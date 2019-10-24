Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)



Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., supported by deposit growth, achieved net income of $12.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.82.

Highlights

Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $4.7 million and $12.8 million, compared to $3.8 million and $10.5 million for the same periods of 2018. Results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 2018 were impacted by an increase in after-tax securities gains of $153,000 (from a loss of $19,000 to a gain of $134,000) for the three month periods and $244,000 (from a loss of $39,000 to a gain of $205,000) for the nine month periods.





Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $0.66 and $1.82, respectively, an increase in basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.12 and $0.33 as compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.





Return on average assets was 1.10% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 0.96% for the corresponding period of 2018. Return on average assets was 1.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 0.91% for the corresponding period of 2018.





Return on average equity was 12.18% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 10.94% for the corresponding period of 2018. Return on average equity was 11.69% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 10.19% for the corresponding period of 2018.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $4.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $3.8 million for the same period of 2018. Core earnings increased to $12.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $10.6 million for the same period of 2018. Core earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.64 basic and diluted, an increase from $0.54 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2018. Core earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.80 basic and diluted, compared to $1.50 basic and diluted for the same period of 2018. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 1.07% and 11.82% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 0.96% and 10.99% for the corresponding period of 2018. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 1.01% and 11.49% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 0.91% and 10.23% for the corresponding period of 2018. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 3.32% and 3.34%, compared to 3.30% and 3.31% for the corresponding periods of 2018. The increase in the net interest margin was driven by an increase in the yield on earning assets of 29 and 37 basis points ("bps") for the three and nine month periods. The impact of the increase in yield on earning assets was limited by the increase in rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 36 bps and 41 bps for the three and nine month periods. The increase in the yield on earning assets was driven by an increase in the loan portfolio yield in conjunction with an increase in the average loan portfolio of $31.3 million and $79.3 million, respectively. The loan growth for the three and nine month periods was primarily funded by an increase in average total interest-bearing deposits of $112.9 million and $98.2 million, respectively.

Assets

Total assets increased $2.7 million to $1.7 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018. Net loans decreased $5.0 million to $1.4 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018, as the municipal loan portfolio decreased and the indirect auto lending portfolio remained constant. The investment portfolio increased $15.8 million from September 30, 2018 to September 30, 2019 due to increases in the taxable municipal portfolio.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio increased to 1.26% at September 30, 2019 from 0.64% at September 30, 2018 as non-performing loans have increased to $17.2 million at September 30, 2019 from $8.7 million at September 30, 2018 primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that became non-performing during the fourth quarter of 2018. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $112,000 and $623,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 minimally impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 1.04% of total loans at September 30, 2019. The majority of the loans charged-off had a specific allowance within the allowance for loan losses.

Deposits

Deposits increased $121.9 million to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $14.2 million to $327.3 million at September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018. Driving deposit growth is our commitment to easy-to-use products, community involvement, and emphasis on customer service. Deposit gathering efforts have centered on core deposits as building customer relationships remains the focus. The time deposit portfolio has increased as time deposits have been used as a customer attraction tool. The increase in deposits has resulted in a significant reduction in the use of short-term borrowings.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $14.5 million to $155.1 million at September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018. The change in accumulated other comprehensive loss from $7.5 million at September 30, 2018 to $1.9 million at September 30, 2019 is a result of an increase in unrealized gains on available for sale securities (from an unrealized loss of $2.7 million at September 30, 2018 to an unrealized gain of $3.3 million at September 30, 2019). The amount of accumulated other comprehensive loss at September 30, 2019 was also impacted by the change in net excess of the projected benefit obligation over the fair value of the plan assets of the defined benefit pension plan, resulting in an increase in the net loss of $345,000. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $22.03 at September 30, 2019 compared to $19.97 at September 30, 2018, and an equity to asset ratio of 9.27% at September 30, 2019 compared to 8.41% at September 30, 2018. Dividends declared for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $0.94 per share.

On September 30, 2019, the Company completed a three-for-two stock split (the “Stock Split”) of the Company’s common stock. As a result of the Stock Split, effective at 11:59 p.m. on September 30, 2019, each share of the Company’s common stock issued at that time was changed into one and one-half shares of the Company’s common stock with a stated par value of $5.55 per share. All share and per share amounts in this release, including in the accompanying financial statements and information, have been restated for all periods presented to give retroactive effect to the Stock Split.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates seventeen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, and Union Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates nine branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group. Insurance products are offered through United Insurance Solutions, LLC, a joint venture that is a subsidiary of the holding company.

NOTE: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact. The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; and (v) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer 110 Reynolds Street Williamsport, PA 17702 570-322-1111 e-mail: pwod@pwod.com

THIS INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO YEAR-END AUDIT ADJUSTMENT

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED)

September 30, (In Thousands, Except Share Data) 2019 2018 % Change ASSETS: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 25,990 $ 33,675 (22.82 )% Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions 31,351 38,672 (18.93 )% Total cash and cash equivalents 57,341 72,347 (20.74 )% Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value 149,075 128,905 15.65 % Investment equity securities, at fair value 1,820 1,902 (4.31 )% Investment securities, trading 47 45 4.44 % Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value 13,502 17,834 (24.29 )% Loans held for sale 1,868 3,727 (49.88 )% Loans 1,364,984 1,369,105 (0.30 )% Allowance for loan losses (14,249 ) (13,343 ) 6.79 % Loans, net 1,350,735 1,355,762 (0.37 )% Premises and equipment, net 33,366 27,361 21.95 % Accrued interest receivable 5,267 5,353 (1.61 )% Bank-owned life insurance 29,107 28,472 2.23 % Goodwill 17,104 17,104 — % Intangibles 960 1,233 (22.14 )% Operating lease right of use asset 4,217 — n/a Deferred tax asset 3,744 5,310 (29.49 )% Other assets 4,942 4,993 (1.02 )% TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,673,095 $ 1,670,348 0.16 % LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,005,078 $ 897,366 12.00 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 327,329 313,111 4.54 % Total deposits 1,332,407 1,210,477 10.07 % Short-term borrowings 5,987 164,465 (96.36 )% Long-term borrowings 162,290 138,970 16.78 % Accrued interest payable 1,666 1,051 58.52 % Operating lease liability 4,228 — n/a Other liabilities 11,437 14,846 (22.96 )% TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,518,015 1,529,809 (0.77 )% SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — n/a Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,517,796 and 7,516,594 shares issued; 7,037,571 and 7,036,369 shares outstanding 41,777 41,757 0.05 % Additional paid-in capital 51,290 50,577 1.41 % Retained earnings 76,009 67,802 12.10 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities 3,266 (2,663 ) 222.64 % Defined benefit plan (5,165 ) (4,820 ) (7.16 )% Treasury stock at cost, 480,225 (12,115 ) (12,115 ) — % TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 155,062 140,538 10.33 % Non-controlling interest 18 1 1,700.00 % TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 155,080 140,539 10.35 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,673,095 $ 1,670,348 0.16 %

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans including fees $ 15,426 $ 13,982 10.33 % $ 45,595 $ 39,172 16.40 % Investment securities: Taxable 998 713 39.97 % 2,899 1,898 52.74 % Tax-exempt 167 207 (19.32 )% 520 678 (23.30 )% Dividend and other interest income 493 296 66.55 % 1,345 762 76.51 % TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 17,084 15,198 12.41 % 50,359 42,510 18.46 % INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 3,165 1,659 90.78 % 8,336 4,371 90.71 % Short-term borrowings 7 528 (98.67 )% 790 1,004 (21.31 )% Long-term borrowings 1,009 756 33.47 % 2,739 2,024 35.33 % TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 4,181 2,943 42.07 % 11,865 7,399 60.36 % NET INTEREST INCOME 12,903 12,255 5.29 % 38,494 35,111 9.64 % PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 360 480 (25.00 )% 1,035 975 6.15 % NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 12,543 11,775 6.52 % 37,459 34,136 9.73 % NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 622 645 (3.57 )% 1,776 1,788 (0.67 )% Debt securities gains (losses), available for sale 189 (22 ) 959.09 % 200 (17 ) 1,276.47 % Equity securities (losses) gains (21 ) (16 ) (31.25 )% 44 (44 ) 200.00 % Securities gains, trading 2 14 (85.71 )% 15 12 25.00 % Bank-owned life insurance 143 165 (13.33 )% 434 496 (12.50 )% Gain on sale of loans 583 398 46.48 % 1,246 1,053 18.33 % Insurance commissions 93 85 9.41 % 346 266 30.08 % Brokerage commissions 353 340 3.82 % 1,032 1,013 1.88 % Debit card income 333 359 (7.24 )% 1,032 1,065 (3.10 )% Other 525 621 (15.46 )% 1,420 1,400 1.43 % TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,822 2,589 9.00 % 7,545 7,032 7.30 % NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 5,488 5,420 1.25 % 16,512 15,387 7.31 % Occupancy 638 640 (0.31 )% 2,085 2,080 0.24 % Furniture and equipment 885 780 13.46 % 2,421 2,328 3.99 % Software amortization 234 208 12.50 % 629 504 24.80 % Pennsylvania shares tax 285 278 2.52 % 863 833 3.60 % Professional fees 585 459 27.45 % 1,834 1,674 9.56 % Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance — 237 (100.00 )% 504 639 (21.13 )% Marketing 98 245 (60.00 )% 233 764 (69.50 )% Intangible amortization 62 71 (12.68 )% 202 229 (11.79 )% Other 1,266 1,343 (5.73 )% 4,131 4,037 2.33 % TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 9,541 9,681 (1.45 )% 29,414 28,475 3.30 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 5,824 4,683 24.36 % 15,590 12,693 22.82 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 1,170 857 36.52 % 2,741 2,179 25.79 % NET INCOME $ 4,654 $ 3,826 21.64 % $ 12,849 $ 10,514 22.21 % Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 4 — n/a 10 (1 ) (1,100.00 )% NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' $ 4,650 $ 3,826 21.54 % $ 12,839 $ 10,515 22.10 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.66 $ 0.54 22.22 % $ 1.82 $ 1.49 22.15 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.66 $ 0.54 22.22 % $ 1.82 $ 1.49 22.15 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 7,037,055 7,035,840 0.02 % 7,036,181 7,034,940 0.02 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 7,037,055 7,035,840 0.02 % 7,036,181 7,034,940 0.02 % DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ 0.31 $ 0.31 — % $ 0.94 $ 0.94 — %





Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Tax-exempt loans $ 66,617 $ 505 3.04 % $ 75,182 $ 559 2.95 % All other loans 1,317,964 15,027 4.57 % 1,278,149 13,541 4.20 % Total loans 1,384,581 15,532 4.50 % 1,353,331 14,100 4.13 % Taxable securities 137,394 1,284 3.79 % 104,321 991 3.80 % Tax-exempt securities 25,769 211 3.32 % 34,444 262 3.04 % Total securities 163,163 1,495 3.72 % 138,765 1,253 3.61 % Interest-bearing deposits 36,853 207 2.25 % 3,403 18 2.10 % Total interest-earning assets 1,584,597 17,234 4.37 % 1,495,499 15,371 4.08 % Other assets 101,318 99,132 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,685,915 $ 1,594,631 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Savings $ 169,628 66 0.16 % $ 166,181 17 0.04 % Super Now deposits 232,918 481 0.83 % 225,677 264 0.46 % Money market deposits 237,362 581 0.98 % 241,977 314 0.51 % Time deposits 370,229 2,037 2.21 % 263,399 1,064 1.60 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,010,137 3,165 1.26 % 897,234 1,659 0.73 % Short-term borrowings 7,990 7 0.35 % 99,867 528 2.07 % Long-term borrowings 169,017 1,009 2.26 % 134,731 756 2.19 % Total borrowings 177,007 1,016 2.18 % 234,598 1,284 2.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,187,144 4,181 1.39 % 1,131,832 2,943 1.03 % Demand deposits 324,940 305,707 Other liabilities 21,151 17,156 Shareholders’ equity 152,680 139,936 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,685,915 $ 1,594,631 Interest rate spread 2.98 % 3.05 % Net interest income/margin $ 13,053 3.32 % $ 12,428 3.30 %





Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Total interest income $ 17,084 $ 15,198 Total interest expense 4,181 2,943 Net interest income 12,903 12,255 Tax equivalent adjustment 150 173 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 13,053 $ 12,428

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Tax-exempt loans $ 69,973 $ 1,592 3.04 % $ 75,389 $ 1,689 2.99 % All other loans 1,315,022 44,337 4.51 % 1,230,313 37,838 4.11 % Total loans 1,384,995 45,929 4.43 % 1,305,702 39,527 4.05 % Taxable securities 131,451 3,934 4.05 % 93,944 2,621 3.72 % Tax-exempt securities 26,813 658 3.32 % 38,940 858 2.94 % Total securities 158,264 4,592 3.92 % 132,884 3,479 3.49 % Interest-bearing deposits 18,050 310 2.30 % 2,872 39 1.82 % Total interest-earning assets 1,561,309 50,831 4.36 % 1,441,458 43,045 3.99 % Other assets 109,278 97,930 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,670,587 $ 1,539,388 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Savings $ 168,909 147 0.12 % $ 164,828 49 0.04 % Super Now deposits 236,965 1,313 0.74 % 229,159 713 0.42 % Money market deposits 242,630 1,649 0.91 % 240,751 814 0.45 % Time deposits 335,456 5,227 2.08 % 251,071 2,795 1.49 % Total interest-bearing deposits 983,960 8,336 1.13 % 885,809 4,371 0.66 % Short-term borrowings 45,046 790 2.34 % 72,873 1,004 1.82 % Long-term borrowings 153,684 2,739 2.24 % 124,483 2,024 2.14 % Total borrowings 198,730 3,529 2.26 % 197,356 3,028 2.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,182,690 11,865 1.32 % 1,083,165 7,399 0.91 % Demand deposits 318,602 300,604 Other liabilities 22,705 18,070 Shareholders’ equity 146,590 137,549 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,670,587 $ 1,539,388 Interest rate spread 3.04 % 3.08 % Net interest income/margin $ 38,966 3.34 % $ 35,646 3.31 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Total interest income $ 50,359 $ 42,510 Total interest expense 11,865 7,399 Net interest income 38,494 35,111 Tax equivalent adjustment 472 535 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 38,966 $ 35,646





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Operating Data Net income $ 4,650 $ 4,245 $ 3,944 $ 4,189 $ 3,826 Net interest income 12,903 12,913 12,678 12,699 12,255 Provision for loan losses 360 315 360 760 480 Net security gains (losses) 170 23 66 (165 ) (24 ) Non-interest income, ex. net security gains (losses) 2,652 2,446 2,188 2,594 2,613 Non-interest expense 9,541 10,059 9,814 9,532 9,681 Performance Statistics Net interest margin 3.32 % 3.39 % 3.37 % 3.33 % 3.30 % Annualized return on average assets 1.10 % 1.02 % 0.95 % 1.02 % 0.96 % Annualized return on average equity 12.18 % 11.42 % 10.93 % 11.77 % 10.94 % Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.12 % 0.08 % 0.05 % Net charge-offs 112 106 405 266 171 Efficiency ratio 61.0 % 65.0 % 65.5 % 61.9 % 64.6 % Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.61 $ 0.56 $ 0.59 $ 0.55 Diluted earnings per share 0.66 0.61 0.56 0.59 0.55 Dividend declared per share 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31 Book value 22.03 21.53 20.89 20.39 19.97 Common stock price: High 30.93 30.17 29.67 29.45 30.85 Low 26.87 26.03 23.23 25.77 28.81 Close 30.83 30.17 27.40 26.83 28.97 Weighted average common shares: Basic 7,037 7,038 7,038 7,037 7,037 Fully Diluted 7,037 7,038 7,038 7,037 7,037 End-of-period common shares: Issued 7,518 7,518 7,518 7,518 7,517 Treasury 480 480 480 480 480





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Financial Condition Data: General Total assets $ 1,673,095 $ 1,711,500 $ 1,704,708 $ 1,684,771 $ 1,670,348 Loans, net 1,350,735 1,365,284 1,370,678 1,370,920 1,355,762 Goodwill 17,104 17,104 17,104 17,104 17,104 Intangibles 960 1,022 1,091 1,162 1,233 Total deposits 1,332,407 1,327,086 1,309,061 1,219,903 1,210,477 Noninterest-bearing 327,329 322,755 321,657 320,814 313,111 Savings 171,370 171,992 170,005 166,063 164,449 NOW 219,466 238,410 253,475 207,819 223,963 Money Market 239,926 238,352 244,753 238,596 238,131 Time Deposits 374,316 355,577 319,171 286,611 270,823 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,005,078 1,004,331 987,404 899,089 897,366 Core deposits* 958,091 971,509 989,890 933,292 939,654 Shareholders’ equity 155,062 151,527 147,026 143,536 140,538 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 17,208 $ 15,383 $ 15,794 $ 16,572 $ 8,739 Non-performing loans to total assets 1.03 % 0.90 % 0.93 % 0.98 % 0.52 % Allowance for loan losses 14,249 14,001 13,792 13,837 13,343 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.04 % 1.02 % 1.00 % 1.00 % 0.97 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 82.80 % 91.02 % 87.32 % 83.50 % 152.68 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.26 % 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.20 % 0.64 % Capitalization Shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.27 % 8.85 % 8.62 % 8.52 % 8.41 %

* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net income $ 4,650 $ 3,826 $ 12,839 $ 10,515 Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax 134 (19 ) 205 (39 ) Non-GAAP core earnings $ 4,516 $ 3,845 $ 12,634 $ 10,554 Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average assets (ROA) 1.10 % 0.96 % 1.02 % 0.91 % Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax 0.03 % — % 0.01 % — % Non-GAAP core ROA 1.07 % 0.96 % 1.01 % 0.91 % Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average equity (ROE) 12.18 % 10.94 % 11.69 % 10.19 % Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax 0.36 % (0.05 )% 0.20 % (0.04 )% Non-GAAP core ROE 11.82 % 10.99 % 11.49 % 10.23 % Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Basic earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.66 $ 0.54 $ 1.82 $ 1.49 Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax 0.02 — 0.02 (0.01 ) Non-GAAP basic core EPS $ 0.64 $ 0.54 $ 1.80 $ 1.50 Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Diluted EPS $ 0.66 $ 0.54 $ 1.82 $ 1.49 Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax 0.02 — 0.02 (0.01 ) Non-GAAP diluted core EPS $ 0.64 $ 0.54 $ 1.80 $ 1.50



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.