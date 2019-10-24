Brain Armor Announces Nationwide Distribution With the Vitamin Shoppe

/EIN News/ -- Brookfield, WI, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Trident Brands Inc. (OTCQB: TDNT) today announced that their Brain Armor® brand of neuro-nutrition supplements (soft gels and concentrate) will soon be available at all 750+ Vitamin Shoppe® locations across the US. The Vitamin Shoppe® is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it.



Brain health is a rapidly growing segment supported by strengthening consumer awareness and values. Brain Armor® offers a range of clinically proven supplements formulated to support the brain at every stage of life through targeted neuro-nutrition.

“This nationwide listing with the Vitamin Shoppe® reflects the significant investment Brain Armor® has made in both product formulation and clinical research. The confidence in the Brain Armor® brand has led to numerous partnerships with elite athletes, professional sports teams and organizations – such as the NFL Alumni,” said Scott Chapman, President, Trident Brands Inc. “Our entire team is very excited to extend Brain Armor® availability and advance our mission to improve brain health in partnership with the Vitamin Shoppe®.”

About Brain Armor®

Brain Armor is on a mission to improve cognitive health, well-being and performance at every stage of life and on every field of play. Our products are clinically-proven dietary supplements formulated with omega-3, healthy fats and vital nutrients, designed to support structural brain health and performance. Brain Armor products are vegetarian, made in the USA and are a regular part of many professional and elite amateur athlete and team conditioning programs. Brain Armor Inc. is a subsidiary of Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCQB: TDNT -- tridentbrands.com).

For more information on Brain Armor®, please visit www.brain-armor.com and www.thelivingbrainproject.com .

About Trident Brands, Inc.

Trident Brands Incorporated is a publicly-traded nutraceutical company (OTCQB: TDNT), structured to rapidly develop private label, control label, brand label and proprietary ingredient platforms in the dynamic active nutrition, dietary supplement and functional ingredient categories.

For more information, please visit www.tridentbrands.com.

About the Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

The Vitamin Shoppe® is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech Elite®, True Athlete®, plnt® and ProBioCare®. The Company conducts business through more than 750 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website,www.vitaminshoppe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include discussions of strategy, and statements about industry trends and the Company's future performance, operations, and products. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's forthcoming line of nutritional products; the Company's compliance with applicable Food and Drug Administration regulations; the Company's reliance on third-party contractors to mix and produce its products; the Company's ability to develop an effective marketing strategy; the Company's ability to control advertising and marketing costs; the Company's ability to develop and increase awareness of its forthcoming brands; the success of the Company's marketing focus to retail buyers; the Company's exposure to product liability claims and intellectual property claims from third parties; and the Company's reliance on the expected growth in demand for its products. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.



Website: www.TridentBrands.com

Contact:

Trident Brands Incorporated

info@tridentbrands.com



