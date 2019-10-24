There were 555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,967 in the last 365 days.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., supported by deposit growth, achieved net income of $12.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.82.

Highlights

  • Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $4.7 million and $12.8 million, compared to $3.8 million and $10.5 million for the same periods of 2018.  Results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 2018 were impacted by an increase in after-tax securities gains of $153,000 (from a loss of $19,000 to a gain of $134,000) for the three month periods and $244,000 (from a loss of $39,000 to a gain of $205,000) for the nine month periods.

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $0.66 and $1.82, respectively, an increase in basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.12 and $0.33 as compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. 

  • Return on average assets was 1.10% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 0.96% for the corresponding period of 2018. Return on average assets was 1.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 0.91% for the corresponding period of 2018.

  • Return on average equity was 12.18% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 10.94% for the corresponding period of 2018. Return on average equity was 11.69% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 10.19% for the corresponding period of 2018.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $4.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $3.8 million for the same period of 2018. Core earnings increased to $12.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $10.6 million for the same period of 2018. Core earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.64 basic and diluted, an increase from $0.54 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2018. Core earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.80 basic and diluted, compared to $1.50 basic and diluted for the same period of 2018. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 1.07% and 11.82% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 0.96% and 10.99% for the corresponding period of 2018.  Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 1.01% and 11.49% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 0.91% and 10.23% for the corresponding period of 2018. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 3.32% and 3.34%, compared to 3.30% and 3.31% for the corresponding periods of 2018. The increase in the net interest margin was driven by an increase in the yield on earning assets of 29 and 37 basis points ("bps") for the three and nine month periods. The impact of the increase in yield on earning assets was limited by the increase in rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 36 bps and 41 bps for the three and nine month periods. The increase in the yield on earning assets was driven by an increase in the loan portfolio yield in conjunction with an increase in the average loan portfolio of $31.3 million and $79.3 million, respectively. The loan growth for the three and nine month periods was primarily funded by an increase in average total interest-bearing deposits of $112.9 million and $98.2 million, respectively.

Assets

Total assets increased $2.7 million to $1.7 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018.  Net loans decreased $5.0 million to $1.4 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018, as the municipal loan portfolio decreased and the indirect auto lending portfolio remained constant. The investment portfolio increased $15.8 million from September 30, 2018 to September 30, 2019 due to increases in the taxable municipal portfolio.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio increased to 1.26% at September 30, 2019 from 0.64% at September 30, 2018 as non-performing loans have increased to $17.2 million at September 30, 2019 from $8.7 million at September 30, 2018 primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that became non-performing during the fourth quarter of 2018. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $112,000 and $623,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 minimally impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 1.04% of total loans at September 30, 2019. The majority of the loans charged-off had a specific allowance within the allowance for loan losses.

Deposits

Deposits increased $121.9 million to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018.  Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $14.2 million to $327.3 million at September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018.  Driving deposit growth is our commitment to easy-to-use products, community involvement, and emphasis on customer service.  Deposit gathering efforts have centered on core deposits as building customer relationships remains the focus.  The time deposit portfolio has increased as time deposits have been used as a customer attraction tool.  The increase in deposits has resulted in a significant reduction in the use of short-term borrowings.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $14.5 million to $155.1 million at September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018. The change in accumulated other comprehensive loss from $7.5 million at September 30, 2018 to $1.9 million at September 30, 2019 is a result of an increase in unrealized gains on available for sale securities (from an unrealized loss of $2.7 million at September 30, 2018 to an unrealized gain of $3.3 million at September 30, 2019). The amount of accumulated other comprehensive loss at September 30, 2019 was also impacted by the change in net excess of the projected benefit obligation over the fair value of the plan assets of the defined benefit pension plan, resulting in an increase in the net loss of $345,000. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $22.03 at September 30, 2019 compared to $19.97 at September 30, 2018, and an equity to asset ratio of 9.27% at September 30, 2019 compared to 8.41% at September 30, 2018. Dividends declared for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $0.94 per share.

On September 30, 2019, the Company completed a three-for-two stock split (the “Stock Split”) of the Company’s common stock.  As a result of the Stock Split, effective at 11:59 p.m. on September 30, 2019, each share of the Company’s common stock issued at that time was changed into one and one-half shares of the Company’s common stock with a stated par value of $5.55 per share.  All share and per share amounts in this release, including in the accompanying financial statements and information, have been restated for all periods presented to give retroactive effect to the Stock Split.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates seventeen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, and Union Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates nine branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County.  Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.  Insurance products are offered through United Insurance Solutions, LLC, a joint venture that is a subsidiary of the holding company.

NOTE:  This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).  Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses.  Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact.  The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; and (v) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies.  For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A.  Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company's website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
  110 Reynolds Street
  Williamsport, PA 17702
  570-322-1111 e-mail: pwod@pwod.com 

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)

    September 30,
(In Thousands, Except Share Data)   2019   2018   % Change
ASSETS:            
Noninterest-bearing balances   $ 25,990     $ 33,675     (22.82 )%
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions   31,351     38,672     (18.93 )%
Total cash and cash equivalents   57,341     72,347     (20.74 )%
               
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value   149,075     128,905     15.65 %
Investment equity securities, at fair value   1,820     1,902     (4.31 )%
Investment securities, trading   47     45     4.44 %
Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value   13,502     17,834     (24.29 )%
Loans held for sale   1,868     3,727     (49.88 )%
Loans   1,364,984     1,369,105     (0.30 )%
Allowance for loan losses   (14,249 )   (13,343 )   6.79 %
Loans, net   1,350,735     1,355,762     (0.37 )%
Premises and equipment, net   33,366     27,361     21.95 %
Accrued interest receivable   5,267     5,353     (1.61 )%
Bank-owned life insurance   29,107     28,472     2.23 %
Goodwill   17,104     17,104     %
Intangibles   960     1,233     (22.14 )%
Operating lease right of use asset   4,217         n/a  
Deferred tax asset   3,744     5,310     (29.49 )%
Other assets   4,942     4,993     (1.02 )%
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,673,095     $ 1,670,348     0.16 %
               
LIABILITIES:              
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 1,005,078     $ 897,366     12.00 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   327,329     313,111     4.54 %
Total deposits   1,332,407     1,210,477     10.07 %
               
Short-term borrowings   5,987     164,465     (96.36 )%
Long-term borrowings   162,290     138,970     16.78 %
Accrued interest payable   1,666     1,051     58.52 %
Operating lease liability   4,228         n/a  
Other liabilities   11,437     14,846     (22.96 )%
TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,518,015     1,529,809     (0.77 )%
               
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:              
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued           n/a  
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,517,796 and 7,516,594 shares issued; 7,037,571 and 7,036,369 shares outstanding   41,777     41,757     0.05 %
Additional paid-in capital   51,290     50,577     1.41 %
Retained earnings   76,009     67,802     12.10 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:              
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities   3,266     (2,663 )   222.64 %
Defined benefit plan   (5,165 )   (4,820 )   (7.16 )%
Treasury stock at cost, 480,225   (12,115 )   (12,115 )   %
TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   155,062     140,538     10.33 %
Non-controlling interest   18     1     1,700.00 %
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   155,080     140,539     10.35 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,673,095     $ 1,670,348     0.16 %
                       

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   2019   2018   % Change   2019   2018   % Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:                        
Loans including fees   $ 15,426     $ 13,982     10.33 %   $ 45,595     $ 39,172     16.40 %
Investment securities:                            
Taxable   998     713     39.97 %   2,899     1,898     52.74 %
Tax-exempt   167     207     (19.32 )%   520     678     (23.30 )%
Dividend and other interest income   493     296     66.55 %   1,345     762     76.51 %
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME   17,084     15,198     12.41 %   50,359     42,510     18.46 %
                             
INTEREST EXPENSE:                            
Deposits   3,165     1,659     90.78 %   8,336     4,371     90.71 %
Short-term borrowings   7     528     (98.67 )%   790     1,004     (21.31 )%
Long-term borrowings   1,009     756     33.47 %   2,739     2,024     35.33 %
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE   4,181     2,943     42.07 %   11,865     7,399     60.36 %
                             
NET INTEREST INCOME   12,903     12,255     5.29 %   38,494     35,111     9.64 %
                             
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   360     480     (25.00 )%   1,035     975     6.15 %
                             
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   12,543     11,775     6.52 %   37,459     34,136     9.73 %
                             
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                            
Service charges   622     645     (3.57 )%   1,776     1,788     (0.67 )%
Debt securities gains (losses), available for sale   189     (22 )   959.09 %   200     (17 )   1,276.47 %
Equity securities (losses) gains   (21 )   (16 )   (31.25 )%   44     (44 )   200.00 %
Securities gains, trading   2     14     (85.71 )%   15     12     25.00 %
Bank-owned life insurance   143     165     (13.33 )%   434     496     (12.50 )%
Gain on sale of loans   583     398     46.48 %   1,246     1,053     18.33 %
Insurance commissions   93     85     9.41 %   346     266     30.08 %
Brokerage commissions   353     340     3.82 %   1,032     1,013     1.88 %
Debit card income   333     359     (7.24 )%   1,032     1,065     (3.10 )%
Other   525     621     (15.46 )%   1,420     1,400     1.43 %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   2,822     2,589     9.00 %   7,545     7,032     7.30 %
                             
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                            
Salaries and employee benefits   5,488     5,420     1.25 %   16,512     15,387     7.31 %
Occupancy   638     640     (0.31 )%   2,085     2,080     0.24 %
Furniture and equipment   885     780     13.46 %   2,421     2,328     3.99 %
Software amortization   234     208     12.50 %   629     504     24.80 %
Pennsylvania shares tax   285     278     2.52 %   863     833     3.60 %
Professional fees   585     459     27.45 %   1,834     1,674     9.56 %
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance       237     (100.00 )%   504     639     (21.13 )%
Marketing   98     245     (60.00 )%   233     764     (69.50 )%
Intangible amortization   62     71     (12.68 )%   202     229     (11.79 )%
Other   1,266     1,343     (5.73 )%   4,131     4,037     2.33 %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   9,541     9,681     (1.45 )%   29,414     28,475     3.30 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION   5,824     4,683     24.36 %   15,590     12,693     22.82 %
INCOME TAX PROVISION   1,170     857     36.52 %   2,741     2,179     25.79 %
NET INCOME   $ 4,654     $ 3,826     21.64 %   $ 12,849     $ 10,514     22.21 %
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest   4         n/a     10     (1 )   (1,100.00 )%
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS'   $ 4,650     $ 3,826     21.54 %   $ 12,839     $ 10,515     22.10 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC   $ 0.66     $ 0.54     22.22 %   $ 1.82     $ 1.49     22.15 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED   $ 0.66     $ 0.54     22.22 %   $ 1.82     $ 1.49     22.15 %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC   7,037,055     7,035,840     0.02 %   7,036,181     7,034,940     0.02 %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED   7,037,055     7,035,840     0.02 %   7,036,181     7,034,940     0.02 %
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE   $ 0.31     $ 0.31     %   $ 0.94     $ 0.94     %
                                             


    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
(Dollars in Thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
ASSETS:                        
Tax-exempt loans   $ 66,617     $ 505     3.04 %   $ 75,182     $ 559     2.95 %
All other loans   1,317,964     15,027     4.57 %   1,278,149     13,541     4.20 %
Total loans   1,384,581     15,532     4.50 %   1,353,331     14,100     4.13 %
                             
Taxable securities   137,394     1,284     3.79 %   104,321     991     3.80 %
Tax-exempt securities   25,769     211     3.32 %   34,444     262     3.04 %
Total securities   163,163     1,495     3.72 %   138,765     1,253     3.61 %
                             
Interest-bearing deposits   36,853     207     2.25 %   3,403     18     2.10 %
                             
Total interest-earning assets   1,584,597     17,234     4.37 %   1,495,499     15,371     4.08 %
                             
Other assets   101,318               99,132            
                             
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,685,915               $ 1,594,631            
                             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                            
Savings   $ 169,628     66     0.16 %   $ 166,181     17     0.04 %
Super Now deposits   232,918     481     0.83 %   225,677     264     0.46 %
Money market deposits   237,362     581     0.98 %   241,977     314     0.51 %
Time deposits   370,229     2,037     2.21 %   263,399     1,064     1.60 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,010,137     3,165     1.26 %   897,234     1,659     0.73 %
                             
Short-term borrowings   7,990     7     0.35 %   99,867     528     2.07 %
Long-term borrowings   169,017     1,009     2.26 %   134,731     756     2.19 %
Total borrowings   177,007     1,016     2.18 %   234,598     1,284     2.14 %
                             
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,187,144     4,181     1.39 %   1,131,832     2,943     1.03 %
                             
Demand deposits   324,940               305,707            
Other liabilities   21,151               17,156            
Shareholders’ equity   152,680               139,936            
                             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,685,915               $ 1,594,631            
Interest rate spread           2.98 %           3.05 %
Net interest income/margin       $ 13,053     3.32 %       $ 12,428     3.30 %
                                     


    Three Months Ended September 30,
    2019   2018
Total interest income   $ 17,084     $ 15,198  
Total interest expense   4,181     2,943  
Net interest income   12,903     12,255  
Tax equivalent adjustment   150     173  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)   $ 13,053     $ 12,428  
                 

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

    Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018
(Dollars in Thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
ASSETS:                        
Tax-exempt loans    $ 69,973     $ 1,592     3.04 %   $ 75,389     $ 1,689     2.99 %
All other loans    1,315,022     44,337     4.51 %   1,230,313     37,838     4.11 %
Total loans    1,384,995     45,929     4.43 %   1,305,702     39,527     4.05 %
                             
Taxable securities    131,451     3,934     4.05 %   93,944     2,621     3.72 %
Tax-exempt securities    26,813     658     3.32 %   38,940     858     2.94 %
Total securities    158,264     4,592     3.92 %   132,884     3,479     3.49 %
                             
Interest-bearing deposits    18,050     310     2.30 %   2,872     39     1.82 %
                             
Total interest-earning assets    1,561,309     50,831     4.36 %   1,441,458     43,045     3.99 %
                             
Other assets    109,278               97,930            
                             
TOTAL ASSETS    $ 1,670,587               $ 1,539,388            
                             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                            
Savings    $ 168,909     147     0.12 %   $ 164,828     49     0.04 %
Super Now deposits    236,965     1,313     0.74 %   229,159     713     0.42 %
Money market deposits    242,630     1,649     0.91 %   240,751     814     0.45 %
Time deposits    335,456     5,227     2.08 %   251,071     2,795     1.49 %
Total interest-bearing deposits    983,960     8,336     1.13 %   885,809     4,371     0.66 %
                             
Short-term borrowings    45,046     790     2.34 %   72,873     1,004     1.82 %
Long-term borrowings    153,684     2,739     2.24 %   124,483     2,024     2.14 %
Total borrowings    198,730     3,529     2.26 %   197,356     3,028     2.02 %
                             
Total interest-bearing liabilities    1,182,690     11,865     1.32 %   1,083,165     7,399     0.91 %
                             
Demand deposits   318,602               300,604            
Other liabilities    22,705               18,070            
Shareholders’ equity    146,590               137,549            
                             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY    $ 1,670,587               $ 1,539,388            
Interest rate spread            3.04 %           3.08 %
Net interest income/margin        $ 38,966     3.34 %       $ 35,646     3.31 %
                                     


    Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2019   2018
Total interest income   $ 50,359     $ 42,510  
Total interest expense   11,865     7,399  
Net interest income   38,494     35,111  
Tax equivalent adjustment   472     535  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)   $ 38,966     $ 35,646  
                 


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   Quarter Ended
    9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018   9/30/2018
Operating Data                    
Net income   $ 4,650     $ 4,245     $ 3,944     $ 4,189     $ 3,826  
Net interest income   12,903     12,913     12,678     12,699     12,255  
Provision for loan losses   360     315     360     760     480  
Net security gains (losses)   170     23     66     (165 )   (24 )
Non-interest income, ex. net security gains (losses)   2,652     2,446     2,188     2,594     2,613  
Non-interest expense   9,541     10,059     9,814     9,532     9,681  
                     
Performance Statistics                    
Net interest margin   3.32 %   3.39 %   3.37 %   3.33 %   3.30 %
Annualized return on average assets   1.10 %   1.02 %   0.95 %   1.02 %   0.96 %
Annualized return on average equity   12.18 %   11.42 %   10.93 %   11.77 %   10.94 %
Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans   0.03 %   0.03 %   0.12 %   0.08 %   0.05 %
Net charge-offs   112     106     405     266     171  
Efficiency ratio   61.0 %   65.0 %   65.5 %   61.9 %   64.6 %
                                         
Per Share Data                                        
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.66     $ 0.61     $ 0.56     $ 0.59     $ 0.55  
Diluted earnings per share   0.66     0.61     0.56     0.59     0.55  
Dividend declared per share   0.31     0.31     0.31     0.31     0.31  
Book value   22.03     21.53     20.89     20.39     19.97  
Common stock price:                    
High   30.93     30.17     29.67     29.45     30.85  
Low   26.87     26.03     23.23     25.77     28.81  
Close   30.83     30.17     27.40     26.83     28.97  
Weighted average common shares:                    
Basic   7,037     7,038     7,038     7,037     7,037  
Fully Diluted   7,037     7,038     7,038     7,037     7,037  
End-of-period common shares:                    
Issued   7,518     7,518     7,518     7,518     7,517  
Treasury   480     480     480     480     480  


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   Quarter Ended
    9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018   9/30/2018
Financial Condition Data:                    
General                    
Total assets   $ 1,673,095     $ 1,711,500     $ 1,704,708     $ 1,684,771     $ 1,670,348  
Loans, net   1,350,735     1,365,284     1,370,678     1,370,920     1,355,762  
Goodwill   17,104     17,104     17,104     17,104     17,104  
Intangibles   960     1,022     1,091     1,162     1,233  
Total deposits   1,332,407     1,327,086     1,309,061     1,219,903     1,210,477  
Noninterest-bearing   327,329     322,755     321,657     320,814     313,111  
Savings   171,370     171,992     170,005     166,063     164,449  
NOW   219,466     238,410     253,475     207,819     223,963  
Money Market   239,926     238,352     244,753     238,596     238,131  
Time Deposits   374,316     355,577     319,171     286,611     270,823  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,005,078     1,004,331     987,404     899,089     897,366  
                     
Core deposits*   958,091     971,509     989,890     933,292     939,654  
Shareholders’ equity   155,062     151,527     147,026     143,536     140,538  
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans   $ 17,208     $ 15,383     $ 15,794     $ 16,572     $ 8,739  
Non-performing loans to total assets   1.03 %   0.90 %   0.93 %   0.98 %   0.52 %
Allowance for loan losses   14,249     14,001     13,792     13,837     13,343  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.04 %   1.02 %   1.00 %   1.00 %   0.97 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   82.80 %   91.02 %   87.32 %   83.50 %   152.68 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   1.26 %   1.12 %   1.14 %   1.20 %   0.64 %
                                         
Capitalization                                        
Shareholders’ equity to total assets   9.27 %   8.85 %   8.62 %   8.52 %   8.41 %

* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   2019   2018   2019   2018
GAAP net income   $ 4,650     $ 3,826     $ 12,839     $ 10,515  
Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax   134     (19 )   205     (39 )
Non-GAAP core earnings   $ 4,516     $ 3,845     $ 12,634     $ 10,554  
                 
    Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
Return on average assets (ROA)   1.10 %   0.96 %   1.02 %   0.91 %
Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax   0.03 %   %   0.01 %   %
Non-GAAP core ROA   1.07 %   0.96 %   1.01 %   0.91 %
                 
    Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
Return on average equity (ROE)   12.18 %   10.94 %   11.69 %   10.19 %
Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax   0.36 %   (0.05 )%   0.20 %   (0.04 )%
Non-GAAP core ROE   11.82 %   10.99 %   11.49 %   10.23 %
                 
    Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
Basic earnings per share (EPS)   $ 0.66     $ 0.54     $ 1.82     $ 1.49  
Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax   0.02         0.02     (0.01 )
Non-GAAP basic core EPS   $ 0.64     $ 0.54     $ 1.80     $ 1.50  
         
    Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
Diluted EPS   $ 0.66     $ 0.54     $ 1.82     $ 1.49  
Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax   0.02         0.02     (0.01 )
Non-GAAP diluted core EPS   $ 0.64     $ 0.54     $ 1.80     $ 1.50  
                                 

