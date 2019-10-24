Government announces financing to companies prior to privatization

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 24 - The Government will help the public sector companies under restructuring to raise stable additional financing before their privatization, said on Thursday in Luanda, the Secretary of State for Finance and Treasury, Osvaldo Vitorino João.,

The official stated that the objective is to ensure that the companies that will be privatized will be able to restructure and refinance in order to maximize the amount to be withdrawn by the state.

The Secretary of State for Finance and Treasury spoke during the debate, in the specialty, on the Legislative Authorization Bill to approve the Legal Regime of Participation Securities.

The document, unanimously approved by the National Assembly committees on the subject, goes for discussion and approval in general at the first extraordinary plenary session scheduled for 29 October.

About 195 companies are in the Government's privatization program, some of which are ready to be privatized and will need this process of financial restructuring, said Osvaldo João.

He said that it is in this context that comes the Legislative Authorization Bill to approve the Legal Regime of Participation Securities.

He said that the equity securities will be debt financing instruments that are more stable than bank or bond financing.

