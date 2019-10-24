Brompton Funds Declare Distributions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BDIV, BFIN, BFIN.U, BPRF, BPRF.U, EDGF, HIG, HIG.U, TLF, TLF.U, CIQ.UN, FFI.UN, SSF.UN) – Brompton Funds announces monthly distributions for record dates from October to December 2019 for each of the following funds:



Exchange-Traded Funds (“ETFs”) Ticker Amount Per Unit

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF BDIV Cdn$ 0.10 Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF BFIN Cdn$ 0.08333 BFIN.U US$ 0.08333 Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF BPRF Cdn$ 0.10417 BPRF.U US$ 0.10417 Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF EDGF Cdn$ 0.0416 Brompton Global Healthcare Income & Growth ETF HIG Cdn$ 0.05 HIG.U US$ 0.05 Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF TLF Cdn$ 0.054 TLF.U US$ 0.054





Closed-End Funds Ticker Amount Per Unit

Canadian High Income Equity Fund CIQ.UN Cdn$ 0.05 Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred Income Fund FFI.UN Cdn$ 0.07 Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund SSF.UN Cdn$ 0.05

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date October 31, 2019 November 14, 2019 November 29, 2019 December 13, 2019 December 31, 2019 January 15, 2020

Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund also announces a distribution in the amount of US$0.05 per Class U Unit for the above noted record and payment dates.

Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund also announces distributions in the amount of Cdn$0.05625 per Class C Unit and Class F Unit for the above noted record and payment dates.

Unitholders are reminded that the funds offer distribution reinvestment plans (“DRIP”) which provide unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor. Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund offers a DRIP for Class A and Class U Units only. The ETFs offer a DRIP for Canadian dollar denominated units only.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton’s investment solutions include TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com .

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about a fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the funds, to the future outlook of the funds and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the funds. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.