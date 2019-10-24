Gateway Health to sponsor town hall meeting to address postpartum depression among Black women

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report released by the City of Pittsburgh’s Gender Equity Commission found maternal health among Black women in Pittsburgh in crisis. As local healthcare organizations identify ways to address this epidemic, postpartum depression must be included in the discussion.



As such, Gateway Health is sponsoring a town hall meeting with public officials and community leaders to open up a dialogue surrounding Black motherhood and mental health–a discussion that will shine a spotlight on this often hidden challenge facing new mothers.

WHEN: Friday, October 25 at 11 a.m. WHO: State Representative Ed Gainey Dr. David Kelley, Chief Medical Officer, PA, DHS Office of Medical Assistance Program Mrs. Leta Scott, Community Health Advocate Lovie J. Jackson Foster, PhD, MSW, Prevention Specialist, Allegheny County DHS WHERE: 6117 Broad Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15206

Anyone who is interested in attending can RSVP via Facebook Events: https://www.facebook.com/events/388031631865561/



About Gateway Health

Gateway Health is a leading managed care organization that believes total health and wellness cannot be attained by simply providing access to health care. In addition to physical health, Gateway Health addresses behavioral health and socioeconomic challenges of nearly 550,000 members across Pennsylvania. Gateway Health’s 1,800 associates focus on enhancing the lives of plan members through innovative care models and tailored approaches to health management, delivered in partnership with a robust network of primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. On a broader scale, Gateway Health is embedded in neighborhoods, providing meaningful programs and outreach to the community-at-large. Meeting members where they are, coupled with a commitment to treating the whole person is what enables each of them to say, “I’m good with Gateway.” To learn more about Gateway Health, visit us online at https://www.GatewayHealthPlan.com/about-gateway-health.

Media Contact:

Natalie Johnson

natalie@bulleitgroup.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.