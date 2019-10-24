The New York Knicks and Squarespace Announce Third Annual “Make It Awards” 

/EIN News/ -- Initiative Helps Local Entrepreneurs “Make It” with $30,000 Grant, Marketing Assets and Mentorship Program

Reggie Bullock, Emily Soto, Brandon Bryant, Jerome Lamaar and Hannah and Marian Cheng Join This Year’s Judging Panel

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Knicks and Squarespace, the leading all-in-one website building platform, today announced the kickoff of the third annual “Make It Awards,” a program that provides select tri-state area entrepreneurs with the funds, exposure and guidance they need to take their businesses to the next level. Each of the winning businesses, four in total, will be provided with a $30,000 grant, use of select Squarespace marketing inventory at Madison Square Garden, a feature segment on MSG Networks and one-on-one mentorship from a member of the esteemed panel of judges.

To apply for the award, applicants must share details on their business; their inspiration for becoming an entrepreneur; how their business can support their community; and a plan for how they would use the funds. Starting today and through December 6, 2019, participants will have the opportunity to apply for this initiative on www.makeitawards.com . The judging panel this year will consist of New York Knicks player Reggie Bullock, photographer Emily Soto, entrepreneur and creative director Brandon Bryant, clothing designer and creative consultant Jerome Lamaar, and owners of NYC restaurants Mimi Cheng’s Hannah and Marian Cheng. Additionally, Squarespace Founder and CEO Anthony Casalena will return as a judge for a third year.

Through their partnership, The Madison Square Garden Company and Squarespace continue to display a shared passion for the hustle and grit that personifies New York City, highlighting their dedication to the city’s local businesses. Over the past two years, the “Make It Awards” gifted $240,000 to deserving entrepreneurs, and the continued renewal of the program showcases the commitment both organizations have to giving back to New York and making a difference in the community.

The four winners will be notified in early 2020, and each business will be recognized on the court at a Knicks game at MSG in January. Along with the $30,000 grant, all winners will have the opportunity to promote their company on the MSG Networks digital boards on 7th Avenue, which offer exposure to the more than 1 million people who walk by The Garden each day. The $30,000 grant is inspired by the loan Squarespace Founder and CEO Anthony Casalena received from his parents to launch the company.

Previous “Make It Awards” winners include Open Style Lab, based in Great Neck, NY, Just Soul Catering, based in Queens, NY as well as Farm.One and The Financial Gym, both based in New York, NY.

About The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; and The Chicago Theatre. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment, dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com

About Squarespace

Squarespace empowers millions of dreamers, makers, and doers by providing them with the tools they need to bring their creative ideas to life. On Squarespace’s dynamic all-in-one platform, customers can claim a domain, build a website, sell online, and market a brand. Our suite of products combines cutting-edge design and world-class engineering, making it easier than ever to establish and own your online presence. Founded in 2003, Squarespace’s team of more than 1000 is headquartered in downtown NYC, with offices in Dublin and Portland. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com .

