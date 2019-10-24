Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2019 Third Quarter Results

Net income of $12.7 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, which included $5.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, of integration and acquisition expenses





/EIN News/ -- EFFINGHAM, Ill., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $12.7 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019, which included $5.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in integration and acquisition expenses. This compares to net income of $16.4 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019, which included $0.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses, and net income of $8.5 million, or $0.35 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2018, which included $9.6 million in integration and acquisition expenses.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “Our third quarter results reflect the initial benefits of our acquisition of HomeStar Financial Group, Inc., which has provided us a leading position in the Kankakee, Illinois market and improved our deposit base. We continued to execute well on our strategic priorities in the quarter, which resulted in strong inflows of core deposits, further improvement in our operational efficiencies, and maintaining a relatively stable net interest margin, excluding accretion income. During the third quarter, we also issued $100 million of subordinated notes that will put us in a position to reduce our cost of borrowings over the next year and authorized a $25 million stock repurchase program. We believe these capital management actions, along with our history of increasing our quarterly dividend by at least 10% each year, will contribute in our efforts to efficiently manage our capital and deliver a strong total return for our shareholders.”

Factors Affecting Comparability

The Company acquired HomeStar Financial Group, Inc. (“HomeStar”) in July 2019. The financial position and results of operations of HomeStar prior to its acquisition date are not included in the Company’s financial results.

Adjusted Earnings

Financial results for the third quarter of 2019 included $5.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding these and other expenses and certain income, adjusted earnings were $16.4 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Financial results for the third quarter of 2018 included $9.6 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding these and other expenses and certain income, adjusted earnings were $15.6 million, or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2018.

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $49.5 million, an increase of 7.3% from $46.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding accretion income, net interest income increased $3.7 million from the prior quarter. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income excluding accretion income was primarily attributable to the contribution from HomeStar.

Relative to the third quarter of 2018, net interest income increased $4.4 million, or 9.7%. Accretion income for the third quarter of 2018 was $1.7 million. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income increased primarily due to the contribution of HomeStar.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 3.70%, compared to 3.76% for the second quarter of 2019. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 20 and 25 basis points to net interest margin in the third quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2019, respectively. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased one basis point from the second quarter of 2019.

Relative to the third quarter of 2018, net interest margin increased from 3.59%. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 10 basis points to net interest margin in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin increased one basis point compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $19.6 million, unchanged from $19.6 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Relative to the third quarter of 2018, noninterest income increased 7.3% from $18.3 million. The increase was attributable to higher wealth management revenue, interchange revenue and other income, partially offset by a decline in commercial FHA and residential mortgage banking revenue.

Wealth management revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $6.0 million, an increase of 9.0% from $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in estate fees. Compared to the third quarter of 2018, wealth management revenue increased 9.7%.

Commercial FHA revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $2.9 million, compared to $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Commercial FHA revenue in the third quarter of 2019 included a $1.1 million mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) impairment, while the second quarter of 2019 included a $0.6 million recapture of MSR impairment. The Company originated $112.8 million in rate lock commitments during the third quarter of 2019, compared to $42.2 million in the prior quarter. Compared to the third quarter of 2018, commercial FHA revenue decreased $0.2 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $48.0 million, which included $5.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $0.1 million gain on MSR held for sale, compared with $40.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, which included $0.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $0.5 million gain on MSR held for sale. Excluding integration and acquisition expenses and gain on MSR held for sale, the increase in noninterest expense primarily reflects the addition of HomeStar’s operations.

Relative to the third quarter of 2018, noninterest expense decreased 4.6% from $50.3 million, which included $9.6 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $0.3 million loss on MSR held for sale. Excluding these items, noninterest expense increased 5.7% from $40.5 million, primarily due to the addition of HomeStar’s operations.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $4.33 billion at September 30, 2019, compared with $4.07 billion at June 30, 2019 and $4.16 billion at September 30, 2018. The increase in total loans from June 30, 2019 was primarily due to the addition of HomeStar’s loan portfolio. Excluding the impact of HomeStar’s loan portfolio, total loans increased $44.1 million, or 1.1%, from June 30, 2019, primarily due to growth in the commercial loan portfolio. Equipment finance balances increased $57.1 million from June 30, 2019, which are booked within the commercial loans and leases portfolio, reflecting management’s efforts to grow the equipment finance business. The increase in total loans from September 30, 2018 was primarily attributable to the addition of HomeStar’s loan portfolio.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.45 billion at September 30, 2019, compared with $4.01 billion at June 30, 2019, and $4.14 billion at September 30, 2018. The increases in total deposits from June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 were primarily attributable to the addition of HomeStar’s deposits. Excluding the impact of HomeStar’s deposits, total deposits increased $112.2 million, or 2.8%, from June 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $45.2 million, or 1.04% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, compared with $50.7 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, and $38.6 million, or 0.93% of total loans, at September 30, 2018.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2019 were $5.4 million, or 0.49% of average loans on an annualized basis.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, which included an increase of $2.3 million to the specific reserve established for an existing nonperforming loan. The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.58% of total loans and 55.3% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2019, compared with 0.64% of total loans and 51.2% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2019. Fair market value discounts recorded in connection with acquired loan portfolios represented 0.51% of total loans at September 30, 2019, compared with 0.39% of total loans at June 30, 2019.

Capital

At September 30, 2019, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

September 30,

2019 Well Capitalized

Regulatory Requirements Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.82% 10.00% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.35% 8.00% Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.77% 5.00% Common equity Tier 1 capital 9.02% 6.50% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.58% NA

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 71,603 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $25.58 under its stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to $25 million of its common stock. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had $23.2 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, October 25, 2019 to discuss its financial results. The call can be accessed via telephone at (877) 516-3531; conference ID: 3089402. A recorded replay can be accessed through November 2, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056; conference ID: 3089402.

A slide presentation relating to the third quarter 2019 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Webcasts and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.midlandsb.com under the “News and Events” tab.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.11 billion and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.28 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services. In addition, multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiary. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or follow Midland on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 49,450 $ 46,077 $ 45,601 $ 48,535 $ 45,081 Provision for loan losses 4,361 4,076 3,243 3,467 2,103 Noninterest income 19,606 19,587 17,075 21,170 18,272 Noninterest expense 48,025 40,194 41,097 45,375 50,317 Income before income taxes 16,670 21,394 18,336 20,863 10,933 Income taxes 4,015 5,039 4,354 4,527 2,436 Net income 12,655 16,355 13,982 16,336 8,497 Preferred stock dividends, net (22) 34 34 34 35 Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,677 $ 16,321 $ 13,948 $ 16,302 $ 8,462 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.67 $ 0.57 $ 0.67 $ 0.35 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,684,529 24,303,211 24,204,661 24,200,346 24,325,743 Return on average assets 0.84 % 1.17 % 1.01 % 1.14 % 0.59 % Return on average shareholders' equity 7.71 % 10.43 % 9.23 % 10.81 % 5.68 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 11.19 % 15.34 % 13.79 % 16.40 % 8.69 % Net interest margin 3.70 % 3.76 % 3.73 % 3.85 % 3.59 % Efficiency ratio (1) 60.63 % 61.58 % 64.73 % 65.50 % 63.02 % Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary Adjusted earnings (1) $ 16,422 $ 16,196 $ 14,098 $ 16,397 $ 15,632 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.58 $ 0.67 $ 0.64 Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.09 % 1.16 % 1.02 % 1.14 % 1.09 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1) 10.01 % 10.33 % 9.31 % 10.85 % 10.45 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) 14.52 % 15.19 % 13.90 % 16.46 % 16.02 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 12 - 14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Net interest income: Total interest income $ 65,006 $ 60,636 $ 59,432 $ 61,592 $ 56,987 Total interest expense 15,556 14,559 13,831 13,057 11,906 Net interest income 49,450 46,077 45,601 48,535 45,081 Provision for loan losses 4,361 4,076 3,243 3,467 2,103 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 45,089 42,001 42,358 45,068 42,978 Noninterest income: Wealth management revenue 5,998 5,504 4,953 5,651 5,467 Commercial FHA revenue 2,894 4,917 3,270 4,194 3,130 Residential mortgage banking revenue 720 611 834 1,041 1,154 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,008 2,639 2,520 2,976 2,804 Interchange revenue 3,249 3,010 2,680 2,941 2,759 Gain on sales of investment securities, net 25 14 - 469 - Other income 3,712 2,892 2,818 3,898 2,958 Total noninterest income 19,606 19,587 17,075 21,170 18,272 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 25,083 21,134 22,039 23,020 22,528 Occupancy and equipment 4,793 4,500 4,832 4,914 5,040 Data processing 5,443 4,987 4,891 5,660 10,817 Professional 2,348 2,410 2,073 2,752 3,087 Amortization of intangible assets 1,803 1,673 1,810 1,852 1,853 (Gain) loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale (70 ) (515 ) - - 270 Other expense 8,625 6,005 5,452 7,177 6,722 Total noninterest expense 48,025 40,194 41,097 45,375 50,317 Income before income taxes 16,670 21,394 18,336 20,863 10,933 Income taxes 4,015 5,039 4,354 4,527 2,436 Net income 12,655 16,355 13,982 16,336 8,497 Preferred stock dividends, net (22 ) 34 34 34 35 Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,677 $ 16,321 $ 13,948 $ 16,302 $ 8,462 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.67 $ 0.58 $ 0.68 $ 0.35 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.67 $ 0.57 $ 0.67 $ 0.35

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 409,346 $ 245,415 $ 276,480 $ 213,700 $ 242,433 Investment securities 668,630 613,026 656,152 660,785 685,753 Loans 4,328,835 4,073,527 4,092,106 4,137,551 4,156,282 Allowance for loan losses (24,917 ) (25,925 ) (23,091 ) (20,903 ) (19,631 ) Total loans, net 4,303,918 4,047,602 4,069,015 4,116,648 4,136,651 Loans held for sale, at fair value 88,322 22,143 16,851 30,401 35,246 Premises and equipment, net 93,896 94,824 94,514 94,840 95,062 Other real estate owned 4,890 3,797 2,020 3,483 3,684 Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value 54,124 54,191 52,957 53,447 51,626 Mortgage servicing rights held for sale 1,860 159 257 3,545 4,419 Intangible assets 36,690 33,893 35,566 37,376 39,228 Goodwill 171,074 164,673 164,673 164,673 164,044 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 141,510 140,593 139,686 138,783 138,600 Other assets 139,644 125,739 133,609 119,992 127,866 Total assets $ 6,113,904 $ 5,546,055 $ 5,641,780 $ 5,637,673 $ 5,724,612 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,015,081 $ 902,286 $ 941,344 $ 972,164 $ 991,311 Interest-bearing deposits 3,430,090 3,108,921 3,094,944 3,102,006 3,151,895 Total deposits 4,445,171 4,011,207 4,036,288 4,074,170 4,143,206 Short-term borrowings 122,294 113,844 115,832 124,235 145,450 FHLB advances and other borrowings 559,932 582,387 669,009 640,631 652,253 Subordinated debt 192,689 94,215 94,174 94,134 94,093 Trust preferred debentures 48,165 48,041 47,918 47,794 47,676 Other liabilities 90,131 56,473 54,391 48,184 47,788 Total liabilities 5,458,382 4,906,167 5,017,612 5,029,148 5,130,466 Total shareholders’ equity 655,522 639,888 624,168 608,525 594,146 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,113,904 $ 5,546,055 $ 5,641,780 $ 5,637,673 $ 5,724,612

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Loan Portfolio Commercial loans and leases $ 1,292,511 $ 1,149,370 $ 1,122,621 $ 1,074,935 $ 1,034,546 Commercial real estate loans 1,622,363 1,524,369 1,560,427 1,639,155 1,711,926 Construction and land development loans 215,978 250,414 239,376 232,229 239,480 Residential real estate loans 587,984 552,406 569,051 578,048 586,134 Consumer loans 609,999 596,968 600,631 613,184 584,196 Total loans $ 4,328,835 $ 4,073,527 $ 4,092,106 $ 4,137,551 $ 4,156,282 Deposit Portfolio Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,015,081 $ 902,286 $ 941,344 $ 972,164 $ 991,311 Interest-bearing: Checking accounts 1,222,599 1,009,023 968,844 1,002,275 1,047,914 Money market accounts 753,869 732,573 802,036 862,171 836,151 Savings accounts 526,938 442,017 457,176 442,132 445,640 Time deposits 833,038 785,337 685,700 633,787 633,654 Brokered time deposits 93,646 139,971 181,188 161,641 188,536 Total deposits $ 4,445,171 $ 4,011,207 $ 4,036,288 $ 4,074,170 $ 4,143,206

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Average Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 259,427 $ 162,110 $ 152,078 $ 155,280 $ 154,526 Investment securities 666,157 636,946 654,764 676,483 700,018 Loans 4,352,635 4,086,720 4,128,893 4,139,831 4,106,367 Loans held for sale 31,664 40,177 30,793 51,981 48,715 Nonmarketable equity securities 44,010 44,217 44,279 42,708 42,770 Total interest-earning assets 5,353,893 4,970,170 5,010,807 5,066,283 5,052,396 Non-earning assets 636,028 618,023 618,996 624,378 639,323 Total assets $ 5,989,921 $ 5,588,193 $ 5,629,803 $ 5,690,661 $ 5,691,719 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,429,063 $ 3,107,660 $ 3,093,979 $ 3,123,134 $ 3,172,422 Short-term borrowings 124,183 120,859 135,337 143,869 139,215 FHLB advances and other borrowings 591,516 607,288 673,250 645,642 608,153 Subordinated debt 106,090 94,196 94,156 94,115 94,075 Trust preferred debentures 48,105 47,982 47,848 47,737 47,601 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,298,957 3,977,985 4,044,570 4,054,497 4,061,466 Noninterest-bearing deposits 967,192 921,115 919,185 989,954 989,142 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 72,610 60,363 51,838 46,487 47,654 Shareholders' equity 651,162 628,730 614,210 599,723 593,457 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,989,921 $ 5,588,193 $ 5,629,803 $ 5,690,661 $ 5,691,719 Yields Cash and cash equivalents 2.14 % 2.43 % 2.42 % 2.24 % 1.96 % Investment securities 3.00 % 3.11 % 3.07 % 3.04 % 3.01 % Loans 5.31 % 5.32 % 5.22 % 5.28 % 4.88 % Loans held for sale 3.02 % 4.50 % 3.94 % 3.92 % 4.17 % Nonmarketable equity securities 5.33 % 5.42 % 5.69 % 5.20 % 5.01 % Total interest-earning assets 4.85 % 4.94 % 4.85 % 4.87 % 4.52 % Interest-bearing deposits 1.08 % 1.09 % 0.97 % 0.86 % 0.77 % Short-term borrowings 0.68 % 0.70 % 0.71 % 0.67 % 0.61 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 2.36 % 2.34 % 2.32 % 2.26 % 2.09 % Subordinated debt 6.30 % 6.43 % 6.43 % 6.43 % 6.44 % Trust preferred debentures 6.83 % 7.17 % 7.38 % 6.93 % 6.81 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.44 % 1.47 % 1.39 % 1.28 % 1.16 % Net interest margin 3.70 % 3.76 % 3.73 % 3.85 % 3.59 %

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of and for the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Asset Quality Loans 30-89 days past due $ 23,118 $ 21,554 $ 23,999 $ 25,213 $ 22,678 Nonperforming loans 45,168 50,676 49,262 42,899 38,561 Nonperforming assets 50,058 54,473 51,282 45,899 41,638 Net charge-offs 5,369 1,242 1,055 2,195 718 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.53 % 0.53 % 0.59 % 0.61 % 0.55 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.04 % 1.24 % 1.20 % 1.04 % 0.93 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.82 % 0.98 % 0.91 % 0.81 % 0.73 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.58 % 0.64 % 0.56 % 0.51 % 0.47 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 55.29 % 51.16 % 46.87 % 48.73 % 50.91 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.49 % 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.21 % 0.07 % Wealth Management Trust assets under administration $ 3,281,260 $ 3,125,869 $ 3,097,091 $ 2,945,084 $ 3,218,013 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 26.93 $ 26.66 $ 26.08 $ 25.50 $ 24.96 Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $ 18.40 $ 18.36 $ 17.68 $ 17.00 $ 16.38 Market price at period end $ 26.05 $ 26.72 $ 24.06 $ 22.34 $ 32.10 Shares outstanding at period end 24,338,748 23,897,038 23,827,438 23,751,798 23,694,637 Capital Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.82 % 13.49 % 13.25 % 12.79 % 12.35 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.35 % 10.85 % 10.65 % 10.25 % 9.85 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.77 % 9.27 % 8.92 % 8.53 % 8.24 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 9.02 % 9.38 % 9.16 % 8.76 % 8.37 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.58 % 8.20 % 7.74 % 7.43 % 7.03 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 12 - 14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 16,670 $ 21,394 $ 18,336 $ 20,863 $ 10,933 Adjustments to noninterest income: Gain on sales of investment securities, net 25 14 - 469 - Other - (23 ) - (1 ) (12 ) Total adjustments to noninterest income 25 (9 ) - 468 (12 ) Adjustments to noninterest expense: (Gain) loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale (70 ) (515 ) - - 270 Integration and acquisition expenses 5,292 286 160 553 9,559 Total adjustments to noninterest expense 5,222 (229 ) 160 553 9,829 Adjusted earnings pre tax 21,867 21,174 18,496 20,948 20,774 Adjusted earnings tax 5,445 4,978 4,398 4,551 5,142 Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP 16,422 16,196 14,098 16,397 15,632 Preferred stock dividends, net (22 ) 34 34 34 35 Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders - non-GAAP $ 16,444 $ 16,162 $ 14,064 $ 16,363 $ 15,597 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.58 $ 0.67 $ 0.64 Adjusted return on average assets 1.09 % 1.16 % 1.02 % 1.14 % 1.09 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 10.01 % 10.33 % 9.31 % 10.85 % 10.45 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 14.52 % 15.19 % 13.90 % 16.46 % 16.02 %

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 48,025 $ 40,194 $ 41,097 $ 45,375 $ 50,317 Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale 70 515 - - (270 ) Integration and acquisition expenses (5,292 ) (286 ) (160 ) (553 ) (9,559 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 42,803 $ 40,423 $ 40,937 $ 44,822 $ 40,488 Net interest income - GAAP $ 49,450 $ 46,077 $ 45,601 $ 48,535 $ 45,081 Effect of tax-exempt income 502 526 543 574 585 Adjusted net interest income 49,952 46,603 46,144 49,109 45,666 Noninterest income - GAAP $ 19,606 $ 19,587 $ 17,075 $ 21,170 $ 18,272 Loan servicing rights impairment (recapture) 1,060 (559 ) 25 (1,380 ) 297 Gain on sales of investment securities, net (25 ) (14 ) - (469 ) - Other - 23 - 1 12 Adjusted noninterest income 20,641 19,037 17,100 19,322 18,581 Adjusted total revenue $ 70,593 $ 65,640 $ 63,244 $ 68,431 $ 64,247 Efficiency ratio 60.63 % 61.58 % 64.73 % 65.50 % 63.02 %

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity Total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 655,522 $ 639,888 $ 624,168 $ 608,525 $ 594,146 Adjustments: Preferred stock - (2,684 ) (2,733 ) (2,781 ) (2,829 ) Goodwill (171,074 ) (164,673 ) (164,673 ) (164,673 ) (164,044 ) Other intangibles (36,690 ) (33,893 ) (35,566 ) (37,376 ) (39,228 ) Tangible common equity $ 447,758 $ 438,638 $ 421,196 $ 403,695 $ 388,045 Total Assets to Tangible Assets: Total assets—GAAP $ 6,113,904 $ 5,546,055 $ 5,641,780 $ 5,637,673 $ 5,724,612 Adjustments: Goodwill (171,074 ) (164,673 ) (164,673 ) (164,673 ) (164,044 ) Other intangibles (36,690 ) (33,893 ) (35,566 ) (37,376 ) (39,228 ) Tangible assets $ 5,906,140 $ 5,347,489 $ 5,441,541 $ 5,435,624 $ 5,521,340 Common Shares Outstanding 24,338,748 23,897,038 23,827,438 23,751,798 23,694,637 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 7.58 % 8.20 % 7.74 % 7.43 % 7.03 % Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 18.40 $ 18.36 $ 17.68 $ 17.00 $ 16.38 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,677 $ 16,321 $ 13,948 $ 16,302 $ 8,462 Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 651,162 $ 628,730 $ 614,210 $ 599,723 $ 593,457 Adjustments: Preferred stock (814 ) (2,708 ) (2,759 ) (2,812 ) (2,859 ) Goodwill (166,389 ) (164,673 ) (164,673 ) (164,051 ) (164,044 ) Other intangibles (34,519 ) (34,689 ) (36,438 ) (38,394 ) (40,228 ) Average tangible common equity $ 449,440 $ 426,660 $ 410,340 $ 394,466 $ 386,326 ROATCE 11.19 % 15.34 % 13.79 % 16.40 % 8.69 %







