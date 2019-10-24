Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results With Earnings Per Share of $0.70 and Record Net Income of $13.9 Million

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDGE) (the “Company”), the parent company of BNB Bank (“BNB”), today announced third quarter results for 2019.



The Company's third quarter 2019 financial results included:

Net income for the 2019 third quarter of $13.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share for the 2018 third quarter, inclusive of pre-tax charge of $9.5 million, or $0.37 per diluted share after tax, related to the fraudulent conduct of a business customer through its deposit accounts at BNB in the 2018 period.

Net interest income for the 2019 third quarter increased $1.2 million over the 2019 second quarter to $36.7 million.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the 2019 third quarter increased 10 basis points over the 2019 second quarter to 3.40%.

Total assets of $4.7 billion at September 30, 2019, 6% higher than September 30, 2018.

Loan growth of $311 million, or 10%, compared to September 30, 2018, and $233 million, or 9% annualized, from December 31, 2018.

Non-public, non-brokered deposit growth of $306 million, or 11%, compared to September 30, 2018, and $195 million, or 9% annualized, from December 31, 2018.

Non-performing assets of $4.2 million at September 30, 2019, $2.1 million higher than September 30, 2018 and $1.2 million higher than December 31, 2018. Loan loss reserve coverage to total loans of 0.92% at September 30, 2019.

All capital ratios remain strong. Declared a dividend of $0.23 during the quarter.

Commenting on the third quarter results, Kevin O’Connor, President and CEO said, “This quarter’s results illustrate that our core community banking model delivers returns despite a challenging rate environment- producing record net income, an expanded margin, and strong non-interest income. Our model focuses on relationship banking and delivering customized products to our customers and returns to our shareholders.”

Net Earnings and Returns

Net income in the 2019 third quarter was $13.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, an increase of $7.4 million compared to the 2018 third quarter, driven primarily by lower non-interest expense and a rise in net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by higher provision for loan losses. Excluding the impact of the fraud loss, net income in the 2018 third quarter was $14.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.5 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, compared to $25.4 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, in 2018.

Returns on average assets and equity in the 2019 third quarter were 1.17% and 11.44%, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 14.81% for the 2019 third quarter. Adjusted return on average tangible common equity, excluding the impact of amortization of other intangible assets, was 14.97% for the 2019 third quarter.

“We reported record net interest income as well as record non-interest income this quarter. Highlights included our title and our loan swap program. This loan swap program allows us to deliver fixed rate exposure to our customers while we retain a floating rate asset and generate income. This activity continues to grow so it is now separately reported on our income statement,” noted Mr. O’Connor.

Net Interest Income

Interest income was $46.4 million in the 2019 third quarter, flat compared to the 2019 second quarter, driven primarily by loan portfolio growth offset by lower yields in the loan and securities portfolios, and a decrease in average securities. Interest expense was $9.6 million in the 2019 third quarter, a decrease of $1.2 million compared to the 2019 second quarter, primarily due to a decrease in average cost of interest-bearing liabilities coupled with a decrease in average public and brokered deposits.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the 2019 third quarter showed a year-over-year increase of 8 basis points to 3.40% in 2019 from 3.32% in 2018.

“Although the third quarter saw one of the most challenging interest rate environments in years, we were able to expand our net interest margin by 10 basis points compared to the second quarter. This is a result of our DDA concentration and controlling interest-bearing deposit costs. Our asset yields only dropped 1 basis point. We also decreased our reliance on high-cost brokered deposits by 44% compared to the second quarter,” stated Mr. O’Connor.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was $1.0 million for the 2019 third quarter, $0.8 million higher than the 2018 third quarter. The Company recognized net recoveries of $2 thousand in the 2019 third quarter, compared to net recoveries of $17 thousand in the 2018 third quarter.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $6.2 million for the 2019 third quarter, $1.3 million higher than the 2018 third quarter, primarily attributable to higher loan swap fees in the 2019 third quarter.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the 2019 third quarter of $24.2 million was $6.8 million lower than the 2018 third quarter. The decrease in 2019 was primarily due to the impact of the fraud loss in the 2018 third quarter, partially offset by higher salaries and benefits expense, occupancy and equipment costs and other operating expenses in the 2019 period. Excluding the fraud loss in 2018, non-interest expenses were up $2.7 million, or 13%, in the third quarter of 2019.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $3.9 million in the 2019 third quarter, an increase of $2.5 million compared to the 2018 third quarter. The Company estimates it will record income tax at an effective tax rate of approximately 22% for the remainder of 2019.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $4.7 billion at September 30, 2019, $35.3 million higher than December 31, 2018, and $287.3 million higher than September 30, 2018. Total loans held for investment at September 30, 2019 of $3.5 billion reflects growth of $310.9 million, or 10%, over September 30, 2018. Deposits totaled $3.7 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $124.1 million, or 3%, over September 30, 2018. Demand deposits increased $92.0 million year-over-year to $1.4 billion at September 30, 2019, representing 38% of total deposits.

The allowance for loan losses was $32.2 million at September 30, 2019, $0.3 million higher than September 30, 2018. The allowance as a percentage of loans was 0.92% at September 30, 2019, compared to 1.00% at September 30, 2018.

Stockholders’ equity was $486.4 million at September 30, 2019, $46.4 million higher than September 30, 2018. The growth reflects earnings, partially offset by shareholders’ dividends. Book value per share was $24.53 at September 30, 2019, $2.30 higher than September 30, 2018. Tangible book value per share was $18.99 at September 30, 2019, $2.35 higher than September 30, 2018.

Change Compared To September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 Total assets $ 4,736,021 $ 4,700,744 $ 4,448,757 $ 35,277 $ 287,264 Total stockholders' equity 486,403 453,830 439,985 32,573 46,418 Loans held for investment Investor commercial real estate ("CRE") $ 990,324 $ 863,158 $ 850,242 $ 127,166 $ 140,082 Multi-family ("MF") 673,909 585,827 579,827 88,082 94,082 Construction and land ("C&L") 116,463 123,393 118,137 (6,930 ) (1,674 ) Total investor CRE, MF, and C&L 1,780,696 1,572,378 1,548,206 208,318 232,490 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 667,949 645,724 608,723 22,225 59,226 Owner-occupied CRE 529,483 510,398 498,327 19,085 31,156 Total C&I and owner-occupied CRE 1,197,432 1,156,122 1,107,050 41,310 90,382 Residential real estate 497,842 519,763 516,995 (21,921 ) (19,153 ) Installment and consumer 24,998 20,509 19,157 4,489 5,841 Net deferred loan costs and fees 7,364 7,039 6,019 325 1,345 Total loans held for investment $ 3,508,332 $ 3,275,811 $ 3,197,427 $ 232,521 $ 310,905 Deposits Total IPC deposits $ 3,159,772 $ 2,965,007 $ 2,854,030 $ 194,765 $ 305,742 Brokered deposits 65,598 255,408 281,241 (189,810 ) (215,643 ) Public deposits 517,913 665,978 483,871 (148,065 ) 34,042 Total public and brokered deposits 583,511 921,386 765,112 (337,875 ) (181,601 ) Total deposits $ 3,743,283 $ 3,886,393 $ 3,619,142 $ (143,110 ) $ 124,141

Loan and Line of Credit Origination Information (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Investor CRE $ 100,120 $ 60,855 $ 17,353 $ 174,950 $ 93,971 Multi-family 48,160 22,429 17,120 121,954 40,520 Owner-occupied CRE 12,973 29,468 21,280 97,664 59,073 Commercial and industrial 28,437 36,977 13,828 93,630 67,053 Residential real estate 8,764 9,366 8,318 26,289 83,344 Other 70 6,091 964 20,128 3,875 Total loan originations $ 198,524 $ 165,186 $ 78,863 $ 534,615 $ 347,836 Total line of credit originations $ 52,513 $ 52,727 $ 49,704 $ 215,125 $ 209,118

“Robust loan originations during the quarter and year-to-date were partially offset by several large loan paydowns. We continue to maintain pricing discipline on all loan products. IPC deposit growth kept pace with our loan-to-deposit ratio ending the quarter at 94%. Our IPC deposits are comprised of 44% non-interest bearing DDA, which helps bolster our margin,” Mr. O’Connor said.

Asset Quality

Asset quality measures remained solid, as non-performing assets were $4.2 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, compared to $2.1 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at September 30, 2018. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2018 included $175 thousand of other real estate owned. Non-performing loans were $4.2 million, or 0.12% of total loans at September 30, 2019, compared to $1.9 million, or 0.06% of total loans at September 30, 2018. Loans 30 to 89 days past due increased $0.2 million to $6.0 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $5.8 million at September 30, 2018. Loans past due 90 days and accruing at September 30, 2019 and 2018 were comprised of $0.3 million of acquired loans.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM (ET) to discuss the 2019 third quarter results. Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to pre-register using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10134567. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Telephonic replay will be available through the Company’s website beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call through Friday, November 8, 2019.

Call and replay information are as follows:

Call Date: Friday, October 25, 2019

Call Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Domestic Call Dial In: 1-844-746-0738

International Call Dial In: 1-412-317-6016

Replay Domestic Dial In: 1-877-344-7529

Replay International Dial In: 1-412-317-0088

Access Code: 10134567

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $4.7 billion, operates 40 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB also has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

Please see the attached tables for selected financial information.

This release may contain statements relating to the future results of the Company (including certain projections and business trends) that are considered “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements, in addition to historical information, involve risk and uncertainties, and are based on the beliefs, assumptions and expectations of management of the Company. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “should,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “will,” “potential,” “could,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “predicts,” “projects,” “would,” “estimates,” “assumes,” “likely,” and variation of such similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, possible or assumed estimates with respect to the financial condition, expected or anticipated revenue, tax rates, and results of operations and business of the Company, including earnings growth; revenue growth in retail banking lending and other areas; origination volume in the consumer, commercial and other lending businesses; current and future capital management programs; non-interest income levels, including fees from the title abstract subsidiary and banking services as well as product sales; tangible capital generation; market share; expense levels; and other business operations and strategies. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA.

Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in FDIC insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies; rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; changes in interest rates; deposit flows; the cost of funds; demands for loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the quality and composition of BNB’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; an unexpected increase in operating costs; expanded regulatory requirements; and other risk factors discussed elsewhere, and in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this report, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30, December 31, September 30, 2019

2018 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 87,004 $ 142,145 $ 63,687 Interest-earning deposits with banks 44,214 153,223 61,414 Total cash and cash equivalents 131,218 295,368 125,101 Securities available for sale, at fair value 610,706 680,886 661,862 Securities held to maturity 139,729 160,163 164,438 Total securities 750,435 841,049 826,300 Securities, restricted 28,469 24,028 25,162 Loans held for sale 12,643 — 1,619 Loans held for investment 3,508,332 3,275,811 3,197,427 Allowance for loan losses (32,173 ) (31,418 ) (31,869 ) Loans held for investment, net 3,476,159 3,244,393 3,165,558 Premises and equipment, net 33,544 35,008 35,893 Operating lease right-of-use assets (1) 36,356 — — Goodwill and other intangible assets 109,840 110,324 110,667 Other real estate owned — 175 175 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 157,357 150,399 158,282 Total assets $ 4,736,021 $ 4,700,744 $ 4,448,757 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand deposits $ 1,379,803 $ 1,275,664 $ 1,286,673 Savings and negotiable order of withdrawal ("NOW") deposits 506,476 496,881 468,242 Money market deposit accounts ("MMDA") 1,063,848 975,531 883,386 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 59,913 61,827 61,548 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 149,732 155,104 154,181 Total individual, partnership and corporate ("IPC") deposits 3,159,772 2,965,007 2,854,030 Brokered deposits 65,598 255,408 281,241 Public funds - demand deposits 45,036 172,941 46,119 Public funds - other deposits 472,877 493,037 437,752 Total public and brokered deposits 583,511 921,386 765,112 Total deposits 3,743,283 3,886,393 3,619,142 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 956 539 816 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances 337,000 240,433 265,648 Subordinated debentures, net 78,885 78,781 78,746 Operating lease liabilities (1) 39,064 — — Other liabilities and accrued expenses 50,430 40,768 44,420 Total liabilities 4,249,618 4,246,914 4,008,772 Total stockholders' equity 486,403 453,830 439,985 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,736,021 $ 4,700,744 $ 4,448,757

______________________________

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) using the transition approach at the beginning of the period of adoption on January 1, 2019 and did not restate comparative prior periods.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019

2019 2018 2019

2018 Interest income $ 46,354 $ 46,352 $ 42,589 $ 137,221 $ 125,504 Interest expense 9,639 10,835 8,375 30,666 22,822 Net interest income 36,715 35,517 34,214 106,555 102,682 Provision for loan losses 1,000 3,500 200 5,100 1,400 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 35,715 32,017 34,014 101,455 101,282 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 2,588 2,556 2,549 7,572 7,274 Title fees 508 335 384 1,149 1,339 Net securities gains (losses) — 201 — 201 (7,921 ) Gain on sale of SBA loans 601 844 524 1,662 1,586 Bank owned life insurance 561 556 557 1,670 1,658 Loan swap fees 1,557 528 404 3,200 713 Other 429 479 500 1,507 1,804 Total non-interest income 6,244 5,499 4,918 16,961 6,453 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 14,294 13,659 12,134 41,233 38,001 Occupancy and equipment 3,490 3,560 3,325 10,581 9,773 Fraud loss — — 9,500 — 9,500 Amortization of other intangible assets 182 210 215 605 703 Other 6,238 6,575 5,830 18,388 18,132 Total non-interest expense 24,204 24,004 31,004 70,807 76,109 Income before income taxes 17,755 13,512 7,928 47,609 31,626 Income tax expense 3,852 2,859 1,381 10,126 6,263 Net income $ 13,903 $ 10,653 $ 6,547 $ 37,483 $ 25,363 Earnings Per Share (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019

2019 2018 2019

2018 Net income $ 13,903 $ 10,653 $ 6,547 $ 37,483 $ 25,363 Dividends paid on and earnings allocated to participating securities (294 ) (226 ) (145 ) (797 ) (550 ) Income attributable to common stock $ 13,609 $ 10,427 $ 6,402 $ 36,686 $ 24,813 Weighted average common shares outstanding, including participating securities 19,958 19,965 19,890 19,950 19,869 Weighted average participating securities (422 ) (428 ) (438 ) (425 ) (435 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 19,536 19,537 19,452 19,525 19,434 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.53 $ 0.33 $ 1.88 $ 1.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding 19,536 19,537 19,452 19,525 19,434 Incremental shares from assumed conversions of options and restricted stock units 32 28 33 27 27 Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding 19,568 19,565 19,485 19,552 19,461 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.53 $ 0.33 $ 1.88 $ 1.28

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts and financial ratios)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Selected Financial Data: Return on average total assets 1.17 % 0.90 % 0.58 % 1.07 % 0.76 % Adjusted return on average total assets (1) 1.17 0.90 1.24 1.07 1.16 Return on average stockholders' equity 11.44 9.06 5.64 10.64 7.45 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (1) 11.44 9.06 12.03 10.64 11.45 Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 14.81 11.82 7.43 13.88 9.86 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 14.97 12.01 16.03 14.06 15.36 Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis 3.40 3.30 3.32 3.33 3.35 Efficiency ratio 56.34 58.52 79.23 57.33 69.74 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 55.79 58.03 54.22 56.74 56.08 Operating expense/average assets 2.04 2.03 2.75 2.02 2.27 Adjusted operating expense/average assets (1) 2.03 2.01 1.89 2.00 1.97

_________________________

(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.

(2) Average tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as average total stockholders' equity less average goodwill and intangible assets.

September 30, December 31, September 30, 2019 2018 2018 Selected Financial Data: Book value per share $ 24.53 $ 22.93 $ 22.23 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 18.99 $ 17.36 $ 16.64 Common shares outstanding 19,830 19,791 19,789 Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.4 % 13.6 % 13.6 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.4 10.4 10.3 Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.4 10.4 10.3 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.4 8.1 8.0 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) (2) 8.1 7.5 7.6 Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank) 10.0 9.9 9.7 Asset Quality: Loans 30-89 days past due $ 5,986 $ 4,400 $ 5,801 Loans 90 days past due and accruing (3) $ 338 $ 308 $ 299 Non-performing loans $ 4,211 $ 2,808 $ 1,944 Other real estate owned — 175 175 Non-performing assets $ 4,211 $ 2,983 $ 2,119 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.06 % Non-performing assets/total assets 0.09 0.06 0.05 Allowance/non-performing loans 764.02 1118.87 1639.35 Allowance/total loans 0.92 0.96 1.00

____________________________

(1) Tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets.

(2) Tangible assets represent a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.

(3) Represents purchased credit impaired loans.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Information

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

2019 2018 Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1) $ 3,442,462 $ 41,053 4.73 % $ 3,373,601 $ 40,000 4.76 % $ 3,157,422 $ 36,243 4.55 % Securities (1) 787,387 5,060 2.55 860,031 5,940 2.77 867,174 6,044 2.77 Deposits with banks 61,853 342 2.19 102,515 599 2.34 84,986 437 2.04 Total interest-earning assets (1) 4,291,702 46,455 4.29 4,336,147 46,539 4.30 4,109,582 42,724 4.12 Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 412,300 401,720 369,305 Total assets $ 4,704,002 $ 4,737,867 $ 4,478,887 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings $ 433,086 $ 1,083 0.99 % $ 443,830 $ 1,231 1.11 % $ 341,056 $ 395 0.46 % NOW 125,056 51 0.16 124,329 48 0.15 108,271 27 0.10 MMDA 1,034,002 3,452 1.32 1,012,419 3,840 1.52 866,631 2,386 1.09 Savings, NOW and MMDA 1,592,144 4,586 1.14 1,580,578 5,119 1.30 1,315,958 2,808 0.85 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 60,144 299 1.97 60,940 285 1.88 59,681 209 1.39 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 152,093 844 2.20 152,809 806 2.12 148,339 674 1.80 Total IPC deposits 1,804,381 5,729 1.26 1,794,327 6,210 1.39 1,523,978 3,691 0.96 Brokered deposits 75,410 387 2.04 134,720 771 2.30 307,651 1,593 2.05 Public funds 500,440 1,139 0.90 546,432 1,383 1.02 448,191 763 0.68 Total public and brokered deposits 575,850 1,526 1.05 681,152 2,154 1.27 755,842 2,356 1.24 Total deposits 2,380,231 7,255 1.21 2,475,479 8,364 1.36 2,279,820 6,047 1.05 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 14,160 70 1.96 25,246 158 2.51 3,487 12 1.37 FHLB advances 244,011 1,179 1.92 243,322 1,178 1.94 269,909 1,182 1.74 Subordinated debentures 78,862 1,135 5.71 78,827 1,135 5.78 78,723 1,134 5.72 Total borrowings 337,033 2,384 2.81 347,395 2,471 2.85 352,119 2,328 2.62 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,717,264 9,639 1.41 2,822,874 10,835 1.54 2,631,939 8,375 1.26 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,417,159 1,365,279 1,343,107 Other liabilities 87,313 78,278 43,432 Total liabilities 4,221,736 4,266,431 4,018,478 Stockholders' equity 482,266 471,436 460,409 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,704,002 $ 4,737,867 $ 4,478,887 Net interest rate spread 2.88 % 2.76 % 2.86 % Net interest-earning assets $ 1,574,438 $ 1,513,273 $ 1,477,643 Net interest margin - tax-equivalent 36,816 3.40 % 35,704 3.30 % 34,349 3.32 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment (101 ) (0.01 ) (187 ) (0.01 ) (135 ) (0.02 ) Net interest income $ 36,715 $ 35,517 $ 34,214 Net interest margin 3.39 % 3.29 % 3.30 %

____________________________

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Information

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

2018 Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1) $ 3,364,574 $ 118,712 4.72 % $ 3,155,093 $ 107,720 4.56 % Securities (1) 844,057 17,442 2.76 920,108 17,608 2.56 Deposits with banks 85,241 1,485 2.33 44,660 633 1.90 Total interest-earning assets (1) 4,293,872 137,639 4.29 4,119,861 125,961 4.09 Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 402,174 363,131 Total assets $ 4,696,046 $ 4,482,992 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings $ 425,265 $ 3,219 1.01 % $ 309,990 $ 605 0.26 % NOW 118,530 140 0.16 124,750 83 0.09 MMDA 1,010,304 10,878 1.44 815,537 5,620 0.92 Savings, NOW and MMDA 1,554,099 14,237 1.22 1,250,277 6,308 0.67 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 60,796 845 1.86 58,745 540 1.23 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 151,675 2,382 2.10 125,081 1,390 1.49 Total IPC deposits 1,766,570 17,464 1.32 1,434,103 8,238 0.77 Brokered deposits 139,356 2,368 2.27 262,364 3,677 1.87 Public funds 527,022 3,701 0.94 484,814 1,871 0.52 Total public and brokered deposits 666,378 6,069 1.22 747,178 5,548 0.99 Total deposits 2,432,948 23,533 1.29 2,181,281 13,786 0.85 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 15,722 273 2.32 91,989 1,185 1.72 FHLB advances 243,544 3,455 1.90 344,677 4,447 1.72 Subordinated debentures 78,828 3,405 5.78 78,688 3,404 5.78 Total borrowings 338,094 7,133 2.82 515,354 9,036 2.34 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,771,042 30,666 1.48 2,696,635 22,822 1.13 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,372,285 1,290,782 Other liabilities 81,588 40,656 Total liabilities 4,224,915 4,028,073 Stockholders' equity 471,131 454,919 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,696,046 $ 4,482,992 Net interest rate spread 2.81 % 2.96 % Net interest-earning assets $ 1,522,830 $ 1,423,226 Net interest margin - tax-equivalent 106,973 3.33 % 103,139 3.35 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment (418 ) (0.01 ) (457 ) (0.02 ) Net interest income $ 106,555 $ 102,682 Net interest margin 3.32 % 3.33 %

____________________

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude a fraud loss during the third quarter of 2018 and certain net securities losses associated with the Company’s strategic plan to restructure its balance sheet during the second quarter of 2018.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average total assets - as reported 1.17 % 0.90 % 0.58 % 1.07 % 0.76 % Net securities losses — — — — 0.24 Fraud loss — — 0.84 — 0.28 Income tax effect of adjustments above — — (0.18 ) — (0.12 ) Adjusted return on average total assets (non-GAAP) 1.17 0.90 1.24 1.07 1.16 Return on average stockholders' equity - as reported 11.44 % 9.06 % 5.64 % 10.64 % 7.45 % Net securities losses — — — — 2.33 Fraud loss — — 8.19 — 2.79 Income tax effect of adjustments above — — (1.80 ) — (1.12 ) Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 11.44 9.06 12.03 10.64 11.45 Return on average tangible common equity - as reported 14.81 % 11.82 % 7.43 % 13.88 % 9.86 % Net securities losses — — — — 3.08 Fraud loss — — 10.78 — 3.69 Amortization of other intangible assets 0.19 0.23 0.24 0.23 0.27 Income tax effect of adjustments above (0.03 ) (0.04 ) (2.42 ) (0.05 ) (1.54 ) Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 14.97 12.01 16.03 14.06 15.36

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income and diluted earnings per share (as reported) to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding a fraud loss during the third quarter of 2018 and net securities losses associated with the Company’s strategic plan to restructure its balance sheet during the second quarter of 2018:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018

2019 2018

Net income - as reported $ 13,903 $ 10,653 $ 6,547 $ 37,483 $ 25,363 Adjustments: Net securities losses — — — — 7,921 Fraud loss — — 9,500 — 9,500 Income tax effect of adjustments above — — (2,091 ) — (3,833 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 13,903 $ 10,653 $ 13,956 $ 37,483 $ 38,951 Diluted earnings per share - as reported $ 0.70 $ 0.53 $ 0.33 $ 1.88 $ 1.28 Adjustments: Net securities losses — — — — 0.40 Fraud loss — — 0.48 — 0.48 Income tax effect of adjustments above — — (0.11 ) — (0.20 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.70 $ 0.53 $ 0.70 $ 1.88 $ 1.96

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (as reported) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Efficiency ratio - as reported 56.34 % 58.52 % 79.23 % 57.33 % 69.74 % Non-interest expense - as reported $ 24,204 $ 24,004 $ 31,004 $ 70,807 $ 76,109 Less: Fraud loss — — (9,500 ) — (9,500 ) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (182 ) (210 ) (215 ) (605 ) (703 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 24,022 $ 23,794 $ 21,289 $ 70,202 $ 65,906 Net interest income - as reported $ 36,715 $ 35,517 $ 34,214 $ 106,555 $ 102,682 Tax-equivalent adjustment 101 187 135 418 457 Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis $ 36,816 $ 35,704 $ 34,349 $ 106,973 $ 103,139 Non-interest income - as reported $ 6,244 $ 5,499 $ 4,918 $ 16,961 $ 6,453 Less: Net securities (gains)/ losses — (201 ) — (201 ) 7,921 Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 6,244 $ 5,298 $ 4,918 $ 16,760 $ 14,374 Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 43,060 $ 41,002 $ 39,267 $ 123,733 $ 117,513 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 55.79 % 58.03 % 54.22 % 56.74 % 56.08 %

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported 2.04 % 2.03 % 2.75 % 2.02 % 2.27 % Fraud loss — — (0.84 ) — (0.28 ) Amortization of other intangible assets (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP) 2.03 2.01 1.89 2.00 1.97

_______________________

(1) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and adjusted non-interest income.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets calculation (non-GAAP):

September 30, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019

2018 2018 Total assets - as reported $ 4,736,021 $ 4,700,744 $ 4,448,757 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported (109,840 ) (110,324 ) (110,667 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 4,626,181 $ 4,590,420 $ 4,338,090 Total stockholders' equity - as reported $ 486,403 $ 453,830 $ 439,985 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported (109,840 ) (110,324 ) (110,667 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 376,563 $ 343,506 $ 329,318 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 8.1 % 7.5 % 7.6 %

_________________________

(1) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets.

Contact: John M. McCaffery Executive Vice President Chief Financial Officer (631) 537-1001, ext. 7290



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.