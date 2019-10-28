Amy McAllister Releases "Here I Am" In Memory Of Her Brother's 46th Birthday

Here I Am MC1 Nashville Amy McAllister

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer/Songwriter Amy McAllister from St. George, Utah, released "HERE I AM" in memory of her brother, who would have recently celebrated his 46th birthday. The loss of a sibling never goes away. They are thought of continuously even while working on making others' lives more meaningful and hopeful for the future by Amy sharing her music.Amy McAllister was born to be a part of the Country Music Industry. She travels to Nashville often for music and she also loves working in television, media and radio. Amy has been nominated for numerous awards by both The Inspirational Country Music Association and The Josie Music Awards. Last year, Amy won the first ever presented Josie Music Inspirational Song Of The Year Award for her hit song MY ANGEL and after 23,000 submissions. Amy was up for seven nominations for the 2019 Josie Music Awards and won for Song Of The Year with "You Don't Have To Walk On Water" in the Gospel/Christian categoryGiven her dedication to paying it forward, Amy reaches out, making a difference worldwide, supporting many philanthropic causes and charities. She always says “yes” to her music supporting a cause and her latest release "HERE I AM" is no exception. This hit song has been launched with a suicide prevention and awareness platform and is inspiring many to never give up on becoming who they are meant to be and to reach out when they are in need.FOR MORE INFORMATION, CHECK OUT www.amymcallistermusic.com , FACEBOOK, TWITTER, INSTAGRAM AND REVERBNATION AVAILABLE ON PLAY MPEContacts:Promotions: MC1NASHVILLEEmail: press@mc1nashville.com615-491-2074 or 615-239-8244www.MC1 Nashville.comFacebook.com/MC1 NashvilleMC1 Nashville Record Label is a music label working in the Country Music genres, including the Copper Lily Label which is Contemporary Christian, Christian Country/Gospel, Southern Gospel and Gospel.We offer Studio Recordings, Production, Radio Promotions to Media Base/Airplay, CCM, Cashbox, Country CMW, Christian Voice, Southern Gospel, Inspirational Country radio markets. We also facilitate Video Productions, Promotions, Publicity, Showcases, Concerts, and other events. We are a team of seasoned professionals that are honest and working to take our clients' music career to the next level.MC1 NASHVILLE615-491-2074 or 615-239-8244Darlene Fowler, CEOwww.MC1 Nashville.compress@mc1nashville. comSTAY CONNECTED



