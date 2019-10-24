Natus Medical Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Third quarter revenue of $123.5 million

Third quarter GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.25

Third quarter non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.36

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Key Results During the Quarter

Achieved organic revenue growth of 2% after divestitures



Reduced inventory by $1.6 million during the quarter



Reduced days sales outstanding by six days year-over-year



Generated $23.9 million in operating cash flow



Reduced debt by $10.0 million

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported revenue of $123.5 million, a decrease of 5.4% compared to $130.6 million reported for the third quarter 2018. GAAP gross profit margin was 59.1% during the third quarter of 2019 compared to 59.0% in the third quarter 2018. GAAP net income was $8.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $5.6 million, or $0.17 per share in the third quarter 2018.

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.36 for the third quarter 2019, compared to $0.40 in the third quarter 2018. Non-GAAP net income was $12.1 million for the third quarter 2019 compared to $13.4 million in the third quarter 2018. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 61.3% in the third quarter 2019 compared to 60.6% reported for the third quarter of 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported revenue of $363.8 million, a decrease of 6.7% compared to $389.9 million reported for the same period in 2018. GAAP gross profit margin was 58.1% vs. 57.4% reported for the same period in 2018. GAAP net loss was $17.4 million, or $0.52 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $11.3 million, or $0.34 per share in the same period in 2018.

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.79 for the nine months in 2019, compared to $0.99 in the same period in 2018. The Company reported non-GAAP net income of $26.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the prior year's non-GAAP net income of $33.0 million.

“Our third quarter results represent continued improvement in our business. Our performance in the quarter drove significant cash flow from operations of $23.9 million. Revenue from our neuro end market grew 8% adjusted for divestitures for the second consecutive quarter. Our newborn care and hearing & balance markets were down year-over-year, but showed growth in phototherapy, vision screening and hearing fitting devices. Overall, we achieved revenue growth of 2%, adjusted for divestitures and discontinued products,” said Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Natus. “During the quarter, we continued to execute our strategic plan of focusing our efforts in the central nervous systems and sensory markets and believe we have achieved significant improvements in our operational efficiency.”

Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company's revenue guidance is expected to be between $128.0 million and $132.0 million and non-GAAP earnings per share guidance is expected to be between $0.44 and $0.50.

For the full year 2019, the Company updated its expected revenue guidance to be between $492.0 million and $496.0 million and non-GAAP expected earnings per share guidance to be between $1.23 and $1.29.

The Company's non-GAAP earnings per share guidance excludes charges for amortization expense associated with intangible assets from prior acquisitions, certain other expenses, and related tax effects, which the Company expects to be approximately $6.7 million and $50.5 million for the fourth quarter 2019 and full year, respectively, and which the Company expects will reduce GAAP earnings per share by approximately $0.19 and $1.49 for the respective periods.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents in this release its non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin results which exclude amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles, restructuring charges, certain discrete items, direct costs of acquisitions, and the related tax effects. A reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding these charges or gains provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and better reflects the ongoing economics of the Company's operations. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Specifically, the Company excludes the following charges, gains, and their related tax effects in the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP operating expense: 1) Non-cash amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles. The charges reflect an estimate of the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. 2) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges. The Company has over time completed multiple acquisitions of other companies and businesses. Following an acquisition the Company will, as it determines appropriate, initiate restructuring events to eliminate redundant costs. Restructuring expenses, which are excluded in the non-GAAP items, are exclusively related to permanent reductions in our workforce and redundant facility closures. Other non-recurring costs are associated with the transition of the executive management team. These costs can include stock compensation from accelerated vesting of stock, severance payouts and related payroll expenses. 3) Certain discrete items. These items represent significant infrequent charges or gains that management believes should be viewed outside of normal operating results, and each significant discrete transaction is evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting. These items are specifically identified when they occur. 4) Direct costs of acquisitions. These are direct acquisition-related costs that occur when the Company makes an acquisition, such as professional fees, due diligence costs, and earn-out adjustments.

The Company applies GAAP methodologies in computing its non-GAAP tax provision by determining the annual expected effective tax rate after taking into account items excluded for non-GAAP financial reporting purposes. The Company’s non-GAAP tax expense and its non-GAAP effective tax rate are generally higher than its GAAP tax expense and GAAP effective tax rate because the income subject to taxes would be higher due to the effect of the expenses excluded from non-GAAP financial reporting. The nature of each quarterly discrete transaction will be evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods and the Company believes that investors also benefit from being able to refer to these non-GAAP financial measures along with the GAAP operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Conference Call

Natus has scheduled a conference call to discuss this announcement beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) today, October 24, 2019. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-844-634-1441 for domestic callers, or 1-508-637-5658 for international callers, and entering reservation code 8582045. A telephone replay will be available for 48 hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers, or 1-404-537-3406 for international callers, and entering reservation code 8582045. The conference call also will be available real-time via the Internet at http://investor.natus.com, and a recording of the call will be available on the Company’s Web site for 90 days following the completion of the call.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “will”, “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's ability to achieve improvements in operational efficiency and to execute its strategic plans. These statements relate to current estimates and assumptions of our management as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and the actual events or results may differ materially. Natus cannot provide any assurance that its future results or the results implied by the forward-looking statements will meet expectations. The Company's future results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including the ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits from its new structure or from its consolidation strategy, effects of competition, the Company's ability to successfully integrate and achieve its profitability goals from recent acquisitions, the demand for Natus products and services, the impact of adverse global economic conditions and changing governmental regulations, including foreign exchange rate changes, on the Company's target markets, the Company's ability to expand its sales in international markets, the Company's ability to maintain current sales levels in a mature domestic market, the Company's ability to control costs, risks associated with bringing new products to market, and the Company's ability to fulfill product orders on a timely basis, as well as those factors identified under the heading Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Natus disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward looking statement, except as required by law.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Drew Davies

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(925) 223-6700

InvestorRelations@Natus.com

NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Revenue $ 123,463 $ 130,638 $ 363,759 $ 389,900 Cost of revenue 48,706 51,583 147,240 159,849 Intangibles amortization 1,736 1,930 5,237 6,235 Gross profit 73,021 77,125 211,282 223,816 Gross profit margin 59.1 % 59.0 % 58.1 % 57.4 % Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 30,848 33,200 96,813 102,474 Research and development 14,114 15,127 39,941 46,186 General and administrative 15,113 15,799 44,108 56,966 Intangibles amortization 3,751 4,477 11,300 13,434 Restructuring 1,106 11,432 41,147 14,182 Total operating expenses 64,932 80,035 233,309 233,242 Income (loss) from operations 8,089 (2,910 ) (22,027 ) (9,426 ) Interest expense (1,165 ) (1,644 ) (4,059 ) (5,240 ) Other income (expense) (444 ) 918 (862 ) 296 Income (loss) before tax 6,480 (3,636 ) (26,948 ) (14,370 ) Provision for income tax expense (benefit) (1,981 ) 1,940 (9,596 ) (3,069 ) Net income (loss) $ 8,461 $ (5,576 ) $ (17,352 ) $ (11,301 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.34 ) Diluted $ 0.25 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted-average shares: Basic 33,655 33,321 33,666 32,982 Diluted 33,738 33,321 33,666 32,982





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, June 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and investments $ 63,062 $ 52,009 $ 56,373 Accounts receivable 108,964 106,934 127,041 Inventories 75,107 78,275 79,736 Other current assets 27,735 28,022 22,625 Total current assets 274,868 265,240 285,775 Property and equipment 25,095 26,547 22,913 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,059 17,217 — Goodwill and intangible assets 265,152 274,725 287,097 Deferred income tax 21,955 19,187 22,639 Other assets 25,984 25,084 19,716 Total assets $ 629,113 $ 628,000 $ 638,140 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,096 $ 25,235 $ 28,805 Current portion of long-term debt 35,000 35,000 35,000 Accrued liabilities 56,657 51,605 52,568 Deferred revenue 19,242 19,861 17,073 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,901 5,960 — Liabilities and accrued impairment held for sale — — — Total current liabilities 146,896 137,661 133,446 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 34,618 44,570 69,474 Deferred income tax 8,129 8,649 16,931 Operating lease liabilities 13,112 14,326 — Other long-term liabilities 20,200 21,237 19,845 Total liabilities 222,955 226,443 239,696 Total stockholders’ equity 406,158 401,557 398,444 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 629,113 $ 628,000 $ 638,140





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



(in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30, 2019 September

30, 2018 September

30, 2019 September

30, 2018 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 8,461 $ (5,576 ) $ (17,352 ) $ (11,301 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for losses on accounts receivable 534 1,782 1,494 5,871 Depreciation and amortization 7,519 8,958 22,946 25,652 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment — 250 482 410 Warranty reserve 911 (902 ) 2,588 73 Share-based compensation 1,915 9,814 6,377 15,446 Impairment charge for held for sale assets — — 24,571 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,880 ) 891 17,290 2,955 Inventories 401 (2,700 ) (2,074 ) (5,183 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 417 743 (10,643 ) (14,398 ) Accounts payable 5,124 (3,435 ) 1,607 (3,799 ) Accrued liabilities 3,693 (2,446 ) 1,073 968 Deferred revenue (368 ) 58 2,371 1,745 Deferred income tax (2,861 ) 191 (2,817 ) 517 Net cash provided by operating activities 23,866 7,628 47,913 18,956 Investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — — — 151 Purchases of property and equipment (953 ) (1,740 ) (3,872 ) (5,127 ) Purchase of intangible assets — (339 ) (13 ) (637 ) Net cash used in investing activities (953 ) (2,079 ) (3,885 ) (5,613 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP 519 5,423 2,193 10,515 Repurchase of common stock — — — (5,629 ) Taxes paid related to settlement of equity awards (23 ) (4,847 ) (1,596 ) (5,173 ) Principal payments of financing lease liability (139 ) — (404 ) — Contingent consideration earn-out — — — (147 ) Payments on borrowings (10,000 ) (5,000 ) (35,000 ) (40,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,643 ) (4,424 ) (34,807 ) (40,434 ) Exchange rate changes effect on cash and cash equivalents (2,217 ) (1,593 ) (2,532 ) (7,419 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 11,053 (468 ) 6,689 (34,510 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 52,009 54,908 56,373 88,950 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 63,062 $ 54,440 $ 63,062 $ 54,440





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30, 2019 September

30, 2018 September

30, 2019 September

30, 2018 GAAP based results: Income (loss) before provision for income tax $ 6,480 $ (3,636 ) $ (26,948 ) $ (14,370 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Intangibles amortization (COGS) 1,736 1,930 5,237 6,235 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (COGS) — (1,198 ) 67 1,375 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (COGS) — 846 989 873 Direct costs of acquisitions (COGS) 917 402 1,040 3,882 Intangibles amortization (OPEX) 3,751 4,483 11,300 13,439 Direct costs of acquisitions (M&S) 7 14 40 423 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (R&D) — 1,288 — 4,875 Direct costs of acquisitions (R&D) 61 50 152 235 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (OPEX) 1,855 12,904 42,112 18,108 Direct costs of acquisitions (G&A) 630 502 764 3,682 Direct costs of acquisitions (OI&E) — — — 366 Extraordinary annual meeting expenses — 15 — 2,230 Litigation (OPEX) 5 — 702 996 Non-GAAP income before provision for income tax 15,442 17,600 35,455 42,349 Income tax expense, as adjusted $ 3,331 $ 4,227 $ 8,922 $ 9,357 Non-GAAP net income $ 12,111 $ 13,373 $ 26,533 $ 32,992 Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.40 $ 0.79 $ 1.00 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.40 $ 0.79 $ 0.99 Weighted-average shares used to compute Basic non-GAAP earnings per share 33,655 33,321 33,666 32,982 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share 33,738 33,551 33,772 33,388





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 GAAP Gross Profit $ 73,021 $ 77,125 $ 211,282 $ 223,816 Amortization of intangibles 1,736 1,930 5,237 6,235 Direct cost of acquisitions 917 402 1,040 3,882 Recall accrual and remediation efforts — (1,198 ) 67 1,375 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs — 846 989 873 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 75,674 $ 79,105 $ 218,615 $ 236,181 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 61.3 % 60.6 % 60.1 % 60.6 % GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 8,089 $ (2,910 ) $ (22,027 ) $ (9,426 ) Amortization of intangibles 5,487 6,413 16,537 19,674 Recall accrual and remediation efforts — 90 67 6,250 Litigation 5 — 702 996 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 1,855 13,750 43,101 18,981 Direct cost of acquisitions 1,615 968 1,996 8,222 Extraordinary annual meeting expenses — 15 — 2,230 Non-GAAP Operating Profit $ 17,051 $ 18,326 $ 40,376 $ 46,927 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 13.8 % 14.0 % 11.1 % 12.0 % GAAP Income Tax Benefit (Expense) $ (1,981 ) $ 1,940 $ (9,596 ) $ (3,069 ) Effect of accumulated change of pretax income 3,141 (15,493 ) 8,847 (4,701 ) Effect of change in annual expected tax rate (1,135 ) 15,704 (1,740 ) 14,120 Repatriation tax adjustment — — (177 ) 101 Stock-based compensation adjustment — 791 — 1,621 Valuation allowance for GAAP purposes — 1,285 — 1,285 Restructuring and other expenses 3,306 — 11,588 — Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 3,331 $ 4,227 $ 8,922 $ 9,357 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 GAAP EPS Guidance $0.24 - $0.30 ($0.27) - ($0.21) Amortization of intangibles 0.16 0.65 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs — 1.28 Litigation — 0.02 Direct cost of acquisitions — 0.06 Tax effect 0.03 (0.52 ) Non-GAAP EPS Guidance $0.44 - $0.50 $1.23 - $1.29





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Neuro: Revenue $ 72,192 $ 69,762 $ 206,179 $ 206,124 Cost of revenue 25,571 25,251 75,785 79,511 Intangibles amortization 938 1,042 2,819 3,507 Gross profit $ 45,683 $ 43,469 $ 127,575 $ 123,106 Gross profit margin 63.3 % 62.3 % 61.9 % 59.7 % Newborn care: Revenue $ 27,005 $ 34,220 $ 83,105 $ 98,697 Cost of revenue 11,058 13,912 35,238 40,050 Intangibles amortization 64 119 193 358 Gross profit $ 15,883 $ 20,189 $ 47,674 $ 58,289 Gross profit margin 58.8 % 59.0 % 57.4 % 59.1 % Hearing & balance: Revenue $ 24,266 $ 26,656 $ 74,475 $ 85,079 Cost of revenue 12,077 12,420 36,217 40,288 Intangibles amortization 734 769 2,225 2,370 Gross profit $ 11,455 $ 13,467 $ 36,033 $ 42,421 Gross profit margin 47.2 % 50.5 % 48.4 % 49.9 % Consolidated: Revenue $ 123,463 $ 130,638 $ 363,759 $ 389,900 Cost of revenue 48,706 51,583 147,240 159,849 Intangibles amortization 1,736 1,930 5,237 6,235 Gross profit $ 73,021 $ 77,125 $ 211,282 $ 223,816 Gross profit margin 59.1 % 59.0 % 58.1 % 57.4 % Note: The revenue and gross margin for our AccuScreen® newborn hearing screening product has been reclassified from Hearing & Balance to Newborn Care for both the current and prior periods. Hearing & Balance was formerly name Audiology.





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Neuro: GAAP Gross Profit $ 45,683 $ 43,469 $ 127,575 $ 123,106 Amortization of intangibles 938 1,042 2,819 3,507 Acquisition charges 917 402 1,040 3,832 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 47,538 $ 44,913 $ 131,434 $ 130,445 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 65.8 % 64.4 % 63.7 % 63.3 % Newborn care: GAAP Gross Profit $ 15,883 $ 20,189 $ 47,674 $ 58,289 Amortization of intangibles 64 119 193 358 Recall accrual and remediation efforts — (1,198 ) (571 ) 1,375 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs — 846 814 848 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 15,947 $ 19,956 $ 48,110 $ 60,870 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 59.1 % 58.3 % 57.9 % 61.7 % Hearing & balance: GAAP Gross Profit $ 11,455 $ 13,467 $ 36,033 $ 42,421 Amortization of intangibles 734 769 2,225 2,370 Acquisition charges — — — 50 Recall accrual and remediation efforts — — 638 — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs — — 175 25 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 12,189 $ 14,236 $ 39,071 $ 44,866 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 50.2 % 53.4 % 52.5 % 52.7 % Consolidated: GAAP Gross Profit $ 73,021 $ 77,125 $ 211,282 $ 223,816 Amortization of intangibles 1,736 1,930 5,237 6,235 Acquisition charges 917 402 1,040 3,882 Recall accrual and remediation efforts — (1,198 ) 67 1,375 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs — 846 989 873 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 75,674 $ 79,105 $ 218,615 $ 236,181 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 61.3 % 60.6 % 60.1 % 60.6 %





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GEOGRAPHIC REVENUE (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Consolidated Revenue: United States $ 73,553 $ 77,980 $ 213,055 $ 222,135 International 49,910 52,658 150,704 167,765 Totals $ 123,463 $ 130,638 $ 363,759 $ 389,900 United States 60 % 60 % 59 % 57 % International 40 % 40 % 41 % 43 % Totals 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE AFTER EXITED PRODUCTS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Year Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30, 2

019 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2018** December 31,

2017 Revenue $ 123.5 $ 130.6 $ 363.8 $ 389.9 $ 530.9 $ 501.0 Newborn care* (0.4 ) (5.2 ) (4.1 ) (15.4 ) (20.6 ) (35.0 ) Neuro* (0.2 ) (3.2 ) (1.2 ) (10.9 ) (14.3 ) (14.6 ) Hearing & balance* — (1.5 ) — (9.8 ) (7.9 ) (6.9 ) Revenue after exited products/ship holds $ 122.9 $ 120.7 $ 358.5 $ 353.8 $ 488.1 $ 444.5 *Newborn care, Neuro, and Hearing & balance include exited businesses (GND, Neurocom, Medix) and other end of sales products. **Year ended December 31, 2018 included $30.6M of Neurosurgery which did not exist before November 2017.



