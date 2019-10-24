Ramp Showcases eCDN Solutions at Microsoft Ignite

Enterprise content delivery network solutions solve network congestion created by bandwidth-intensive streaming video

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramp , the leading provider of enterprise video delivery solutions, will showcase its complete portfolio of enterprise content delivery network (eCDN) solutions at Microsoft Ignite 2019, taking place November 4 – 8 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.



The Ramp team will be at both 2428 in The Hub at Microsoft Ignite to demonstrate how AltitudeCDN™, our suite of eCDN software, solves network congestion created by live and on-demand video. Integrated with Microsoft Stream, Microsoft Teams, Yammer and Skype Meeting Broadcast , it is the most efficient, reliable and secure way to stream uninterrupted, high-quality video without impacting network capacity or performance.

“Microsoft Stream is making it easier than ever for everyone to create, share and broadcast videos,” said Tom Racca, Ramp CEO. “But the more people use streaming video, the greater impact it will have on your network—and business-critical operations. Having been the first eCDN verified for Microsoft Stream, we are committed to solving this challenge and creating the best quality of experience for viewers.”

See how Ramp’s eCDN solutions solve network congestion at Microsoft Ignite booth 2428. Ramp optimizes streaming video from any source—including Microsoft Stream—using multicasting, video caching, or a combination of both.

AltitudeCDN™ Multicast+: Multicast is undeniably the most efficient way to stream live events. Instead of sending countless video streams across your network to reach every viewer, it distributes a single stream all viewers can access, saving network capacity for business-critical operations. Multicast+ works with virtually any HTML5 video player and protocol, including Microsoft Stream. It’s ideal for Wi-Fi and deploys 100% behind your firewall with built-in security to prevent unauthorized access to your videos.

Multicast is undeniably the most efficient way to stream live events. Instead of sending countless video streams across your network to reach every viewer, it distributes a single stream all viewers can access, saving network capacity for business-critical operations. Multicast+ works with virtually any HTML5 video player and protocol, including Microsoft Stream. It’s ideal for Wi-Fi and deploys 100% behind your firewall with built-in security to prevent unauthorized access to your videos. AltitudeCDN™ OmniCache™ : OmniCache is intelligent video caching software installed on servers in strategic locations around your network, close to concentrations of viewers. When the first viewer requests the video, the cache retrieves it from your video source and stores a local copy. When another viewer in the same location requests the video, they receive it from the local cache—saving the distance the video needs to travel across your network. You get a full a full-featured video delivery solution without needing to install software or plugins on viewing devices, giving you the broadest coverage across PCs, tablets and mobile devices.

OmniCache is intelligent video caching software installed on servers in strategic locations around your network, close to concentrations of viewers. When the first viewer requests the video, the cache retrieves it from your video source and stores a local copy. When another viewer in the same location requests the video, they receive it from the local cache—saving the distance the video needs to travel across your network. You get a full a full-featured video delivery solution without needing to install software or plugins on viewing devices, giving you the broadest coverage across PCs, tablets and mobile devices. AltitudeCDN™ Altimeter: Our centralized management platform provides a single, web-based interface to deploy, configure, administer and visually monitor your entire eCDN deployment. Pre-event simulations and in-depth analytics let you easily assess the health of your video network before, during and after video events to identify areas of concern and measure return on investment.

AltitudeCDN deploys 100% behind the firewall on existing infrastructure and maintains your enterprise security policies. With centralized management, monitoring and insightful analytics, you get unprecedented visibility and control over network performance and an uninterrupted, high-quality viewer experience.

About Ramp

Ramp is focused on helping every organization tap into the power of enterprise streaming video. Our enterprise content delivery network (eCDN), Ramp AltitudeCDN™, is designed to drastically reduce the bandwidth needed to stream uninterrupted, high-quality video—saving network capacity for business-critical operations. Using multicasting, video caching, or a combination of both, Ramp significantly minimizes the bandwidth required to distribute live and on-demand video on corporate networks. Our software deploys entirely behind your firewall for maximum security and scales easily as demand for video grows. AltitudeCDN works with virtually any modern video platform and is tightly integrated with leading streaming video solutions. With centralized management, monitoring and insightful analytics, you get unprecedented visibility into and control over network performance to deliver the highest-quality viewer experience. Visit Ramp.com for more information.

Contact:

Denise Iverson

Ramp Holdings

(857) 202-3477

diverson@ramp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.