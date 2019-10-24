CBTX, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc., or the Company (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., or the Bank, today announced net income of $13.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $14.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and $13.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.



Robert R. Franklin, Jr., the Company’s Chairman, CEO and President said, “We are pleased to announce our results for the third quarter. We maintained our strong net interest margin in an environment of downward pressure on interest rates. Our team remains disciplined in our relationship-driven approach and focused on our goal of continuing to steadily grow our earnings.”

Mr. Franklin continued, “We are in great markets and continue to see opportunities to grow our franchise. We continue to concentrate on credit quality and we expect to remain mindful of the credit headwinds that may rise in the coming year.”

“We believe that we are positioned to meet the continuing challenges of a lower interest rate environment including utilizing the advantage provided by our great deposit mix,” he added. “We intend to finish the year strong.”

Highlights

Loans increased to $2.7 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $2.6 billion at June 30, 2019 and $2.5 billion at September 30, 2018.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 4.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 4.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 4.31% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits was at 1.05% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 1.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 0.77% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Nonperforming assets remain low relative to total assets at 0.03% at September 30, 2019 compared to 0.10% of total assets at June 30, 2019 and 0.18% of total assets at September 30, 2018.

Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $34.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $34.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $31.5 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest income in the third quarter of 2019 from the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to higher average loans and the impact of one additional day in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2019, partially offset by lower average yields on interest-earning assets, increased average interest-bearing deposits and rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The increase in net interest income in the third quarter of 2019 from the third quarter of 2018 was primarily due to higher average loan balances and yields, partially offset by the impact of higher rates on interest-bearing deposits and increased average FHLB advances.

Provision/Recapture for Loan Losses

Provision for loan loss was $579,000 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $807,000 for the second quarter of 2019 and a $1.1 million recapture for the third quarter of 2018.

The allowance for loan losses was $25.6 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, compared to $25.3 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, and $24.5 million, or 0.99% of total loans, at September 30, 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company received nontaxable death benefit proceeds of $4.7 million under bank-owned life insurance policies and recorded a gain of $3.3 million over the carrying value.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $22.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, $23.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $20.0 million for the third quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense decreased $1.4 million during the third quarter of 2019, compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to decreased legal fees included in professional and director fees and decreased regulatory fees resulting from an FDIC deposit assessment credit received. The Bank incurred legal fees of $729,000 in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Noninterest expense increased $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to the third quarter of 2018. Salaries and benefits increased $1.5 million resulting from annual salary increases in 2019 and increased stock compensation expense due to grants of restricted stock. Professional and director fees increased $646,000 due to legal fees as noted above.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2018.

The effective tax rates were 18.61% for the third quarter of 2019, 17.69% for the second quarter of 2019 and 19.76% for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was due to a nontaxable gain related to bank-owned life insurance policies as noted above.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans

Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $2.7 billion at September 30, 2019, $2.6 billion at June 30, 2019 and $2.5 billion at September 30, 2018. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased 8.7% during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 due to organic growth.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets remain low relative to total assets at $1.1 million, or 0.03% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, $3.3 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2019 and $5.8 million, or 0.18% of total assets, at September 30, 2018.

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.05% for the third quarter of 2019, 0.02% for the second quarter of 2019 and 0.02% for the third quarter of 2018.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits were $2.7 billion at September 30, 2019 and $2.7 billion at June 30, 2019 and $2.7 billion at September 30, 2018. Deposits increased 2.0% during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 due to normal fluctuations in customer activities.

We define total borrowings as the total of repurchase agreements, FHLB advances and notes payable. Total borrowings were $121.2 million, $90.8 million and $1.4 million at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. Borrowings increased during the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 due to loan growth during each period.

Capital

At September 30, 2019, the Company remained well capitalized under bank regulatory requirements.

Our ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets was 13.13% at September 30, 2019, 12.96% at June 30, 2019 and 12.40% at September 30, 2018. Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets, which was 15.31% at September 30, 2019, 15.18% at June 30, 2019 and 14.79% at September 30, 2018. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s accounting and reporting policies conform to United States. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. The Company’s management also evaluates performance based on certain additional non-GAAP financial measures. The Company classifies a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value”, “tangible book value per common share,” “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Please refer to the table titled “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

About CBTX, Inc.

CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.4 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas. Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, whether the Company can: prudently manage and execute its growth strategy; manage risks associated with its acquisition and de novo branching strategy; maintain its asset quality; address the volatility and direction of market interest rates; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; avoid or address interruptions or breaches in the Company’s information system security; address the costs and effects of regulatory or other government inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations, investigations or reviews or the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals; and achieve its performance goals. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 Profitability: Net income $ 13,076 $ 14,315 $ 10,490 $ 14,112 $ 13,023 $ 37,881 $ 33,177 Basic earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.57 $ 0.42 $ 0.57 $ 0.52 $ 1.52 $ 1.34 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.57 $ 0.42 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 $ 1.51 $ 1.33 Return on average assets (1) 1.53 % 1.72 % 1.30 % 1.71 % 1.62 % 1.52 % 1.42 % Return on average shareholders' equity (1) 9.92 % 11.30 % 8.59 % 11.66 % 11.02 % 9.95 % 9.65 % Net interest margin- tax equivalent (1) 4.43 % 4.53 % 4.56 % 4.42 % 4.31 % 4.51 % 4.32 % Efficiency ratio (2) 56.98 % 56.25 % 61.34 % 58.67 % 56.96 % 58.09 % 59.17 % Liquidity and Capital Ratios: Total shareholders' equity to total assets 15.31 % 15.18 % 15.19 % 14.87 % 14.79 % 15.31 % 14.79 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (3) 13.13 % 12.96 % 12.89 % 12.56 % 12.40 % 13.13 % 12.40 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.99 % 14.71 % 14.53 % 14.71 % 14.29 % 14.99 % 14.29 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.99 % 14.71 % 14.53 % 14.76 % 14.53 % 14.99 % 14.53 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.88 % 15.59 % 15.41 % 15.63 % 15.44 % 15.88 % 15.44 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 13.23 % 13.12 % 13.02 % 12.74 % 12.84 % 13.23 % 12.84 % Other Data: Weighted average common shares outstanding- Basic 24,923 24,921 24,910 24,886 24,859 24,918 24,850 Weighted average common shares outstanding- Diluted 25,046 25,042 25,054 25,046 25,060 25,053 25,007 Common shares outstanding at period end 24,923 24,923 24,918 24,907 24,859 24,923 24,859 Dividends per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.30 $ 0.15 Book value per share $ 21.07 $ 20.59 $ 20.01 $ 19.58 $ 18.98 $ 21.07 $ 18.98 Tangible book value per share (3) $ 17.62 $ 17.13 $ 16.54 $ 16.10 $ 15.48 $ 17.62 $ 15.48 Employees - full-time equivalents 504 508 494 495 489 504 489





_______________

(1) Annualized.

(2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3) Non‑GAAP financial measure. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Balance Sheet Data (at period end): 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 2,676,824 $ 2,642,289 $ 2,544,709 $ 2,446,823 $ 2,463,197 Allowance for loan losses (25,576 ) (25,342 ) (24,643 ) (23,693 ) (24,486 ) Loans, net 2,651,248 2,616,947 2,520,066 2,423,130 2,438,711 Cash and equivalents 289,399 266,776 276,515 382,070 281,640 Securities 228,061 232,601 228,684 229,964 222,493 Premises and equipment 51,183 51,346 51,453 51,622 52,032 Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangible assets 5,106 5,318 5,538 5,775 6,038 Loans held for sale — 1,408 852 — 384 Operating lease right-to-use asset 12,864 12,355 12,879 — — Other assets 112,774 111,805 106,525 105,585 108,205 Total assets $ 3,431,585 $ 3,379,506 $ 3,283,462 $ 3,279,096 $ 3,190,453 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,196,720 $ 1,201,287 $ 1,229,172 $ 1,183,058 $ 1,144,985 Interest-bearing deposits 1,547,607 1,537,620 1,521,827 1,583,224 1,545,095 Total deposits 2,744,327 2,738,907 2,750,999 2,766,282 2,690,080 Repurchase agreements 1,208 805 1,600 2,498 1,351 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 120,000 90,000 — — — Junior subordinated debt — — — 1,571 6,726 Operating lease liabilities 15,513 14,806 15,134 — — Other liabilities 25,317 21,830 17,076 21,120 20,445 Total liabilities 2,906,365 2,866,348 2,784,809 2,791,471 2,718,602 Shareholders' equity 525,220 513,158 498,653 487,625 471,851 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,431,585 $ 3,379,506 $ 3,283,462 $ 3,279,096 $ 3,190,453

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 36,353 $ 35,608 $ 33,793 $ 33,427 $ 31,513 $ 105,754 $ 90,468 Securities 1,436 1,519 1,557 1,542 1,535 4,512 4,478 Other interest-earning assets 1,212 1,359 1,483 1,696 1,404 4,054 3,334 Equity investments 192 163 152 217 213 507 597 Total interest income 39,193 38,649 36,985 36,882 34,665 114,827 98,877 Interest expense Deposits 4,130 3,822 3,584 3,551 2,961 11,536 7,035 FHLB advances and repurchase agreements 484 524 65 1 62 1,073 76 Note payable and junior subordinated debt 4 4 8 110 116 16 325 Total interest expense 4,618 4,350 3,657 3,662 3,139 12,625 7,436 Net interest income 34,575 34,299 33,328 33,220 31,526 102,202 91,441 Provision (recapture) for loan losses 579 807 1,147 (2,169 ) (1,142 ) 2,533 413 Net interest income after provision (recapture) for loan losses 33,996 33,492 32,181 35,389 32,668 99,669 91,028 Noninterest income Deposit account service charges 1,681 1,657 1,629 1,709 1,597 4,967 4,572 Net gain (loss) on sale of assets 190 69 88 168 152 347 492 Card interchange fees 908 941 864 921 922 2,713 2,820 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 430 3,721 430 456 443 4,581 1,359 Other 906 915 482 605 412 2,303 1,150 Total noninterest income 4,115 7,303 3,493 3,859 3,526 14,911 10,393 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,951 14,185 13,822 13,834 12,499 41,958 37,690 Net occupancy expense 2,484 2,338 2,267 2,268 2,428 7,089 7,126 Regulatory fees 144 446 464 507 488 1,054 1,546 Data processing 652 661 714 664 664 2,027 2,013 Software 469 425 440 408 400 1,334 1,168 Printing, stationery and office 313 327 353 303 291 993 858 Amortization of intangibles 221 225 232 237 245 678 748 Professional and director fees 1,455 2,282 2,091 1,123 809 5,828 2,414 Correspondent bank and customer related transaction expenses 67 66 65 64 66 198 201 Loan processing costs 124 124 95 153 102 343 295 Advertising, marketing and business development 407 532 440 406 437 1,379 1,418 Repossessed real estate and other asset expense — — — 7 3 — 65 Security and protection expense 410 367 323 317 346 1,100 959 Telephone and communications 434 456 378 408 342 1,268 1,122 Other expenses 914 969 901 1,057 844 2,784 2,637 Total noninterest expense 22,045 23,403 22,585 21,756 19,964 68,033 60,260 Net income before income tax expense 16,066 17,392 13,089 17,492 16,230 46,547 41,161 Income tax expense 2,990 3,077 2,599 3,380 3,207 8,666 7,984 Net income $ 13,076 $ 14,315 $ 10,490 $ 14,112 $ 13,023 $ 37,881 $ 33,177

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2018 Interest Interest Interest Average Earned/ Average Average Earned/ Average Average Earned/ Average Outstanding Interest Yield/ Outstanding Interest Yield/ Outstanding Interest Yield/ Balance Paid Rate (1) Balance Paid Rate (1) Balance Paid Rate (1) Assets Interest-earnings assets: Total loans (2) $ 2,655,941 $ 36,353 5.43 % $ 2,591,928 $ 35,608 5.51 % $ 2,404,491 $ 31,513 5.20 % Securities 234,525 1,436 2.41 % 233,339 1,519 2.61 % 230,592 1,535 2.64 % Other interest-earning assets 215,900 1,212 2.25 % 219,639 1,359 2.48 % 272,739 1,404 2.04 % Equity investments 16,154 192 4.72 % 15,218 163 4.32 % 16,799 213 5.01 % Total interest-earning assets 3,122,520 $ 39,193 4.98 % 3,060,124 $ 38,649 5.07 % 2,924,621 $ 34,665 4.70 % Allowance for loan losses (25,422 ) (24,829 ) (25,689 ) Noninterest-earnings assets 296,861 299,234 292,598 Total assets $ 3,393,959 $ 3,334,529 $ 3,191,530 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,557,503 $ 4,130 1.05 % $ 1,514,697 $ 3,822 1.01 % $ 1,530,077 $ 2,961 0.77 % FHLB advances and repurchase agreements 84,847 484 2.26 % 83,899 524 2.51 % 12,657 62 1.94 % Note payable and junior subordinated debt — 4 — — 4 — 10,826 116 4.25 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,642,350 $ 4,618 1.12 % 1,598,596 $ 4,350 1.09 % 1,553,560 $ 3,139 0.80 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,189,087 1,194,645 1,145,516 Other liabilities 39,775 32,991 23,600 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,228,862 1,227,636 1,169,116 Shareholders’ equity 522,747 508,297 468,854 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,393,959 $ 3,334,529 $ 3,191,530 Net interest income $ 34,575 $ 34,299 $ 31,526 Net interest spread (3) 3.86 % 3.98 % 3.90 % Net interest margin (4) 4.39 % 4.50 % 4.28 % Net interest margin—tax equivalent (5) 4.43 % 4.53 % 4.31 %

_______________

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.

(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.

(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $257,000, $258,000 and $261,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Interest Interest Average Earned/ Average Average Earned/ Average Outstanding Interest Yield/ Outstanding Interest Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate (1) Balance Paid Rate (1) Assets Interest-earnings assets: Total loans (2) $ 2,583,454 $ 105,754 5.47 % $ 2,366,714 $ 90,468 5.11 % Securities 233,913 4,512 2.58 % 227,552 4,478 2.63 % Other interest-earning assets 224,123 4,054 2.42 % 242,529 3,334 1.84 % Equity investments 14,419 507 4.70 % 15,449 597 5.17 % Total interest-earning assets 3,055,909 $ 114,827 5.02 % 2,852,244 $ 98,877 4.63 % Allowance for loan losses (24,762 ) (25,318 ) Noninterest-earnings assets 299,648 289,391 Total assets $ 3,330,795 $ 3,116,317 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,538,793 $ 11,536 1.00 % $ 1,499,925 $ 7,035 0.63 % FHLB advances and repurchase agreements 60,377 1,073 2.38 % 5,979 76 1.70 % Note payable and junior subordinated debt — 16 — 10,826 325 4.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,599,170 $ 12,625 1.06 % 1,516,730 $ 7,436 0.66 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,186,985 1,118,408 Other liabilities 35,791 21,744 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,222,776 1,140,152 Shareholders’ equity 508,849 459,435 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,330,795 $ 3,116,317 Net interest income $ 102,202 $ 91,441 Net interest spread (3) 3.96 % 3.97 % Net interest margin (4) 4.47 % 4.29 % Net interest margin—tax equivalent (5) 4.51 % 4.32 %

_______________

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.

(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.

(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $770,000 and $798,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Rate/Volume Analysis (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019, Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Days Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ 889 $ (534 ) $ 390 $ 745 Securities 8 (108 ) 17 (83 ) Other interest-earning assets (23 ) (139 ) 15 (147 ) Equity investments 10 17 2 29 Total increase (decrease) in interest income 884 (764 ) 424 544 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 109 157 42 308 FHLB advances and repurchase agreements 5 (51 ) 6 (40 ) Note payable and junior subordinated debt — — — — Total increase in interest expense 114 106 48 268 Increase (decrease) in net interest income $ 770 $ (870 ) $ 376 $ 276





Three Months Ended September 30, 2019, Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ 3,295 $ 1,545 $ 4,840 Securities 26 (125 ) (99 ) Other interest-earning assets (293 ) 101 (192 ) Equity investments (8 ) (13 ) (21 ) Total increase in interest income 3,020 1,508 4,528 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 53 1,116 1,169 FHLB advances and repurchase agreements 398 24 422 Note payable and junior subordinated debt (112 ) — (112 ) Total increase in interest expense 339 1,140 1,479 Increase in net interest income $ 2,681 $ 368 $ 3,049





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019, Compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ 8,285 $ 7,001 $ 15,286 Securities 125 (91 ) 34 Other interest-earning assets (253 ) 973 720 Equity investments (40 ) (50 ) (90 ) Total increase in interest income 8,117 7,833 15,950 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 182 4,319 4,501 FHLB advances and repurchase agreements 889 108 997 Note payable and junior subordinated debt (314 ) 5 (309 ) Total increase in interest expense 757 4,432 5,189 Increase in net interest income $ 7,360 $ 3,401 $ 10,761

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Yield Trend (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Yield Trend - Annualized: Interest-earnings assets: Total loans 5.43 % 5.51 % 5.48 % 5.37 % 5.20 % Securities 2.41 % 2.61 % 2.73 % 2.70 % 2.64 % Other interest-earning assets 2.25 % 2.48 % 2.51 % 2.30 % 2.04 % Equity investments 4.72 % 4.32 % 5.02 % 5.79 % 5.01 % Total interest-earning assets 4.98 % 5.07 % 5.03 % 4.87 % 4.70 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 1.05 % 1.01 % 0.94 % 0.89 % 0.77 % FHLB advances and repurchase agreements 2.26 % 2.51 % 2.28 % 0.21 % 1.94 % Note payable and junior subordinated debt — — 8.89 % 4.45 % 4.25 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.12 % 1.09 % 0.95 % 0.91 % 0.80 % Net interest spread (1) 3.86 % 3.98 % 4.08 % 3.96 % 3.90 % Net interest margin (2) 4.39 % 4.50 % 4.53 % 4.39 % 4.28 % Net interest margin—tax equivalent (3) 4.43 % 4.53 % 4.56 % 4.42 % 4.31 %

_______________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.

(3) Tax equivalent adjustments were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Average Outstanding Balances (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Average Outstanding Balances: Assets Interest-earnings assets: Total loans (1) $ 2,655,941 $ 2,591,928 $ 2,500,788 $ 2,468,415 $ 2,404,491 Securities 234,525 233,339 231,650 226,882 230,592 Other interest-earning assets 215,900 219,639 239,281 293,299 272,739 Equity investments 16,154 15,218 12,285 14,789 16,799 Total interest-earning assets 3,122,520 3,060,124 2,984,004 3,003,385 2,924,621 Allowance for loan losses (25,422 ) (24,829 ) (24,016 ) (24,305 ) (25,689 ) Noninterest-earnings assets 296,861 299,234 302,915 295,236 292,598 Total assets $ 3,393,959 $ 3,334,529 $ 3,262,903 $ 3,274,316 $ 3,191,530 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,557,503 $ 1,514,697 $ 1,544,039 $ 1,578,146 $ 1,530,077 FHLB advances and repurchase agreements 84,847 83,899 11,578 1,925 12,657 Note payable and junior subordinated debt — — 365 9,817 10,826 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,642,350 1,598,596 1,555,982 1,589,888 1,553,560 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,189,087 1,194,645 1,177,086 1,181,035 1,145,516 Other liabilities 39,775 32,991 34,634 23,083 23,600 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,228,862 1,227,636 1,211,720 1,204,118 1,169,116 Shareholders’ equity 522,747 508,297 495,201 480,310 468,854 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,393,959 $ 3,334,529 $ 3,262,903 $ 3,274,316 $ 3,191,530

_______________

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Period End Balances (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)

9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 523,831 19.5 % $ 540,084 20.4 % $ 559,882 21.9 % $ 519,779 21.2 % $ 569,334 23.1 % Real estate: Commercial real estate 875,329 32.6 % 854,513 32.2 % 811,742 31.8 % 795,733 32.4 % 776,439 31.4 % Construction and development 572,276 21.4 % 559,672 21.1 % 572,861 22.5 % 515,533 21.0 % 487,289 19.7 % 1-4 family residential 287,434 10.7 % 281,525 10.6 % 281,502 11.0 % 282,011 11.5 % 288,737 11.7 % Multi-family residential 298,396 11.1 % 298,887 11.3 % 213,582 8.4 % 221,194 9.0 % 236,907 9.6 % Consumer 37,975 1.4 % 39,803 1.5 % 39,072 1.5 % 39,421 1.6 % 39,807 1.6 % Agricultural 10,836 0.4 % 9,923 0.4 % 8,915 0.4 % 11,076 0.5 % 11,609 0.5 % Other 76,860 2.9 % 65,471 2.5 % 64,215 2.5 % 68,382 2.8 % 59,484 2.4 % Gross loans 2,682,937 100.0 % 2,649,878 100.0 % 2,551,771 100.0 % 2,453,129 100.0 % 2,469,606 100.0 % Less deferred fees and unearned discount (6,113 ) (6,181 ) (6,210 ) (6,306 ) (6,025 ) Less allowance for loan losses (25,576 ) (25,342 ) (24,643 ) (23,693 ) (24,486 ) Less loans held for sale — (1,408 ) (852 ) — (384 ) Loans, net $ 2,651,248 $ 2,616,947 $ 2,520,066 $ 2,423,130 $ 2,438,711 Deposits: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 337,746 12.3 % $ 351,326 12.8 % $ 352,623 12.8 % $ 387,457 14.0 % $ 367,120 13.6 % Money market accounts 739,436 26.9 % 717,883 26.2 % 695,968 25.3 % 737,770 26.7 % 722,382 26.9 % Savings accounts 91,413 3.3 % 91,828 3.4 % 96,251 3.5 % 96,962 3.5 % 94,344 3.5 % Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater 198,561 7.3 % 189,741 6.9 % 181,507 6.6 % 189,007 6.8 % 182,552 6.8 % Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000 180,451 6.6 % 186,842 6.8 % 195,478 7.1 % 172,028 6.2 % 178,697 6.6 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,547,607 56.4 % 1,537,620 56.1 % 1,521,827 55.3 % 1,583,224 57.2 % 1,545,095 57.4 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,196,720 43.6 % 1,201,287 43.9 % 1,229,172 44.7 % 1,183,058 42.8 % 1,144,985 42.6 % Total deposits $ 2,744,327 100.0 % $ 2,738,907 100.0 % $ 2,750,999 100.0 % $ 2,766,282 100.0 % $ 2,690,080 100.0 %

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Credit Quality (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)

9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Nonperforming assets (at period end): Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 354 $ 1,795 $ 1,390 $ 1,317 $ 2,161 Real estate: Commercial real estate 159 850 862 1,517 2,751 Construction and development — — — — 13 1-4 family residential 629 624 635 656 677 Multi-family residential — — — — — Consumer — — 47 — — Agricultural — — — — — Nonaccrual loans 1,142 3,269 2,934 3,490 5,602 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — 9 — — — Total nonperforming loans 1,142 3,278 2,934 3,490 5,602 Foreclosed assets: Real estate — 36 — 12 175 Other — — 41 — — Total foreclosed assets — 36 41 12 175 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,142 $ 3,314 $ 2,975 $ 3,502 $ 5,777 Allowance for Loan Losses (at period end): Commercial and industrial $ 7,470 $ 7,792 $ 8,416 $ 7,719 $ 8,763 Real estate: Commercial real estate 7,788 7,371 6,784 6,730 6,913 Construction and development 4,825 4,579 4,700 4,298 3,606 1-4 family residential 2,338 2,236 2,249 2,281 2,454 Multi-family residential 1,829 2,178 1,457 1,511 1,630 Consumer 558 458 357 387 394 Agricultural 82 73 50 62 71 Other 686 655 630 705 655 Total allowance for loan losses $ 25,576 $ 25,342 $ 24,643 $ 23,693 $ 24,486 Credit Quality Ratios (at period end): Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.03 % 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.18 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.04 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.23 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 2239.58 % 773.09 % 839.91 % 678.88 % 437.09 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.97 % 0.97 % 0.99 %

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Allowance for Loan Losses (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Analysis of Allowance for Loan Losses Allowance for loan losses at beginning of period $ 25,342 $ 24,643 $ 23,693 $ 24,486 $ 25,746 Provision (recapture) for loan losses 579 807 1,147 (2,169 ) (1,142 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries Commercial and industrial (374 ) 22 (206 ) 1,521 (114 ) Real estate: Commercial real estate 33 2 2 (156 ) (3 ) Construction and development — — — (1 ) — 1-4 family residential 1 (11 ) 1 — 4 Consumer (1 ) (78 ) 6 1 (4 ) Agricultural — — — 10 — Other (4 ) (43 ) — 1 (1 ) Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (345 ) (108 ) (197 ) 1,376 (118 ) Allowance for loan losses at end of period $ 25,576 $ 25,342 $ 24,643 $ 23,693 $ 24,486 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.03 % (0.22 %) 0.02 %

_______________

(1) Annualized.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional non‑GAAP financial measures. We classify a financial measure as being a non‑GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non‑GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non‑GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non‑GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

We calculate tangible equity as total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, and tangible book value per share as tangible equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the relevant period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share.

We calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that tangible book value per share and tangible equity to tangible assets are measures that are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in book value per share and total shareholders’ equity to total assets, exclusive of change in intangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total shareholders’ equity to tangible equity, total assets to tangible assets and presents book value per share, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets and total shareholders’ equity to total assets:

9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Tangible Equity Total shareholders’ equity $ 525,220 $ 513,158 $ 498,653 $ 487,625 $ 471,851 Adjustments: Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangibles 5,106 5,318 5,538 5,775 6,038 Tangible equity $ 439,164 $ 426,890 $ 412,165 $ 400,900 $ 384,863 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 3,431,585 $ 3,379,506 $ 3,283,462 $ 3,279,096 $ 3,190,453 Adjustments: Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangibles 5,106 5,318 5,538 5,775 6,038 Tangible assets $ 3,345,529 $ 3,293,238 $ 3,196,974 $ 3,192,371 $ 3,103,465 Common shares outstanding 24,923 24,923 24,918 24,907 24,859 Book value per share $ 21.07 $ 20.59 $ 20.01 $ 19.58 $ 18.98 Tangible book value per share $ 17.62 $ 17.13 $ 16.54 $ 16.10 $ 15.48 Total shareholders’ equity to total assets 15.31 % 15.18 % 15.19 % 14.87 % 14.79 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 13.13 % 12.96 % 12.89 % 12.56 % 12.40 %

Investor Relations: Justin M. Long 281.325.5013 investors@CBoTX.com Media Contact: Ashley Warren 713.210.7622 awarren@CBoTX.com



