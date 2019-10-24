NOTICE OF INTENT: Funding for High Performance Computing

Energy Department Announces Notice of Intent to Issue a Funding Opportunity for the High Performance Computing for Energy Innovation Program

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) High Performance Computing for Energy Innovation (HPC4EI) Initiative will issue its third joint solicitation in fall 2019 for High Performance Computing for Manufacturing and High Performance Computing for Materials.

HPC4EI pairs DOE National Laboratory scientists with industry partners to apply high performance computing (HPC) technology and improve energy utilization in the manufacturing sector. HPC for Manufacturing aims to advance innovative clean energy technologies, reduce energy and resource consumption, and infuse advanced computing expertise and technology into the manufacturing industry. HPC for Materials focuses on material performance predictions at multiple phases/scales, data interpretation and real-time analytics, and integration of multi-physics of HPC codes to simulate material behavior.

HPC4EI conducts two solicitations a year in spring and fall. In the fall solicitation, DOE will seek qualified industry partners to participate in short-term, collaborative projects with DOE’s National Laboratories. Selected projects will be awarded up to $300,000 to support computing cycles and work performed by the National Lab partners. All DOE National Laboratories are eligible to participate. The industry partner must provide a participant contribution of at least 20% of the total project funding. Selected industry partners will be granted access to HPC facilities and experienced scientists and engineers within the labs.

Partner collaborations will address key challenges in U.S. manufacturing and material development by applying modeling, simulation, and data analysis to relevant problems with the intent to improve energy efficiency, increase productivity, reduce cycle time, enable next-generation technologies, test control system algorithms, investigate intensified processes, lower energy cost, and accelerate innovation.

The Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO), within DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, provides funding for the HPC for Manufacturing Program. DOE’s Office of Fossil Energy (FE) and EERE’s Vehicle Technologies Office and Fuel Cell Technologies Office provide funding for the HPC for Materials Program. The fall 2019 solicitation is jointly funded by AMO and FE. Since its inception in 2015, more than 90 projects have been funded with more than 40 companies represented in the $34 million HPC for Manufacturing and HPC for Materials portfolio.

HPC4EI programs are designed to spur the use of National Lab supercomputing resources and expertise to advance innovation in energy-efficient manufacturing and new materials that will enable advanced energy technologies.

