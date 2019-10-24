GPB Podcasts Launches Speakeasy with Denene October 24

GPB Television Personality and New York Times Best-Selling Author Denene Millner Hosts

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia Public Broadcasting is launching Speakeasy with Denene today, Thursday, October 24 as the latest offering from GPB Podcasts. The 30-minute podcast is hosted by Denene Millner, who is a co-host of GPB’s Emmy-nominated television show A Seat at the Table and a New York Times bestselling author.

As a co-host of A Seat at the Table, Millner is part of the first talk show in public medialed by an all African American female cast and has helped to build a platform for African American women to educate communities about the black woman’s experience, life and journey. Prior to being a part of the program, Millner was already a veteran author, having written or collaborated on 32 critically acclaimed, bestselling books. She has also been a frequent contributing writer on topics including entertainment, parenting and relationships for some of the nation’s top magazines including Essence, Women’s Health, Ebony and Parenting Magazine, at which she spent a decade. She also founded MyBrownBaby.com and is the founder of Denene Millner Books, her award-winning children’s book imprint at Simon & Schuster .

The premise of Speakeasy with Denene is to explore the beauty and humanity of blackness. The podcast takes one word like BLACK, BEAUTY or LOVE and breaks down the many ways that word applies to the African American experience.

“Speakeasy with Denene is both a mirror and a window into the Black diaspora, appealing not only to listeners of color hungry for programming that speaks to their interests, but also white listeners who, too, want a peek into the phenomena that colors the news, pop culture and entertainment in their everyday lives,” Millner said. “It is my heart’s joy to bring my expertise, vision, and love of blackness to audiences the world ‘round, and I couldn’t be more pleased than to do this with GPB.”

The schedule of episodes is as follows:

Episode 1 – LOVE (releasing Oct. 24)

(Features author Tayari Jones and the artist Avery Sunshine)

Episode 2 – FLY (releasing Nov. 7)

(Features journalist Demetria Lucas and Tarriona “Tank Ball of Tank and the Bangas)

Episode 3 – Beauty (releasing Nov. 21)

(Features journalist A'Lelia Bundles and the singer- Songwriter Somi)

Episode 4 – Black (releasing Dec. 5)

(Features author Damon Young and the spoken word artist Theresa da Songbird)

Episode 5 – Flower (releasing Dec. 19)

(Features Jillian Hervey of the group Lion Babe)

Bonus – TBD (releasing Jan. 2)

Episode 6 – Freedom (releasing Jan. 16)

(Features the rapper Killer Mike)

Episode 7 – Sunshine (releasing Jan. 30)

(Features authors Nic Stone and Angie Thomas)

Speakeasy with Denene is available on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, TuneIn, NPR and GPB’s website at www.gpb.org/podcasts.

As one of the largest PBS stations in the nation, Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB Media), has been creating content worth sharing for over 50 years. With nine television stations, 18 radio stations and a multi-faceted digital and education division, GPB strives to educate, entertain and enrich the lives of our viewers and listeners with programming that includes statewide radio news, current affairs, high school sports, educational resources for teachers and students and enlightening programs about our state like "Georgia Outdoors," “A Seat at the Table,” "On Second Thought," "Political Rewind" and more. For more information, visit www.gpb.org.

