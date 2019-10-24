International Chefs Day Celebrated with Healthy Food Workshop at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of International Chefs Day, the World Association of Chefs Societies brought fun and nutrition to the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center this past Monday. Two schools took part in the event, which featured two award-winning chefs, Rene Marquis, President of the American Culinary Federation Tampa Chapter, and Zoltan Vajna, Executive Chef of the Church of Scientology. The chefs tag-teamed to deliver the “How Healthy Food Works” workshop in which they educated children on various exotic fruits from the world over.



77 children and their teachers listened intently as Marquis and Vajna presented fruits such as the Rambutan from Malaysia, Dragon Fruit from Peru and Jackfruit from India which were cut only minutes before. The chefs discussed the importance of eating healthy, avoiding junk food and the nutritional value of each fruit before providing samples to the children to try.

Per the Worldchefs’ website, International Chefs Day was created by esteemed chef Dr. Bill Gallagher in 2004. Worldchefs used International Chefs Day to celebrate their profession, remembering that it is their “duty to pass on our knowledge and culinary skills to the next generation of chefs with a sense of pride and commitment to the future.”

Per the Worldchef’s website, “We want to show how food affects our bodies internally. Following the last two years of Healthy Heroes and Healthy Foods for Growing up, How Healthy Food Works goes deeper into what different foods do for us and why we need them.”

Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center said, “Partnering with Worldchefs allowed us this great opportunity to show kids what eating healthy can do for their growing bodies.”

After the demonstrations were over the students shouted an emphatic “Thank you!” to the chefs for their time and knowledge.

“Worldchefs’ workshop gave a fundamental lesson in eating a proper diet to take care of ourselves and live happier lives.” said Soltero. “Kids’ diets tend to be packed with sugar and carbohydrates. Chef Rene and Chef Zoltan helped them realize that eating healthy can be just as fun, if not more, than consuming copious amounts of junk food.”

Worldchefs is an international network comprised of more than 100 chef associations which represent chefs of all skill levels and specialties, with millions of members across the globe.

To find out more information about the CCV Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvdirector@ccvfl.org .

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.

Michael Soltero

(727) 316-5309

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36790a12-bd74-4c01-9ad0-91792bc6f711

