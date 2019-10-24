Micron Broadens Choices for Storing the World’s Data With Announcement of New Enterprise and Consumer SSDs

New Dependable, Fast and Secure SSDs Cater to Broad Range of Performance and Capacity Needs

/EIN News/ -- News Highlights



Micron® 7300 Series of NVMe™ SSDs

Ideal for mainstream NVMe flash storage in data centers across a wide spectrum of virtualized, I/O-sensitive workloads and high throughput environments like AI

Uses 96-layer 3D TLC NAND to deliver low power and reduce total cost of ownership for enterprise cloud customers

Micron® 5300 Series of SATA SSDs

Provides enhanced security and reliability — industry’s first enterprise SATA SSD built on 96-layer 3D TLC NAND

Extends industry’s broadest SATA portfolio with best-in-class mean time to failure1

Crucial® X8 Portable SSD

Is Micron’s first consumer portable SSD

Delivers phenomenally fast transfer times and high capacity for consumers storing photos, videos and documents, as well as curating music and video collections

Provides gamers quick access to their entire game libraries

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICRON INSIGHT — Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today unveiled new solid-state drives (SSDs) that expand Micron’s broad portfolio of drives available to both consumer and enterprise customers for storing the world’s data. The new Micron® 7300 NVMe series and Micron® 5300 SATA series of SSDs enable enterprises to modernize, economize and maximize return on their data center investments.

Addressing consumers’ need for mobility, Micron also announced its entry into the consumer portable SSD market with the launch of its Crucial® X8 Portable SSD.

“We are excited to introduce these new products that significantly expand our addressable market — with mainstream NVMe SSDs for the datacenter and portable SSDs for consumers — while building on our leadership in enterprise SATA SSDs,” said Sumit Sadana, executive vice president and chief business officer of Micron. “Micron’s growing portfolio of high-value storage solutions is built on industry-leading 3D NAND technology and provides customers a broad set of options to address their increasing data storage needs.”

Analyst firm IDC forecasts that the world’s data will grow from 33ZB in 2018 to 175ZB in 2025.2 Data centers will require higher-performance enterprise-class drives that can sustain heavy workloads to ensure that organizations have faster access to their data. In parallel, growing volumes of data are increasing average capacities in enterprise and consumer drives. The new SSDs deliver on Micron’s commitment to provide differentiated solutions that store data across all market segments and needs, from consumer to cloud.

Micron 7300 NVMe Series SSDs

The Micron 7300 NVMe series of SSDs are designed for workloads that demand high throughput and low latency. They are ideal for commonly used mixed read-write, compute and virtualized tasks such as SQL and NoSQL, for hyperconverged infrastructures, and for compute-centric cloud platforms. The use of 96-layer 3D TLC NAND technology brings cost and power efficiencies while the drives offer end-to-end data path protection, power-loss protection, secure firmware and instant secure erase capability.

The 7300 NVMe series come in a wide variety of form factors, capacities and endurance levels. The drives will be available for ordering starting in December 2019. The 7300 series of drives complement Micron’s existing data center portfolio, which includes the high-performance 9300 NVMe SSDs announced earlier this year.

For more information on the Micron 7300 series of NVMe SSDs, including capacity ranges and specifications, visit: https://www.micron.com/products/solid-state-drives/product-lines/7300

Micron 5300 SATA Series SSDs

The new Micron 5300 SATA SSDs allow enterprises to extend their infrastructure investment by enabling an upgrade of their data centers with next-generation SATA drives. The Micron 5300 SSDs are the industry’s first 96-layer 3D TLC enterprise SATA drives with enhanced security. The new SSDs are optimized for read-intensive and mixed-use workloads while offering reliability that is 50% higher than the industry average for SATA drives.

The 5300 SATA series of SSDs are available in a range of capacities, from 240GB to 7.68TB. To learn more about the Micron 5300 SATA series of SSDs, visit: https://www.micron.com/products/solid-state-drives/product-lines/5300

Crucial X8 Portable SSD for Consumers

The Crucial X8 Portable SSD, introduced by Micron’s industry-leading consumer brand for memory and storage upgrades, caters to the ever-expanding need for more storage by consumers, who are capturing more photos and playing larger console and PC games than ever before.

The Crucial X8 portable drive delivers impressive performance in a sleek case. With read speeds up to 1,050MB/s,3 the drive performs 1.8 times faster than similar portable SSDs within the same price category and up to 7.5 times faster than portable hard drives. The Crucial X8 is compatible with a variety of devices, including PCs, Macs, PS4s, XBOX Ones, iPad Pros, Chromebooks and select Android devices.

Crucial’s award-winning SSDs undergo thousands of hours of Micron prerelease validation and extensive SSD qualification testing before market release. The drive is drop-proof up to 7.5 feet.4 Crucial X8 is backed by a three-year limited warranty and available for ordering in capacities up to 1TB at crucial.com and through select global partners. For more information, visit: crucial.com/X8

Micron Storage Resources:

Blog: https://www.micron.com/about/blog

Twitter: www.twitter.com/MicronStorage

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/micron-storage

YouTube™: www.youtube.com/microntechnology

Crucial Resources:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/crucialmemory

Twitter: www.twitter.com/crucialmemory

YouTube: www.youtube.com/crucialmemory

About Crucial

Crucial is a global brand of Micron Technology, Inc. Crucial solid-state drives (SSDs) and memory (DRAM) upgrades are compatible with over 100,000 new and old desktops, laptops, workstations, and servers. Available worldwide at leading retail and e-tail stores, commercial resellers, and system integrators, Crucial products enhance system performance and user productivity. Learn more at crucial.com.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron®, Crucial®, and Ballistix® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com .

© 2019 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



_______________________________________

1 Per public data sheet specifications, the Micron 5300 SSD has a mean time to failure (MTTF) of 3 million device hours, compared to 2 million hours for SATA enterprise SSDs.

2 Source: IDC. The Digitization of the World From Edge to Core, Nov. 2018.

3 MB/s speed measured as maximum sequential performance of device as measured by Crucial on a high-performance desktop computer with Crystal Disk Mark (version 6.0.2 for x64). Your performance may vary. Comparative speed claims measured as maximum sequential performance of similarly situated portable SSD’s, mainstream portable HDD’s and mainstream USB flash drives from vertically-integrated manufacturers selling under their own brands as of June 2019.

4 Up to 7.5 ft/2 m on a carpeted floor without damage to data on drive.

Media Relations Contact: Vishal Bali Micron Technology, Inc. +1 408-822-0291 vbali@micron.com Consumer Media Relations Contact: Kelly Sasso Micron Technology, Inc. +1 208-363-5654 ksasso@micron.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.