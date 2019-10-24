Mercury’s Latest Commercial Digitization Technology Dramatically Improves RF Signal Tracking

Modular solution provides best balance of low-latency and wide bandwidth for electronic warfare applications

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ) today announced the new DCM6112 digitization transceiver, optimized to provide the best balance of low-latency and wide bandwidth for critical electronic warfare (EW) applications. Using the latest commercial semiconductor technology, Mercury’s new transceiver enables rapid deployment of directionally-accurate EW systems needed to counter the latest electromagnetic threats.

“As electromagnetic spectral competition intensifies on the modern battlefield, quickly locating the source of enemy radar and other transmissions becomes mission critical,” said Neal Austin, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Embedded Sensor Processing group. “Through the scalable multi-channel alignment of the open architecture-based DCM6112 digital transceiver, Mercury delivers Innovation that Matters to the warfighter.”

As threats increase in sophistication, EW systems must be able to process large amounts of information with minimal delay to mitigate emerging threats successfully. The DCM6112 transceiver uses the latest commercially-developed semiconductor technology combined with ruggedized military-grade packaging to minimize latency and maximize bandwidth, enabling EW systems to protect against increasingly complex threats. In addition to maximizing the performance of this digital transceiver, the modular architecture supports multiple DCM6112 modules in a fully scalable and coherent system.

The DCM6112 transceiver features four 12-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) channels as well as four 12-bit digital-to-analog (DAC) channels. All channels support a sample rate up to 3.2 gigasamples-per-second (GSPS). The real-time processing function consists of three Xilinx® Kintex® Ultrascale™ field-programmable gate array (FPGA) devices and one Xilinx Zynq® Ultrascale FPGA to enable complex application-specific algorithms. The DCM6112 is compliant to the OpenVPX™ (VITA 65) open architecture standard and is available in either a front IO or rear IO configuration.

Mercury is now accepting orders for the DCM6112 digital transceiver, available in standard configurations as well as custom variants for specific program needs. For application assistance, additional information or purchase inquiries, please visit mrcy.com/dcm6112 or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury’s solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry’s current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com , or follow Mercury on twitter .

