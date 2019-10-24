Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) announced net income from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $7.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $7.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018 and $7.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.



Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2019 improved to $0.88, an increase of $0.09, or 11%, compared to the first nine months of 2018.

“With solid loan and deposit growth from new and expanded client relationships, disciplined expense management, and sound credit quality, Atlantic Capital recorded another quarter of strong operating results,” remarked Douglas Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Third Quarter Highlights(1)

Tangible book value per share increased to $13.91, from $11.37 at September 30, 2018 and $13.60 at June 30, 2019.

Total loans held for investment increased $173.2 million, or 10.4%, from September 30, 2018 and $45.9 million, or 10.3% annualized, from June 30, 2019.

Average deposits from continuing operations increased $297.0 million, or 18.0%, compared to the third quarter of 2018 and $47.6 million, or 10.0% annualized, compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Efficiency ratio from continuing operations of 55.7% compared to 55.1% in the third quarter of 2018 and 58.1% in the second quarter of 2019.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin from continuing operations was 3.52%, compared to 3.48% in the third quarter of 2018 and 3.61% in the second quarter of 2019.

The company repurchased 1.2 million shares in the third quarter totaling $20.1 million, and has repurchased 4.1 million shares totaling $70.9 million since the announcement of the $85.0 million buyback program in November of 2018.

Income Statement

Taxable equivalent net interest income from continuing operations totaled $20.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $694,000, or 4%, from the third quarter of 2018, and an increase of $111,000, or 2% annualized, from the second quarter of 2019.

Net interest margin from continuing operations was 3.52% in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 4 basis points from the third quarter of 2018 and a decrease of 9 basis points from the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily the result of lower loan yields due to lower short term interest rates, partially offset by a drop in the cost of interest bearing deposits and an increase in noninterest bearing deposits.

The yield on loans from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2019 was 5.18%, an increase of 14 basis points from the third quarter of 2018 and a decrease of 16 basis points from the second quarter of 2019. The linked quarter decrease in loan yields was due primarily to the repricing of our variable rate loans as a result of declines in 1 month LIBOR.

The cost of deposits from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2019 was 1.06%, an increase of 30 basis points from the third quarter of 2018 and a decrease of 9 basis points from the second quarter of 2019. The cost of interest bearing deposits from continuing operations increased 42 basis points to 1.58% from the third quarter of 2018, and decreased 8 basis points from the second quarter of 2019. The linked quarter decrease in the cost of interest bearing deposits reflects the actions taken to reduce deposit costs resulting from the reductions in the fed funds target rate.

(1) Commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Industry Guide 3 that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a tax equivalent basis, net interest income and net interest margin are provided on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, which generally assumes a 21% marginal tax rate. We provide detailed reconciliations in the Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation table on page 14.

The provision for loan losses for continuing operations was $413,000 in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $845,000 in the third quarter of 2018 and $698,000 in the second quarter of 2019. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% of average loans in the third quarter of 2019 and 0.12% for the first nine months of 2019.

Noninterest income from continuing operations totaled $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2018, and increase of $514,000, or 23%, and $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of $172,000, or 6%. The third quarter of 2019 included a gain of $253,000 on the sale investment securities compared to a gain of $654,000 in the second quarter of 2019. The third quarter of 2019 also included a gain of $140,000 on the sale of other assets and a loss of $293,000 in derivative income due to the credit valuation adjustment on the customer swap portfolio.

Noninterest expense from continuing operations totaled $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $805,000, or 7%, compared to the third quarter of 2018, and a decrease of $577,000, or 4% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The FDIC premium expense in the third quarter of 2019 decreased $368,000 compared to the second quarter of 2019 due to an FDIC assessment credit received. Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased $234,000, to $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2019, partly as a result of lower benefits cost.

The overall effective tax rate from continuing operations was 21.7% for the third quarter of 2019 and 21.3% for the first nine months of 2019.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment were $1.84 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $173.2 million, or 10.4%, from September 30, 2018 and an increase of $45.9 million, or 10.3% annualized, from June 30, 2019.

At September 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was $18.1 million, or 0.98% of loans held for investment compared to 1.00% at September 30, 2018 and 1.02% at June 30, 2019. Non-performing assets from continuing operations totaled $7.0 million, or 0.29% of total assets, as of September 30, 2019, compared to 0.11% of total assets as of September 30, 2018 and 0.31% of total assets as of June 30, 2019.

Total average deposits from continuing operations were $1.95 billion for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $297.0 million, or 18.0%, from the third quarter of 2018 and an increase of $47.6 million, or 10.0% annualized, from the second quarter of 2019. Noninterest bearing deposits were 32.7% of total average deposits from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 34.0% in the third quarter of 2018 and 30.9% in the second quarter of 2019.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 12.9% at September 30, 2019 compared to 10.4% at September 30, 2018 and 13.4% at June 30, 2019. The total risk based capital ratio was estimated at 15.5% at September 30, 2019 compared to 14.7% at September 30, 2018 and 16.5% at June 30, 2019.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST on Friday, October 25, 2019, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing 866-777-2509 from the United States. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, www.atlanticcapitalbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. Atlantic Capital management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) taxable equivalent interest income; (ii) taxable equivalent net interest income; (iii) taxable equivalent net interest margin; (iv) taxable equivalent income before income taxes; (v) taxable equivalent income tax expense; (vi) tangible assets; (vii) tangible common equity; and (viii) tangible book value per common share, in its analysis of the Company's performance. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity.

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing performance and operations, and enhance comparability with prior periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should consider Atlantic Capital’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements about Atlantic Capital’s confidence in its strategies and its expectations about financial performance, market growth, market and regulatory trends and developments, acquisitions and divestitures, new technologies, services and opportunities and earnings. The forward-looking statements are based largely on Atlantic Capital’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond Atlantic Capital’s control. Atlantic Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as otherwise required by law. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the risks and uncertainties described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Atlantic Capital’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please refer to the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov where you can review those documents.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.4 billion publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

Media Contact:

Ashley Carson

Email: ashley.carson@atlcapbank.com

Phone: 404-995-6050

Financial Contact:

Patrick Oakes

Email: patrick.oakes@atlcapbank.com

Phone: 404-995-6050



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Selected Financial Information

For the nine months ended 2019 2018 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third (in thousands, except share and per share data; taxable equivalent) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 INCOME SUMMARY (1) Interest income (2) $ 26,624 $ 26,686 $ 26,297 $ 26,725 $ 24,114 $ 79,607 $ 68,430 Interest expense 6,536 6,709 5,773 5,560 4,720 19,018 12,953 Net interest income 20,088 19,977 20,524 21,165 19,394 60,589 55,477 Provision for loan losses 413 698 814 502 845 1,925 1,444 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,675 19,279 19,710 20,663 18,549 58,664 54,033 Noninterest income 2,769 2,941 2,336 164 2,255 8,046 9,883 Noninterest expense 12,677 13,254 13,795 12,208 11,872 39,726 37,783 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 9,767 8,966 8,251 8,619 8,932 26,984 26,133 Income tax expense 2,198 1,957 1,811 1,136 1,934 5,966 5,566 Net income from continuing operations 7,569 7,009 6,440 7,483 6,998 21,018 20,567 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 617 22,143 (1,063 ) 1,347 (485 ) 21,697 (865 ) Net income $ 8,186 $ 29,152 $ 5,377 $ 8,830 $ 6,513 $ 42,715 $ 19,702 PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.88 $ 0.79 Diluted earnings (loss) per share - discontinued operations 0.03 0.92 (0.04 ) 0.05 (0.02 ) 0.91 (0.03 ) Diluted earnings per share 0.36 1.21 0.21 0.34 0.25 1.78 0.75 Book value per share 14.81 14.46 13.10 12.80 12.27 14.81 12.27 Tangible book value per common share (3) 13.91 13.60 12.17 11.88 11.37 13.91 11.37 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average equity 9.77 % 34.38 % 6.80 % 10.90 % 8.07 % 17.25 % 8.41 % Return on average assets 1.32 4.79 0.77 1.21 0.92 2.22 0.96 Taxable equivalent net interest margin - continuing operations 3.52 3.61 3.74 3.66 3.48 3.66 3.46 Efficiency ratio - continuing operations 55.72 58.06 60.61 57.50 55.09 58.13 58.07 CAPITAL Average equity to average assets 13.54 % 13.94 % 11.34 % 11.11 % 11.41 % 12.87 % 11.42 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 12.92 13.37 10.51 10.25 10.38 12.92 10.38 Tier 1 capital ratio 12.5 (4) 13.4 11.0 11.5 11.8 12.5 (4) 11.8 Total risk based capital ratio 15.5 (4) 16.5 13.7 14.2 14.7 15.5 (4) 14.7 Number of common shares outstanding - basic 22,193,761 23,293,465 24,466,964 25,290,419 26,103,666 22,193,761 26,103,666 Number of common shares outstanding - diluted 22,405,141 23,508,442 24,719,273 25,480,233 26,281,849 22,405,141 26,281,849 ASSET QUALITY Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment (5) 0.98 % 1.02 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.00 % 0.98 % 1.00 % Net charge-offs to average loans (6) 0.11 0.14 0.11 — — 0.12 0.02 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.29 0.31 0.40 0.20 0.13 0.29 0.13 AVERAGE BALANCES Total loans - continuing operations $ 1,801,629 $ 1,769,803 $ 1,707,682 $ 1,699,801 $ 1,583,563 $ 1,739,917 $ 1,553,609 Investment securities 340,872 360,047 400,101 450,465 461,348 366,790 456,660 Total assets 2,453,438 2,440,502 2,829,072 2,891,327 2,805,740 2,572,961 2,743,247 Deposits - continuing operations 1,949,657 1,902,076 1,793,791 1,780,092 1,652,651 1,851,674 1,583,859 Shareholders' equity 332,291 340,119 320,812 321,348 320,090 331,116 313,200 Number of common shares - basic 22,681,904 23,888,381 24,855,171 25,919,445 26,103,397 23,800,525 25,956,336 Number of common shares - diluted 22,837,531 24,040,806 25,019,384 26,043,799 26,254,772 23,957,915 26,134,655

(1)On April 5, 2019, Atlantic Capital completed the sale to FirstBank of its Tennessee and northwest Georgia banking operations, including 14 branches and the mortgage business. The mortgage business and branches sold to FirstBank are reported as discontinued operations. Discontinued operations have been reported retrospectively for periods presented prior to December 31, 2018. (2)Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate. (3)Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles. (4)Amounts are estimates as of 9/30/19. (5)The ratios for the first, second and third quarters of 2019 and third and fourth quarter of 2018 are calculated on a continuing operations basis. Prior period ratios have not been retrospectively adjusted for the impact of discontinued operations. (6)Annualized.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Financial Information from Discontinued Operations

Assets and Liabilities from Discontinued Operations

(in thousands) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash $ — $ — $ 4,234 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations — — 373,030 Premises held for sale - discontinued operations — — 7,722 Goodwill - discontinued operations — — 4,555 Other assets — — 1,405 Total assets $ — $ — $ 390,946 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations $ — $ — $ 585,429 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - discontinued operations — — 6,220 Total liabilities $ — $ — $ 591,649 Net liabilities $ — $ — $ (200,703 )

Components of Net Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations

For the nine months ended 2019 2018 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third (in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 Net interest income $ — $ (39 ) $ 3,125 $ 3,225 $ 3,266 $ 3,086 $ 10,915 Provision for loan losses — — — (3,097 ) — — — Net interest income after provision — (39 ) 3,125 6,322 3,266 3,086 10,915 Service charges — 46 481 483 474 527 1,439 Mortgage income — — 288 320 315 288 982 Gain on sale of branches — 34,475 — — — 34,475 — Other income — (22 ) 21 47 22 (1 ) 76 Total noninterest income — 34,499 790 850 811 35,289 2,497 Salaries and employee benefits — 330 2,427 2,757 2,820 2,757 8,957 Occupancy — 71 339 479 556 410 1,537 Equipment and software — 8 123 158 217 131 621 Amortization of intangibles — — 247 271 296 247 958 Communications and data processing — 197 389 440 381 586 1,089 Divestiture expense — 3,646 1,449 825 — 5,095 — Other noninterest expense — 101 358 446 453 459 1,403 Total noninterest expense — 4,353 5,332 5,376 4,723 9,685 14,565 Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes — 30,107 (1,417 ) 1,796 (646 ) 28,690 (1,153 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (617 ) 7,964 (354 ) 449 (161 ) 6,993 (288 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 617 $ 22,143 $ (1,063 ) $ 1,347 $ (485 ) $ 21,697 $ (865 )



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 42,577 $ 24,206 $ 42,895 $ 28,007 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 27,167 52,932 216,040 140,682 Other short-term investments — — 9,457 20,898 Cash and cash equivalents 69,744 77,138 268,392 189,587 Investment securities available for sale 286,785 348,723 402,486 465,756 Investment securities held to maturity 42,863 — — — Other investments 31,360 31,912 29,236 33,021 Loans held for sale 916 — 5,889 1,886 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations(1) — — 373,030 375,976 Loans held for investment(1) 1,835,673 1,789,740 1,728,073 1,662,458 Less: allowance for loan losses(2) (18,080 ) (18,186 ) (17,851 ) (20,443 ) Loans held for investment, net 1,817,593 1,771,554 1,710,222 1,642,015 Premises held for sale - discontinued operations(1) — — 7,722 7,158 Premises and equipment, net(1) 19,688 20,037 9,779 10,213 Bank owned life insurance 66,047 65,874 65,149 64,769 Goodwill - discontinued operations(1) — — 4,555 4,555 Goodwill - continuing operations(1) 19,925 19,925 17,135 17,135 Other intangibles, net 3,112 3,095 4,388 4,867 Other real estate owned 278 971 874 968 Other assets 51,887 50,451 56,583 64,815 Total assets $ 2,410,198 $ 2,389,680 $ 2,955,440 $ 2,882,721 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand(1) $ 599,657 $ 569,693 $ 602,252 $ 518,155 Interest-bearing checking(1) 240,427 309,709 252,490 407,214 Savings(1) 1,081 1,090 725 698 Money market(1) 921,133 802,973 987,183 759,583 Time(1) 30,782 33,902 10,623 10,396 Brokered deposits 61,192 134,164 99,241 79,119 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations(1) — — 585,429 604,659 Total deposits 1,854,272 1,851,531 2,537,943 2,379,824 Federal funds purchased 57,000 35,000 — — Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - discontinued operations(1) — — 6,220 8,904 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 76,000 82,000 — 83,000 Long-term debt 49,831 49,789 49,704 49,662 Other liabilities 44,384 34,645 37,920 41,094 Total liabilities 2,081,487 2,052,965 2,631,787 2,562,484 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018 — — — — Common stock, no par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 22,193,761, 23,293,465, 25,290,419, and 26,103,666 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018; respectively 237,687 256,791 291,771 305,300 Retained earnings 84,529 76,343 42,187 33,357 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 6,495 3,581 (10,305 ) (18,420 ) Total shareholders’ equity 328,711 336,715 323,653 320,237 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,410,198 $ 2,389,680 $ 2,955,440 $ 2,882,721

(1)Assets and liabilities related to the sale of Tennessee and northwest Georgia banking operations were classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2018, and prior periods have been adjusted retrospectively. (2)The allowance for loan losses has not been adjusted retrospectively for discontinued operations in periods prior to December 31, 2018.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (1)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 23,541 $ 23,554 $ 22,752 $ 22,752 $ 20,117 $ 69,847 $ 57,358 Investment securities available-for-sale 2,176 2,339 2,631 2,844 2,789 7,146 8,068 Interest and dividends on other interest‑earning assets 803 705 814 1,032 1,111 2,322 2,706 Total interest income 26,520 26,598 26,197 26,628 24,017 79,315 68,132 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 5,223 5,448 4,831 4,185 3,182 15,502 8,321 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 390 270 — 487 637 660 1,912 Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 99 168 118 60 77 385 244 Interest on long-term debt 824 823 824 828 824 2,471 2,476 Total interest expense 6,536 6,709 5,773 5,560 4,720 19,018 12,953 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 19,984 19,889 20,424 21,068 19,297 60,297 55,179 Provision for loan losses 413 698 814 502 845 1,925 1,444 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 19,571 19,191 19,610 20,566 18,452 58,372 53,735 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 925 870 794 876 804 2,589 2,339 Gains (losses) on sale of securities 253 654 — (1,853 ) — 907 (2 ) Gains (losses) on sale of other assets 140 (10 ) (3 ) — 58 127 (154 ) Trust income — — — — — — 1,025 Derivatives income (293 ) (233 ) (111 ) 154 20 (637 ) 154 Bank owned life insurance 422 389 360 380 379 1,171 1,126 SBA lending activities 1,150 1,096 1,086 425 882 3,332 3,181 Gain on sale of trust company — — — — — — 1,681 Other noninterest income 172 175 210 182 112 557 533 Total noninterest income 2,769 2,941 2,336 164 2,255 8,046 9,883 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 8,295 8,529 9,213 7,573 7,332 26,037 24,193 Occupancy 722 689 639 655 732 2,050 2,317 Equipment and software 842 753 739 783 747 2,334 2,034 Professional services 764 792 775 947 796 2,331 2,564 Postage, printing and supplies 32 29 48 30 55 109 136 Communications and data processing 796 662 675 772 566 2,133 1,904 Marketing and business development 243 233 226 224 211 702 486 FDIC premiums (193 ) 175 235 157 154 217 405 Other noninterest expense 1,176 1,392 1,245 1,067 1,279 3,813 3,744 Total noninterest expense 12,677 13,254 13,795 12,208 11,872 39,726 37,783 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 9,663 8,878 8,151 8,522 8,835 26,692 25,835 Provision for income taxes 2,094 1,869 1,711 1,039 1,837 5,674 5,268 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 7,569 7,009 6,440 7,483 6,998 21,018 20,567 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ — $ 30,107 $ (1,417 ) $ 1,796 $ (646 ) $ 28,690 $ (1,153 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (617 ) 7,964 (354 ) 449 (161 ) 6,993 (288 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 617 22,143 (1,063 ) 1,347 (485 ) 21,697 (865 ) NET INCOME $ 8,186 $ 29,152 $ 5,377 $ 8,830 $ 6,513 $ 42,715 $ 19,702 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share - Basic Net income per common share - continuing operations $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.88 $ 0.79 Net income (loss) per common share - discontinued operations 0.03 0.93 (0.04 ) 0.05 (0.02 ) 0.91 (0.03 ) Net Income per Common Share - Basic 0.36 1.22 0.22 0.34 0.25 1.79 0.76 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share - Diluted Net income per common share - continuing operations $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.88 $ 0.79 Net income (loss) per common share - discontinued operations 0.03 0.92 (0.04 ) 0.05 (0.02 ) 0.91 (0.03 ) Net Income per Common Share - Diluted 0.36 1.21 0.21 0.34 0.25 1.78 0.75 Weighted average shares - basic 22,681,904 23,888,381 24,855,171 25,919,445 26,103,397 23,800,525 25,956,336 Weighted average shares - diluted 22,837,531 24,040,806 25,019,384 26,043,799 26,254,772 23,957,915 26,134,655

(1)Discontinued operations have been reported retrospectively for all periods presented.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis

Selected Financial Information

Three months ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Interest Tax Interest Tax Average Income/ Equivalent Average Income/ Equivalent (dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent) Balance Expense Yield/Rate Balance Expense Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 103,954 $ 564 2.15 % $ 70,628 $ 450 2.56 % Other short-term investments — — — 3,993 32 3.21 Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 257,005 1,657 2.56 280,639 1,848 2.64 Non-taxable investment securities(1) 83,867 623 2.95 79,408 579 2.92 Total investment securities 340,872 2,280 2.65 360,047 2,427 2.70 Loans - continuing operations 1,801,629 23,541 5.18 1,769,803 23,554 5.34 FHLB and FRB stock 15,524 239 6.11 14,435 223 6.20 Total interest-earning assets - continuing operations 2,261,979 26,624 4.67 2,218,906 26,686 4.82 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations — — — 30,198 47 0.62 Total interest-earning assets 2,261,979 26,624 4.67 2,249,104 26,733 4.77 Non-earning assets 191,459 191,398 Total assets $ 2,453,438 $ 2,440,502 Liabilities Interest bearing deposits: NOW, money market, and savings 1,191,293 4,642 1.55 1,175,237 4,733 1.62 Time deposits 32,409 51 0.62 32,358 50 0.62 Brokered deposits 88,146 530 2.39 106,524 665 2.50 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,311,848 5,223 1.58 1,314,119 5,448 1.66 Total borrowings 85,478 489 2.27 70,770 438 2.48 Total long-term debt 49,803 824 6.56 49,761 823 6.63 Total interest-bearing liabilities - continuing operations 1,447,129 6,536 1.79 1,434,650 6,709 1.88 Interest-bearing liabilities - discontinued operations — — — 36,255 86 0.95 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,447,129 6,536 1.79 1,470,905 6,795 1.85 Demand deposits 637,809 587,957 Demand deposits - discontinued operations — 9,851 Other liabilities 36,209 31,670 Shareholders’ equity 332,291 340,119 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,453,438 $ 2,440,502 Net interest spread - continuing operations 2.88 % 2.94 % Net interest income and net interest margin - continuing operations(2) $ 20,088 3.52 % $ 19,977 3.61 % Net interest income and net interest margin(2) $ 20,088 3.52 % $ 19,938 3.56 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.51 % 3.54 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis

Selected Financial Information

Three months ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Interest Tax Interest Tax Average Income/ Equivalent Average Income/ Equivalent (dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent) Balance Expense Yield/Rate Balance Expense Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 103,954 $ 564 2.15 % $ 128,248 $ 647 2.00 % Other short-term investments — — — 21,985 157 2.83 Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 257,005 1,657 2.56 385,834 2,315 2.38 Non-taxable investment securities(1) 83,867 623 2.95 75,514 571 3.00 Total investment securities 340,872 2,280 2.65 461,348 2,886 2.48 Loans - continuing operations 1,801,629 23,541 5.18 1,583,459 20,117 5.04 FHLB and FRB stock 15,524 239 6.11 17,624 307 6.91 Total interest-earning assets - continuing operations 2,261,979 26,624 4.67 2,212,664 24,114 4.32 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations — — — 380,358 4,502 4.70 Total interest-earning assets 2,261,979 26,624 4.67 2,593,022 28,616 4.38 Non-earning assets 191,459 212,718 Total assets $ 2,453,438 $ 2,805,740 Liabilities Interest bearing deposits: NOW, money market, and savings 1,191,293 4,642 1.55 1,012,953 2,791 1.09 Time deposits 32,409 51 0.62 10,406 30 1.14 Brokered deposits 88,146 530 2.39 67,937 361 2.11 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,311,848 5,223 1.58 1,091,296 3,182 1.16 Total borrowings 85,478 489 2.27 134,609 714 2.10 Total long-term debt 49,803 824 6.56 49,634 824 6.59 Total interest-bearing liabilities - continuing operations 1,447,129 6,536 1.79 1,275,539 4,720 1.47 Interest-bearing liabilities - discontinued operations — — — 473,388 1,236 1.04 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,447,129 6,536 1.79 1,748,927 5,956 1.35 Demand deposits 637,809 561,355 Demand deposits - discontinued operations — 136,572 Other liabilities 36,209 38,796 Shareholders’ equity 332,291 320,090 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,453,438 $ 2,805,740 Net interest spread - continuing operations 2.88 % 2.85 % Net interest income and net interest margin - continuing operations(2) $ 20,088 3.52 % $ 19,394 3.48 % Net interest income and net interest margin(2) $ 20,088 3.52 % $ 22,660 3.47 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.51 % 3.45 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis

Selected Financial Information

Nine months ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Interest Tax Interest Tax Average Income/ Equivalent Average Income/ Equivalent (dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent) Balance Expense Yield/Rate Balance Expense Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 88,960 $ 1,477 2.22 % $ 101,502 $ 1,606 2.12 % Other short-term investments 5,181 118 3.05 13,907 284 2.73 Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 284,978 5,619 2.64 380,002 6,643 2.34 Non-taxable investment securities(1) 81,812 1,819 2.97 76,658 1,723 3.01 Total investment securities 366,790 7,438 2.71 456,660 8,366 2.45 Loans - continuing operations 1,739,917 69,847 5.37 1,553,609 57,358 4.94 FHLB and FRB stock 14,173 727 6.86 18,291 816 5.96 Total interest-earning assets - continuing operations 2,215,021 79,607 4.81 2,143,969 68,430 4.27 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations 156,060 4,588 3.93 389,760 13,714 4.70 Total interest-earning assets 2,371,081 84,195 4.75 2,533,729 82,144 4.33 Non-earning assets 201,880 209,518 Total assets $ 2,572,961 $ 2,743,247 Liabilities Interest bearing deposits: NOW, money market, and savings 1,147,508 13,630 1.59 974,678 7,028 0.96 Time deposits 18,246 139 1.02 10,075 82 1.09 Brokered deposits 91,963 1,733 2.52 80,920 1,212 2.00 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,257,717 15,502 1.65 1,065,673 8,322 1.04 Total borrowings 57,844 1,045 2.42 155,701 2,155 1.85 Total long-term debt 49,761 2,471 6.64 49,592 2,476 6.68 Total interest-bearing liabilities - continuing operations 1,365,322 19,018 1.86 1,270,966 12,953 1.36 Interest-bearing liabilities - discontinued operations 192,613 1,502 1.04 465,339 2,800 0.80 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,557,935 20,520 1.76 1,736,305 15,753 1.21 Demand deposits 593,957 518,186 Demand deposits - discontinued operations 52,481 138,621 Other liabilities 37,472 36,935 Shareholders’ equity 331,116 313,200 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,572,961 $ 2,743,247 Net interest spread - continuing operations 2.95 % 2.91 % Net interest income and net interest margin - continuing operations(2) $ 60,589 3.66 % $ 55,477 3.46 % Net interest income and net interest margin(2) $ 63,675 3.59 % $ 66,391 3.50 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.57 % 3.49 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Period End Loans(1)

Linked Year Over September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Quarter Year (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Change Change Loans held for sale Loans held for sale $ 916 $ — $ 1,530 $ 5,889 $ 1,886 $ 916 $ (970 ) Loans held for sale - discontinued operations — — 384,779 373,030 375,976 — (375,976 ) Total loans held for sale $ 916 $ — $ 386,309 $ 378,919 $ 377,862 $ 916 $ (376,946 ) Loans held for investment Commercial loans: Commercial and industrial $ 697,412 $ 701,566 $ 679,489 $ 645,374 $ 581,737 $ (4,154 ) $ 115,675 Commercial real estate: Multifamily 60,398 43,907 43,929 88,826 108,001 16,491 (47,603 ) Owner occupied 352,842 313,310 304,945 298,291 295,801 39,532 57,041 Investment 452,285 409,629 394,087 407,711 409,145 42,656 43,140 Construction and land: 1‑4 family residential construction 5,186 3,696 2,067 1,006 — 1,490 5,186 Other construction, development, and land 139,991 195,260 171,818 155,226 147,114 (55,269 ) (7,123 ) Mortgage warehouse loans 23,256 10,665 22,267 27,967 27,838 12,591 (4,582 ) Total commercial loans 1,731,370 1,678,033 1,618,602 1,624,401 1,569,636 53,337 161,734 Residential: Residential mortgages 31,903 31,338 32,915 32,800 24,904 565 6,999 Home equity 25,638 24,303 23,171 22,822 33,410 1,335 (7,772 ) Total residential loans 57,541 55,641 56,086 55,622 58,314 1,900 (773 ) Consumer 27,168 34,618 35,203 25,851 26,825 (7,450 ) 343 Other 22,533 24,126 26,663 24,712 10,579 (1,593 ) 11,954 1,838,612 1,792,418 1,736,554 1,730,586 1,665,354 46,194 173,258 Less net deferred fees and other unearned income (2,939 ) (2,678 ) (1,997 ) (2,513 ) (2,896 ) (261 ) (43 ) Total loans held for investment $ 1,835,673 $ 1,789,740 $ 1,734,557 $ 1,728,073 $ 1,662,458 $ 45,933 $ 173,215 Total loans $ 1,836,589 $ 1,789,740 $ 2,120,866 $ 2,106,992 $ 2,040,320 $ 46,849 $ (203,731 )

(1) Loans held for sale-discontinued operations and loans held for investment have been adjusted retrospectively for all periods prior to December 31, 2018.



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Allowance for Loan Losses Activity and Credit Quality

2019 2018 Third Second First Fourth Third (dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Balance at beginning of period $ 18,186 $ 18,107 $ 17,851 $ 20,443 $ 19,583 Provision for loan losses 413 698 814 595 758 Provision for loan losses (reversal of provision) - discontinued operations — — — (3,097 ) — Provision for PCI loan losses — — — (93 ) 87 Loans charged-off: Commercial and industrial (541 ) (588 ) (549 ) — — Commercial real estate — (47 ) — — — Construction and land — — — — — Residential mortgages — — (9 ) (5 ) — Home equity — — — — — Consumer (2 ) — (37 ) (3 ) — Other — — — — — Total loans charged-off (543 ) (635 ) (595 ) (8 ) — Recoveries on loans previously charged-off: Commercial and industrial 17 — 14 — — Commercial real estate — — — — — Construction and land 1 — 3 — — Residential mortgages — — 7 4 — Home equity — — 1 — — Consumer 6 16 12 7 15 Other — — — — — Total recoveries 24 16 37 11 15 Net charge-offs $ (519 ) $ (619 ) $ (558 ) $ 3 $ 15 Balance at period end (1) $ 18,080 $ 18,186 $ 18,107 $ 17,851 $ 20,443 Loans Loans held for sale $ 916 $ — $ 1,530 $ 5,889 $ 1,886 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations — — 384,779 373,030 375,976 Loans held for investment - continuing operations 1,835,673 1,789,740 1,734,557 1,728,073 1,662,458 Total loans $ 1,836,589 $ 1,789,740 $ 2,120,866 $ 2,106,992 $ 2,040,320 Non-performing loans - continuing operations (4) $ 6,770 $ 6,352 $ 8,830 $ 3,252 $ 2,160 Non-performing loans - discontinued operations (4) — — 1,506 1,924 556 Total non-performing loans 6,770 6,352 10,336 5,176 2,716 Foreclosed properties (OREO) 278 971 971 874 968 Total nonperforming assets $ 7,048 $ 7,323 $ 11,307 $ 6,050 $ 3,684 Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment (2) 0.98 % 1.02 % 1.04 1.03 % 1.00 Net charge-offs to average loans (3) 0.11 0.14 0.11 — — Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans - continuing operations (4) 0.37 % 0.35 % 0.51 0.19 % 0.13 Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans - discontinued operations (4) — — 0.39 0.52 0.15 Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans (4) 0.37 0.35 0.49 0.25 0.13 Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets - continuing operations (4) 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.14 % 0.11 Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets - discontinued operations (4) — — 0.05 0.07 0.02 Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets (4) 0.29 0.31 0.40 0.20 0.13

(1) The allowance for loan losses has not been adjusted retrospectively for periods prior to December 31, 2018. (2)The third quarter of 2019, the second quarter of 2019, the first quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018 ratios are calculated on a continuing operations basis. Ratios prior to December 31, 2018 have not been retroactively adjusted for the impact of discontinued operations. (3)Annualized. (4)Excludes non-performing PCI loans.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Period End Deposits

Linked September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Quarter Year Over (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Change Year Change DDA $ 599,657 $ 569,693 $ 561,829 $ 602,252 $ 518,155 $ 29,964 $ 81,502 NOW 240,427 309,709 233,838 252,490 407,214 (69,282 ) (166,787 ) Savings 1,081 1,090 896 725 698 (9 ) 383 Money market 921,133 802,973 962,741 987,183 759,583 118,160 161,550 Time 30,782 33,902 22,069 10,623 10,396 (3,120 ) 20,386 Brokered 61,192 134,164 65,811 99,241 79,119 (72,972 ) (17,927 ) Total deposits - continuing operations 1,854,272 1,851,531 1,847,184 1,952,514 1,775,165 2,741 79,107 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations — — 593,264 585,429 604,659 — (604,659 ) Total deposits $ 1,854,272 $ 1,851,531 $ 2,440,448 $ 2,537,943 $ 2,379,824 $ 2,741 $ (525,552 ) Payments clients $ 286,373 $ 301,413 $ 361,192 $ 397,608 $ 258,320 $ (15,040 ) $ 28,053



Average Deposits

2019 2018 Linked Third Second First Fourth Third Quarter Q3 2019 vs (dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Change Q3 2018 DDA $ 637,809 $ 587,957 $ 575,453 $ 597,239 $ 561,355 $ 49,852 $ 76,454 NOW 295,106 314,601 276,212 280,449 314,759 (19,495 ) (19,653 ) Savings 1,085 956 884 712 616 129 469 Money market 895,102 859,680 847,254 798,017 697,578 35,422 197,524 Time 32,409 32,358 12,847 10,117 10,406 51 22,003 Brokered 88,146 106,524 81,141 93,558 67,937 (18,378 ) 20,209 Total deposits - continuing operations 1,949,657 1,902,076 1,793,791 1,780,092 1,652,651 47,581 297,006 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations — 45,350 593,313 600,769 601,421 (45,350 ) (601,421 ) Total deposits $ 1,949,657 $ 1,947,426 $ 2,387,104 $ 2,380,861 $ 2,254,072 $ 2,231 $ (304,415 ) Payments clients $ 289,526 $ 285,949 $ 295,059 $ 263,800 $ 227,029 $ 3,577 $ 62,497 Noninterest bearing deposits as a percentage of average deposits - continuing operations 32.7 % 30.9 % 32.1 % 33.6 % 34.0 % Cost of deposits - continuing operations 1.06 % 1.15 % 1.09 % 0.93 % 0.76 %





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation

For the nine months 2019 2018 ended September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third (in thousands, except share and per share data) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter 2019 2018 Taxable equivalent interest income reconciliation Interest income - GAAP $ 26,520 $ 26,598 $ 26,197 $ 26,628 $ 24,017 $ 79,315 $ 68,132 Taxable equivalent adjustment 104 88 100 97 97 292 298 Interest income - taxable equivalent $ 26,624 $ 26,686 $ 26,297 $ 26,725 $ 24,114 $ 79,607 $ 68,430 Taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation Net interest income - GAAP $ 19,984 $ 19,889 $ 20,424 $ 21,068 $ 19,297 $ 60,297 $ 55,179 Taxable equivalent adjustment 104 88 100 97 97 292 298 Net interest income - taxable equivalent $ 20,088 $ 19,977 $ 20,524 $ 21,165 $ 19,394 $ 60,589 $ 55,477 Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation - continuing operations Net interest margin - GAAP - continuing operations 3.51 % 3.60 % 3.72 % 3.64 % 3.46 % 3.64 % 3.44 % Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin - taxable equivalent - continuing operations 3.52 % 3.61 % 3.74 % 3.66 % 3.48 % 3.66 % 3.46 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation Net interest margin - GAAP 3.51 % 3.54 % 3.66 % 3.60 % 3.45 % 3.57 % 3.49 % Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.01 Net interest margin - taxable equivalent 3.52 % 3.56 % 3.68 % 3.62 % 3.47 % 3.59 % 3.50 % Income before income taxes reconciliation Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 9,663 $ 8,878 $ 8,151 $ 8,522 $ 8,835 $ 26,692 $ 25,835 Taxable equivalent adjustment 104 88 100 97 97 292 298 Income before income taxes $ 9,767 $ 8,966 $ 8,251 $ 8,619 $ 8,932 $ 26,984 $ 26,133 Income tax reconciliation Income tax expense - GAAP $ 2,094 $ 1,869 $ 1,711 $ 1,039 $ 1,837 $ 5,674 $ 5,268 Taxable equivalent adjustment 104 88 100 97 97 292 298 Income tax expense $ 2,198 $ 1,957 $ 1,811 $ 1,136 $ 1,934 $ 5,966 $ 5,566 Tangible book value per common share reconciliation Total shareholders’ equity $ 328,711 $ 336,715 $ 320,627 $ 323,653 $ 320,237 $ 328,711 $ 320,237 Intangible assets (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (22,848 ) (23,095 ) (23,367 ) (19,925 ) (23,367 ) Total tangible common equity $ 308,786 $ 316,790 $ 297,779 $ 300,558 $ 296,870 $ 308,786 $ 296,870 Common shares outstanding 22,193,761 23,293,465 24,466,964 25,290,419 26,103,666 22,193,761 26,103,666 Book value per common share - GAAP $ 14.81 $ 14.46 $ 13.10 $ 12.80 $ 12.27 $ 14.81 $ 12.27 Tangible book value 13.91 13.60 12.17 11.88 11.37 13.91 11.37 Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Total shareholders’ equity $ 328,711 $ 336,715 $ 320,627 $ 323,653 $ 320,237 $ 328,711 $ 320,237 Intangible assets (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (22,848 ) (23,095 ) (23,367 ) (19,925 ) (23,367 ) Total tangible common equity $ 308,786 $ 316,790 $ 297,779 $ 300,558 $ 296,870 $ 308,786 $ 296,870 Total assets $ 2,410,198 $ 2,389,680 $ 2,855,887 $ 2,955,440 $ 2,882,721 $ 2,410,198 $ 2,882,721 Intangible assets (19,925 ) (19,925 ) (22,848 ) (23,095 ) (23,367 ) (19,925 ) (23,367 ) Total tangible assets $ 2,390,273 $ 2,369,755 $ 2,833,039 $ 2,932,345 $ 2,859,354 $ 2,390,273 $ 2,859,354 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 12.92 % 13.37 % 10.51 % 10.25 % 10.38 % 12.92 % 10.38 %







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.