CentralSquare to Showcase Latest Innovations for Powering Real-Time Crime Centers and Interconnected Dispatch Networks at IACP 2019

/EIN News/ -- Lake Mary, Fla., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralSquare, the #1 provider of public safety software, today announced it is showcasing the latest public safety software innovations at the International Association of Chiefs of Police IACP 2019 conference, October 26-29, in Chicago, IL. Presenting as an “Industry Leader” sponsor to the largest gathering of public safety leaders from around the globe, CentralSquare will unveil recent advancements to its Public Safety Enterprise and Pro suites, which include Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), 911, Records Management (RMS), Mobile and Jail Management, from conference booth 3018.

Law enforcement leaders are gathering at IACP 2019 with a common vision: keeping the public safe. To understand how the public views safety in their communities, CentralSquare recently surveyed more than 5,000 adults across all 50 states and found that more than half say they personally have been or know someone who was a victim of a crime, and nearly one-third do not feel safe walking around their community at night. Fueled by these experiences, more than half of respondents want more resources to go toward improving police technology.

CentralSquare’s mission – to provide the broadest, smartest and most unified technology platform exclusively for public safety agencies and local governments – aims to help address these citizen concerns. Empowering public safety agencies and municipalities to build safer, smarter communities lies at the heart of CentralSquare’s vision. To further advance its mission, CentralSquare recently announced a partnership with Genetec Inc., the global leader in video surveillance software and a provider of leading technology for unified security, public safety and operations. The partnership brings together CentralSquare Public Safety Enterprise and Pro suites and flagship products from Genetec, including Genetec Citigraf™ and Genetec Clearance™, which will enable law enforcement to leverage real-time crime center technology by connecting with the nearest public camera that delivers a visual feed of a 911 emergency as it is happening. The result is a first in the public safety sector and marks a critical shift away from siloed and ineffective video surveillance toward a smarter future that unifies critical, lifesaving data into a single pane of glass. Additional information about the partnership, including product demonstrations, will be available at IACP 2019.

Further, CentralSquare continues to cement its leading position as the top provider of public safety software by partnering with over 5,000 public safety agency customers in the United States and Canada – effectively creating the largest public safety network in North America. Its acquisition of Tellus this past year has accelerated the creation of a unified, interconnected and nationwide 911 dispatch system which virtually connects this network of public safety agencies via CentralSquare CAD-to-CAD. Made immediately available to CentralSquare customers free of charge, CentralSquare CAD-to-CAD tears down the barriers between siloed dispatch-center operations, enabling agencies to identify and dispatch the nearest first responder to an emergency regardless of jurisdiction up to two minutes faster and potentially saving tens of thousands of lives every year. In one example, Orange County, CA, reduced time per mutual-aid request from an average of two and a half minutes to just 15 seconds – saving critical seconds on every life-threatening emergency. CAD-to-CAD demonstrations will be on view at CentralSquare booth 3018 in the Exposition Hall.

“We recognize that technology can be the force multiplier that helps close the gap between the resources that are available and what law enforcement needs to serve our communities,” said CentralSquare CEO Simon Angove. “As agencies across North America deploy our broad and unified technology platform, we see the results of CentralSquare’s relentless focus on empowering our law enforcement partners to solve crimes faster and prevent victimization while keeping officers safe; the result is safer, stronger communities.”

In addition to in-person demonstrations of CAD-to-CAD and digital evidence management, CentralSquare sill present Records Enterprise on Amazon Web Services GovCloud, which keeps agencies compliant with NIBRS and is the most trusted RMS on the market with hundreds of deployments. Recent NCIC/state search enhancements to Field Ops, a mobile app which keeps responders and the comm center connected via a downloadable app, also will be on view.

CentralSquare also invites IACP participants to attend the company’s workshop, “Connected & Protected or Chaos & Crisis,” Sunday, October 27, at 2 PM CDT; Chiefs’ Night, where CentralSquare will host attendees at the Museum of Science and Industry, Monday, October 28, starting at 7 PM CDT; and to visit booth 3018 for personal demonstrations and one-on-one discussions with company leadership and subject matter experts.

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com

