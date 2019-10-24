On UN Day, Egypt and the United Nations celebrate 74 years of successful partnerships

The United Nations in Egypt and the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, co-organized a ceremony today at the Diplomatic Club in Cairo under the theme “United for a Sustainable Future”. The annual commemoration held on October 24th celebrates everything that the UN represents and has achieved since its establishment in 1945. This year’s celebration marks the 74th anniversary of the UN Charter’s entry into force and as many years of successful partnerships between the United Nations and Egypt.

Egypt is a founding member of the United Nations, one of the major troop-contributing countries to the UN Peacekeeping and has been a non-permanent member of the Security Council five times. Egypt chaired the UN Group of 77 last year in New York and this year in Rome. Egypt is also home to some 36 United Nations offices and can be considered as one of the organization’s major regional hubs.

In his address during the ceremony, UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt Richard Dictus praised Egypt for its active and leading role at the international and regional levels as “a proud contributor to the United Nations and a strong multilateral partner.” He also hailed the long and constructive partnership between Egypt and the UN to solve multidimensional development challenges. “It is a partnership that highlights a united commitment to pave the way for a life of dignity and prosperity for all.” Mr. Dictus added that the focus of the UN “must be on supporting Egypt to build on its recent successes in establishing macro-economic stability and become a global example of how sustainable development can bring a nation to unprecedented levels of prosperity and well-being for all its citizens – inclusive of the marginalized, youth, women and children.”

H.E Ambassador Hamdi Sanad Loza, Deputy Foreign Minister for African Affairs stated that “ Egypt has placed sustainable development at the top of the national priorities and adopted sustainable development vision 2030 that conforms with the implementation of the UN agenda 2030 as well as the African Union agenda 2063”.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, the diplomatic community, UN and Egypt partners from international and regional organizations, academia, civil society, media, private sector, and representatives of the UN agencies, funds and programmes based in Egypt.

The evening began with the screening of a video statement by UN Secretary General, António Guterres where he reiteratied the core UN principle of Leaving No One Behind stating that “at this time of turbo-charged change, the United Nations remains focused on the real problems of real people.”

Guterres also announced the launch of an ambitious campaign starting January 2020 when the United Nations will hold dialogues around the world and across borders, sectors and generations to reach the global public, to listen to their hopes and fears, and to learn from their experiences. “Next year marks the Organization’s 75th anniversary. This milestone is a critical moment to shape our future, together. I invite you to join the conversation. Together, let us advance the well-being of “we the peoples”.”

Guests browsed a display of publications highlighting the development efforts made throughout 2018 with national and international partners to the tune of an oriental instrumental performance.



