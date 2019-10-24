Angola ready to deepen cooperation with Zambia

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 24 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço expressed on Thursday his desire to work with his Zambian counterpart, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, on deepening the historical ties of friendship and cooperation between the two peoples and countries.,

Joao Lourenço expressed his interest in a message to the Zambian counterpart on his country's 55 years of National Independence.

On behalf of the Angolan People, Executive and his own, the Angolan President congratulated the Zambian People on Independence.

“On this important date, I wish to join the joy with which the people of Zambia celebrate it to express our appreciation for the deeds you have attained over more than five decades,” reads the letter.

Angola and Zambia share a common border and enjoy excellent cooperative relations, as well as at the level of Southern African Development Community (SADC), covering the political, diplomatic, defence and security, transport, education, health, agriculture and geology areas and mine.

Under their cooperation relations, the two countries attended the 31st Joint Committee Meeting on Defence and Security in Livingstone (Zambia) on 22 November 2018.

The event was preceded by an expert meeting on 20 and 21 of the same month.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.