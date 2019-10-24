PhaseBio Expands Executive Management Team

Company Appoints Kristopher L. Hanson as Vice President, Head of Legal and Glen Burkhardt as Vice President of Human Resources

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa. and SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced the expansion of its executive management team with the appointment of Kristopher L. Hanson as Vice President, Head of Legal and Glen Burkhardt as Vice President of Human Resources.



“PhaseBio has achieved critical milestones this year and is making solid progress in the advancement of PB2452, a novel agent for the reversal of the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor,” said Jonathan P. Mow, Chief Executive Officer of PhaseBio. “These additions to our management team allow us to more efficiently prepare for the submission of a Biologics License Application for PB2452 and for potential accelerated approval and commercial launch. We are delighted to welcome Kris and Glen, two seasoned leaders with extensive biopharmaceutical industry experience, to the team.”

Mr. Hanson will oversee and manage the company’s legal affairs, including support of clinical development efforts, strategic and licensing transactions, corporate governance, compliance and other key areas. Prior to joining PhaseBio, Mr. Hanson served as Vice President, Legal & Compliance and Head of Human Resources for Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals where, as a member of the company’s executive management team, he had responsibility for the company's legal, compliance and human resources functions. Prior to Nalpropion, he served as Vice President and Assistant General Counsel for Orexigen Therapeutics and before that worked in senior legal roles at Lytx, Cricket Communications and SAIC. He received his JD from UCLA School of Law and his BA from Georgetown University.

With more than 25 years of human resources experience in the life sciences industry, Mr. Burkhardt will oversee the human resources department of PhaseBio. Prior to joining PhaseBio, he was a founding principal for Landscope Life Science Consulting, LLC. He has also served as Vice President of Human Resources for Hologic, Inc., prior to which he was Senior Director of Human Resources at Onyx Pharmaceuticals from 2011 until its sale to Amgen in 2014. Earlier in his career, Mr. Burkhardt held several human resources roles at Eli Lilly and Company, including leadership of its global talent management function. He received BS and BArch degrees from Ball State University and an MBA from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.

About PhaseBio

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases, with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary disorders. The company’s lead development candidate is PB2452, a novel agent for the reversal of the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor. PhaseBio is also leveraging its proprietary elastin-like polypeptide (“ELP”) technology platform to develop therapies with the potential for less-frequent dosing and improved pharmacokinetics. PhaseBio’s second product candidate PB1046, which is based on ELP, is a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

PhaseBio is located in Malvern, PA and San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.phasebio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “projects,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements concerning or implying the conduct or timing of our clinical trials and our research, development and regulatory plans for PB2452, PB1046 and our ELP research programs. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Risks regarding our business are described in detail in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.

