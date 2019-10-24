Geranium Hosts Building ‘Classroom’ Event

Showcasing the Advantages of New Home Construction

/EIN News/ -- PICKERING, Ontario, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, award-winning builder Geranium welcomed participants to an on-site education seminar at Edgewood, their community of new detached homes in Pickering. One of the 21 three-storey executive homes became a “classroom” for almost 50 attendees who registered for a Hard Hat Tour learning experience, led by members of Geranium’s experienced construction team. The tour took guests through a pre-drywalled home where they were informed about the building practices that go into a Geranium home.



“At Geranium, we have found that conducting Hard Hat Tours at our under-construction home communities is an excellent opportunity for those interested in purchasing a new home to learn from the individuals who are building them. The tours also demonstrate how we build above the Ontario Building Code with the construction materials and methods we employ.” said Stephanie Lane, Director of Marketing & Sales.

The tours were led by site superintendents, Guy Marcello and Brent Shaw, who walked the groups through the 3,362 sq. ft. 4-bedroom home, pausing on each floor to speak about insulation, waterproofing, mechanical systems, among other key items installed behind the drywall. Attendees were given a copy of Geranium’s Construction & Craftsmanship booklet containing information about the company’s behind-the-wall building practices along with supporting photos to reinforce what had been on the tour itself.

“The opportunity to see a home during construction and learn from the building professionals was educational. By holding this event, Geranium shows they favour transparency in their business which is a good thing,” said Hard Hat Tour attendee Tarisha S.

New homes for sale at Edgewood are in West Pickering on Woodview Avenue, south of Finch and west of Altona Road. The neighbourhood offers a peaceful, residential setting against a backdrop of preserved woods near Altona Forest yet is under 15 minutes to Pickering Town Centre and Frenchman’s Bay waterfront. Rouge Hill and Pickering GO Stations are both close by and Highway 401, and 407 are just minutes away. Nearby are the University of Toronto’s Scarborough Campus, Centennial College Morningside Campus, the Toronto Pan Am Centre and the Toronto Zoo.

Homes have brick and stone exterior architecture paired with gracious interior spaces with 9-foot main floor ceilings and oversized windows. Desirable features and finishes include a gas fireplace, decorative coffered and tray ceilings, and purchasers’ choice of engineered hardwood flooring and elegant cabinetry. Kitchens have a pantry, and all have granite countertops with undermount sink.

Edgewood homes range in size from 3,238 sq. ft. to 3,990 sq. ft. and feature three levels of finished living space including a lower level recreation room and garage parking for three cars. Prices start from $1,284,900. Sales are by appointment, call 647.984.5677 or register at edgewoodpickering.com.

Since 1977, Geranium has developed numerous master-planned communities, taking them from conception to completion, creating desirable neighbourhoods and establishing a solid reputation for quality design and construction. For more information visit geranium.com

