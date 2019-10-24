No Borders, Inc. (Ticker:NBDR) Announces Dates of Annual Shareholder Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Board of Directors of No Borders, Inc. is proud to announce that it has unanimously voted to authorize the dates and location for the Company’s Annual Shareholder Meeting. The meeting will be open to all Shareholders, Advisory Board Members, Employees, Contractors and Executives of No Borders, Inc. and its subsidiaries.



The 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting will be held at a time and venue TBD in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 8th 2020. Shareholders of record as of January 31, 2020 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

NBDR Subsidiaries such as No Borders Naturals, MediDent Supplies and No Borders Labs will have product demonstrations and information booths available to all attendees. A Q&A session between NBDR subsidiaries teams and shareholders will be held prior to the formal Annual Shareholder Meeting in addition to an open mic Q&A to ask the Board of Directors any pertinent questions during the official Annual Shareholder Meeting.

No Borders, Inc. is proud to be a leader in clear, consistent, transparent communications as a listed company on the OTC Market. That leadership position demands that the Company continually engage, clarify and listen to input from all of the Company’s stakeholders. The Board of Directors feels strongly that, as a remote work organization, a key part of the Company’s ability to directly connect with the shareholder base is by establishing the NBDR Annual Shareholder Meeting as a fun, informative and impactful yearly tradition.

“March 8th is a special date for all of us here at No Borders, Inc. as it is the anniversary of our closing the Reverse Merger to acquire NBDR and I am so thrilled to announce our inaugural Annual Shareholder Meeting in sunny Las Vegas this coming March 8th! I am endlessly humbled to have such an incredible team of people who deeply care about the work we do and how we excel in our communications on all fronts. Just as I was grateful to meet with several of our No Borders, Inc. shareholders in the past few weeks, I sincerely look forward to meeting each and every attendee at the NBDR #Vegas2020 Shareholder Meeting. To showcase not only our Shareholder Meeting but also the strategic steps we see being integral to the success of the Company moving forward we will be releasing The “NBDR 2020 Road Map” to clearly communicate our goals, targets and milestones for 2020 in written, visual and video formats. I believe that we have a very special company with an amazing future ahead of us and the idea with the NBDR 2020 Road Map is to show our stakeholders what the Company believes are the key success metrics and actionable steps to achieve those metrics. As always we only ask to be judged on results. As a publicly traded company we are responsible to report those results every 90 days and I am pleased to note that our Q3 Unaudited Fins are being completed as we speak and we are aiming to file as early before the deadline as we can,” said Joseph Snyder, CEO/Chairman.

About No Borders Naturals, Inc.

No Borders Naturals, Inc. a subsidiary of No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) is a purveyor of health and wellness product for active consumers and their pets. With a discerning eye on quality, bio-availability and natural wellness, No Borders Naturals aims to be an industry leader in alternative wellness product offerings. Currently No Borders Naturals is expanding it’s digital offerings with impactful product up-sell opportunities such as a series of “Buy Two Get One” on products like our 1000mg CBD Tincture and our world famous Collagen & Retinol beauty cream. Visit NoBordersNaturals.com today for all your CBD needs!

About No Borders Dental Resources, Inc.

No Borders Dental Resources, Inc. a subsidiary of No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) provides equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the US through the trade name “MediDent Supplies.” MediDent has a strategic focus on expanding product portfolios and optimizing Lifetime Customer Value (LCV) while minimizing Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) in the medical, dental and veterinary spaces. Now Accepting Cryptocurrencies Via Coinbase!

About No Borders Labs, Inc.

No Borders Labs, Inc. provides leading-edge tech tools to our internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture, and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security, and transparency. No Borders Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the USA, South America, Asia, and Europe.

About No Borders, Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority across its portfolio of assets.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Read more about the No Borders, Inc. and its subsidiaries, on our official website, as well as further information about the Company and its latest news releases at http://www.NBDR.co

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Joseph Snyder

Chief Executive Officer and Director

18716 E. Old Beau Trail

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(760) 582-5115

Contact:contact@nbdr.co

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on No Borders, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to No Borders, Inc.'s anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. No Borders, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.