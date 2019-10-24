DMC Global Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated third quarter sales were $100.1 million, up 14% versus Q3 2018 and down 10% sequentially



Gross margin was 36%, up from 34% in Q3 2018 and down from 38% in Q2 2019. Adjusted gross margin* was 37%

Operating income increased to $12.8 million from $8.8 million in Q3 2018

Net income was $6.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share; while adjusted net income* was $13.4 million, or $0.90 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA* of $23.2 million was up 35% versus Q3 2018 and down 20% sequentially

Return on invested capital* was 30%

Full-year adjusted EPS expected in range of $3.65 to $3.80 versus prior forecasted range of $3.55 to $3.70

Consolidated sales were $100.1 million, up 14% versus the third quarter of 2018 and down 10% sequentially. The sequential decline principally was due to an anticipated slowdown in well completion activity within North America’s unconventional oil and gas industry.

Third quarter gross margin was 36% versus 34% in the 2018 third quarter and 38% in the 2019 second quarter. Adjusted gross margin* was 37%, and excludes a write down of inventory at DynaEnergetics, DMC’s oilfield products business. The write down is related to the previously announced closure of DynaEnergetics’ manufacturing facility in Tyumen, Siberia.

Operating income was $12.8 million, up 45% from $8.8 million in the 2018 third quarter. Net income was $6.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, versus $4.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in last year’s third quarter.

Adjusted operating income* was $19.3 million, and excludes $6.5 million in special items related to the Tyumen plant closure. Adjusted net income was $13.4 million, or $0.90 per diluted share.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $23.2 million, up 35% from $17.2 million in the 2018 third quarter, and down 20% sequentially versus the $29.0 million reported in the second quarter.

Net debt* (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) at September 30, 2019, was $16.0 million, down from $21.0 million at June 30, 2019, and $28.0 million at December 31, 2018.

DynaEnergetics

Third quarter sales at DynaEnergetics were $77.4 million, up 17% from the 2018 third quarter and down 13% sequentially. Gross margin was 39%, up from 37% in last year’s third quarter and down from 41% in the second quarter. Excluding inventory write downs associated with the Tyumen, Siberia, plant closure, adjusted gross margin was 40%. Operating income was $14.9 million versus $9.9 million in the comparable year-ago quarter. Excluding restructuring related charges in 2019 and anti-dumping duty penalties in 2018, adjusted operating income was $21.4 million versus $14.8 million in the 2018 third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $23.2 million versus $16.4 million in last year’s third quarter.

NobelClad

Third quarter sales at NobelClad, DMC’s composite metals business, were $22.7 million, up 5% versus the 2018 third quarter and up 2% sequentially. Gross margin was 26%, up from 25% in the 2018 third quarter and flat versus the second quarter. Operating income was $2.2 million versus $2.1 million in the year-ago third quarter. Excluding restructuring charges related to NobelClad’s European consolidation, adjusted operating income was $2.2 million versus $2.3 million in the year-ago third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.1 million, flat versus last year’s third quarter.

NobelClad’s trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio at the end of the third quarter was 0.97. Order backlog was $33.2 million versus $38.8 million at the end of the second quarter.

Nine-month results

Consolidated sales for the nine-month period were $311.2 million, up 32% versus the same period a year ago. Gross margin was 37% versus 34% in the 2018 nine-month period. Operating income was $57.9 million versus $24.4 million in last year’s nine-month period, which included $8.0 million in accrued anti-dumping penalties. Net income was $39.3 million, or $2.64 per diluted share, versus $15.2 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the nine-month period a year ago.

Nine-month adjusted operating income was $64.9 million and adjusted net income was $46.2 million, or $3.10 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $76.1 million versus $42.7 million in last year’s nine-month period.

DynaEnergetics

Nine-month sales at DynaEnergetics were $245.8 million, up 41% from $174.3 million in last year’s nine-month period. Operating income was $64.8 million versus $30.8 million in the comparable year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA was $76.2 million versus $43.5 million in last year’s nine-month period.

NobelClad

Nine-month sales at NobelClad were $65.4 million, up 6% from $61.8 million at the nine-month mark last year. Operating income was $6.0 million versus $3.8 million in the comparable year-ago period, while adjusted EBITDA was $8.9 million versus $6.8 million in the year-ago period.

Management Commentary

Kevin Longe, president and CEO, said, “DynaEnergetics and NobelClad executed very well during a quarter in which market conditions grew increasingly challenging. I am particularly encouraged by the margin performance of both businesses, which illustrates that customers continue to recognize the value of our differentiated products and services.

“DynaEnergetics is taking an opportunistic approach to the slowdown in onshore well completion activity,” Longe added. “The sales team is onboarding new customers for DynaEnergetics’ IS2™ intrinsically safe initiating systems and DynaStage DS Factory-Assembled, Performance-Assured™ perforating systems; and several existing customers are deploying these products more broadly across their service fleets. We also are working more closely with exploration and production companies to demonstrate the safety, efficiency and reliability of the DynaStage DS product line. Several of these operators have begun to specify the DynaStage DS systems to their service companies as they prepare for upcoming well completion programs.

“DynaEnergetics announced during the third quarter that sales of its DynaStage DS systems had exceeded one million units. The milestone was the result of a widespread transition by operators and service companies to our Factory-Assembled, Performance-Assured perforating systems. The two newest DS models – DS Trinity™ 3.5. and DS NLine™ – are now fully commercialized and are enabling DynaEnergetics to extend its lead at the premium end of the perforating market.

Field trials of the ultra-compact DS Trinity 3.5, which features three charges on a single radial plane, were completed earlier this month. Customer response was very positive, and commercial shipments are underway. DS NLine, which enables the user to align the charges at surface and then orient the gun in the wellbore, has been adopted by several operators and service companies, and we expect sales volumes will continue increasing as more completion engineers incorporate the system into their well designs.”

“Our NobelClad business is reporting solid demand from the downstream energy sector, and also is bidding on a number of international upstream projects that are expected to be awarded in the coming months. New composite-metal applications also are generating increased customer interest within a variety of industrial processing sectors. With NobelClad’s sales team pursuing a growing number of large project opportunities in both new and traditional end markets, we believe 2020 could be a year of meaningful growth for the business.”

Longe continued, “We ended the third quarter with a trailing 12-month return on invested capital of 30%, and a net debt position that has improved 43% since the end of last year. As a result of our financial strength and commitment to delivering value to our stakeholders, we recently increased our annual dividend to $0.50 from $0.08.

“Despite the anticipated slowdown in North American well-completion activity, we are maintaining our full-year 2019 guidance for sales, and now expect adjusted EPS will be in a range of $3.65 to $3.80, up from a previously forecasted range of $3.55 to $3.70. We expect to end 2019 with record revenue, income and returns on invested capital, as well as a clean balance sheet. We also anticipate our markets will begin to recover next year, and believe 2020 will bring continued financial growth for DMC.

“I sincerely appreciate the commitment and consistent effort of DMC’s employees around the world,” Longe added. “Our continued success would not be possible without them. I also want to thank our customers for their loyalty and ongoing support of our businesses.”

Guidance

Michael Kuta, CFO, said fourth quarter sales are expected in a range of $92 million to $97 million versus the $90.3 million in the 2018 fourth quarter. At the business level, DynaEnergetics is expected to report sales in a range of $72 million to $75 million versus the $63.2 million reported in last year’s fourth quarter. NobelClad’s sales are expected to be in the range of $20 million to $22 million versus the $27.1 million reported in the 2018 fourth quarter.

Consolidated gross margin is expected to be in a range of 34% to 35% versus 35% reported in the year-ago fourth quarter. The anticipated sequential decline versus this year’s third quarter is due to lower fixed overhead absorption on lower expected sales at DynaEnergetics, and a less favorable project mix at NobelClad.

Fourth quarter selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense is expected to be approximately $17 million versus SG&A of $17.2 million in last year’s fourth quarter. Amortization expense is expected to be approximately $400,000 versus $579,000 in the fourth quarter last year, while interest expense is expected to be approximately $400,000.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected in a range of $17.5 million to $20 million versus $16.9 million in last year’s fourth quarter.

Full-year adjusted earnings per share are expected in a range of $3.65 to $3.80, up from the $2.07 reported in fiscal 2018, and above a previously forecasted range of $3.55 to $3.70.

DMC expects to record an additional charge related to the winddown of operations in Tyumen, Siberia. The charge primarily is associated with the write off of cumulative foreign currency translation losses incurred since the plant commenced operations in 2011. These losses, which had a carrying value of approximately $8.0 million as of September 30, 2019, will be fully written off once the assets in Tyumen have been substantially liquidated.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted gross margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, net debt, and return on invested capital (ROIC) are non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures used by management to measure operating performance and liquidity. Non-GAAP results are presented only as a supplement to the financial statements based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the reader’s understanding of DMC’s financial performance, but no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures are provided within the schedules attached to this release.

EBITDA is defined as net income plus or minus net interest plus taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation, restructuring and impairment charges and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance (as further described in the attached financial schedules). Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income plus restructuring and impairment charges and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance. Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus restructuring and impairment charges and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance. Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross margin plus inventory write downs associated with restructuring. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as diluted earnings per share plus restructuring and impairment charges and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance. Net debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. ROIC is based on Bloomberg Finance's most recent calculation methodology and is computed as trailing 12-month net operating profit after tax divided by average invested capital, where average of invested capital is calculated based on the average of invested capital for the current period and invested capital for the same period a year ago. None of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or any other GAAP measure.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA in its operational and financial decision-making, believing that it is useful to eliminate certain items in order to focus on what it deems to be a more reliable indicator of ongoing operating performance. As a result, internal management reports used during monthly operating reviews feature adjusted EBITDA measures. Management believes that investors may find this non-GAAP financial measure useful for similar reasons, although investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP disclosures. In addition, management incentive awards are based, in part, on the amount of adjusted EBITDA achieved during relevant periods. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are also used by research analysts, investment bankers and lenders to assess operating performance. For example, a measure similar to adjusted EBITDA is required by the lenders under DMC’s credit facility.

Net debt is used by management to supplement GAAP financial information and evaluate DMC’s performance, and management believes this information may be similarly useful to investors. Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted gross margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share are presented because management believes these measures are useful to understand the effects of restructuring and impairment charges on DMC’s operating income, net income and diluted earnings per share, respectively. ROIC is used by management as one measure of the effectiveness of DMC’s use of capital in its operations, and management believes it may be of similar usefulness to investors.

Because not all companies use identical calculations, DMC’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the company’s performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with greater GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, eliminating the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company’s capital structure on its performance.

All of the items included in the reconciliation from net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are either (i) non-cash items (e.g., depreciation, amortization of purchased intangibles and stock-based compensation) or (ii) items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing DMC’s operating performance (e.g., income taxes, restructuring and impairment charges). In the case of the non-cash items, management believes that investors can better assess the company’s operating performance if the measures are presented without such items because, unlike cash expenses, these adjustments do not affect DMC’s ability to generate free cash flow or invest in its business. For example, by adjusting for depreciation and amortization in computing EBITDA, users can compare operating performance without regard to different accounting determinations such as useful life. In the case of the other items, management believes that investors can better assess operating performance if the measures are presented without these items because their financial impact does not reflect ongoing operating performance.

About DMC

DMC Global is a diversified holding company. Our innovative businesses provide differentiated products and services to niche industrial and commercial markets around the world. DMC’s objective is to identify well-run businesses and strong management teams and support them with long-term capital and strategic, legal, technology and operating resources. Our approach helps our portfolio companies grow core businesses, launch new initiatives, upgrade technologies and systems to support their long-term strategy, and make acquisitions that improve their competitive positions and expand their markets. DMC’s culture is to foster local innovation versus centralized control, and stand behind our businesses in ways that truly add value. Today, DMC’s portfolio consists of DynaEnergetics and NobelClad, which collectively address the energy, industrial processing and transportation markets. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit the Company’s website at: http://www.dmcglobal.com .

Safe Harbor Language

Except for the historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including fourth quarter and full-year 2019 guidance on sales, gross margin, adjusted gross margin, SG&A, amortization expenses, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and interest expense; as well as our belief that sales volumes of DS NLine will continue increasing as more completion engineers incorporate the system into their well designs; our belief that a number of international upstream projects in NobelClad’s markets will be awarded in the coming months; our belief that 2020 could be year of meaningful growth for NobelClad; our expectation that our markets will begin to recover next year and that 2020 will bring continued financial growth for DMC; and our expectation that losses associated with the winddown of operations in Tyumen, Siberia, will result in a charge in the range of $8 million associated primarily with the write off of cumulative foreign currency translation losses. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, the markets in which we operate, anticipated costs and ability to achieve goals. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements, including but not limited to: our ability to realize sales from our backlog; our ability to obtain new contracts at attractive prices; the execution of purchase commitments by our customers, and our ability to successfully deliver on those purchase commitments; the size and timing of customer orders and shipments; changes to customer orders; product pricing and margins, fluctuations in customer demand; our ability to successfully execute and capitalize upon growth opportunities; the success of DynaEnergetics’ product and technology development initiatives; fluctuations in foreign currencies; fluctuations in tariffs and quotas; the cyclicality of our business; competitive factors; the timely completion of contracts; the timing and size of expenditures; the timing and price of metal and other raw material; the adequacy of local labor supplies at our facilities; current or future limits on manufacturing capacity at our various operations; the availability and cost of funds; and general economic conditions, both domestic and foreign, impacting our business and the business of the end-market users we serve; as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. We do not undertake any obligation to release public revisions to any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Sequential Year-on-year NET SALES $ 100,094 $ 110,954 $ 87,883 -10 % 14 % COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 63,870 68,881 58,155 -7 % 10 % Gross profit 36,224 42,073 29,728 -14 % 22 % Gross profit percentage 36.2 % 37.9 % 33.8 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 10,128 9,460 9,630 7 % 5 % Selling and distribution expenses 6,983 7,239 5,420 -4 % 29 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 394 397 769 -1 % -49 % Restructuring expenses, net 5,898 324 192 1,720 % 2,972 % Anti-dumping duty penalties — — 4,897 n/a -100 % Total costs and expenses 23,403 17,420 20,908 34 % 12 % OPERATING INCOME 12,821 24,653 8,820 -48 % 45 % OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Other income (expense), net 170 343 (335 ) -50 % 151 % Interest expense, net (387 ) (409 ) (495 ) 5 % 22 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 12,604 24,587 7,990 -49 % 58 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 5,689 7,343 3,080 -23 % 85 % NET INCOME 6,915 17,244 4,910 -60 % 41 % NET INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ 0.47 $ 1.17 $ 0.33 -60 % 42 % Diluted $ 0.46 $ 1.15 $ 0.33 -60 % 39 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 14,632,276 14,647,019 14,571,155 — % — % Diluted 14,851,166 14,899,987 14,571,155 — % 2 % DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.125 $ 0.020 $ 0.020





DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Year-on-year NET SALES $ 311,183 $ 236,111 32 % COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 196,481 156,855 25 % Gross profit 114,702 79,256 45 % Gross profit percentage 36.9 % 33.6 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 28,756 27,550 4 % Selling and distribution expenses 20,531 16,427 25 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,189 2,365 -50 % Restructuring expenses, net 6,300 553 1,039 % Anti-dumping duty penalties — 8,000 -100 % Total costs and expenses 56,776 54,895 3 % OPERATING INCOME 57,926 24,361 138 % OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Other income (expense), net 492 (1,039 ) 147 % Interest expense, net (1,169 ) (1,096 ) -7 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 57,249 22,226 158 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 17,920 7,024 155 % NET INCOME 39,329 15,202 159 % NET INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ 2.67 $ 1.02 162 % Diluted $ 2.64 $ 1.02 159 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 14,589,655 14,518,765 — % Diluted 14,800,132 14,518,765 2 % DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.165 $ 0.060





DMC GLOBAL INC.

SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

DynaEnergetics

Three months ended

Change Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2018

Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 77,356 $ 88,628 $ 66,250 -13 % 17 % Gross profit 30,543 36,341 24,505 -16 % 25 % Gross profit percentage 39.5 % 41.0 % 37.0 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 5,048 4,591 5,556 10 % -9 % Selling and distribution expenses 4,405 4,637 3,522 -5 % 25 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 299 300 670 — % -55 % Restructuring expenses 5,880 — — n/a n/a Anti-dumping duty penalties — — 4,897 n/a -100 % Operating income 14,911 26,813 9,860 -44 % 51 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,193 $ 28,532 $ 16,352 -19 % 42 %





Nine months ended

Change Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2018

Year-on-year Net sales $ 245,820 $ 174,270 41 % Gross profit 98,116 65,879 49 % Gross profit percentage 39.9 % 37.8 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 13,360 14,526 -8 % Selling and distribution expenses 13,142 10,493 25 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 900 2,059 -56 % Restructuring expenses 5,880 — n/a Anti-dumping duty penalties — 8,000 -100 % Operating income 64,834 30,801 110 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,234 $ 43,530 75 %





DMC GLOBAL INC.

SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

NobelClad

Three months ended

Change Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2018

Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 22,738 $ 22,326 $ 21,633 2 % 5 % Gross profit 5,811 5,884 5,302 -1 % 10 % Gross profit percentage 25.6 % 26.4 % 24.5 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 1,032 1,102 1,090 -6 % -5 % Selling and distribution expenses 2,447 2,438 1,822 — % 34 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 95 97 99 -2 % -4 % Restructuring expenses, net 17 324 192 -95 % -91 % Operating income 2,219 1,923 2,099 15 % 6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,082 $ 3,082 $ 3,093 — % — %





Nine months ended

Change Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2018

Year-on-year Net sales $ 65,363 $ 61,841 6 % Gross profit 17,055 13,615 25 % Gross profit percentage 26.1 % 22.0 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 3,378 3,305 2 % Selling and distribution expenses 6,996 5,660 24 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 289 306 -6 % Restructuring expenses, net 420 553 -24 % Operating income 5,972 3,791 58 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,869 $ 6,779 31 %







DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in Thousands)

Change Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sequential From year-end (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,183 $ 14,881 $ 13,375 -18 % -9 % Accounts receivable, net 71,689 76,800 59,709 -7 % 20 % Inventory, net 58,923 59,980 51,074 -2 % 15 % Other current assets 9,206 6,650 8,058 38 % 14 % Total current assets 152,001 158,311 132,216 -4 % 15 % Property, plant and equipment, net 103,670 105,232 95,140 -1 % 9 % Purchased intangible assets, net 6,251 7,375 8,589 -15 % -27 % Other long-term assets 13,893 14,266 4,473 -3 % 211 % Total assets $ 275,815 $ 285,184 $ 240,418 -3 % 15 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 24,306 $ 36,179 $ 24,243 -33 % — % Accrued anti-dumping penalties — — 8,000 n/a -100 % Contract liabilities 2,563 2,076 1,140 23 % 125 % Dividend payable 1,866 299 295 524 % 533 % Accrued income taxes 10,427 9,419 9,545 11 % 9 % Current portion of long-term debt 3,125 3,125 3,125 — % — % Other current liabilities 21,671 19,234 18,217 13 % 19 % Total current liabilities 63,958 70,332 64,565 -9 % -1 % Long-term debt 25,010 32,744 38,230 -24 % -35 % Deferred tax liabilities 1,469 458 379 221 % 288 % Other long-term liabilities 18,302 18,149 2,958 1 % 519 % Stockholders’ equity 167,076 163,501 134,286 2 % 24 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 275,815 $ 285,184 $ 240,418 -3 % 15 %







DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 6,915 $ 17,244 $ 4,910 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,223 2,157 1,628 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 394 397 769 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 47 36 44 Stock-based compensation 1,242 1,495 870 Deferred income taxes 1,236 81 243 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 26 317 4 Restructuring expenses, net 5,898 324 192 Transition tax liability — — (411 ) Change in working capital, net (6,187 ) (5,746 ) (125 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,794 16,305 8,124 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (6,094 ) (9,682 ) (10,373 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment — 1,054 — Net cash used in investing activities (6,094 ) (8,628 ) (10,373 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments on revolving loans, net (7,000 ) (6,749 ) (300 ) (Repayments) borrowings on capital expenditure facility (782 ) (781 ) 7,187 Payment of dividends (298 ) (300 ) (298 ) Payment of deferred debt issuance costs — — (179 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock — 358 2 Treasury stock purchases (123 ) (103 ) (70 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (8,203 ) (7,575 ) 6,342 EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH (195 ) (95 ) 376 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (2,698 ) 7 4,469 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 14,881 14,874 6,629 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 12,183 $ 14,881 $ 11,098





DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine months ended Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 39,329 $ 15,202 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 6,178 4,799 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,189 2,365 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 130 268 Stock-based compensation 3,908 2,662 Deferred income taxes 1,660 276 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 343 30 Restructuring expenses, net 6,300 553 Transition tax liability — (679 ) Change in working capital, net (23,941 ) (18,931 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 35,096 6,545 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (22,377 ) (26,574 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,258 — Net cash used in investing activities (21,119 ) (26,574 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: (Repayments) borrowings on revolving loans, net (10,999 ) 4,522 (Repayments) borrowings on capital expenditure facility (2,344 ) 18,990 Payment of dividends (896 ) (891 ) Payment of deferred debt issuance costs — (310 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 358 232 Treasury stock purchases (1,079 ) (453 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (14,960 ) 22,090 EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH (209 ) 54 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,192 ) 2,115 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 13,375 8,983 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 12,183 $ 11,098





DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

DMC Global

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Sequential Year-on-year Net income $ 6,915 $ 17,244 $ 4,910 -60 % 41 % Interest expense, net 387 409 495 -5 % -22 % Income tax provision 5,689 7,343 3,080 -23 % 85 % Depreciation 2,223 2,157 1,628 3 % 37 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 394 397 769 -1 % -49 % EBITDA 15,608 27,550 10,882 -43 % 43 % Restructuring expenses, net 5,898 324 192 1,720 % 2,972 % Restructuring related inventory write down 630 — — n/a n/a Accrued anti-dumping penalties — — 4,897 n/a -100 % Stock-based compensation 1,242 1,495 870 -17 % 43 % Other (income) expense, net (170 ) (343 ) 335 50 % -151 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,208 $ 29,026 $ 17,176 -20 % 35 %





Nine months ended Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Year-on-year Net income $ 39,329 $ 15,202 159 % Interest expense, net 1,169 1,096 7 % Income tax provision 17,920 7,024 155 % Depreciation 6,178 4,799 29 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,189 2,365 -50 % EBITDA 65,785 30,486 116 % Restructuring expenses, net 6,300 553 1,039 % Restructuring related inventory write down 630 — n/a Accrued anti-dumping penalties — 8,000 -100 % Stock-based compensation 3,908 2,662 47 % Other (income) expense, net (492 ) 1,039 -147 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,131 $ 42,740 78 %

Adjusted gross margin

Three months ended Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Gross margin, as reported 36.2 % 37.9 % 33.8 % Restructuring related inventory write down 0.6 % — % — % Adjusted gross margin 36.8 % 37.9 % 33.8 %





Nine months ended Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Gross margin, as reported 36.9 % 33.6 % Restructuring related inventory write down 0.2 % — Adjusted gross margin 37.1 % 33.6 %

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Adjusted operating income

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 12,821 $ 24,653 $ 8,820 -48 % 45 % Restructuring programs: NobelClad 18 324 192 -94 % -91 % DynaEnergetics 5,880 — — n/a n/a Restructuring related inventory write down 630 — — n/a n/a Accrued anti-dumping penalties — — 4,897 n/a -100 % Adjusted operating income $ 19,349 $ 24,977 $ 13,909 -23 % 39 %





Nine months ended Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 57,926 $ 24,361 138 % Restructuring programs: NobelClad 420 553 -24 % DynaEnergetics 5,880 — n/a Restructuring related inventory write down 630 — n/a Accrued anti-dumping penalties — 8,000 -100 % Adjusted operating income $ 64,856 $ 32,914 97 %





Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

Three months ended September 30, 2019 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 12,604 $ 5,689 $ 6,915 $ 0.46 Restructuring programs: NobelClad 18 — 18 — DynaEnergetics 5,880 77 5,803 0.40 Restructuring related inventory write down 630 — 630 0.04 Adjusted net income $ 19,132 $ 5,766 $ 13,366 $ 0.90





Three months ended June 30, 2019 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 24,587 $ 7,343 $ 17,244 $ 1.15 Restructuring programs: NobelClad 324 — 324 0.02 Adjusted net income $ 24,911 $ 7,343 $ 17,568 $ 1.17





DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2018 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 7,990 $ 3,080 $ 4,910 $ 0.33 Restructuring programs: NobelClad 192 — 192 0.01 Accrued anti-dumping duties 4,897 — 4,897 0.34 Adjusted net income $ 13,079 $ 3,080 $ 9,999 $ 0.68





Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 57,249 $ 17,920 $ 39,329 $ 2.64 Restructuring programs: NobelClad 420 — 420 0.03 DynaEnergetics 5,880 77 5,803 0.39 Restructuring related inventory write down 630 — 630 0.04 Adjusted net income $ 64,179 $ 17,997 $ 46,182 $ 3.10





Nine months ended September 30, 2018 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 22,226 $ 7,024 $ 15,202 $ 1.02 Restructuring programs: NobelClad 553 — 553 0.04 Accrued anti-dumping duties 8,000 — 8,000 0.55 Adjusted net income $ 30,779 $ 7,024 $ 23,755 $ 1.61





DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Return on Invested Capital

Three months ended Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Operating income 8,820 $ 13,063 $ 20,452 $ 24,653 $ 12,821 Income tax provision (benefit) (1) 3,396 (2,809 ) 4,990 7,371 5,782 Net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT) 5,424 15,872 15,462 17,282 7,039 Trailing Twelve Months NOPAT 54,040 55,655 Balances as of June 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Allowance for doubtful accounts 572 490 513 574 428 405 Deferred tax assets — — (4,001 ) (3,843 ) (3,656 ) (3,431 ) Deferred tax liabilities 606 849 379 880 458 1,469 Accrued income taxes 6,557 9,299 9,545 5,367 9,419 10,427 Current portion of long-term debt — — 3,125 3,125 3,125 3,125 Long-term debt 34,611 41,454 38,230 40,239 32,744 25,010 Total stockholders' equity 114,229 119,390 134,286 148,911 163,501 167,076 Total invested capital 156,575 171,482 182,077 195,253 206,019 204,081 Average invested capital 171,049 181,297 187,782 Trailing Twelve Months Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) 25 % 30 % 30 %





(1) Tax calculation for NOPAT: Three months ended Twelve months ended Three months ended Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Mar 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Income before income taxes 7,990 12,381 34,607 20,058 24,587 12,604 Income tax provision (benefit) 3,080 (2,890 ) 4,134 4,888 7,343 5,689 Effective tax rate 38.5 % (23.3 )% 11.9 % 24.4 % 29.9 % 45.1 %





DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income $ 14,911 $ 26,813 $ 9,860 -44 % 51 % Adjustments: Restructuring 5,880 — — n/a n/a Restructuring related inventory write down 630 — — n/a n/a Accrued anti-dumping penalties — — 4,897 n/a -100 % Depreciation 1,473 1,419 925 4 % 59 % Amortization of purchased intangibles 299 300 670 — % -55 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,193 $ 28,532 $ 16,352 -19 % 42 %





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Year-on-year Operating income $ 64,834 $ 30,801 110 % Adjustments: Restructuring 5,880 — n/a Restructuring related inventory write down 630 — n/a Accrued anti-dumping penalties — 8,000 -100 % Depreciation 3,990 2,670 49 % Amortization of purchased intangibles 900 2,059 -56 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,234 $ 43,530 75 %

Adjusted gross margin

Three months ended Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Gross margin, as reported 39.5 % 41.0 % 37.0 % Restructuring related inventory write down 0.8 % — % — % Adjusted gross margin 40.3 % 41.0 % 37.0 %





Nine months ended Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Gross margin, as reported 39.9 % 37.8 % Restructuring related inventory write down 0.3 % — Adjusted gross margin 40.2 % 37.8 %





NobelClad

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income $ 2,219 $ 1,923 $ 2,099 15 % 6 % Adjustments: Restructuring expenses, net 18 324 192 -94 % -91 % Depreciation 750 738 703 2 % 7 % Amortization of purchased intangibles 95 97 99 -2 % -4 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,082 $ 3,082 $ 3,093 — % — %





Nine months ended Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Year-on-year Operating income $ 5,972 $ 3,791 58 % Adjustments: Restructuring expenses, net

420 553 -24 % Depreciation 2,188 2,129 3 % Amortization of purchased intangibles 289 306 -6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,869 $ 6,779 31 %







