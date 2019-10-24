LPL Financial Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter 2019 Key Performance Indicators

Earnings per share ("EPS") increased 32% year-over-year to $1.57. Net Income increased 23% year-over-year to $132 million.

EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets** increased 30% year-over-year to $1.71.

Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets increased 6% year-over-year to $719 billion.

Total organic net new assets (1) were an inflow of $7.0 billion, translating to a 4.0% annualized growth rate. Prior to the impact of a hybrid firm that formed its own broker-dealer and departed, total organic net new assets were an inflow of $8.0 billion, translating to an annualized growth rate of 4.5%. Organic net new advisory assets were an inflow of $8.2 billion, translating to a 10.0% annualized growth rate. Organic net new brokerage assets were an outflow of $1.2 billion, translating to a (1.2)% annualized growth rate. Recruited Assets (2) were $8.7 billion, contributing to a trailing twelve-month total of $32.9 billion. Advisor count was 16,349, up 188 sequentially, and year-to-date production retention rate was 96.3%.

The Company closed its acquisition of Allen & Company*, which added $2.9 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets. The Company expects to onboard the assets from Allen & Company onto its platform by the end of 2019. The Company also retained 100% of the 36 Allen & Company advisors.

Total client cash balances were $31.2 billion, up $1.1 billion or 4% sequentially.

Gross Profit** increased 10% year-over-year to $543 million.

EBITDA** increased 15% year-over-year to $250 million. EBITDA** as a percentage of Gross Profit** was 46%, up from 44% a year ago. Core G&A** increased 3% year-over-year to $215 million, up 2% sequentially. This included $1 million of onboarding and operating expense related to Allen & Company.

Shareholder capital returns were $151 million, translating to $1.80 per share. Share repurchases were $130 million for 1.7 million shares at an average purchase price of $78.09. Weighted average fully diluted share count was 83.8 million, down 7% year-over-year. Dividends were $20 million.

Cash available for corporate use was $227 million.

Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio(3) was 2.00x, in line with the prior quarter.

Key Updates

Closed the acquisition of Allen & Company on August 1, 2019, which added $2.9 billion in total brokerage and advisory assets and 36 advisors.

Lowered top end of 2019 Core G&A** outlook range by $5 million, resulting in an updated range of $860 to $870 million.

Completed $130 million of share repurchases in the third quarter.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”) today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019, reporting net income of $132 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $107 million, or $1.19 per share, in the third quarter of 2018 and $146 million, or $1.71 per share, in the prior quarter.

“Our focus on our strategy positioned us to drive continued business and financial growth in the third quarter,” said Dan Arnold, president and CEO. “Strength in advisor recruiting and retention drove $7 billion of organic net new assets, which translates to a 4% annualized growth rate. We also closed our acquisition of Allen & Company, and are excited that their advisors have joined our team. Looking forward, we are focused on helping our advisors continue to win in the marketplace by delivering differentiated capabilities, an industry-leading service experience, and next generation wealth management solutions.”

“In Q3, we continued to grow assets, gross profit, and earnings per share as we work to create long-term shareholder value,” said Matt Audette, CFO. “To support these outcomes, we actively deployed capital. We invested for organic growth across recruiting and technology, completed the acquisition of Allen & Company, and returned capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. We believe our business and financial strength position us well to continue to deploy capital to drive growth and create long-term shareholder value.”

Dividend Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.25 per share dividend to be paid on November 21, 2019 to all stockholders of record as of November 7, 2019.

**Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects, and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is defined as GAAP EPS plus the per share impact of amortization of intangible assets. The per share impact is calculated as amortization of intangible assets expense, net of applicable tax benefit, divided by the number of shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets because management believes that the metric can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP EPS or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets to GAAP EPS, please see footnote 35 on page 20 of this release.

Gross Profit is calculated as net revenues, which were $1,416 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, less commission and advisory expenses and brokerage, clearing, and exchange fees, which were $857 million and $16 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s Gross Profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers its Gross Profit amounts to be non-GAAP financial measures that may not be comparable to those of others in its industry. Management believes that Gross Profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature.

Core G&A consists of total operating expenses, which were $1,206 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, excluding the following expenses: commission and advisory, regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, and brokerage, clearing, and exchange. Management presents Core G&A because it believes Core G&A reflects the corporate operating expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as commission and advisory expenses, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total operating expenses as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Core G&A against the Company’s total operating expenses, please see footnote 8 on page 18 of this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total operating expenses because it contains expense components, such as commission and advisory expenses, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for Core G&A to an outlook for total operating expenses cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest and other expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and amortization of intangible assets. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the Company’s EBITDA can differ significantly from EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments.

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of Intangible assets, and further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, including unusual or non-recurring charges and gains, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the Company’s Credit Agreement-defined EBITDA can differ significantly from adjusted EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments, and types of adjustments made by such companies. For a reconciliation of Credit Agreement EBITDA to Net Income, please see footnote 24 on page 19 of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company's future financial and operating results, growth, priorities and business strategies, including forecasts and statements relating to future expenses (including 2019 Core G&A** outlook), the onboarding of assets of Allen & Company, future capabilities and solutions, future advisor service experience, future capital deployment and long-term shareholder value, as well as any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's historical performance and its plans, estimates, and expectations as of October 24, 2019. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees that the future results, plans, intentions, or expectations expressed or implied will be achieved. Matters subject to forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including economic, legislative, regulatory, competitive, and other factors, which may cause actual financial or operating results, levels of activity, or the timing of events, to be materially different than those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include: changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment; changes in interest rates and fees payable by banks participating in the Company's client cash programs; the Company's strategy and success in managing client cash program fees; changes in the growth and profitability of the Company's fee-based business; fluctuations in the levels of advisory and brokerage assets, including net new assets, and the related impact on revenue; effects of competition in the financial services industry and the success of the Company in attracting and retaining financial advisors and institutions; whether the retail investors served by newly-recruited advisors choose to move their respective assets to new accounts at the Company; the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, including disciplinary actions imposed by federal and state regulators and self-regulatory organizations and the implementation of Regulation BI (Best Interest); the costs of settling and remediating issues related to regulatory matters or legal proceedings, including actual costs of reimbursing customers for losses in excess of our reserves; changes made to the Company’s services and pricing, and the effect that such changes may have on the Company’s gross profit streams and costs; execution of the Company's plans and its success in realizing the synergies, expense savings, service improvements, and/or efficiencies expected to result from its initiatives, acquisitions and programs, and the other factors set forth in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this earnings release, even if its estimates change, and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change REVENUES Commission $ 474,993 $ 486,875 (2 %) $ 1,415,487 $ 1,449,771 (2 %) Advisory 514,363 458,087 12 % 1,449,610 1,319,391 10 % Asset-based 292,140 248,895 17 % 877,054 706,834 24 % Transaction and fee 121,222 118,941 2 % 362,037 352,045 3 % Interest income, net of interest expense 11,531 10,512 10 % 35,542 28,426 25 % Other 1,276 7,687 n/m 37,231 14,891 n/m Total net revenues 1,415,525 1,330,997 6 % 4,176,961 3,871,358 8 % EXPENSES Commission and advisory 856,635 821,950 4 % 2,494,355 2,384,266 5 % Compensation and benefits 138,300 128,007 8 % 407,000 373,884 9 % Promotional 61,715 52,628 17 % 154,487 163,462 (5 %) Depreciation and amortization 24,062 22,838 5 % 70,116 65,759 7 % Amortization of intangible assets 16,286 15,676 4 % 48,703 44,580 9 % Occupancy and equipment 34,417 30,308 14 % 100,843 84,848 19 % Professional services 17,666 23,129 (24 %) 56,115 61,223 (8 %) Brokerage, clearing and exchange 16,380 15,844 3 % 48,518 47,154 3 % Communications and data processing 12,535 12,334 2 % 37,394 34,546 8 % Other 27,599 29,219 (6 %) 83,977 88,175 (5 %) Total operating expenses 1,205,595 1,151,933 5 % 3,501,508 3,347,897 5 % Non-operating interest expense and other 31,944 31,705 1 % 98,617 93,267 6 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 177,986 147,359 21 % 576,836 430,194 34 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 46,272 40,494 14 % 143,632 111,033 29 % NET INCOME $ 131,714 $ 106,865 23 % $ 433,204 $ 319,161 36 % EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 1.61 $ 1.22 32 % $ 5.20 $ 3.59 45 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.57 $ 1.19 32 % $ 5.07 $ 3.49 45 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 81,833 87,426 (6 %) 83,315 88,841 (6 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 83,844 89,878 (7 %) 85,421 91,447 (7 %)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Trend

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarterly Results Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 REVENUES Commission $ 474,993 $ 479,135 $ 461,359 Advisory 514,363 481,309 453,938 Asset-based 292,140 288,551 296,363 Transaction and fee 121,222 118,335 122,480 Interest income, net of interest expense 11,531 11,690 12,321 Other 1,276 10,737 25,218 Total net revenues 1,415,525 1,389,757 1,371,679 EXPENSES Commission and advisory 856,635 838,022 799,698 Compensation and benefits 138,300 131,788 136,912 Promotional 61,715 41,423 51,349 Depreciation and amortization 24,062 22,584 23,470 Amortization of intangible assets 16,286 16,249 16,168 Occupancy and equipment 34,417 33,320 33,106 Professional services 17,666 18,837 19,612 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 16,380 15,994 16,144 Communications and data processing 12,535 12,532 12,327 Other 27,599 29,975 26,403 Total operating expenses 1,205,595 1,160,724 1,135,189 Non-operating interest expense and other 31,944 33,957 32,716 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 177,986 195,076 203,774 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 46,272 48,984 48,376 NET INCOME $ 131,714 $ 146,092 $ 155,398 EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 1.61 $ 1.75 $ 1.84 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.57 $ 1.71 $ 1.79 Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 81,833 83,247 84,487 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 83,844 85,350 86,742





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 929,536 $ 403,813 $ 511,096 Cash segregated under federal and other regulations 526,741 708,613 985,195 Restricted cash 52,406 48,906 65,828 Receivables from: Clients, net of allowance 418,976 462,327 412,944 Product sponsors, broker-dealers, and clearing organizations 171,151 176,323 166,793 Advisor loans, net of allowance 397,653 355,077 298,821 Others, net of allowance 268,262 263,246 248,711 Securities owned: Trading — at fair value 32,774 29,422 29,267 Held-to-maturity — at amortized cost 13,043 11,771 13,001 Securities borrowed 10,231 7,246 4,829 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization 504,410 485,571 461,418 Operating lease assets 104,305 105,390 — Goodwill 1,502,679 1,490,247 1,490,247 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 456,469 451,945 484,171 Other assets 351,912 364,059 305,147 Total assets $ 5,740,548 $ 5,363,956 $ 5,477,468 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Drafts payable $ 141,423 $ 184,361 $ 225,034 Payables to clients 1,119,575 760,120 950,946 Payables to broker-dealers and clearing organizations 85,341 57,665 76,180 Accrued commission and advisory expenses payable 162,104 152,697 164,211 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 487,399 439,679 478,644 Income taxes payable 7,146 13,220 32,990 Unearned revenue 85,003 94,579 80,524 Securities sold, but not yet purchased — at fair value 206 82 169 Long-term borrowing, net of unamortized debt issuance cost 2,360,218 2,363,441 2,371,808 Operating lease liabilities 144,194 145,602 — Finance lease liabilities 107,184 107,084 — Leasehold financing and capital lease obligations — — 104,564 Deferred income taxes, net 20,805 20,309 18,325 Total liabilities 4,720,598 4,338,839 4,503,395 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 126,186,912 shares issued at September 30, 2019 126 126 125 Additional paid-in capital 1,687,021 1,673,155 1,634,337 Treasury stock, at cost — 44,858,459 shares at September 30, 2019 (2,114,814 ) (1,984,223 ) (1,730,535 ) Retained earnings 1,447,617 1,336,059 1,070,146 Total stockholders’ equity 1,019,950 1,025,117 974,073 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,740,548 $ 5,363,956 $ 5,477,468





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Management's Statements of Operations(4)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Certain information presented on pages 8-16 of this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" that begins on page 3 of this release.

Quarterly Results Q3 2019 Q2 2019 % Change Q3 2018 % Change Gross Profit(4) Sales-based commissions $ 194,342 $ 203,531 (5 %) $ 193,545 — % Trailing commissions 280,651 275,604 2 % 293,330 (4 %) Advisory 514,363 481,309 7 % 458,087 12 % Commission and advisory fees 989,356 960,444 3 % 944,962 5 % Production based payout(5) (857,384 ) (831,178 ) 3 % (817,211 ) 5 % Commission and advisory fees, net of payout 131,972 129,266 2 % 127,751 3 % Client cash 162,517 161,815 — % 127,174 28 % Other asset-based(6) 129,623 126,736 2 % 121,721 6 % Transaction and fee 121,222 118,335 2 % 118,941 2 % Interest income and other, net(7) 13,556 15,583 (13 %) 13,460 1 % Total net commission and advisory fees and attachment revenue 558,890 551,735 1 % 509,047 10 % Brokerage, clearing, and exchange expense (16,380 ) (15,994 ) 2 % (15,844 ) 3 % Gross Profit(4) 542,510 535,741 1 % 493,203 10 % G&A Expense Core G&A(8) 215,198 210,514 2 % 209,244 3 % Regulatory charges 7,905 8,632 n/m 7,421 n/m Promotional 61,715 41,423 49 % 52,628 17 % Employee share-based compensation 7,414 7,306 1 % 6,332 17 % Total G&A 292,232 267,875 9 % 275,625 6 % EBITDA(4) 250,278 267,866 (7 %) 217,578 15 % Depreciation and amortization 24,062 22,584 7 % 22,838 5 % Amortization of intangible assets 16,286 16,249 — % 15,676 4 % Non-operating interest expense and other 31,944 33,957 (6 %) 31,705 1 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 177,986 195,076 (9 %) 147,359 21 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 46,272 48,984 (6 %) 40,494 14 % NET INCOME $ 131,714 $ 146,092 (10 %) $ 106,865 23 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.57 $ 1.71 (8 %) $ 1.19 32 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 83,844 85,350 (2 %) 89,878 (7 %) EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets(4)(35) $ 1.71 $ 1.85 (8 %) $ 1.32 30 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Management's Statements of Operations Trend (4)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarterly Results Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Gross Profit(4) Sales-based commissions $ 194,342 $ 203,531 $ 190,999 Trailing commissions 280,651 275,604 270,360 Advisory 514,363 481,309 453,938 Commission and advisory fees 989,356 960,444 915,297 Production based payout(5) (857,384 ) (831,178 ) (777,889 ) Commission and advisory fees, net of payout 131,972 129,266 137,408 Client cash 162,517 161,815 173,139 Other asset-based(6) 129,623 126,736 123,224 Transaction and fee 121,222 118,335 122,480 Interest income and other, net (7) 13,556 15,583 15,730 Total net commission and advisory fees and attachment revenue 558,890 551,735 571,981 Brokerage, clearing, and exchange expense (16,380 ) (15,994 ) (16,144 ) Gross Profit(4) 542,510 535,741 555,837 G&A Expense Core G&A(8) 215,198 210,514 212,520 Regulatory charges 7,905 8,632 7,873 Promotional 61,715 41,423 51,349 Employee share-based compensation 7,414 7,306 7,967 Total G&A 292,232 267,875 279,709 EBITDA(4) 250,278 267,866 276,128 Depreciation and amortization 24,062 22,584 23,470 Amortization of intangible assets 16,286 16,249 16,168 Non-operating interest expense and other 31,944 33,957 32,716 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 177,986 195,076 203,774 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 46,272 48,984 48,376 NET INCOME $ 131,714 $ 146,092 $ 155,398 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.57 $ 1.71 $ 1.79 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 83,844 85,350 86,742 EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets(4)(35) $ 1.71 $ 1.85 $ 1.93





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Measures(4)

(Dollars in billions, except where noted) (Unaudited)

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Change Q3 2018 Change Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 2,977 2,942 1 % 2,914 2 % Fed Funds Daily Effective Rate (FFER) (average bps) 220 240 (20bps ) 192 28bps Assets Advisory Assets(9) $ 338.0 $ 327.3 3 % $ 306.1 10 % Brokerage Assets(10) 381.3 378.7 1 % 374.9 2 % Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets $ 719.3 $ 706.0 2 % $ 681.0 6 % Advisory % of Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets 47.0 % 46.4 % 60bps 44.9 % 210bps Assets Prior to Allen & Co. Advisory Assets $ 337.0 $ 327.3 3 % $ 306.1 10 % Brokerage Assets 379.5 378.7 — % 374.9 1 % Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets $ 716.5 $ 706.0 1 % $ 681.0 5 % Advisory % of Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets 47.0 % 46.4 % 60bps 44.9 % 210bps Assets by Platform Corporate Platform Advisory Assets(11) $ 209.4 $ 201.9 4 % $ 184.8 13 % Hybrid Platform Advisory Assets(12) 128.6 125.4 3 % 121.3 6 % Brokerage Assets 381.3 378.7 1 % 374.9 2 % Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets $ 719.3 $ 706.0 2 % $ 681.0 6 % Centrally Managed Assets Centrally Managed Assets(13) $ 47.8 $ 45.7 5 % $ 40.8 17 % Centrally Managed % of Total Advisory Assets 14.1 % 14.0 % 10bps 13.3 % 80bps



LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Measures(4)

(Dollars in billions, except where noted) (Unaudited)

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Change Q3 2018 Change Net New Assets (NNA) Net New Advisory Assets(14) $ 9.2 $ 6.6 n/m $ 5.1 n/m Net New Brokerage Assets(15) 0.6 (2.6 ) n/m (0.8 ) n/m Total Net New Assets $ 9.9 $ 4.0 n/m $ 4.4 n/m Net New Assets (NNA) Prior to Allen & Co. Net New Advisory Assets $ 8.2 $ 6.6 n/m $ 5.1 n/m Net New Brokerage Assets (1.2 ) (2.6 ) n/m (0.8 ) n/m Total Net New Assets $ 7.0 $ 4.0 n/m $ 4.4 n/m Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(16) $ 1.7 $ 1.8 n/m $ 1.7 n/m Advisory NNA Annualized Growth Prior to Allen & Co. (17) 10.0 % 8.4 % n/m 7.0 % n/m Total NNA Annualized Growth, Prior to Allen & Co.(17) 4.0 % 2.3 % n/m 2.7 % n/m Net New Advisory Assets Corporate Platform Net New Advisory Assets(18) $ 6.6 $ 5.1 n/m $ 5.9 n/m Hybrid Platform Net New Advisory Assets(19) 2.6 1.4 n/m (0.8 ) n/m Total Net New Advisory Assets $ 9.2 $ 6.6 n/m $ 5.1 n/m Centrally Managed Net New Advisory Assets(20) $ 1.9 $ 1.2 n/m $ 1.8 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances $ 22.2 $ 21.3 4% $ 21.0 6% Deposit Cash Account Balances 4.6 4.3 7% 3.9 18% Total Insured Sweep Balances 26.8 25.5 5% 25.0 7% Money Market Account Cash Balances 2.6 3.5 (26%) 3.3 (21%) Purchased Money Market Funds 1.8 1.0 80% — —% Total Money Market Balances 4.4 4.5 (2%) 3.3 33% Total Client Cash Balances $ 31.2 $ 30.1 4% $ 28.2 11% Client Cash Balances % of Total Assets 4.3 % 4.3 % —bps 4.1 % 20bps Client Cash Balance Average Fees Insured Cash Account Average Fee - bps(21) 241 249 (8) 189 52 Deposit Cash Account Average Fee - bps(21) 217 226 (9) 198 19 Money Market Account Average Fee - bps(21) 68 74 (6) 75 (7) Purchased Money Market Fund Average Fee - bps(21) 29 29 n/m — n/m Total Client Cash Balance Average Fee - bps(21) 211 217 (6) 178 33 Net Buy (Sell) Activity(22) $ 9.0 $ 9.7 n/m $ 9.2 n/m





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Monthly Metrics(4)

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

September 2019 August 2019 Aug to Sep Change July 2019 June 2019 Assets Served Advisory Assets(9) $ 338.0 $ 333.0 1.5% $ 332.1 $ 327.3 Brokerage Assets(10) 381.3 378.7 0.7% 381.3 378.7 Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets $ 719.3 $ 711.7 1.1% $ 713.4 $ 706.0 Net New Assets (NNA) Net New Advisory Assets(14) $ 2.2 $ 4.0 n/m $ 2.9 $ 2.4 Net New Brokerage Assets(15) (0.4 ) 1.3 n/m (0.2 ) (0.5 ) Total Net New Assets $ 1.8 $ 5.3 n/m $ 2.7 $ 1.9 Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(16) $ 0.5 $ 0.5 n/m $ 0.6 $ 0.4 Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances $ 22.2 $ 22.0 0.9% $ 21.3 $ 21.3 Deposit Cash Account Balances 4.6 4.5 2.2% 4.2 4.3 Total Insured Sweep Balances 26.8 26.5 1.1% 25.5 25.5 Money Market Account Cash Balances 2.6 2.8 (7.1%) 3.0 3.5 Purchased Money Market Funds 1.8 1.7 5.9% 1.3 1.0 Total Money Market Balances 4.4 4.5 (2.2%) 4.3 4.5 Total Client Cash Balances $ 31.2 $ 31.0 0.6% $ 29.9 $ 30.1 Net Buy (Sell) Activity(22) $ 2.9 $ 2.8 3.6% $ 3.3 $ 2.8 Market Indices S&P 500 Index (end of period) 2,977 2,926 1.7% 2,980 2,942 Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps) 205 213 (8bps) 240 238





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Financial Measures(4)

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 % Change Q3 2018 % Change Commission Revenue by Product Variable annuities $ 202,131 $ 196,884 3 % $ 201,075 1 % Mutual funds 148,672 149,380 — % 155,579 (4 %) Alternative investments 5,467 5,273 4 % 6,331 (14 %) Fixed annuities 41,541 50,992 (19 %) 47,117 (12 %) Equities 20,149 19,700 2 % 19,082 6 % Fixed income 30,917 30,821 — % 32,144 (4 %) Insurance 17,004 17,009 — % 16,155 5 % Group annuities 8,761 8,795 — % 9,064 (3 %) Other 351 281 25 % 328 7 % Total commission revenue $ 474,993 $ 479,135 (1 %) $ 486,875 (2 %) Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing Commission Sales-based commissions Variable annuities $ 59,948 $ 58,158 3 % $ 57,491 4 % Mutual funds 36,358 38,095 (5 %) 33,319 9 % Alternative investments 2,009 2,077 (3 %) 1,822 10 % Fixed annuities 34,309 43,977 (22 %) 40,040 (14 %) Equities 20,149 19,700 2 % 19,082 6 % Fixed income 24,950 24,604 1 % 25,757 (3 %) Insurance 15,289 15,449 (1 %) 14,433 6 % Group annuities 979 1,190 (18 %) 1,273 (23 %) Other 351 281 25 % 328 7 % Total sales-based commissions $ 194,342 $ 203,531 (5 %) $ 193,545 — % Trailing commissions Variable annuities $ 142,183 $ 138,726 2 % $ 143,584 (1 %) Mutual funds 112,314 111,285 1 % 122,260 (8 %) Alternative investments 3,458 3,196 8 % 4,509 (23 %) Fixed annuities 7,232 7,015 3 % 7,077 2 % Fixed income 5,967 6,217 (4 %) 6,387 (7 %) Insurance 1,715 1,560 10 % 1,722 — % Group annuities 7,782 7,605 2 % 7,791 — % Total trailing commissions $ 280,651 $ 275,604 2 % $ 293,330 (4 %) Total commission revenue $ 474,993 $ 479,135 (1 %) $ 486,875 (2 %)



LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Financial Measures(4)

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Change Q3 2018 Change Payout Rate Base Payout Rate 83.05 % 83.39 % (34bps) 83.12 % (7bps) Production Based Bonuses 3.61 % 3.15 % 46bps 3.36 % 25bps Total Payout Ratio 86.66 % 86.54 % 12bps 86.48 % 18bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Capital Management Measures(4)

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Cash Available for Corporate Use(23) Cash at Parent $ 86,987 $ 240,865 Excess Cash at Broker-Dealer subsidiary per Credit Agreement 117,355 42,496 Other Available Cash 22,601 12,889 Total Cash Available for Corporate Use $ 226,943 $ 296,250 Credit Agreement Net Leverage Total Debt (does not include unamortized premium) $ 2,370,000 $ 2,373,750 Cash Available (up to $300 million) 226,943 296,250 Credit Agreement Net Debt $ 2,143,057 $ 2,077,500 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) (24) $ 1,069,878 $ 1,042,984 Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio 2.00 x 1.99 x







September 30, 2019 Total Debt Balance Current Applicable

Margin Yield At Issuance Interest Rate Maturity Revolving Credit Facility(a) $ — LIBOR+125bps(b) — % 9/21/2022 Senior Secured Term Loan B 1,470,000 LIBOR+225 bps(b) 4.30 % 9/21/2024 Senior Unsecured Notes(c) 500,000 5.75% Fixed 5.750 % 5.75 % 9/15/2025 Senior Unsecured Notes(c) 400,000 (d) 5.75% Fixed 5.115 % 5.75 % 9/15/2025 Total / Weighted Average $ 2,370,000 4.85 %

The Revolving Credit Facility has a borrowing capacity of $500 million. The LIBOR rate option is one-month LIBOR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 basis points. The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in two separate transactions; $500 million in notes were issued in March 2017 at par; the remaining $400 million were issued in September 2017 and priced at 103% of the aggregate principal amount. Does not include unamortized premium of approximately $9.0 million as of September 30, 2019.





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Key Business and Financial Metrics(4)

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Change Q3 2018 Change Advisors Advisors 16,349 16,161 1 % 16,174 1 % Net New Advisors 188 (28 ) n/m 125 n/m Annualized commission and advisory fees per Advisor(25) $ 243 $ 238 2 % $ 235 3 % Average Total Assets per Advisor ($ in millions)(26) $ 44.0 $ 43.7 1 % $ 42.1 5 % Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions)(27) $ 24.4 $ 22.6 8 % $ 19.2 27 % Total client accounts (in millions) 5.5 5.5 — % 5.4 2 % Employees - period end 4,353 4,364 — % 4,101 6 % Productivity Metrics Advisory Revenue as a % of Corporate Advisory Assets (28) 1.02 % 1.03 % (1 bps) 1.05 % (3 bps) Gross Profit ROA (29) 31.4 bps 31.1 bps 0.3 bps 28.8 bps 2.6 bps OPEX as a % of Brokerage and Advisory Assets (30) 18.7 bps 18.6 bps 0.1 bps 18.9 bps (0.2 bps) EBIT ROA (31) 12.8 bps 12.5 bps 0.3 bps 9.9 bps 2.9 bps Production Retention Rate (YTD annualized) (32) 96.3 % 96.2 % 10 bps 96.1 % 20 bps Recurring Gross Profit Rate (33) 87.1 % 86.5 % 60 bps 85.0 % 210 bps EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit 46.1 % 50.0 % (390 bps) 44.1 % 200 bps Capital Expenditure ($ in millions) $ 40.7 $ 33.2 23 % $ 36.4 12 % Share Repurchases ($ in millions) $ 130.3 $ 125.0 4 % $ 122.5 6 % Dividends ($ in millions) 20.5 20.8 (1 %) 21.9 (6 %) Total Capital Allocated ($ in millions) $ 150.8 $ 145.9 3 % $ 144.4 4 % Weighted-average Share Count, Diluted 83.8 85.4 (2 %) 89.9 (7 %) Total Capital Allocated per Share(34) $ 1.80 $ 1.71 5 % $ 1.61 12 %

Endnote Disclosures



Consists of total client deposits into advisory and brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory and brokerage accounts. This does not include $2.9 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets attributable to Allen & Company. Represents the estimated total brokerage and advisory assets expected to transition to the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), associated with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters including the initial quarter of the transition, and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate. Compliance with the Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio is only required under the revolving credit facility. Certain information presented on pages 8-16 includes non-GAAP financial measures and operational and performance metrics. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 3. Production based payout is an operating measure calculated as a commission and advisory expense less advisor deferred compensation expense. Below is a reconciliation of production based payout against the Company’s commission and advisory expense for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q3 2018 Production based payout $ 857,384 $ 831,178 $ 777,889 $ 817,211 Advisor deferred compensation expense (749 ) 6,844 21,809 4,739 Commission and advisory expense $ 856,635 $ 838,022 $ 799,698 $ 821,950

Consists of revenues from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers and omnibus processing and networking services, but does not include fees from client cash programs. Other asset-based revenues are a component of asset-based revenues and are derived from the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Interest income and other, net is an operating measure calculated as interest income, net of interest expense plus other revenue, less advisor deferred compensation expense. Below is a reconciliation of interest income and other, net against the Company’s interest income, net of interest expense and other revenue for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q3 2018 Interest income, net of interest expense $ 11,531 $ 11,690 $ 12,321 $ 10,512 Plus: Other revenue 1,276 10,737 25,218 7,687 Less: Advisor deferred compensation expense 749 (6,844 ) (21,809 ) (4,739 ) Interest income and other, net $ 13,556 $ 15,583 $ 15,730 $ 13,460

8. Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of Core G&A under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 3 of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of Core G&A against the Company’s total operating expenses for the periods presented:

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q3 2018 Operating Expense Reconciliation (in thousands) Core G&A $ 215,198 $ 210,514 $ 212,520 $ 209,244 Regulatory charges 7,905 8,632 7,873 7,421 Promotional 61,715 41,423 51,349 52,628 Employee share-based compensation 7,414 7,306 7,967 6,332 Total G&A 292,232 267,875 279,709 275,625 Commissions and advisory 856,635 838,022 799,698 821,950 Depreciation & amortization 24,062 22,584 23,470 22,838 Amortization of intangible assets 16,286 16,249 16,168 15,676 Brokerage, clearing and exchange 16,380 15,994 16,144 15,844 Total operating expenses $ 1,205,595 $ 1,160,724 $ 1,135,189 $ 1,151,933

Consists of total advisory assets under custody at LPL Financial, plus advisory assets serviced by Allen & Company advisors. Consists of brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with LPL Financial or Allen & Company. Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial or Allen & Company. Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate investment advisor firms ("Hybrid RIAs"), rather than of LPL Financial. Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios, and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts including advisory assets serviced by Allen & Company advisors less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals respectively. Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts including brokerage assets serviced by Allen & Company advisors less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively. Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage. Calculated as annualized current period net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total brokerage and advisory assets. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform (FN 11) less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its corporate advisory platform. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform (FN 12) less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its independent advisory platform. Consists of total client deposits into centrally managed assets accounts (FN 13) less total client withdrawals from centrally managed assets accounts. The Company does not consider conversions from or to advisory accounts on LPL Financial’s advisory platforms as deposits or withdrawals, respectively. Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period. Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received, or fees paid. Consists of cash unrestricted by the Credit Agreement and other regulations available for operating, investing, and financing uses. Credit Agreement EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of Credit Agreement EBITDA under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 3 of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter, and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below is a reconciliation of Credit Agreement EBITDA to net income for the periods presented:

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) Net income $ 553,502 $ 528,653 Non-operating interest expense 130,373 130,134 Provision for income taxes 185,777 179,999 Depreciation and amortization 92,013 90,789 Amortization of intangible assets 64,375 63,765 EBITDA $ 1,026,040 $ 993,340 Credit Agreement Adjustments: Employee share-based compensation expense $ 27,732 $ 26,650 Advisor share-based compensation expense 2,889 3,342 Other 13,217 19,652 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) $ 1,069,878 $ 1,042,984

Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior period. Calculated based on the end of period total brokerage and advisory assets divided by end of period advisor count. Represents the amortization expense amount of forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and financial institutions. Represents advisory revenue as a % of Corporate Advisory Assets for the trailing twelve month period. Represents Gross Profit (FN 4) for the trailing twelve month period, divided by average month-end total brokerage and advisory assets for the trailing twelve month period. Represents operating expenses for the trailing twelve month period, excluding production-related expense, divided by average month-end total brokerage and advisory assets for the period. Production-related expense includes commissions and advisory expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. For purposes of this metric, operating expenses includes core G&A (FN 8), regulatory, promotional, employee share based compensation, depreciation & amortization, and amortization of intangible assets. EBIT ROA is calculated as Gross Profit ROA less OPEX as a % of Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets. Reflects retention of commission and advisory revenues, calculated by deducting the prior year production of the annualized year-to-date attrition rate, over the prior year total production. Recurring Gross Profit Rate refers to the percentage of the Company’s gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, that was recurring for the trailing twelve month period. Management tracks recurring gross profit, a characterization of gross profit and a statistical measure, which is defined to include the Company’s revenues from asset-based fees, advisory fees, trailing commissions, client cash programs, and certain other fees that are based upon client accounts and advisors, less the expenses associated with such revenues and certain other recurring expenses not specifically associated with a revenue line. Management allocates such other recurring expenses on a pro-rata basis against specific revenue lines at its discretion. Capital Allocated per Share equals the amount of capital allocated for share repurchases and cash dividends divided by the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 3 of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets to the Company’s GAAP EPS for the periods presented:

EPS Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share data) Q3 2019 EPS $ 1.57 Amortization of Intangible Assets 16,286 Tax Benefit (4,560 ) Amortization of Intangible Assets Net of Tax Benefit $ 11,726 Diluted Share Count 83,844 EPS Impact $ 0.14 EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets $ 1.71







