Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results With Earnings Per Share of $0.70 and Record Net Income of $13.9 Million

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDGE) (the “Company”), the parent company of BNB Bank (“BNB”), today announced third quarter results for 2019.

The Company's third quarter 2019 financial results included:

  • Net income for the 2019 third quarter of $13.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share for the 2018 third quarter, inclusive of pre-tax charge of $9.5 million, or $0.37 per diluted share after tax, related to the fraudulent conduct of a business customer through its deposit accounts at BNB in the 2018 period.
  • Net interest income for the 2019 third quarter increased $1.2 million over the 2019 second quarter to $36.7 million.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the 2019 third quarter increased 10 basis points over the 2019 second quarter to 3.40%.
  • Total assets of $4.7 billion at September 30, 2019, 6% higher than September 30, 2018.
  • Loan growth of $311 million, or 10%, compared to September 30, 2018, and $233 million, or 9% annualized, from December 31, 2018.
  • Non-public, non-brokered deposit growth of $306 million, or 11%, compared to September 30, 2018, and $195 million, or 9% annualized, from December 31, 2018.
  • Non-performing assets of $4.2 million at September 30, 2019, $2.1 million higher than September 30, 2018 and $1.2 million higher than December 31, 2018. Loan loss reserve coverage to total loans of 0.92% at September 30, 2019.
  • All capital ratios remain strong. Declared a dividend of $0.23 during the quarter.

Commenting on the third quarter results, Kevin O’Connor, President and CEO said, “This quarter’s results illustrate that our core community banking model delivers returns despite a challenging rate environment- producing record net income, an expanded margin, and strong non-interest income. Our model focuses on relationship banking and delivering customized products to our customers and returns to our shareholders.”

Net Earnings and Returns
Net income in the 2019 third quarter was $13.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, an increase of $7.4 million compared to the 2018 third quarter, driven primarily by lower non-interest expense and a rise in net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by higher provision for loan losses. Excluding the impact of the fraud loss, net income in the 2018 third quarter was $14.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.5 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, compared to $25.4 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, in 2018.

Returns on average assets and equity in the 2019 third quarter were 1.17% and 11.44%, respectively.  Return on average tangible common equity was 14.81% for the 2019 third quarter. Adjusted return on average tangible common equity, excluding the impact of amortization of other intangible assets, was 14.97% for the 2019 third quarter.

“We reported record net interest income as well as record non-interest income this quarter. Highlights included our title and our loan swap program. This loan swap program allows us to deliver fixed rate exposure to our customers while we retain a floating rate asset and generate income. This activity continues to grow so it is now separately reported on our income statement,” noted Mr. O’Connor.

Net Interest Income
Interest income was $46.4 million in the 2019 third quarter, flat compared to the 2019 second quarter, driven primarily by loan portfolio growth offset by lower yields in the loan and securities portfolios, and a decrease in average securities. Interest expense was $9.6 million in the 2019 third quarter, a decrease of $1.2 million compared to the 2019 second quarter, primarily due to a decrease in average cost of interest-bearing liabilities coupled with a decrease in average public and brokered deposits.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the 2019 third quarter showed a year-over-year increase of 8 basis points to 3.40% in 2019 from 3.32% in 2018.

“Although the third quarter saw one of the most challenging interest rate environments in years, we were able to expand our net interest margin by 10 basis points compared to the second quarter.  This is a result of our DDA concentration and controlling interest-bearing deposit costs.  Our asset yields only dropped 1 basis point. We also decreased our reliance on high-cost brokered deposits by 44% compared to the second quarter,” stated Mr. O’Connor.

Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was $1.0 million for the 2019 third quarter, $0.8 million higher than the 2018 third quarter.  The Company recognized net recoveries of $2 thousand in the 2019 third quarter, compared to net recoveries of $17 thousand in the 2018 third quarter.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was $6.2 million for the 2019 third quarter, $1.3 million higher than the 2018 third quarter, primarily attributable to higher loan swap fees in the 2019 third quarter.  

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the 2019 third quarter of $24.2 million was $6.8 million lower than the 2018 third quarter. The decrease in 2019 was primarily due to the impact of the fraud loss in the 2018 third quarter, partially offset by higher salaries and benefits expense, occupancy and equipment costs and other operating expenses in the 2019 period. Excluding the fraud loss in 2018, non-interest expenses were up $2.7 million, or 13%, in the third quarter of 2019.

Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was $3.9 million in the 2019 third quarter, an increase of $2.5 million compared to the 2018 third quarter. The Company estimates it will record income tax at an effective tax rate of approximately 22% for the remainder of 2019. 

Balance Sheet
Total assets were $4.7 billion at September 30, 2019, $35.3 million higher than December 31, 2018, and $287.3 million higher than September 30, 2018. Total loans held for investment at September 30, 2019 of $3.5 billion reflects growth of $310.9 million, or 10%, over September 30, 2018. Deposits totaled $3.7 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $124.1 million, or 3%, over September 30, 2018. Demand deposits increased $92.0 million year-over-year to $1.4 billion at September 30, 2019, representing 38% of total deposits.

The allowance for loan losses was $32.2 million at September 30, 2019, $0.3 million higher than September 30, 2018. The allowance as a percentage of loans was 0.92% at September 30, 2019, compared to 1.00% at September 30, 2018.

Stockholders’ equity was $486.4 million at September 30, 2019, $46.4 million higher than September 30, 2018. The growth reflects earnings, partially offset by shareholders’ dividends. Book value per share was $24.53 at September 30, 2019, $2.30 higher than September 30, 2018. Tangible book value per share was $18.99 at September 30, 2019, $2.35 higher than September 30, 2018.

                               
                      Change Compared To
    September 30,    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2019   2018   2018   2018   2018
Total assets   $  4,736,021   $ 4,700,744   $ 4,448,757   $ 35,277     $ 287,264  
Total stockholders' equity      486,403     453,830     439,985     32,573       46,418  
                               
Loans held for investment                              
Investor commercial real estate ("CRE")   $  990,324   $ 863,158   $ 850,242   $ 127,166     $ 140,082  
Multi-family ("MF")      673,909     585,827     579,827     88,082       94,082  
Construction and land ("C&L")      116,463     123,393     118,137     (6,930 )     (1,674 )
Total investor CRE, MF, and C&L      1,780,696     1,572,378     1,548,206     208,318       232,490  
                               
Commercial and industrial ("C&I")      667,949     645,724     608,723     22,225       59,226  
Owner-occupied CRE      529,483     510,398     498,327     19,085       31,156  
Total C&I and owner-occupied CRE      1,197,432     1,156,122     1,107,050     41,310       90,382  
                               
Residential real estate      497,842     519,763     516,995     (21,921 )     (19,153 )
Installment and consumer      24,998     20,509     19,157     4,489       5,841  
Net deferred loan costs and fees      7,364     7,039     6,019     325       1,345  
Total loans held for investment   $  3,508,332   $ 3,275,811   $ 3,197,427   $ 232,521     $ 310,905  
                               
Deposits                              
Total IPC deposits   $  3,159,772   $ 2,965,007   $ 2,854,030   $ 194,765     $ 305,742  
Brokered deposits      65,598     255,408     281,241     (189,810 )     (215,643 )
Public deposits      517,913     665,978     483,871     (148,065 )     34,042  
Total public and brokered deposits      583,511     921,386     765,112     (337,875 )     (181,601 )
Total deposits   $  3,743,283   $ 3,886,393   $ 3,619,142   $ (143,110 )   $ 124,141  
                                   

Loan and Line of Credit Origination Information (unaudited)

                               
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,    June 30,   September 30,   September 30,    September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2019   2019   2018   2019   2018
Investor CRE   $  100,120   $ 60,855   $ 17,353   $  174,950   $ 93,971
Multi-family      48,160     22,429     17,120      121,954     40,520
Owner-occupied CRE      12,973     29,468     21,280      97,664     59,073
Commercial and industrial      28,437     36,977     13,828      93,630     67,053
Residential real estate      8,764     9,366     8,318      26,289     83,344
Other      70     6,091     964      20,128     3,875
Total loan originations   $  198,524   $ 165,186   $ 78,863   $  534,615   $ 347,836
                               
Total line of credit originations   $  52,513   $ 52,727   $ 49,704   $  215,125   $ 209,118
                               

“Robust loan originations during the quarter and year-to-date were partially offset by several large loan paydowns. We continue to maintain pricing discipline on all loan products.  IPC deposit growth kept pace with our loan-to-deposit ratio ending the quarter at 94%.  Our IPC deposits are comprised of 44% non-interest bearing DDA, which helps bolster our margin,” Mr. O’Connor said.

Asset Quality
Asset quality measures remained solid, as non-performing assets were $4.2 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, compared to $2.1 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at September 30, 2018. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2018 included $175 thousand of other real estate owned. Non-performing loans were $4.2 million, or 0.12% of total loans at September 30, 2019, compared to $1.9 million, or 0.06% of total loans at September 30, 2018.  Loans 30 to 89 days past due increased $0.2 million to $6.0 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $5.8 million at September 30, 2018. Loans past due 90 days and accruing at September 30, 2019 and 2018 were comprised of $0.3 million of acquired loans.

Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM (ET) to discuss the 2019 third quarter results. Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to pre-register using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10134567. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Telephonic replay will be available through the Company’s website beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call through Friday, November 8, 2019.

Call and replay information are as follows:

Call Date: Friday, October 25, 2019
Call Time: 10:00 AM (ET)
Domestic Call Dial In:  1-844-746-0738
International Call Dial In:  1-412-317-6016

Replay Domestic Dial In:  1-877-344-7529
Replay International Dial In:  1-412-317-0088
Access Code: 10134567

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $4.7 billion, operates 40 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation.  For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB also has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

Please see the attached tables for selected financial information.

This release may contain statements relating to the future results of the Company (including certain projections and business trends) that are considered “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”).  Such forward-looking statements, in addition to historical information, involve risk and uncertainties, and are based on the beliefs, assumptions and expectations of management of the Company.  Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “should,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “will,” “potential,” “could,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “predicts,” “projects,” “would,” “estimates,” “assumes,” “likely,” and variation of such similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.  Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, possible or assumed estimates with respect to the financial condition, expected or anticipated revenue, tax rates, and results of operations and business of the Company, including earnings growth; revenue growth in retail banking lending and other areas; origination volume in the  consumer, commercial and other lending businesses; current and future capital management programs; non-interest income levels, including fees from the title abstract subsidiary and banking services as well as product sales; tangible capital generation; market share; expense levels; and other business operations and strategies.  The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA.

Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic  conditions; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in FDIC insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies; rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; changes in interest rates; deposit flows; the cost of funds; demands for loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the quality and composition of BNB’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; an unexpected increase in operating costs; expanded regulatory requirements; and other risk factors discussed elsewhere, and in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.   The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this report, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)
(In thousands)

                   
    September 30,    December 31,   September 30,
    2019
   2018   2018
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks   $  87,004     $ 142,145     $ 63,687  
Interest-earning deposits with banks      44,214       153,223       61,414  
Total cash and cash equivalents      131,218       295,368       125,101  
Securities available for sale, at fair value      610,706       680,886       661,862  
Securities held to maturity      139,729       160,163       164,438  
Total securities      750,435       841,049       826,300  
Securities, restricted      28,469       24,028       25,162  
Loans held for sale      12,643             1,619  
Loans held for investment      3,508,332       3,275,811       3,197,427  
Allowance for loan losses      (32,173 )     (31,418 )     (31,869 )
Loans held for investment, net      3,476,159       3,244,393       3,165,558  
Premises and equipment, net      33,544       35,008       35,893  
Operating lease right-of-use assets (1)      36,356              
Goodwill and other intangible assets      109,840       110,324       110,667  
Other real estate owned      —       175       175  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets      157,357       150,399       158,282  
Total assets   $  4,736,021     $ 4,700,744     $ 4,448,757  
                   
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                  
Demand deposits   $  1,379,803     $ 1,275,664     $ 1,286,673  
Savings and negotiable order of withdrawal ("NOW") deposits      506,476       496,881       468,242  
Money market deposit accounts ("MMDA")      1,063,848       975,531       883,386  
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000      59,913       61,827       61,548  
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more      149,732       155,104       154,181  
Total individual, partnership and corporate ("IPC") deposits      3,159,772       2,965,007       2,854,030  
Brokered deposits      65,598       255,408       281,241  
Public funds - demand deposits      45,036       172,941       46,119  
Public funds - other deposits      472,877       493,037       437,752  
Total public and brokered deposits      583,511       921,386       765,112  
Total deposits      3,743,283       3,886,393       3,619,142  
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements      956       539       816  
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances      337,000       240,433       265,648  
Subordinated debentures, net      78,885       78,781       78,746  
Operating lease liabilities (1)      39,064              
Other liabilities and accrued expenses      50,430       40,768       44,420  
Total liabilities      4,249,618       4,246,914       4,008,772  
Total stockholders' equity      486,403       453,830       439,985  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $  4,736,021     $ 4,700,744     $ 4,448,757  
                         

______________________________
(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) using the transition approach at the beginning of the period of adoption on January 1, 2019 and did not restate comparative prior periods.


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(In thousands)

                               
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,    June 30,   September 30,   September 30,    September 30,
    2019
   2019   2018   2019
   2018
Interest income   $  46,354     $ 46,352     $ 42,589     $  137,221     $ 125,504  
Interest expense      9,639       10,835       8,375        30,666       22,822  
Net interest income      36,715       35,517       34,214        106,555       102,682  
Provision for loan losses      1,000       3,500       200        5,100       1,400  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses      35,715       32,017       34,014        101,455       101,282  
                               
Non-interest income:                              
Service charges and other fees      2,588       2,556       2,549        7,572       7,274  
Title fees      508       335       384        1,149       1,339  
Net securities gains (losses)      —       201              201       (7,921 )
Gain on sale of SBA loans      601       844       524        1,662       1,586  
Bank owned life insurance      561       556       557        1,670       1,658  
Loan swap fees      1,557       528       404        3,200       713  
Other      429       479       500        1,507       1,804  
Total non-interest income      6,244       5,499       4,918        16,961       6,453  
                               
Non-interest expense:                              
Salaries and employee benefits      14,294       13,659       12,134        41,233       38,001  
Occupancy and equipment      3,490       3,560       3,325        10,581       9,773  
Fraud loss      —             9,500        —       9,500  
Amortization of other intangible assets      182       210       215        605       703  
Other      6,238       6,575       5,830        18,388       18,132  
Total non-interest expense      24,204       24,004       31,004        70,807       76,109  
                               
Income before income taxes      17,755       13,512       7,928        47,609       31,626  
Income tax expense      3,852       2,859       1,381        10,126       6,263  
Net income   $  13,903     $ 10,653     $ 6,547     $  37,483     $ 25,363  
                               
Earnings Per Share (unaudited)                              
(In thousands, except per share data)   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,    June 30,   September 30,   September 30,    September 30,
    2019
   2019   2018   2019
   2018
Net income   $  13,903     $ 10,653     $ 6,547     $  37,483     $ 25,363  
Dividends paid on and earnings allocated to participating securities      (294 )     (226 )     (145 )      (797 )     (550 )
Income attributable to common stock   $  13,609     $ 10,427     $ 6,402     $  36,686     $ 24,813  
                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including participating securities      19,958       19,965       19,890        19,950       19,869  
Weighted average participating securities      (422 )     (428 )     (438 )      (425 )     (435 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding      19,536       19,537       19,452        19,525       19,434  
Basic earnings per common share   $  0.70     $ 0.53     $ 0.33     $  1.88     $ 1.28  
                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding      19,536       19,537       19,452        19,525       19,434  
Incremental shares from assumed conversions of options and restricted stock units      32       28       33        27       27  
Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding      19,568       19,565       19,485        19,552       19,461  
Diluted earnings per common share   $  0.70     $ 0.53     $ 0.33     $  1.88     $ 1.28  
                                         

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts and financial ratios)

                       
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,   September 30,   September 30,    September 30,  
    2019   2019   2018   2019   2018  
Selected Financial Data:                      
Return on average total assets    1.17 % 0.90 % 0.58 %  1.07 % 0.76 %
Adjusted return on average total assets (1)    1.17   0.90   1.24    1.07   1.16  
Return on average stockholders' equity    11.44   9.06   5.64    10.64   7.45  
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (1)    11.44   9.06   12.03    10.64   11.45  
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)    14.81   11.82   7.43    13.88   9.86  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)    14.97   12.01   16.03    14.06   15.36  
Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis    3.40   3.30   3.32    3.33   3.35  
Efficiency ratio    56.34   58.52   79.23    57.33   69.74  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)    55.79   58.03   54.22    56.74   56.08  
Operating expense/average assets    2.04   2.03   2.75    2.02   2.27  
Adjusted operating expense/average assets (1)    2.03   2.01   1.89    2.00   1.97  
                       

_________________________
(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.
(2) Average tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as average total stockholders' equity less average goodwill and intangible assets.

                     
    September 30,    December 31,   September 30,  
    2019   2018   2018  
Selected Financial Data:                    
Book value per share   $  24.53   $ 22.93   $ 22.23  
Tangible book value per share (1)   $  18.99   $ 17.36   $ 16.64  
Common shares outstanding      19,830     19,791     19,789  
                     
Capital Ratios:                    
Total capital to risk-weighted assets      13.4   13.6 %   13.6 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets      10.4     10.4     10.3  
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets      10.4     10.4     10.3  
Tier 1 capital to average assets      8.4     8.1     8.0  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) (2)      8.1     7.5     7.6  
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank)      10.0     9.9     9.7  
                     
Asset Quality:                    
Loans 30-89 days past due   $  5,986   $ 4,400   $ 5,801  
Loans 90 days past due and accruing (3)   $  338   $ 308   $ 299  
Non-performing loans   $  4,211   $ 2,808   $ 1,944  
Other real estate owned      —     175     175  
Non-performing assets   $  4,211   $ 2,983   $ 2,119  
Non-performing loans/total loans      0.12   0.09 %   0.06 %
Non-performing assets/total assets      0.09     0.06     0.05  
Allowance/non-performing loans     764.02     1118.87     1639.35  
Allowance/total loans      0.92     0.96     1.00  
                     

____________________________
(1) Tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets.
(2) Tangible assets represent a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.
(3) Represents purchased credit impaired loans.


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Information
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

                                                   
    Three Months Ended September 30,    Three Months Ended June 30,   Three Months Ended September 30,  
    2019
   2019   2018  
            Average           Average           Average  
    Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                                  
Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1)   $  3,442,462   $  41,053      4.73   $ 3,373,601   $ 40,000     4.76   % $ 3,157,422   $ 36,243     4.55   %
Securities (1)      787,387      5,060      2.55       860,031     5,940     2.77       867,174     6,044     2.77    
Deposits with banks      61,853      342      2.19       102,515     599     2.34       84,986     437     2.04    
Total interest-earning assets (1)      4,291,702      46,455      4.29       4,336,147     46,539     4.30       4,109,582     42,724     4.12    
Non-interest-earning assets:                                                  
Other assets      412,300               401,720               369,305            
Total assets   $  4,704,002             $ 4,737,867             $ 4,478,887            
                                                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                  
Savings   $  433,086   $  1,083      0.99   $ 443,830   $ 1,231     1.11   % $ 341,056   $ 395     0.46   %
NOW      125,056      51      0.16       124,329     48     0.15       108,271     27     0.10    
MMDA      1,034,002      3,452      1.32       1,012,419     3,840     1.52       866,631     2,386     1.09    
Savings, NOW and MMDA      1,592,144      4,586      1.14       1,580,578     5,119     1.30       1,315,958     2,808     0.85    
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000      60,144      299      1.97       60,940     285     1.88       59,681     209     1.39    
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more      152,093      844      2.20       152,809     806     2.12       148,339     674     1.80    
Total IPC deposits      1,804,381      5,729      1.26       1,794,327     6,210     1.39       1,523,978     3,691     0.96    
Brokered deposits      75,410      387      2.04       134,720     771     2.30       307,651     1,593     2.05    
Public funds      500,440      1,139      0.90       546,432     1,383     1.02       448,191     763     0.68    
Total public and brokered deposits      575,850      1,526      1.05       681,152     2,154     1.27       755,842     2,356     1.24    
Total deposits      2,380,231      7,255      1.21       2,475,479     8,364     1.36       2,279,820     6,047     1.05    
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements      14,160      70      1.96       25,246     158     2.51       3,487     12     1.37    
FHLB advances      244,011      1,179      1.92       243,322     1,178     1.94       269,909     1,182     1.74    
Subordinated debentures      78,862      1,135      5.71       78,827     1,135     5.78       78,723     1,134     5.72    
Total borrowings      337,033      2,384      2.81       347,395     2,471     2.85       352,119     2,328     2.62    
Total interest-bearing liabilities      2,717,264      9,639      1.41       2,822,874     10,835     1.54       2,631,939     8,375     1.26    
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                                  
Demand deposits      1,417,159               1,365,279               1,343,107            
Other liabilities      87,313               78,278               43,432            
Total liabilities      4,221,736               4,266,431               4,018,478            
Stockholders' equity      482,266               471,436               460,409            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $  4,704,002             $ 4,737,867             $ 4,478,887            
                                                   
Net interest rate spread                2.88               2.76   %             2.86   %
Net interest-earning assets   $  1,574,438             $ 1,513,273             $ 1,477,643            
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent            36,816      3.40           35,704     3.30   %         34,349     3.32   %
Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment            (101 )    (0.01 )           (187 )   (0.01 )           (135 )   (0.02 )  
Net interest income         $  36,715               $ 35,517               $ 34,214        
Net interest margin                3.39               3.29   %             3.30   %
                                                   

____________________________
(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Information
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

                                   
    Nine Months Ended September 30,   
    2019
   2018  
            Average           Average  
    Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1)   $  3,364,574   $  118,712      4.72   $ 3,155,093   $ 107,720     4.56   %
Securities (1)      844,057      17,442      2.76       920,108     17,608     2.56    
Deposits with banks      85,241      1,485      2.33       44,660     633     1.90    
Total interest-earning assets (1)      4,293,872      137,639      4.29       4,119,861     125,961     4.09    
Non-interest-earning assets:                                  
Other assets      402,174               363,131            
Total assets   $  4,696,046             $ 4,482,992            
                                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Savings   $  425,265   $  3,219      1.01   $ 309,990   $ 605     0.26   %
NOW      118,530      140      0.16       124,750     83     0.09    
MMDA      1,010,304      10,878      1.44       815,537     5,620     0.92    
Savings, NOW and MMDA      1,554,099      14,237      1.22       1,250,277     6,308     0.67    
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000      60,796      845      1.86       58,745     540     1.23    
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more      151,675      2,382      2.10       125,081     1,390     1.49    
Total IPC deposits      1,766,570      17,464      1.32       1,434,103     8,238     0.77    
Brokered deposits      139,356      2,368      2.27       262,364     3,677     1.87    
Public funds      527,022      3,701      0.94       484,814     1,871     0.52    
Total public and brokered deposits      666,378      6,069      1.22       747,178     5,548     0.99    
Total deposits      2,432,948      23,533      1.29       2,181,281     13,786     0.85    
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements      15,722      273      2.32       91,989     1,185     1.72    
FHLB advances      243,544      3,455      1.90       344,677     4,447     1.72    
Subordinated debentures      78,828      3,405      5.78       78,688     3,404     5.78    
Total borrowings      338,094      7,133      2.82       515,354     9,036     2.34    
Total interest-bearing liabilities      2,771,042      30,666      1.48       2,696,635     22,822     1.13    
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Demand deposits      1,372,285               1,290,782            
Other liabilities      81,588               40,656            
Total liabilities      4,224,915               4,028,073            
Stockholders' equity      471,131               454,919            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $  4,696,046             $ 4,482,992            
                                   
Net interest rate spread                2.81               2.96   %
Net interest-earning assets   $  1,522,830             $ 1,423,226            
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent            106,973      3.33           103,139     3.35   %
Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment            (418 )    (0.01 )           (457 )   (0.02 )  
Net interest income         $  106,555               $ 102,682        
Net interest margin                3.32               3.33   %
                                   

____________________
(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude a fraud loss during the third quarter of 2018 and certain net securities losses associated with the Company’s strategic plan to restructure its balance sheet during the second quarter of 2018.

                       
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,   September 30,   September 30,    September 30,  
    2019   2019   2018   2019   2018  
Return on average total assets - as reported    1.17   0.90   % 0.58   %  1.07   0.76   %
Net securities losses    —              —     0.24    
Fraud loss    —         0.84      —     0.28    
Income tax effect of adjustments above    —         (0.18 )    —     (0.12 )  
Adjusted return on average total assets (non-GAAP)    1.17     0.90     1.24      1.07     1.16    
                       
Return on average stockholders' equity - as reported    11.44   % 9.06   % 5.64   %  10.64   7.45   %
Net securities losses    —              —     2.33    
Fraud loss    —         8.19      —     2.79    
Income tax effect of adjustments above    —         (1.80 )    —     (1.12 )  
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)    11.44     9.06     12.03      10.64     11.45    
                       
Return on average tangible common equity - as reported    14.81   11.82   % 7.43   %  13.88   9.86   %
Net securities losses    —              —     3.08    
Fraud loss    —         10.78      —     3.69    
Amortization of other intangible assets    0.19     0.23     0.24      0.23     0.27    
Income tax effect of adjustments above    (0.03 )   (0.04 )   (2.42 )    (0.05 )   (1.54 )  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)    14.97     12.01     16.03      14.06     15.36    
                                 

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income and diluted earnings per share (as reported) to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding a fraud loss during the third quarter of 2018 and net securities losses associated with the Company’s strategic plan to restructure its balance sheet during the second quarter of 2018:

                               
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,    June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2019   2019   2018
   2019   2018
Net income - as reported   $  13,903   $ 10,653   $ 6,547     $  37,483   $ 25,363  
Adjustments:                              
Net securities losses      —                —     7,921  
Fraud loss      —         9,500        —     9,500  
Income tax effect of adjustments above      —         (2,091 )      —     (3,833 )
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)   $  13,903   $ 10,653   $ 13,956     $  37,483   $ 38,951  
                               
Diluted earnings per share - as reported   $  0.70   $ 0.53   $ 0.33     $  1.88   $ 1.28  
Adjustments:                              
Net securities losses      —                —     0.40  
Fraud loss      —         0.48        —     0.48  
Income tax effect of adjustments above      —         (0.11 )      —     (0.20 )
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)   $  0.70   $ 0.53   $ 0.70     $  1.88   $ 1.96  
                                   

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (as reported) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,   September 30,   September 30,    September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2019   2019   2018   2019   2018  
Efficiency ratio - as reported      56.34     58.52   %   79.23   %    57.33     69.74   %
Non-interest expense - as reported   $  24,204     $ 24,004     $ 31,004     $  70,807     $ 76,109    
Less: Fraud loss      —             (9,500 )      —       (9,500 )  
Less: Amortization of intangible assets      (182 )     (210 )     (215 )      (605 )     (703 )  
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)   $  24,022     $ 23,794     $ 21,289     $  70,202     $ 65,906    
Net interest income - as reported   $  36,715     $ 35,517     $ 34,214     $  106,555     $ 102,682    
Tax-equivalent adjustment      101       187       135        418       457    
Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis   $  36,816     $ 35,704     $ 34,349     $  106,973     $ 103,139    
Non-interest income - as reported   $  6,244     $ 5,499     $ 4,918     $  16,961     $ 6,453    
Less: Net securities (gains)/ losses      —       (201 )            (201 )     7,921    
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)   $  6,244     $ 5,298     $ 4,918     $  16,760     $ 14,374    
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   $  43,060     $ 41,002     $ 39,267     $  123,733     $ 117,513    
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)      55.79     58.03   %   54.22   %    56.74     56.08   %
                                           

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

                       
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,   September 30,   September 30,    September 30,  
    2019   2019   2018   2019   2018  
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported    2.04   2.03   % 2.75   %  2.02   2.27   %
Fraud loss    —         (0.84 )    —     (0.28 )  
Amortization of other intangible assets    (0.01 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )    (0.02 )   (0.02 )  
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)    2.03     2.01     1.89      2.00     1.97    
                                 

_______________________

(1) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and adjusted non-interest income.


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets calculation (non-GAAP):

                     
    September 30,   December 31,   September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2019
   2018   2018  
Total assets - as reported   $  4,736,021     $ 4,700,744     $ 4,448,757    
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported      (109,840 )     (110,324 )     (110,667 )  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $  4,626,181     $ 4,590,420     $ 4,338,090    
                     
Total stockholders' equity - as reported   $  486,403     $ 453,830     $ 439,985    
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported      (109,840 )     (110,324 )     (110,667 )  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $  376,563     $ 343,506     $ 329,318    
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)      8.1     7.5   %   7.6   %
                           

_________________________
(1) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets.

 

Contact: John M. McCaffery
  Executive Vice President
  Chief Financial Officer
  (631) 537-1001, ext. 7290

Primary Logo

