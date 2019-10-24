SPS Commerce Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Company delivers 75th consecutive quarter of topline growth, with 13% growth in recurring revenue over 2018; Announces increase and extension of Stock Repurchase Program

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPSC) (the "Company"), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Revenue was $70.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $62.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, reflecting 13% growth in revenue from the third quarter of 2018. Recurring revenue grew 13% from the third quarter of 2018.

Net income in the third quarter of 2019 was $8.9 million or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.1 million or $0.23 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $0.33 compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.26 in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 increased 26% to $18.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2018.

“Retailers and suppliers continue to embrace the evolution of e-commerce and omnichannel retail,” said Archie Black, President and CEO of SPS Commerce. “SPS Commerce is well positioned to address the needs of trading partners around the globe with the world’s largest cloud-based retail network, best-in-class technology and full service experience.”

“SPS Commerce continues to execute on its targets, leveraging our growing network of strategic relationships, retailers and suppliers to address the multi-billion dollar market opportunity ahead of us,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce.

Stock Repurchase Program

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") of SPS Commerce authorized an increase and extension of its previously announced stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may, from time to time, purchase shares of its outstanding common stock. The stock repurchase program originally authorized the Company to purchase up to $50.0 million of its outstanding common stock and that amount has been increased by the Board to $100.0 million. The Board also authorized an extension of the original expiration date of the stock repurchase program from November 2, 2019 to November 2, 2021. The number of shares to be purchased and the timing of purchases will be based on the price of the Company's common stock, general business and market conditions and other investment considerations and factors.

The program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time without prior notice. The company had 34.9 million shares of outstanding common stock as of September 30, 2019. The Company intends to finance the share repurchase program with cash on hand.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2019, revenue is expected to be in the range of $72.2 million to $72.8 million. Fourth quarter net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.19 to $0.20 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36.2 million shares. Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.29 to $0.30. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $17.9 million to $18.4 million. Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $3.4 million, depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $3.1 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $1.6 million.

For the full year of 2019, revenue is expected to be in the range of $278.6 million to $279.2 million, representing approximately 12% growth over 2018. Full year net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.87 to $0.89 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36.0 million shares. Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.21 to $1.23. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $68.8 to $69.3 million, representing approximately 34% to 35% growth over 2018. Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $14.7 million, depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $11.2 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $5.5 million.

Quarterly Conference Call

SPS Commerce will discuss its quarterly results today via teleconference at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID #1797029 at least five minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com .

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce perfects the power of trading partner relationships with the industry's most broadly adopted, retail cloud services platform. As a leader in cloud-based supply chain management solutions, we provide proven integrations and comprehensive retail performance analytics to thousands of customers worldwide. SPS Commerce has achieved 75 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, please contact SPS Commerce at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, RETAIL UNIVERSE, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, RETAIL UNIVERSE are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. RSX, IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements, SPS Commerce also provides investors with Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. SPS Commerce believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. SPS Commerce's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. It uses Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. These measures are also presented to the company's board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. SPS Commerce uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance because it assists the company in comparing performance on a consistent basis, as it removes from operating results the impact of the company's capital structure. SPS Commerce believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating the company's operating performance because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of the company's capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income plus stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during each period. SPS Commerce includes an adjustment to non-GAAP income to reflect the income tax effects of the adjustments to GAAP net income. To quantify these tax effects, SPS Commerce recalculates income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments (e.g., stock-based compensation expense). The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

SPS Commerce believes non-GAAP income per share is useful to an investor because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the company's financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. SPS Commerce urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world, our positioning for the future and our performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,727 $ 133,859 Short-term investments 51,446 44,537 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,500 and $1,392, respectively 29,383 27,488 Deferred costs 34,583 34,502 Other current assets 8,385 9,229 Total current assets 273,524 249,615 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, less accumulated depreciation of $49,168 and $41,175, respectively 20,757 20,957 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET 13,648 — GOODWILL 76,366 69,658 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 23,844 22,741 OTHER ASSETS Deferred costs 10,998 10,973 Deferred income tax asset 4,839 10,456 Other assets 2,621 1,723 Total assets $ 426,597 $ 386,123 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 4,367 $ 4,440 Accrued compensation 17,660 20,415 Accrued expenses 4,874 4,558 Deferred revenue 30,351 25,328 Deferred rent — 1,781 Operating lease liabilities 3,281 — Total current liabilities 60,533 56,522 OTHER LIABILITIES Deferred revenue 2,601 2,512 Deferred rent — 5,371 Operating lease liabilities 16,224 — Deferred income tax liability 1,169 1,376 Other non-current liabilities 1,002 1,368 Total liabilities 81,529 67,149 COMMITMENTS and CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized; 36,026,218 and 35,515,256 shares issued; and 34,901,884 and 34,691,472 outstanding, respectively 36 36 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,124,334 and 823,784 shares, respectively (40,645 ) (25,679 ) Additional paid-in capital 349,014 332,574 Retained earnings 39,811 15,261 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,148 ) (3,218 ) Total stockholders’ equity 345,068 318,974 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 426,597 $ 386,123 Shares and per share data have been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect a two-for-one stock split effective August 22, 2019.



SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 70,928 $ 62,868 $ 206,391 $ 183,051 Cost of revenues 23,263 20,411 68,330 60,571 Gross profit 47,665 42,457 138,061 122,480 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 16,937 16,952 52,404 54,023 Research and development 7,743 5,146 20,444 15,571 General and administrative 10,725 11,174 33,674 31,278 Amortization of intangible assets 1,327 928 3,897 3,086 Total operating expenses 36,732 34,200 110,419 103,958 Income from operations 10,933 8,257 27,642 18,522 Other income (expense) Interest income, net 843 628 2,233 1,589 Other income (expense), net (165 ) (219 ) 28 (541 ) Change in earn-out liability 22 — 366 — Total other income, net 700 409 2,627 1,048 Income before income taxes 11,633 8,666 30,269 19,570 Income tax expense 2,692 605 5,719 2,839 Net income $ 8,941 $ 8,061 $ 24,550 $ 16,731 Net income per share Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.70 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.68 $ 0.48 Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share (in thousands) Basic 35,015 34,438 34,966 34,334 Diluted 35,932 35,482 35,952 35,114





SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 24,550 $ 16,731 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Deferred income taxes 5,360 1,934 Change in earn-out liability (366 ) — Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 8,143 6,308 Amortization of intangible assets 3,897 3,086 Provision for doubtful accounts 2,429 1,780 Stock-based compensation 11,316 9,978 Other, net (551 ) (255 ) Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (3,670 ) (4,279 ) Deferred costs (151 ) (3,813 ) Other current and non-current assets (820 ) (681 ) Accounts payable 181 382 Accrued compensation (3,716 ) (592 ) Accrued expenses (84 ) (718 ) Deferred revenue 4,929 7,039 Deferred rent — 647 Operating leases (487 ) — Net cash provided by operating activities 50,960 37,547 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (8,387 ) (9,875 ) Purchases of investments (61,967 ) (64,434 ) Maturities of investments 55,225 60,000 Acquisitions of businesses and intangible assets, net of cash acquired (11,500 ) (381 ) Net cash used in investing activities (26,629 ) (14,690 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock (14,966 ) (13,867 ) Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 5,273 11,800 Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,155 836 Net cash used in financing activities (8,538 ) (1,231 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes 75 (5 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 15,868 21,621 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 133,859 123,127 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 149,727 $ 144,748 Cash flows subject to reclassification





SPS COMMERCE, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 8,941 $ 8,061 $ 24,550 $ 16,731 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 2,819 2,132 8,143 6,308 Amortization of intangible assets 1,327 928 3,897 3,086 Interest income, net (843 ) (628 ) (2,233 ) (1,589 ) Income tax expense 2,692 605 5,719 2,839 Stock-based compensation expense 3,147 3,266 11,316 9,978 Other (22 ) - (483 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,061 $ 14,364 $ 50,909 $ 37,353 Net income $ 8,941 $ 8,061 $ 24,550 $ 16,731 Stock-based compensation expense 3,147 3,266 11,316 9,978 Amortization of intangible assets 1,327 928 3,897 3,086 Income tax effects of adjustments (1,606 ) (3,008 ) (5,972 ) (5,188 ) Other (22 ) - (483 ) - Non-GAAP income $ 11,787 $ 9,247 $ 33,308 $ 24,607 Shares used to compute non-GAAP income per share Basic 35,015 34,438 34,966 34,334 Diluted 35,932 35,482 35,952 35,114 Non-GAAP income per share Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.27 $ 0.95 $ 0.72 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.26 $ 0.93 $ 0.70

Contact:

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Irmina Blaszczyk

Lisa Laukkanen

SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com

415-217-4962



