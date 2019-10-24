NIPSCO AND EDP RENEWABLES ANNOUNCE LATEST INDIANA WIND FARM

/EIN News/ -- Merrillville, Ind., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), and EDP Renewables SA (EDPR), through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), have executed a Build & Transfer Agreement that will bring the 302 megawatt (MW) Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm to White County. The wind farm is anticipated to be constructed and operational in 2021.

“It’s exciting to see another home-grown renewable project and investment break ground in Indiana,” said Violet Sistovaris, NIPSCO president. “We’re proud to be working with EDP Renewables on Indiana Crossroads, as we continue on our path of our customer-focused, ‘Your Energy, Your Future’ plan.”

The Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm was selected through the Request for Proposal (RFP) solicitation that NIPSCO ran as part of its 2018 Integrated Resource Plan process. Indiana Crossroads Wind will bring economic benefits to the local communities and state by way of jobs during construction and operations, landowner and government payments, and increased spending at various businesses nearby the project. The wind farm will also power more than 83,000 average Indiana homes with clean electricity each year.

In addition to Indiana Crossroads Wind, EDPR and NIPSCO are also working together to bring the 102 MW Rosewater Wind Farm to White County (as announced on February 1, 2019). Rosewater recently received approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and White County to begin construction and kicked off these initial activities earlier this month. Rosewater Wind Farm has an anticipated start of operations in 2020.

“Indiana has long been an important state for renewable energy development for EDP Renewables,” said Miguel Prado, EDP Renewables North America CEO. “We are pleased to expand wind energy in White County and the state as well as build upon our partnership with NIPSCO as they advance their transition to clean energy sources.”

With the announcement of this project, NIPSCO continues to execute on its preferred path as shown in its 2018 Integrated Resource Plan. NIPSCO intends to announce additional projects next year after launching a second round of request for proposals earlier this month.

About NIPSCO

Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), with headquarters in Merrillville, Indiana, has proudly served the energy needs of northern Indiana for more than 100 years. As Indiana’s largest natural gas distribution company and the second-largest electric distribution company, NIPSCO serves approximately 820,000 natural gas and 460,000 electric customers across 32 counties. NIPSCO is part of NiSource’s (NYSE: NI) seven regulated utility companies. NiSource is one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 4 million natural gas and electric customers through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. More information about NIPSCO and NiSource is available at NIPSCO.com and NiSource.com.

About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA) and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms and solar parks throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 49 wind farms, five solar parks, and 13 regional and development offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 6,900 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 6,300 MW of renewable energy projects. For more information, visit www.edprnorthamerica.com.

About EDP Renewables

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR) is a global leader in the renewable energy sector and the world’s fourth-largest wind energy producer. With a sound development pipeline, first class assets, and market-leading operating capacity, EDPR has undergone exceptional development in recent years and is currently present in 14 markets (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the UK, and the U.S.). Energias de Portugal, S.A. (“EDP”), the principal shareholder of EDPR, is a global energy company and a leader in value creation, innovation, and sustainability. EDP has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 13 consecutive years. For further information, visit www.edpr.com.

Tara McElmurry NIPSCO 219-647-6342 tmcelmurry@nisource.com Blair Matocha EDP Renewables North America 713-356-2415 blair.matocha@edpr.com



