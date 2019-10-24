Quantum Materials Corp Provides Update on Expansion of Tech City in Assam, India

/EIN News/ -- Construction of Expanded Facility Continues; QD Production to Commence in Q1

Annual Projected QD Volumes to Exceed Original Expectations



San Marcos, TX, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading American nanomaterial and cadmium free quantum dot producer and product company Quantum Materials Corp (OTCQB:QTMM) today provided an update on the expansion and construction progress of Tech City in Assam, India, and on the planned commencement of the production of QDXTM Dots there.



Originally planned to occupy 20,000 sq. ft., Tech City is now being constructed to a 75,000 sq. ft. footprint, with redesigned waste management and recycling systems to support the multi-story quantum dot laboratory and factory complex.



“Production of QDXTM Dots is expected to begin in Q1 2020, ahead of the completion of the entire facility,” said Dr. Tony Balchin, CEO of Amtronics India LLC, which is coordinating the project and is the licensee of QMC’s QDXTM Reactor technology. “Despite unprecedented monsoon rainfall in the region, our offsite prefabrication work has continued to allow for expedited installation onsite. Project funding is progressing as planned, which also allows us to advance onsite work.”



QMC intends to upgrade the reactors at Tech City to connect them to its QDXTM Ledger blockchain platform. This will allow the volume of quantum dot production, which is expected to be higher than originally budgeted, to be monitored and appropriate royalties recovered.

“We are grateful to Dr. Balchin and his team for their continued dedication to a timely completion of Tech City and look forward to hosting key Amtronics technical and laboratory staff for specialist training at QMC’s HQ here in San Marcos, Texas,” said Stephen B. Squires, President & CEO of Quantum Materials Corp.



Once Tech City goes live, QMC expects to begin earning royalties from the licensing of its technology in addition to the current and continued revenues from the provision of its QDXTM Reactor systems and ancillary equipment and services.

ABOUT QUANTUM MATERIALS CORP.



Quantum Materials Corp (QMC) develops and manufactures quantum dots and nanomaterials for use in display, solar energy and lighting applications through its proprietary high-volume continuous flow production process. Combined with its proprietary blockchain technology, QMC’s unique quantum dots are also used in anti-counterfeit applications.



QMC's volume manufacturing methods enable consistent quality and scalable cost reductions to provide the foundation for technologically superior, energy efficient and environmentally sound displays, the next generation of solid-state lighting and solar photovoltaic power applications. By leveraging the highly tunable emission quality of its quantum dots, combined with its scalable blockchain platform, QMC also offers products that underpin anti-counterfeit initiatives. For more information, visit Quantum Materials Corp at www.quantummaterialscorp.com .



Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995



This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning our business, products, and financial results. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. More information about potential risk factors that could affect our business, products, and financial results are included in our annual report and in reports subsequently filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). All documents are available through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) at http://www.sec.gov/ or from our website. We hereby disclaim any obligation to publicly update the information provided above, including forward-looking statements, to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.



QUANTUM MATERIALS CORP CONTACT:



Stephen B. Squires

President & CEO

ssquires@quantummaterialscorp.com



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:



Clay Chase

619.917.6771

cchase100@yahoo.com



MEDIA CONTACT:



Rich Schineller

Perception Management

941.780.8100

rich@prmgt.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.