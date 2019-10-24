Class Period Expanded – More Pareteum Investors Now Eligible for Recovery; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, informs investors that a new securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) with an extended class period – making potentially thousands of investors who purchased the company’s shares between December 26, 2017 and March 11, 2019 eligible for recovery of losses.



The newly filed class action complaint, which was filed in the Southern District of New York and captioned Singh v. Pareteum Corporation, et. al., No. 1:19-cv-09795 (S.D.N.Y.), alleges a class period of December 26, 2017 to October 21, 2019. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pareteum securities within this period and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/pareteum

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

Mark Delaney

(617) 398-5600 phone

260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

mark@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP



