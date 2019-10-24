Media Advisory: Flywire Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel to Speak at Money2020

/EIN News/ -- Managing Regulatory Requirements When Moving Money Globally



BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peter Butterfield, Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel for global payments provider Flywire , will be a featured speaker at Money20/20 in Las Vegas next week. The event unites the Payments, FinTech and Financial Services ecosystem from around the world to explore the disruptive ways in which consumers and businesses manage, spend and borrow money.

In his session, Butterfield will discuss important regulatory considerations when doing business and moving money across borders and how to avoid complications and costly delays.

Session details:

How to Manage Regulatory Requirements When Moving Money Globally

Peter Butterfield, Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel, Flywire

Tues., Oct. 29, 3:20 pm

Revolution Rock Stage, Expo Hall, Level 2

When moving money or doing business cross-border, it is critical to understand the regulatory environment. Often, this is thought about too late in the process, leading to unnecessary complications and utter confusion. From understanding SAFE (The State Administration of Foreign Exchange of the People's Republic of China) to the impact of new disruptive payment methods within key regulated markets, this session brings key issues forward to help you tackle regulatory requirements earlier for faster expansion.

About Flywire

Flywire solves complex payment problems for businesses and institutions to empower new opportunities globally and locally. The company processes billions in payments per year, connecting different entities to make transactions faster, more secure, less expensive, and more transparent. Clients in business, education and healthcare use Flywire’s full-service platform to tailor the payment experience for their customers and to create a single point of visibility and control for payer engagement and receivables management – from invoicing to payment reconciliation. Flywire also supports its clients with end-to-end customer support, including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as around-the-clock online payment tracking.

The company is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, London and Manchester (UK), Valencia (Spain), Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Cluj (Romania), and Sydney. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com .

