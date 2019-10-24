Cegedim: Revenue grew in the 3rd quarter of 2019





/EIN News/ -- Quarterly financial information as of September 30, 2019

IFRS - Regulated information - Not audited

Cegedim: Revenue grew in the third quarter of 2019

Like-for-like revenues grew 6.9% over the quarter and 6.6% over the first nine months

Reported revenues grew 8.8% over the quarter and 8.3% over the first nine months

The terms “business model transformation” and “BPO” are defined in the glossary.

The Group applies the IFRS 15 accounting standard, “Revenue from contracts with customers”.





Boulogne-Billancourt, France, October 24, 2019, after the market close

Cegedim , an innovative technology and services company, generated consolidated Q3 revenues of €118.4 million in 2019, an increase of 8.8% as reported and 6.9% like-for-like compared with the same period in 2018.

Over the first nine months of 2019, Cegedim generated consolidated revenues of €364.2 million, an increase of 8.3% as reported and 6.6% like-for-like compared with the same period in 2018.

In the third quarter and over the first nine months, all the operating divisions made positive year-on-year contributions to the Group’s like-for-like growth.

BPO activities revenues reached €32.1 million over the first nine months of 2019, a 20.6% improvement compared with 2018.

Revenue trends by division

·Third quarter of 2019

Third quarter in € million 2019 2018 Chg. L-f-l Chg. Reported Health insurance, HR and e-services 79.6 71.6 8.2% 11.1% Healthcare professionals 38.0 36.3 4.7% 4.7% Corporate and others 0.8 0.9 (7.1)% (7.1)% Cegedim 118.4 108.8 6.9% 8.8%

Currency translation had no impact.

The €2 million boost from scope effects, or 1.9%, was chiefly due to the acquisition of BSV in France on January 31, 2019, the acquisition of Ximantix in Germany on January 21, 2019, and that of NetEDI in the UK in August 2019.





·First nine months of 2019

First nine months in € million 2019 2018 Chg. L-f-l Chg. Reported Health insurance, HR and e-services 242.1 221.2 7.3% 9.5% Healthcare professionals 119.6 112.4 5.5% 6.3% Corporate and others 2.5 2.8 (9.7)% (9.7)% Cegedim 364.2 336.4 6.6% 8.3%

The favorable currency translation impact is under 0.2%.

The €5 million boost from scope effects, or 1.5%, was chiefly due to the acquisitions of BSV, Ximantix and NetEDI.

Analysis of business trends by division

·Health insurance, HR and e-services

in € million 2019 2018 Chg. L-f-l Chg. Reported Third quarter revenue 79.6 71.6 8.2% 11.1% First nine months revenue 242.1 221.2 7.3% 9.5%

Over the first nine months of 2019, acquisitions made a positive contribution of 2.1%, or €4.7 million. The main contributions came from BSV, Ximantix andNetEDI.

The businesses that made the biggest contributions to this growth in the first nine months of 2019 were—in the health insurance sector—BPO and third-party payment flow processing activities, Cegedim Health Data (data and analytics for the healthcare market), Cegedim e-business (document and process digitization), and Cegedim SRH (HR management solutions).

·Healthcare professionals

in € million 2019 2018 Chg. L-f-l Chg. Reported Third quarter revenue 38 36.3 4.7% 4.7% First nine months revenue 119.6 112.4 5.5% 6.3%

Over the first nine months of 2019, acquisitions made a positive contribution of 0.3%, while currency effects contributed 0.5%.

The businesses that made the biggest positive contributions over the first nine months were the computerization solutions for doctors and allied health professionals in France, for doctors in the UK, and for doctors and pharmacists in Romania, as well as the Docavenue appointment scheduling and remote consultation portal.

·Corporate and others

in € million 2019 2018 Chg. L-f-l Chg. Reported Third quarter revenue 0.8 0.9 (7.1)% (7.1)% First nine months revenue 2.5 2.8 (9.7)% (9.7)%





Highlights

To the best of the company’s knowledge, there were no events or changes during the third quarter of 2019 that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.

·Acquisition of Cosytec in France

In July 2019 Cegedim acquired French company Cosytec, which was founded in 1990 and sells HR and equipment planning software that uses constraint programming technology. Cosytec’s offerings will augment Cegedim SRH’s product range.

The company’s client base is made up of SMEs and large corporations in the media, transportation, and services sectors.

Cosytec generated revenues of €1.3 million in 2018 and earned a profit. It began contributing to the Group’s consolidation scope in August 2019.

·Acquisition of NetEDI

In August 2019 Cegedim acquired UK company NetEDI, a major provider of e-procurement (using the PEPPOL EDI system) and e-invoicing for the UK National Health System. Building on the BSV and Ximantix acquisitions, the addition of NetEDI strengthens Cegedim e-business’ ability to work with its clients internationally.

NetEDI generated revenues of €2.8 million in 2018 and earned a profit. It began contributing to the Group’s consolidation scope in August 2019.

·Business activities of Pulse Inc. sold

In August 2019, Cegedim sold virtually all the business activities of its wholly owned subsidiary, Pulse Systems Inc., to CareTracker Inc., an affiliate of N. Harris. Under the terms of the sale, Pulse’s software solutions and services, RCM services, all customer contracts, a portion of supplier contracts, and much of its personnel were transferred to the buyer.

The divestment resulted in asset impairment totaling €16.3 million. Pulse contributed €11.3 million to the Group’s consolidated revenues in 2018 and €7.2 million over the first nine months of 2019.

·Director appointed to Cegedim SA’s board

At the annual general meeting on August 30, 2019, shareholders appointed Ms. Catherine Abiven to a six-year term as a director. Her term will expire following the AGM held to approve the financial statements for the year 2024.

·Tax

On February 21, 2018, Cegedim S.A. received notice that French tax authorities would perform an audit of its accounts covering the period January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2016. The Group received the statement of tax adjustment on April 16, 2019. Cegedim replied on June 14, 2019, and based on its reply, the tax authorities rescinded the first proposal and made a second proposal on September 9, 2019. Cegedim is working with its lawyers to prepare its response. Based on ample precedent, the Group believes that the adjustment is unwarranted. As a result, Cegedim believes that there is little risk posed to the amount of deferred tax assets recorded on its balance sheet.

·Tessi lawsuit

On September 17, 2019, the Paris Court of Appeals overturned the Commercial Court’s ruling and reduced Cegedim’s penalty for financial damages resulting from the breach of a contract of sale to €2,857,693 from €4,586,000.

By our calculations, it appears that Cegedim can now demand that Tessi repay €1,615,660 of the €4,938,015.84 the Group paid in 2017, with the caveat that the court is responsible for calculating interest.

Significant transactions and events post September 30, 2019

To the best of the company’s knowledge, there were no post-closing events or changes that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.





Outlook

The Group confirms the targets it revised upward on September 19, 2019, i.e. like-for-like revenue and EBITDA* growth above 5%.

The Group does not expect to make any significant acquisitions in the second half of 2019.

And lastly, the Group does not provide earnings estimates or forecasts.

(*) Alternative performance indicator

EBITDA: This financial performance indicator is equivalent to operating profit from continuing activities plus net depreciation and amortization expenses.

·Potential impact of Brexit

In 2018, the UK accounted for 10.0% of consolidated Group revenues from continuing activities and 9.9% of consolidated Group EBIT.

Cegedim deals in local currency in the UK. Brexit is unlikely to have a material impact on Group EBIT from continuing activities.

With regard to healthcare policy, the Group has not identified any major European programs at work in the UK, and no contracts with entities in the UK contain clauses dealing with Brexit.

The figures cited above include guidance on Cegedim’s future financial performances. This forward-looking information is based on the opinions and assumptions of the Group’s senior management at the time this press release is issued and naturally entails risks and uncertainty. For more information on the risks facing Cegedim, please refer to Chapter 2, points 2.5, “Risk factors and insurance”, and 2.7, “Outlook”, of the 2018 Registration Document filled with the AMF on March 29, 2019.

Additional information

Third quarter 2019 revenue figures have not been audited by the Statutory Auditors.

The third quarter 2019 revenue presentation is available at:

− The website: https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/presentations.aspx

− The Group’s financial communications app, Cegedim IR. To download the app, visit: https://www.cegedim.com/finance/profile/Pages/cegedimir.aspx.





Annexes

Breakdown of revenue by quarter and division

·Year 2019

in € million Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Health insurance, HR and e-services 79,239 83,260 79,585 242,084 Healthcare professionals 39,100 42,472 38,014 119,586 Corporate and others 882 842 836 2,561 Revenue from continuing activities 119,222 126,574 118,435 364,231 Revenue from activities held for sale 0 0 0 0 IFRS 5 restatement 0 0 0 0 Group revenue 119,222 125,574 118,435 364,231

·Year 2018

in € million Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Health insurance, HR and e-services 72,923 76,613 71,620 86,526 307,684 Healthcare professionals 38,029 38,133 36,291 43,731 156,184 Corporate and others 989 947 900 985 3,820 Revenue from continuing activities 111,941 115,693 108,811 131,242 467,688 Revenue from activities held for sale 2,066 0 0 0 2,066 IFRS 5 restatement (36) 0 0 0 (36) Group revenue 113,970 115,693 108,811 131,242 469,717

Breakdown of revenue by geographic zone and division

·As of September 30, 2019

Consolidated revenues in € million France EMEA excl. France Americas APAC Health insurance, HR and e-services 232,783 9,301 - - Healthcare professionals 73,325 38,778 7,484 - Corporate and others 2,551 10 - - Cegedim 308,659 48,089 7,484 -

Breakdown of revenue by currency and division

·As of September 30, 2019

Consolidated revenues in € million Euro GBP USD Others Health insurance, HR and e-services 234,432 5,513 - 2,228 Healthcare professionals 78,946 30,129 7,202 3,309 Corporate and others 2,561 - - - Cegedim 315,849 35,642 7,202 5,537





