First Western Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net income available to common shareholders of $2.4 million in Q3 2019, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $1.4 million in Q2 2019 and $1.4 million in Q3 2018

Diluted EPS of $0.30 in Q3 2019, compared to $0.18 in Q2 2019 and $0.19 in Q3 2018

Total assets of $1.27 billion at September 30, 2019, representing annualized growth of 27.4%, compared to $1.19 billion at June 30, 2019 and an annualized growth of 16.0%

Total assets under management surpassed $6.1 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of 8.7% from September 30, 2018

Average deposits increased $75.1 million from Q2 2019 to Q3 2019

Total deposits of $1.1 billion, a 41.3% annualized increase from Q2 2019 and a 26.2% increase from Q3 2018

Loan production of $55.4 million in Q3 2019 offset by elevated payoffs of $71.3 million, compared to loan production of $52.6 million and payoffs of $44.7 million in Q2 2019

Non-interest income increased 2.4% from Q2 2019 and 32.4% from Q3 2018

Sale of Los Angeles-based fixed income team now expected to close during Q4 2019

DENVER, Colo., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc., (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net income available to common shareholders was $2.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. This compares to $1.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, and $1.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018, which included $0.3 million of preferred stock dividends. The preferred stock was redeemed in the third quarter of 2018.

“We had another good quarter of business development and client acquisitions, resulting in significant growth in total deposits and assets under management, as well as another quarter of strong contribution from our residential mortgage business,” said Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western. “We continue to generate strong loan production, although we saw a significant increase in payoffs in the third quarter, which negatively impacted our total loan growth and net interest income. Our loan pipeline remains healthy, which should result in continued strong loan production. However, we anticipate that elevated payoffs will continue to be a headwind to our total loan growth in the near-term. Over the longer-term, we are optimistic about our opportunities to drive additional profitable growth as we put our rapid increase in liquid assets to work, continue to attract new clients, gain scale, and realize additional operating leverage.”

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 7,940 $ 7,960 $ 7,788 Less: provision for (recovery of) credit losses 100 (78 ) 18 Total non-interest income 8,788 8,586 6,638 Total non-interest expense(1) 13,442 14,659 12,176 Income before income taxes 3,186 1,965 2,232 Income tax expense 780 561 543 Net income 2,406 1,404 1,689 Preferred stock dividends — — (255 ) Net income available to common shareholders 2,406 1,404 1,434 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders(2) 2,406 2,586 1,434 Basic and diluted earnings per common share 0.30 0.18 0.19 Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per common share(2) $ 0.30 $ 0.33 $ 0.19 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.80 % 0.50 % 0.65 % Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (2) 0.80 0.91 0.65 Return on average shareholders’ equity (annualized) 7.74 4.61 6.01 Adjusted return on average shareholders’ equity (annualized) (2) 7.74 8.50 6.01 Return on tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 9.39 5.68 6.46 Adjusted return on tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 9.39 10.51 6.46 Net interest margin 2.95 3.10 3.29 Efficiency ratio(2) 80.62 % 78.24 % 82.96 %

(1) Includes non-operating goodwill impairment charge of $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

(2) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Operating Results for the Third Quarter 2019

Revenue

Gross revenue (total income before non-interest expense, less net gains on sale of securities and plus provision for credit losses) was $16.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $16.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by a $0.1 million increase in trust and investment management fees.

Relative to the third quarter of 2018, gross revenue increased $2.2 million from $14.4 million. The increase was due to growth in all major categories of gross revenues including net interest income, trust and investment management fees, and net gain on mortgage loans sold resulting from increased mortgage activity and improvement in operational efficiencies within the Mortgage segment.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $7.9 million, materially unchanged from the second quarter of 2019, as interest-bearing deposit growth increased on-balance sheet liquidity and outpaced loan growth. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, net interest income was impacted by an $84.5 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by average loan growth of $2.2 million. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 2 basis points to 1.63%, while average loan yields increased 2 basis points to 4.55%.

Relative to the third quarter of 2018, net interest income increased 2.0% from $7.8 million. The year-over-year increase in net interest income was due primarily to growth in average loans, partially offset by increases in average interest-bearing liabilities and funding costs.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 decreased to 2.95% from 3.10% in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by the on-boarding deposits from new high net worth clients. This drove an increase in MMDA balances and corresponding interest expense, and an unfavorable shift in the mix of earning assets.

Relative to the third quarter of 2018, the net interest margin decreased from 3.29%, primarily due to a 40 basis point increase in the average cost of funds, which was partially offset by a 6 basis point increase in the average yield on interest earning assets.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $8.8 million, an increase of 2.4% from $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher trust and investment management fees and a gain on the sale of securities.

Relative to the third quarter of 2018, non-interest income increased 32.4% from $6.6 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher net gains on mortgage loans sold as a result of a higher volume of mortgages sold in 2019.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $13.4 million, a decrease of 8.3% from $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2019 included a $1.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the July 2019 agreement to sell the Company’s Los Angeles-based fixed income team. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, non-interest expense increased 2.7%. Non-interest expense also increased 10.4% from $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. Relative to both prior periods, the higher non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and employee benefits.

The increase in salary and employee benefits was primarily driven by $0.5 million increase in non-operating equity compensation expenses for performance related earnout payouts as a result of the September 2017 acquisition of EMC Holdings, LLC (“EMC”) along with $0.4 million of higher incentive compensation accruals.

As part of the EMC acquisition agreement, the effective date of the performance related payout is August 31 of each year. If mortgage volume and income remain flat compared to the September 30, 2019 results and using the August 31, 2019 MYFW stock price, the Company expects to recognize the remaining equity compensation expense allowable under this agreement, approximately $0.4 million of additional expense, by the end of the first quarter 2020.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 also included approximately $0.14 million in non-recurring professional services fees related to the pending sale of the Company’s Los Angeles-based fixed income team.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 80.6% in the third quarter of 2019, compared with 78.2% in the second quarter of 2019 and 83.0% in the third quarter of 2018. The efficiency ratio was negatively impacted during the third quarter 2019 by various acquisition and disposition related expenses. The impact of the above noted items on the third quarter 2019 net income available to shareholders and on earnings per share are as follows:

As of and for the Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 Impact of Acquisition/Disposition Related Expenses on Net Income Available To Common Shareholders(1) Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,406 Plus acquisition/disposition related expenses net of income tax impact: EMC performance related earnout payouts 350 Expenses related to sale of L.A. fixed income team 99 Net income available to shareholders adjusted for impact of acquisition/disposition expenses(1) $ 2,855 Impact of Acquisition/Disposition Related Expenses on Earnings Per Share(1) Earnings per share $ 0.30 Plus acquisition/disposition related expenses net of income tax impact: EMC performance related earnout payments 0.04 Expenses related to sale of L.A. fixed income team 0.01 Earnings per share adjusted for impact of acquisition/disposition expenses(1) $ 0.35

(1) This table contains certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s core financial performance.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, representing an effective tax rate of 24.5%, compared to 28.5% for the second quarter of 2019. The second quarter expense was higher primarily due to the vesting of Restricted Stock Units which occurred during the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Loan Portfolio

Total gross loans including mortgage loans held for sale were $995.8 million at September 30, 2019, an increase of $20.2 million from the end of the prior quarter, representing an annualized growth of 8.3% and an increase of $119.3 million from September 30, 2018, or 13.6% growth.

Gross loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, totaled $926.6 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $939.4 million at June 30, 2019 and $857.3 million at September 30, 2018. The decrease in gross loans from June 30, 2019 was primarily attributable to elevated payoffs and paydowns experienced in the 1-4 family residential and non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolios. Net loan payoffs in the loan portfolio totaled $71.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase from $44.7 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.1 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2019, and $878.6 million at September 30, 2018, which represents a 41.3% annualized increase from the second quarter 2019 and a 26.2% increase from the third quarter 2018. The increase in total deposits from June 30, 2019 was due primarily to an increase in money market accounts related to the addition of new high net worth clients.

Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2019 increased $75.1 million, or 31.0% annualized, from the second quarter of 2019 and increased $180.3 million, or 20.9%, from the third quarter of 2018.

Assets Under Management

Total assets under management increased by $148.2 million during the third quarter to $6.12 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $5.97 billion at June 30, 2019, and $5.63 billion at September 30, 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to market gains.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $14.6 million, or 1.15% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, up from $13.5 million, or 1.13% of total assets, at June 30, 2019 due to an increase in TDR balances.

Consistent with the prior eleven quarters, the Company did not record any charge-offs in the third quarter of 2019.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in substandard loans.

Capital

At September 30, 2019, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. At September 30, 2019, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

September 30, 2019 Consolidated Capital Common Equity Tier 1(CET1) to risk-weighted assets 11.73 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.73 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.36 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.76 Bank Capital Common Equity Tier 1(CET1) to risk-weighted assets 10.98 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.98 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.87 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.19 %

Tangible book value per common share increased 3.6% to $12.83 at September 30, 2019, from $12.38 at June 30, 2019.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 582 shares of its common stock at an average price of $14.00 under its stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to 300,000 shares of its common stock. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had up to 299,418 shares remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

Sale of Los Angeles-based Fixed Income Team

On July 19, 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement to sell its Los Angeles-based fixed income portfolio management team (“LA fixed income team”) and certain advisory and sub-advisory arrangements to Lido Advisors, LLC and Oakhurst Advisors, LLC. The sale of the LA fixed income team is now expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2019. As a result of the pending sale, $3.6 million in assets and $0.1 in liabilities were moved to held for sale during the period.

The Company continues to expect the sale to result in an estimated positive impact to tangible common equity of approximately $3.3 million to $3.9 million to be recognized at closing.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 25, 2019. The call can be accessed via telephone at 877-405-1628; passcode 7935958. A recorded replay will be accessible through November 1, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056; passcode 7935958.

A slide presentation relating to the third quarter 2019 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at https://myfw.gcs-web.com.

About First Western

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Gross Revenue,” “Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” and “Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” The forward looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of competition for investment managers and professionals; the risk of fluctuation in the value of our investment securities; the risk of changes in interest rates; and the risk of the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 21, 2019 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the “Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 10,672 $ 10,600 $ 9,468 Investment securities 312 331 266 Federal funds sold and other 489 243 206 Total interest and dividend income 11,473 11,174 9,940 Interest expense: Deposits 3,363 2,995 1,761 Other borrowed funds 170 219 391 Total interest expense 3,533 3,214 2,152 Net interest income 7,940 7,960 7,788 Less: provision for (recovery of) credit losses 100 (78 ) 18 Net interest income, after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 7,840 8,038 7,770 Non-interest income: Trust and investment management fees 4,824 4,693 4,770 Net gain on mortgage loans sold 3,291 3,262 1,159 Bank fees 283 341 361 Risk management and insurance fees 176 194 249 Net gain on securities 119 — — Income on company-owned life insurance 95 96 99 Total non-interest income 8,788 8,586 6,638 Total income before non-interest expense 16,628 16,624 14,408 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 8,504 7,699 7,221 Occupancy and equipment 1,388 1,398 1,427 Professional services 745 1,036 805 Technology and information systems 961 1,016 965 Data processing 854 742 697 Marketing 272 441 274 Amortization of other intangible assets 52 142 208 Goodwill impairment — 1,572 — Other 666 613 579 Total non-interest expense 13,442 14,659 12,176 Income before income taxes 3,186 1,965 2,232 Income tax expense 780 561 543 Net income 2,406 1,404 1,689 Preferred stock dividends — — (255 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,406 $ 1,404 $ 1,434 Earnings per common share: Basic and diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.19





September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 3,828 $ 1,974 $ 1,232 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 142,348 90,795 69,186 Total cash and cash equivalents 146,176 92,769 70,418 Available-for-sale securities 61,491 51,698 45,492 Correspondent bank stock, at cost 582 1,649 2,392 Mortgage loans held for sale 69,231 36,269 19,238 Loans, net of allowance of $7,675, $7,575 and $7,118 918,911 931,820 850,199 Premises and equipment, net 5,483 5,683 6,263 Accrued interest receivable 2,968 3,184 2,854 Accounts receivable 4,978 4,718 4,736 Other receivables 865 872 1,841 Other real estate owned, net 658 658 658 Goodwill 19,686 23,239 24,811 Other intangible assets, net 36 88 565 Deferred tax assets, net 4,765 4,607 4,626 Company-owned life insurance 14,993 14,898 14,614 Other assets 17,549 18,313 2,820 Assets held for sale 3,553 — — Total assets $ 1,271,925 $ 1,190,465 $ 1,051,527 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 231,535 $ 229,266 $ 219,400 Interest-bearing 877,369 775,911 659,239 Total deposits 1,108,904 1,005,177 878,639 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka borrowings 10,000 36,060 44,598 Subordinated Notes 6,560 6,560 6,560 Accrued interest payable 356 274 211 Other liabilities 20,262 20,237 7,355 Liabilities held for sale 111 — — Total liabilities 1,146,193 1,068,308 937,363 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total shareholders’ equity 125,732 122,157 114,164 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,271,925 $ 1,190,465 $ 1,051,527





As of September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 Loan Portfolio Cash, Securities and Other $ 146,622 $ 149,503 $ 132,920 Construction and Development 42,059 40,826 37,423 1 - 4 Family Residential 366,238 373,836 327,674 Non-Owner Occupied CRE 138,753 152,664 165,670 Owner Occupied CRE 119,497 112,660 94,698 Commercial and Industrial 111,187 108,516 97,772 Total loans held for investment $ 924,356 $ 938,005 $ 856,157 Deferred costs, net 2,230 1,390 1,160 Gross loans $ 926,586 $ 939,395 $ 857,317 Mortgage loans held for sale $ 69,231 $ 36,269 $ 19,238 Deposit Portfolio Money market deposit accounts $ 620,434 $ 508,263 $ 444,580 Time deposits 170,457 176,128 148,425 Negotiable order of withdrawal accounts 83,022 88,687 64,777 Savings accounts 3,456 2,833 1,457 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 877,369 $ 775,911 $ 659,239 Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 231,535 $ 229,266 $ 219,400 Total deposits $ 1,108,904 $ 1,005,177 $ 878,639





For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019

2019

2018

Average Balance Sheets Average Assets Interest-earnings assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 88,782 $ 40,755 $ 41,538 Available-for-sale securities 51,368 52,852 48,438 Loans 937,260 935,025 857,676 Interest earning-assets 1,077,410 1,028,632 947,652 Mortgage loans held for sale 52,546 31,454 22,294 Total interest earning-assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale 1,129,956 1,060,086 969,946 Allowance for loan losses (7,584 ) (7,648 ) (7,141 ) Noninterest-earnings assets 81,171 79,735 72,922 Total assets $ 1,203,543 $ 1,132,173 $ 1,035,727 Average Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 826,490 $ 742,002 $ 640,507 Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka borrowings 10,567 17,922 44,804 Subordinated notes 6,560 6,560 8,489 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 843,617 $ 766,484 $ 693,800 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 215,721 225,153 221,411 Other liabilities 19,881 18,830 8,132 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 235,602 $ 243,983 $ 229,543 Shareholders’ equity $ 124,324 $ 121,706 $ 112,384 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,203,543 $ 1,132,173 $ 1,035,727 Yields (annualized) Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 2.20 % 2.38 % 1.98 % Available-for-sale securities 2.43 2.51 2.20 Loans 4.55 4.53 4.42 Interest earning-assets 4.26 4.35 4.20 Mortgage loans held for sale 3.46 3.73 4.36 Total interest earning-assets, plus loans held for sale 4.22 4.33 4.20 Interest-bearing deposits 1.63 1.61 1.10 Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka borrowings 1.93 2.23 2.05 Subordinated notes 7.26 7.26 7.59 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.68 1.68 1.24 Net interest margin 2.95 3.10 3.29 Interest rate spread 2.58 % 2.67 % 2.96 %





As of and for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 Asset Quality Nonperforming loans $ 13,980 $ 12,803 $ 18,388 Nonperforming assets 14,638 13,461 19,046 Net recoveries — (8 ) — Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.51 % 1.36 % 2.14 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.15 1.13 1.81 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 54.90 59.17 38.71 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.83 0.81 0.83 Net charge-offs to average loans — % — % — % Assets under management $ 6,116,510 $ 5,968,318 $ 5,626,163 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 15.75 $ 15.30 $ 14.33 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 12.83 $ 12.38 $ 11.14 Weighted average outstanding shares, basic 7,890,959 7,881,999 7,373,770 Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted 7,914,959 7,897,092 7,388,845 Shares outstanding at period end 7,983,866 7,983,866 7,968,420 Consolidated Capital Common Equity Tier 1(CET1) to risk-weighted assets 11.73 % 11.41 % 11.22 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.73 11.41 11.22 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.36 13.04 12.90 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.76 9.01 9.09 Bank Capital Common Equity Tier 1(CET1) to risk-weighted assets 10.98 10.65 10.42 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.98 10.65 10.42 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.87 11.53 11.31 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.19 % 8.42 % 8.45 %

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.





Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As of and for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2019 2018 Tangible common Total shareholders' equity $ 125,732 $ 122,157 $ 114,164 Less: Goodwill 19,686 23,239 24,811 Assets held for sale(1) 3,553 — — Other intangibles, net 36 88 565 Tangible common equity $ 102,457 $ 98,830 $ 88,788 Common shares outstanding, end of period 7,983,866 7,983,866 7,968,420 Tangible common book value per share $ 12.83 $ 12.38 $ 11.14 Net income, as reported $ 2,406 $ 1,404 $ 1,689 Less: Preferred stock dividends — — 255 Income available to common shareholders $ 2,406 $ 1,404 $ 1,434 Return on tangible common equity (annualized) 9.39 % 5.68 % 6.46 % Efficiency Non-interest expense $ 13,442 $ 14,659 $ 12,176 Less: Amortization 52 142 208 Less: Goodwill impairment — 1,572 — Adjusted non-interest expense $ 13,390 $ 12,945 $ 11,968 Net interest income $ 7,940 $ 7,960 $ 7,788 Non-interest income 8,788 8,586 6,638 Less: Net gain on sale of securities 119 — — Total income $ 16,609 $ 16,546 $ 14,426 Efficiency ratio 80.62 % 78.24 % 82.96 % Total income before non-interest expense $ 16,628 $ 16,624 $ 14,408 Less: Net gain on sale of securities 119 — — Plus: provision for (recovery of) credit losses 100 (78 ) 18 Gross revenue $ 16,609 $ 16,546 $ 14,426

(1) Goodwill held for sale related to the sale of the Los Angeles-based Fixed Income Team

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As of and for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2019 2018 Adjusted Net Income Available To Common Shareholders Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,406 $ 1,404 $ 1,434 Plus: Goodwill impairment including income tax impact — 1,182 — Adjusted net income available to shareholders $ 2,406 $ 2,586 $ 1,434 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.19 Plus: Goodwill impairment including income tax impact — 0.15 — Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.33 $ 0.19 Adjusted Return on Average Assets (annualized) Return on average assets 0.80 % 0.50 % 0.65 % Plus: Goodwill impairment including income tax impact — 0.41 — Adjusted return on average assets 0.80 % 0.91 % 0.65 % Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity (annualized) Return on average shareholders' equity 7.74 % 4.61 % 6.01 % Plus: Goodwill impairment including income tax impact — 3.89 — Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 7.74 % 8.50 % 6.01 % Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity (annualized) Return on tangible common equity 9.39 % 5.68 % 6.46 % Plus: Goodwill impairment including income tax impact — 4.83 — Adjusted return on tangible common equity 9.39 % 10.51 % 6.46 %







