National Civil Rights Museum Partners with Memphis Teacher Residency to Support Math Instruction and Develop Teachers of Color

New fellowship and camp are launching to improve STEM learning in Memphis

/EIN News/ -- Memphis, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memphis Teacher Residency (MTR), a training program that places effective teachers in high need schools to tackle education inequality in Memphis, has launched a fellowship to address the need for STEM teachers of color. MTR and the National Civil Rights Museum are partnering for the fellowship that will bring 10-15 college students to Memphis in the summer of 2020 for an internship at a new STEM summer camp. The camp will use an innovative math teaching model to inspire and challenge high-performing middle-schoolers from underserved schools. Applications for the fellowship are open now at www.memphistr.org.

David Montague; Executive Director of Memphis Teacher Residency (MTR) stated, “In response to our city’s desperate need for many more math and science teachers of color, MTR is excited to partner with the National Civil Rights Museum to recruit, train and support high-potential teachers through this Fellowship. We’re grateful that the NCRM is participating in such a meaningful way toward equal and high-quality education in our city through the development of a pipeline of well-trained STEM teachers grounded in instructional and cultural competencies.”

The Marjorie Lee Browne STEM Education Fellowship is designed to inspire, encourage, and support undergraduate persons of color to pursue a career in STEM education within underserved public schools in Memphis, TN via the Memphis Teacher Residency. The National Civil Rights Museum will work alongside Memphis Teacher Residency to equip STEM Browne Fellows with a broad, historical perspective of the Civil Rights Movement and its intersection with education. The fellowship and camp are named for Marjorie Lee Browne, a Memphis born mathematician and educator who was one of the first African-American women in the country to receive a Ph.D. in mathematics. Initial funding for the Fellowship has been provided through the National Center for Teacher Residencies Black Educator Initiative (BEI) grant.

“The National Civil Rights Museum believes that educational equity is a critical civil rights issue in this 21st century,” said Terri Freeman, National Civil Rights Museum President. “We believe students who are often disenfranchised must be exposed to the training and educational curriculum that will allow them to thrive in the future. We know that STEM careers will continue to be important and lucrative in this information age. But it will be just as important that young people understand their history and how that history relates to STEM fields. We believe the Marjorie Lee Browne STEM Education Fellowship allows us to provide that context and we are very happy to partner with the Memphis Teacher Residency to develop the next generation of well-rounded STEM leaders.”

The fellowship includes:

Six-week summer internship in Memphis, TN, from June 7 to July 19, 2020.

A position as a Teaching Assistant and Counselor at a math-focused STEM camp for rising 7th grade students who are passionate about math and science.

Intensive pedagogical and content training through the Memphis Teacher Residency internship experience.

Additional summer trainings on cultural competencies, the Civil Rights Movement, faith, and the impact of all three on education.

A banquet recognizing and honoring the recipients to be held July 18, 2020.

$2,500 award & summer stipend, and a $1,000 undergraduate tuition award.

Under the umbrella of the Marjorie Lee Browne STEM Education Fellowship, the Browne STEM Discovery Camp will inspire, encourage and support underserved middle school students to study STEM fields in college and pursue STEM careers. Fellows will intern as teaching assistants at the academic camp which will use a curriculum created by BEAM—Bridge to Enter Advanced Mathematics. BEAM exposes underserved students to advanced mathematics to develop the next generation of mathematicians and scientists. The program focuses on complex problem-solving and mathematical reasoning instead of rote memorization. Founded in New York, BEAM’s successful programming has been highlighted in The New York Times. BEAM, with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is expanding their camp to new cities. BEAM has selected MTR as the host partner for expansion into Memphis for the summer of 2020.

“In support of MTR’s dual teacher recruitment and student academic extension efforts, Bridge to Enter Advanced Mathematics (BEAM) will contribute curriculum to the collaborative effort between MTR and the National CIvil Rights Museum,” said Dan Zaharopol, Founder of Bridge to Enter Advanced Mathematics (BEAM). “Our curriculum has been successfully used to help underserved students enter advanced study in mathematics. Since 2011, BEAM has served over 600 students in New York and Los Angeles, and we look forward to the expansion of our resources to MTR’s efforts in Memphis.”

The Marjorie Lee Browne STEM Education Fellowship is open to people of color who are rising college seniors or juniors with strong math or science skills. Applications are open now. Learn more about requirements and how to apply at memphistr.org/browne-stem-fellowship.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

Noted as one of the nation's premier heritage and cultural museums, the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, is steadfast in its mission to share the culture and lessons from the American Civil Rights Movement and explore how this significant era continues to shape equality and freedom globally. We educate and serve as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change. Learn more at civilrightsmuseum.org.

About Memphis Teacher Residency

Memphis Teacher Residency is consistently rated by the Tennessee State Board of Education to be among the top teacher preparation programs in Tennessee. Since its founding in 2009, MTR has trained 425 teachers for high-need Memphis schools toward its mission of recruiting, training, and supporting effective teachers within a Christian context. Learn more at memphistr.org.

Faith Morris National Civil Rights Museum 9015271226 fmorris@civilrightsmuseum.org



