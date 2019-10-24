Adventure Dental & Vision and United Healthcare Bring Preventative Dental Health Resources to Local Topeka Children

Routine dental checkups are instrumental in good health for children.

/EIN News/ -- Topeka, KS, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access to affordable dental services for children continues to be an under met need in the United States. Lower-income and minority children are far less likely to have routine dental checkups and suffer disproportionate rates of tooth decay with 80 percent of cavities in permanent teeth impacting just 25 percent of U.S. children. This is why Adventure Dental & Vision, a leading provider of high-quality dental and vision care for children in Topeka, is hosting a Dental Day in partnership with United Healthcare on October 24th.

“As tooth decay continues to be among the most common chronic diseases to impact children in the U.S., outreach events like this are imperative to bringing dental care education to local communities and increasing access to preventable care.” says Janelle Shumaker, Director of Community Outreach at Adventure Dental and Vision.

Through this event, Adventure Dental & Vision Center along with United Healthcare, will provide access to comprehensive dental care as well as other health and wellness resources.

What: Dental Day Wellness Event

When: Thursday October 24, 2019. 8am-2pm

Where:

Adventure Dental & Vision of Topeka

400 SW 29th St.

Topeka, KS 66611

How: 913-756-1456

Additional Dental Day activities will include:

Eating healthy samples from Food for Thought, including fresh fruit for families.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will be on site to answer state KanCare questions.

United Healthcare representatives will be on site to interact with their members and answer any questions regarding their insurance program.

“Dental care is essential to children’s development and educational success,” said Dr. Julie Bharucha, DDS, owner of Adventure Dental & Vision in Topeka, “Adventure is proud to partner with United Healthcare to reach Topeka children because we know that good dental care habits lead to healthier habits overall throughout life.”

About Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics

Every child deserves great care and that’s why Adventure is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, Adventure has been helping children ages six months through 20 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2006. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive. Learn more at mydentalvisioncare.com.

