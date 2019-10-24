Don’t Let Impaired Driving Turn Halloween Celebrations to Real-Life Nightmare – Leave the Driving to Someone Sober

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians get into the Halloween spirit this weekend and next week, MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are urging everyone to plan ahead for a sober ride home.



“If you take the risk of driving impaired, it could end in a real-life nightmare. You could lose your licence, lose your vehicle, face steep fines, a criminal charge or, worst of all, you could cause a crash that kills or injures someone,” said MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer Dawn Regan. “Enjoy your Halloween party but please leave the driving to someone sober if you’re going to be consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.”

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed and tens of thousands are injured in crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs. Everyone can help keep roads safe this Halloween:

Don’t drive impaired.

Don’t ride with an impaired driver.

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

“It's paramount that we continue to remind Canadians of the dangers of driving impaired,” said Ryan Michel, President and CEO of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada. “As you plan your costume and your Halloween festivities, take a few minutes to plan your safe trip home. Whether it's having a designated driver or calling an Uber or cab, it's important you protect yourselves and those around you; it isn't worth the risk to drive impaired.”

Make a sober ride home your priority this Halloween. Call an Uber or a cab, arrange a designated driver, or take public transit. Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App. Visit www.uber.com/partner/en-ca/madd-canada for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .



About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to keep both customers and employees in "Good Hands®" and is proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for seven consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca . For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca .

For more information, contact: Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 223 / 905-330-7565 or dregan@madd.ca Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca Travon Smith, Public Relations Specialist, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, 905-475-4527 or tsmith@allstate.ca



