11,701 10,074 7,592 35,679 19,809 Net Interest Income 60,948 60,136 60,774 59,984 51,562 181,858 151,531 Provision for loan losses 2,251 2,551 1,397 2,342 5,774 6,199 9,388 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 58,697 57,585 59,377 57,642 45,788 175,659 142,143 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,978 2,894 2,697 3,019 2,833 8,569 8,179 Trust fees 1,183 1,147 1,017 1,040 1,083 3,347 3,143 Mortgage banking fees 2,127 1,734 1,115 809 1,135 4,976 3,873 Brokerage commissions and fees 449 541 436 468 444 1,426 1,264 Marine finance fees 152 201 362 185 194 715 1,213 Interchange income 3,206 3,405 3,401 3,198 3,119 10,012 9,137 BOLI income 928 927 915 1,091 1,078 2,770 3,200 SBA gains 569 691 636 519 473 1,896 1,955 Other 3,198 2,503 2,266 2,810 1,980 7,967 5,542 14,790 14,043 12,845 13,139 12,339 41,678 37,506 Securities losses, net (847 ) (466 ) (9 ) (425 ) (48 ) (1,322 ) (198 ) Total Noninterest Income 13,943 13,577 12,836 12,714 12,291 40,356 37,308 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and wages 18,640 19,420 18,506 22,172 17,129 56,566 48,939 Employee benefits 2,973 3,195 4,206 3,625 3,205 10,374 9,320 Outsourced data processing costs 3,711 3,876 3,845 5,809 3,493 11,432 10,565 Telephone / data lines 603 893 811 602 624 2,307 1,879 Occupancy 3,368 3,741 3,807 3,747 3,214 10,916 9,647 Furniture and equipment 1,528 1,544 1,757 2,452 1,367 4,829 4,292 Marketing 933 1,211 1,132 1,350 1,139 3,276 3,735 Legal and professional fees 1,648 2,033 2,847 3,668 2,019 6,528 6,293 FDIC assessments 56 337 488 571 431 881 1,624 Amortization of intangibles 1,456 1,456 1,458 1,303 1,004 4,370 2,997 Foreclosed property expense and net (gain)/loss on sale 262 (174 ) (40 ) — (136 ) 48 461 Other 3,405 3,468 4,282 4,165 3,910 11,155 13,057 Total Noninterest Expense 38,583 41,000 43,099 49,464 37,399 122,682 112,809 Income Before Income Taxes 34,057 30,162 29,114 20,892 20,680 93,333 66,642 Income taxes 8,452 6,909 6,409 4,930 4,358 21,770 15,329 Net Income $ 25,605 $ 23,253 $ 22,705 $ 15,962 $ 16,322 $ 71,563 $ 51,313 Per share of common stock: Net income diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 1.38 $ 1.07 Net income basic 0.50 0.45 0.44 0.32 0.35 1.39 1.09 Cash dividends declared — — — — — — — Average diluted shares outstanding 51,935 51,952 52,039 51,237 48,029 51,996 47,903 Average basic shares outstanding 51,473 51,446 51,359 50,523 47,205 51,426 47,108





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 106,349 $ 97,792 $ 98,270 $ 92,242 $ 101,920 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 25,911 61,987 105,741 23,709 3,174 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 132,260 159,779 204,011 115,951 105,094 Time deposits with other banks 4,579 4,980 8,174 8,243 9,813 Debt Securities: Available for sale (at fair value) 920,811 914,615 877,549 865,831 923,206 Held to maturity (at amortized cost) 273,644 287,302 295,485 357,949 367,387 Total Debt Securities 1,194,455 1,201,917 1,173,034 1,223,780 1,290,593 Loans held for sale 26,768 17,513 13,900 11,873 16,172 Loans 4,986,289 4,888,139 4,828,441 4,825,214 4,059,323 Less: Allowance for loan losses (33,605 ) (33,505 ) (32,822 ) (32,423 ) (33,865 ) Net Loans 4,952,684 4,854,634 4,795,619 4,792,791 4,025,458 Bank premises and equipment, net 67,873 68,738 70,412 71,024 63,531 Other real estate owned 13,593 11,043 11,921 12,802 4,715 Goodwill 205,286 205,260 205,260 204,753 148,555 Other intangible assets, net 21,318 22,672 23,959 25,977 16,508 Bank owned life insurance 125,277 125,233 124,306 123,394 122,561 Net deferred tax assets 17,168 19,353 24,647 28,954 25,822 Other assets 129,384 133,764 128,146 128,117 102,112 Total Assets $ 6,890,645 $ 6,824,886 $ 6,783,389 $ 6,747,659 $ 5,930,934 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest demand $ 1,652,927 $ 1,669,804 $ 1,676,009 $ 1,569,602 $ 1,488,689 Interest-bearing demand 1,115,455 1,124,519 1,100,477 1,014,032 912,891 Savings 528,214 519,732 508,320 493,807 451,958 Money market 1,158,862 1,172,971 1,192,070 1,173,950 1,036,940 Other time certificates 537,183 553,107 539,202 513,312 411,208 Brokered time certificates 458,418 268,998 367,841 220,594 192,182 Time certificates of more than $250,000 222,082 232,078 221,659 191,943 149,642 Total Deposits 5,673,141 5,541,209 5,605,578 5,177,240 4,643,510 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 70,414 82,015 148,005 214,323 189,035 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 50,000 140,000 3,000 380,000 261,000 Subordinated debt 71,014 70,944 70,874 70,804 70,734 Other liabilities 63,398 60,479 59,508 41,025 33,824 Total Liabilities 5,927,967 5,894,647 5,886,965 5,883,392 5,198,103 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 5,148 5,146 5,141 5,136 4,727 Additional paid in capital 784,661 782,928 780,680 778,501 668,711 Retained earnings 168,637 143,032 119,779 97,074 81,112 Treasury stock (6,079 ) (6,137 ) (4,959 ) (3,384 ) (2,854 ) 952,367 924,969 900,641 877,327 751,696 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net 10,311 5,270 (4,217 ) (13,060 ) (18,865 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 962,678 930,239 896,424 864,267 732,831 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 6,890,645 $ 6,824,886 $ 6,783,389 $ 6,747,659 $ 5,930,934 Common shares outstanding 51,482 51,461 51,414 51,361 47,270





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands) 3Q'19 2Q'19 1Q'19 4Q'18 3Q'18 Credit Analysis Net charge-offs (recoveries) - non-acquired loans $ 2,106 $ 1,621 $ 762 $ 3,693 $ 800 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - acquired loans 5 220 201 56 (3 ) Total Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) 2,111 1,841 963 3,749 797 TDR valuation adjustments $ 40 $ 27 $ 35 $ 35 $ 36 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - non-acquired loans 0.17 % 0.13 % 0.06 % 0.32 % 0.08 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - acquired loans — 0.02 0.02 — — Total Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans 0.17 0.15 0.08 0.32 0.08 Provision for loan losses - non-acquired loans $ 2,241 $ 2,326 $ 1,709 $ 2,343 $ 5,640 Provision for (recapture of) loan losses - acquired loans 10 225 (312 ) (1 ) 134 Total Provision for Loan Losses $ 2,251 $ 2,551 $ 1,397 $ 2,342 $ 5,774 Allowance for loan losses - non-acquired loans $ 33,488 $ 33,393 $ 32,715 $ 31,803 $ 33,188 Allowance for loan losses - acquired loans 117 112 107 620 677 Total Allowance for Loan Losses $ 33,605 $ 33,505 $ 32,822 $ 32,423 $ 33,865 Non-acquired loans at end of period $ 4,010,299 $ 3,817,358 $ 3,667,221 $ 3,588,251 $ 3,383,571 Purchased noncredit impaired loans at end of period 962,609 1,057,200 1,147,432 1,222,529 662,701 Purchased credit impaired loans at end of period 13,381 13,581 13,788 14,434 13,051 Total Loans $ 4,986,289 $ 4,888,139 $ 4,828,441 $ 4,825,214 $ 4,059,323 Non-acquired loans allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans at end of period 0.84 % 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.89 % 0.98 % Total allowance for loan losses to total loans at end of period 0.67 0.69 0.68 0.67 0.83 Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period 3.76 3.76 3.80 3.86 2.25 End of Period Nonperforming loans - non-acquired $ 20,400 $ 15,810 $ 15,423 $ 15,783 $ 18,998 Nonperforming loans - acquired 5,644 6,986 6,990 10,693 7,142 Other real estate owned - non-acquired 5,177 66 831 386 418 Other real estate owned - acquired 1,574 1,612 1,725 3,020 1,203 Bank branches closed included in other real estate owned 6,842 9,365 9,365 9,396 3,094 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 39,637 $ 33,839 $ 34,334 $ 39,278 $ 30,855 Restructured loans (accruing) $ 12,395 $ 14,534 $ 14,857 $ 13,346 $ 13,797 Nonperforming loans to loans at end of period - non-acquired 0.51 % 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.44 % 0.56 % Nonperforming loans to loans at end of period - acquired 0.58 0.65 0.60 0.86 1.06 Total Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period 0.52 0.47 0.46 0.55 0.64 Nonperforming assets to total assets - non-acquired 0.47 % 0.37 % 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.38 % Nonperforming assets to total assets - acquired 0.11 0.13 0.13 0.20 0.14 Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.58 0.50 0.51 0.58 0.52 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Loans 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Construction and land development $ 326,324 $ 379,991 $ 417,565 $ 443,568 $ 376,257 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,025,040 1,005,876 989,234 970,181 829,368 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,285,327 1,184,409 1,173,183 1,161,885 897,331 Residential real estate 1,409,946 1,400,184 1,329,166 1,324,377 1,152,640 Consumer 217,366 215,932 206,414 202,881 192,772 Commercial and financial 722,286 701,747 712,879 722,322 610,955 Total Loans $ 4,986,289 $ 4,888,139 $ 4,828,441 $ 4,825,214 $ 4,059,323





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES 3Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'18 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 1,171,393 $ 8,802 3.01 % $ 1,169,891 $ 8,933 3.05 % $ 1,284,774 $ 9,582 2.98 % Nontaxable 21,194 164 3.09 24,110 179 2.96 31,411 283 3.60 Total Securities 1,192,587 8,966 3.01 1,194,001 9,112 3.05 1,316,185 9,865 3.00 Federal funds sold and other investments 84,705 800 3.75 91,481 873 3.83 51,255 634 4.91 Loans, net 4,945,953 63,138 5.06 4,841,751 62,335 5.16 4,008,527 48,802 4.83 Total Earning Assets 6,223,245 72,904 4.65 6,127,233 72,320 4.73 5,375,967 59,301 4.38 Allowance for loan losses (33,997 ) (32,806 ) (29,259 ) Cash and due from banks 88,539 91,160 110,929 Premises and equipment 68,301 69,890 63,771 Intangible assets 227,389 228,706 165,534 Bank owned life insurance 125,249 124,631 121,952 Other assets 121,850 126,180 94,433 Total Assets $ 6,820,576 $ 6,734,994 $ 5,903,327 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,116,434 $ 1,053 0.37 % $ 1,118,703 $ 1,150 0.41 % $ 939,527 $ 426 0.18 % Savings 522,831 531 0.40 513,773 586 0.46 444,935 170 0.15 Money market 1,173,042 2,750 0.93 1,179,345 3,089 1.05 1,031,960 1,501 0.58 Time deposits 1,159,272 6,009 2.06 1,089,020 5,724 2.11 779,608 2,975 1.51 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 75,785 300 1.57 91,614 355 1.55 204,097 463 0.90 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 68,804 414 2.39 51,571 329 2.56 222,315 1,228 2.19 Other borrowings 70,969 820 4.58 70,903 868 4.91 70,694 829 4.65 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4,187,137 11,877 1.13 4,114,929 12,101 1.18 3,693,136 7,592 0.82 Noninterest demand 1,626,269 1,646,934 1,451,751 Other liabilities 60,500 61,652 30,150 Total Liabilities 5,873,906 5,823,515 5,175,037 Shareholders' equity 946,670 911,479 728,290 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 6,820,576 $ 6,734,994 $ 5,903,327 Cost of deposits 0.73 % 0.76 % 0.43 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.76 % 0.79 % 0.56 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 61,027 3.89 % $ 60,219 3.94 % $ 51,709 3.82 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands, except ratios) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 1,175,831 $ 26,854 3.05 % $ 1,323,164 $ 28,332 2.85 % Nontaxable 23,935 533 2.97 32,031 863 3.59 Total Securities 1,199,766 27,387 3.04 1,355,195 29,195 2.87 Federal funds sold and other investments 89,084 2,591 3.89 52,253 1,835 4.70 Loans, net 4,875,975 187,808 5.15 3,943,617 140,635 4.77 Total Earning Assets 6,164,825 217,786 4.72 5,351,065 171,665 4.29 Allowance for loan losses (33,260 ) (28,660 ) Cash and due from banks 93,171 111,781 Premises and equipment 69,700 64,708 Intangible assets 228,710 166,348 Bank owned life insurance 124,535 121,742 Other assets 128,016 90,888 Total Assets $ 6,775,697 $ 5,877,872 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,088,605 $ 3,042 0.37 % $ 979,148 $ 1,368 0.19 % Savings 512,399 1,593 0.42 440,054 392 0.12 Money market 1,170,494 8,397 0.96 1,012,259 3,863 0.51 Time deposits 1,097,308 16,692 2.03 782,283 7,783 1.33 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 117,077 1,206 1.38 186,643 1,071 0.77 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 115,337 2,164 2.51 219,652 2,999 1.83 Other borrowings 70,903 2,585 4.87 70,623 2,333 4.42 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4,172,123 35,679 1.14 3,690,662 19,809 0.72 Noninterest demand 1,628,634 1,446,488 Other liabilities 62,123 29,533 Total Liabilities 5,862,880 5,166,683 Shareholders' equity 912,817 711,189 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 6,775,697 $ 5,877,872 Cost of deposits 0.72 % 0.38 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.77 % 0.49 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 182,107 3.95 % $ 151,856 3.79 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Customer Relationship Funding Noninterest demand Commercial $ 1,314,102 $ 1,323,743 $ 1,298,468 $ 1,217,842 $ 1,182,018 Retail 241,734 251,879 275,383 259,318 233,472 Public funds 65,869 65,822 73,640 68,324 42,474 Other 31,222 28,360 28,518 24,118 30,725 Total Noninterest Demand 1,652,927 1,669,804 1,676,009 1,569,602 1,488,689 Interest-bearing demand Commercial 342,376 323,818 289,544 211,879 167,865 Retail 622,833 634,099 646,522 650,490 655,429 Public funds 150,246 166,602 164,411 151,663 89,597 Total Interest-Bearing Demand 1,115,455 1,124,519 1,100,477 1,014,032 912,891 Total transaction accounts Commercial 1,656,478 1,647,561 1,588,012 1,429,721 1,349,883 Retail 864,567 885,978 921,905 909,808 888,901 Public funds 216,115 232,424 238,051 219,987 132,071 Other 31,222 28,360 28,518 24,118 30,725 Total Transaction Accounts 2,768,382 2,794,323 2,776,486 2,583,634 2,401,580 Savings 528,214 519,732 508,320 493,807 451,958 Money market Commercial 513,477 517,041 500,649 459,380 423,304 Retail 583,917 590,320 602,378 607,837 524,415 Public funds 61,468 65,610 89,043 106,733 89,221 Total Money Market 1,158,862 1,172,971 1,192,070 1,173,950 1,036,940 Brokered time certificates 458,418 268,998 367,841 220,594 192,182 Other time certificates 759,265 785,185 760,861 705,255 560,850 1,217,683 1,054,183 1,128,702 925,849 753,032 Total Deposits $ 5,673,141 $ 5,541,209 $ 5,605,578 $ 5,177,240 $ 4,643,510 Customer sweep accounts $ 70,414 $ 82,015 $ 148,005 $ 214,323 $ 189,035

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 3Q'19 2Q'19 1Q'19 4Q'18 3Q'18 3Q'19 3Q'18 Net Income $ 25,605 $ 23,253 $ 22,705 $ 15,962 $ 16,322 $ 71,563 $ 51,313 Total noninterest income 13,943 13,577 12,836 12,714 12,291 40,356 37,308 Securities losses, net 847 466 9 425 48 1,322 198 BOLI benefits on death (included in other income) (956 ) — — (280 ) — (956 ) — Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income (109 ) 466 9 145 48 366 198 Total Adjusted Noninterest Income 13,834 14,043 12,845 12,859 12,339 40,722 37,506 Total noninterest expense 38,583 41,000 43,099 49,464 37,399 122,682 112,809 Merger related charges — — (335 ) (8,034 ) (482 ) (335 ) (1,647 ) Amortization of intangibles (1,456 ) (1,456 ) (1,458 ) (1,303 ) (1,004 ) (4,370 ) (2,997 ) Business continuity expenses - hurricane events (95 ) — — — — (95 ) — Branch reductions and other expense initiatives (121 ) (1,517 ) (208 ) (587 ) — (1,846 ) — Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense (1,672 ) (2,973 ) (2,001 ) (9,924 ) (1,486 ) (6,646 ) (4,644 ) Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense 36,911 38,027 41,098 39,540 35,913 116,036 108,165 Income Taxes 8,452 6,909 6,409 4,930 4,358 21,770 15,329 Tax effect of adjustments 572 874 510 2,623 230 1,956 1,211 Taxes and tax penalties on acquisition-related BOLI redemption — — — (485 ) — — — Effect of change in corporate tax rate on deferred tax assets (1,135 ) — — — — (1,135 ) (248 ) Total Adjustments to Income Taxes (563 ) 874 510 2,138 230 821 963 Adjusted Income Taxes 7,889 7,783 6,919 7,068 4,588 22,591 16,292 Adjusted Net Income $ 27,731 $ 25,818 $ 24,205 $ 23,893 $ 17,626 $ 77,754 $ 55,192 Earnings per diluted share, as reported $ 0.49 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 1.38 $ 1.07 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share 0.53 0.50 0.47 0.47 0.37 1.50 1.15 Average diluted shares outstanding 51,935 51,952 52,039 51,237 48,029 51,996 47,903 Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 36,911 $ 38,027 $ 41,098 $ 39,540 $ 35,913 $ 116,036 $ 108,165 Foreclosed property expense and net gain/(loss) on sale (262 ) 174 40 — 137 (48 ) (460 ) Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 36,649 $ 38,201 $ 41,138 $ 39,540 $ 36,050 $ 115,988 $ 107,705 Revenue $ 74,891 $ 73,713 $ 73,610 $ 72,698 $ 63,853 $ 222,214 $ 188,839 Total Adjustments to Revenue (109 ) 466 9 145 48 366 198 Impact of FTE adjustment 79 83 87 116 147 249 325 Adjusted Revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 74,861 $ 74,262 $ 73,706 $ 72,959 $ 64,048 $ 222,829 $ 189,362 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 48.96 % 51.44 % 55.81 % 54.19 % 56.29 % 52.05 % 56.88 % Average Assets $ 6,820,576 $ 6,734,994 $ 6,770,978 $ 6,589,870 $ 5,903,327 $ 6,775,697 $ 5,877,872 Less average goodwill and intangible assets (227,389 ) (228,706 ) (230,066 ) (213,713 ) (165,534 ) (228,710 ) (166,348 ) Average Tangible Assets $ 6,593,187 $ 6,506,288 $ 6,540,912 $ 6,376,157 $ 5,737,793 $ 6,546,987 $ 5,711,524 Return on Average Assets (ROA) 1.49 % 1.38 % 1.36 % 0.96 % 1.10 % 1.41 % 1.17 % Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.09 0.08 0.12 0.08 Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROTA) 1.61 1.50 1.48 1.05 1.18 1.53 1.25 Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income 0.06 0.09 0.02 0.44 0.04 0.06 0.04 Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Assets 1.67 1.59 1.50 1.49 1.22 1.59 1.29 Average Shareholders' Equity $ 946,670 $ 911,479 $ 879,564 $ 827,759 $ 728,290 $ 912,817 $ 711,189 Less average goodwill and intangible assets (227,389 ) (228,706 ) (230,066 ) (213,713 ) (165,534 ) (228,710 ) (166,348 ) Average Tangible Equity $ 719,281 $ 682,773 $ 649,498 $ 614,046 $ 562,756 $ 684,107 $ 544,841 Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 10.73 % 10.23 % 10.47 % 7.65 % 8.89 % 10.48 % 9.65 % Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 4.00 4.07 4.39 3.29 3.15 4.15 3.49 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) 14.73 14.30 14.86 10.94 12.04 14.63 13.14 Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income 0.57 0.87 0.25 4.50 0.39 0.57 0.40 Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.30 15.17 15.11 15.44 12.43 15.20 13.54 Loan interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans $ 59,279 $ 58,169 $ 58,397 $ 55,470 $ 46,349 $ 175,845 $ 133,395 Accretion on acquired loans 3,859 4,166 3,938 4,089 2,453 11,963 7,240 Loan interest income1 $ 63,138 $ 62,335 $ 62,335 $ 59,559 $ 48,802 $ 187,808 $ 140,635 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 3Q'19 2Q'19 1Q'19 4Q'18 3Q'18 3Q'19 3Q'18 Yield on loans excluding accretion on acquired loans 4.76 % 4.82 % 4.89 % 4.77 % 4.59 % 4.82 % 4.52 % Impact of accretion on acquired loans 0.30 0.34 0.33 0.35 0.24 0.33 0.25 Yield on loans 5.06 5.16 5.22 5.12 4.83 5.15 4.77 Net interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans $ 57,168 $ 56,053 $ 56,923 $ 56,011 $ 49,256 $ 170,144 $ 144,616 Accretion on acquired loans 3,859 4,166 3,938 4,089 2,453 11,963 7,240 Net Interest Income1 $ 61,027 $ 60,219 $ 60,861 $ 60,100 $ 51,709 $ 182,107 $ 151,856 Net interest margin excluding accretion on acquired loans 3.64 % 3.67 % 3.76 % 3.73 % 3.64 % 3.69 % 3.61 % Impact of accretion on acquired loans 0.25 0.27 0.26 0.27 0.18 0.26 0.18 Net Interest Margin 3.89 3.94 4.02 4.00 3.82 3.95 3.79 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. 