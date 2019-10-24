Qucell Networks Selects Altran Framework to Strengthen 5G RAN Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Altran’s 5G RAN frameworks help OEMs accelerate product development in $26 billion RAN market1

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 5G deployments grow, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) globally are looking to accelerate time to market for 5G solutions. South Korea’s Qucell Networks (aka Qucell) has selected Altran’s 5G New Radio (NR) Radio Access Network (RAN) framework to reduce time to market and cost development across different 5G RAN use cases and markets, including residential, enterprise and outdoors. This software framework supports mmWave and sub-6GHz bands for non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) modes with a scalable architecture that supports multiple form factors required by 5G.



Altran’s 5G framework portfolio is fully scalable and flexible to meet different capacity, form factor and deployment scenarios. Fully interoperable, the solutions are hardware agnostic and work across different processors and multiple RAN-split options to deliver maximum flexibility for OEMs and operators.

As part of the 5G NR RAN framework, the central and distributed units can be combined to meet small-cell requirements. This delivers higher capacity by being separated across multiple machines to maximize coverage. Additionally, it can be scaled up and down based on load, traffic and capacity requirements with the support of Virtualized Network Functions (VNF) and Management and Orchestration (MANO) frameworks. Likewise, the protocol stack for 5G RAN supports multiple use cases and is fully compliant with 3GPP and ORAN specifications.

“Over the coming years, 5G RAN will be a fiercely competitive market for OEMs,” said Dietmar Wendt, Group SVP of the Communications and Technology Systems business at Altran. “Altran’s 5G NR RAN framework - dramatically cuts time to market and provides crucial cost efficiencies to leapfrog the competition. We have the expertise of developing reliable, robust and flexible stacks across 2G, 3G and 4G, and we leveraged this for Qucell.”

“5G RAN is critical to our portfolio of solutions, enabling us to accelerate product development without compromising on quality," said Byeongchang Lee, CEO, at Qucell. “Our operator clients depend on us to develop solutions to monetize their 5G networks quickly, which we accomplish by working closely with Altran’s experience and solutions. They have been a reliable partner that has gone the extra mile for us. Their solutions are innovative and are designed to meet the requirements of our clients as they transition to 5G.”

As part of its frameworks portfolio, Altran also offers 5G next-generation core (NGC) software frameworks. They can be deployed as multiple modular microservices with the ability to run on any commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) or cloud environment. Based on standard 3GPP interfaces, they are flexible and interoperable across third-party 5G core infrastructure nodes.

About Altran

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in engineering and R&D services. The Group offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in Automotive, Aeronautics, Space, Defense & Naval, Infrastructure & Transportation, Industry & Consumer Goods, Life Sciences, Communications, Semiconductors & Electronics, Software & Internet, Finance and the Public Sector. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Altran generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2018, with nearly 46,000 employees in more than 30 countries. For more information, please visit www.altran.com.

About Qucell Networks

Qucell Networks is a subsidiary of Innowireless (KODAQ) and is a global leader in 4G LTE and 5G Small Cell Solutions. Qucell offers the most advanced features and cost-effective 4G and soon 5G small cell solutions that are ready for commercial service worldwide. Come see Qucell at Mobile World Congress 2019 Los Angeles Convention Center in the South Hall Booth #1943. For more information, please visit Qucell’s website, http://www.qucell.com .

