INAP to Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 12, 2019

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP), a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions, will release its third quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. At 8:30 a.m. ET the same day, senior management will host a conference call presentation to discuss the results.



To participate in the live call, please dial 866-777-2509 in the United States or 412-317-5413 from international locations at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Internap Corporation call. Listeners may connect to the simultaneous webcast, which will include accompanying presentation slides, on the Investor Relations section of INAP’s website.

To preregister for the live call, visit DiamondPassLink. Callers who preregister will be given a conference pass code and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may preregister at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

The online webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of INAP’s website. An audio-only telephonic replay will be accessible from Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET through Friday, November 15, 2019 at 877-344-7529 using replay code 10135998.

About Internap Corporation

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) is a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with over 100 network Points of Presence worldwide. INAP’s full-spectrum portfolio of high-density colocation, managed cloud hosting and network solutions supports evolving IT infrastructure requirements for customers ranging from the Fortune 500 to emerging startups. INAP operates in 21 metropolitan markets, primarily in North America, with 14 INAP Data Center Flagships connected by a low-latency, high-capacity fiber network. For more information, visit www.INAP.com .

Investor Contacts

Richard Ramlall

404-302-9982

ir@inap.com

Carolyn Capaccio/Jody Burfening

LHA

212-838-3777

inap@lhai.com



